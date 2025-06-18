ADVERTISEMENT

Regular memes are great and all, but at some point, you start craving humor with a bit more sophistication, depth, and oomph. The ‘Not Not Reading’ account on Instagram serves up exactly that. It’s a project dedicated to sharing memes with an intellectual twist. They’re very enjoyable when you recognize the context.

We’ve compiled a list of the best and freshest memes that you should definitely show your smartest friends at your next soirée. (Or just spam them online while they’re supposed to be working. We won’t judge.) Scroll down to give your brain and funny bone a good workout.

#1

Page from a book humorously summarizing the universe creation, appealing to intellectuals with witty meme-style text.

not.not.reading Report

    #2

    Tweet showing a damaged Amazon package with philosophy books inside, reflecting memes made for intellectuals chuckling.

    Ludwig Yeetgenstein @yeetgenstein I prefer nothing, unless it is true. 478 Following 3,832 Followers Post See new posts Conversation Ludwig Yeetgenstein @yeetgenstein Report

    #3

    Antistalking definition meme showing a witty intellectual joke about avoiding people by learning their routine.

    not.not.reading Report

    Intelligence is incredibly valued in this day and age. And it’s a touchy topic. Like it or not, many of us would probably feel insulted if someone said we were outright dumb or not quite as smart as we think we are. But it’s sometimes hard to know what people mean when they talk about intelligence.

    Are they thinking about raw IQ, innate talent, a good memory, and a penchant for solving puzzles? Do they mean living wisely? Or perhaps being incredibly successful in life (however you define it)? Do they have in mind folks who are studious, disciplined, and well-read? Or maybe they’re subtly hinting at social or emotional intelligence?

    For instance, if you’re looking specifically at success as measured by wealth, it’s not always the brainiest of the bunch that hit the jackpot. Instead, chance plays a core role here.

    #4

    Prevent carpal tunnel meme showing incorrect and correct posture with humor for intellectuals enjoying memes.

    not.not.reading Report

    #5

    Green cartoon owl at 3am saying let’s review your mistakes in a meme for intellectuals chuckling at memes

    not.not.reading Report

    #6

    Eggs randomly placed in a tray creating tension, a meme intellectuals find amusing and clever for humor and wit.

    @iEugine Report

    In one of the best-titled articles, well, ever—“If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”—the MIT Technology Review argues that the most successful, wealthiest people aren’t the most talented ones. They’re “just the luckiest” ones. At least, based on the work done on a computer model of wealth creation by Alessandro Pluchino and his colleagues at the University of Catania.

    “The maximum success never coincides with the maximum talent, and vice-versa,” according to the researchers. “It is evident that the most successful individuals are also the luckiest ones. And the less successful individuals are also the unluckiest ones.”

    Extrapolating from this, the best strategy for funding scientists, for instance, would be to give everyone equal funding. Just in case they accidentally make a big discovery. And just because one scientist got lucky before doesn't make it more likely that they'll get lucky again.
    #7

    Person holding a ticket with number 317, confused by signs pointing to ranges 300-316 and 318-328, intellectual memes humor.

    not.not.reading Report

    #8

    Hand-drawn meme illustrating anxiety deep down while awake and its shift to the brain when trying to sleep for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago

    Yes, but what if I'm the bottom picture all of the time?

    #9

    Man in white jacket holding a drink with a thoughtful expression, intellectual meme about waiting and being the waiter.

    not.not.reading Report

    Cognitive intelligence, directly associated with IQ (intelligence quotient) and so-called ‘book smarts,’ mainly focuses on visual and spatial processing, knowledge of the world, fluid reasoning, working memory, short-term memory, and quantitative reasoning. Your cognitive intelligence affects your academic performance, expertise, critical thinking, and logic.

    Meanwhile, according to Verywell Mind, emotional intelligence (EQ), aka ‘street smarts,’ revolves around your ability to perceive, control, evaluate, and express emotions. This includes understanding how other people feel, as well as your ability to self-regulate, and using emotions for social communication. In a nutshell, your EQ is directly correlated to your empathy, self-awareness, and relationships.

    #10

    Storefront sign reading spicy memory, with text above saying you call it trauma, I call it, humorous meme for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Oh, so much more delectable! Although some days I would prefer the mild memory...

    #11

    Cassette tape labeled The Holy Bible read in a condescending voice by a 14 year old atheist meme for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    #12

    Tombstone engraving highlighting poet philosopher and failure as an intellectual meme element.

    not.not.reading Report

    Having a high IQ is, of course, an advantage. Typically, it means that you’ll do well in school, potentially earn more money, and live a healthier lifestyle. That being said, being book-smart won’t necessarily mean that you’re successful or happy.

    Your ability to get along with other people is phenomenally important. These days, many companies check applicants’ EQ scores and even organize EQ training courses. Generally, people with strong leadership and managerial potential tend to be more emotionally intelligent.
    #13

    Older man with glasses sharpening a quill pen, intellectual meme about knowing a lot and starting arguments.

    not.not.reading Report

    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    9 minutes ago

    Bahaha, and it's always the most random topics too! Unfortunately I forget most of my brilliant points until about 20 minutes later 🤦🏽‍♀️

    #14

    Bowl of green olives with humorous text suggesting eating 30 to 40 olives for a quick easy dinner meme for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    #15

    Illustration of a tired cat with text choices humorously describing the struggles of adulting, appealing to intellectual meme lovers.

    not.not.reading Report

    The good thing is that everyone can improve both their IQ and EQ. A few ways that you can improve your IQ, according to Verywell Mind, include things like:

    1. Practicing memory activities, and doing puzzles and concentration games;
    2. Improving your reasoning skills by playing games that rely on higher-order reasoning;
    3. Building your relational skills by reading and making comparisons between things;
    4. Learning a new language.
    #16

    Man labeled humanity trying to hammer nails labeled language into sand by ocean labeled universe, intellectual memes concept.

    not.not.reading Report

    #17

    Meme showing intellectuals confusing academic burnout with passion in a humorous illustration.

    not.not.reading Report

    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    The Majestic Opossum
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago

    Yes, but the butterfly is on fire. The bush is on fire. Everything is on fire. Then, it's accurate.

    #18

    Person eating cheese with text about forgetting darkness, reflecting intellectual memes made especially for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    Meanwhile, here are a few ways to boost your EQ:

    1. Build your self-awareness by focusing on how you feel and observing your emotions;
    2. Keep a journal so that you better understand yourself;
    3. Put in the effort to empathize with someone. Put yourself in their shoes and consider how they might feel;
    4. Approach situations with more of an open mind and less judgment so you consider new ideas and perspectives;
    5. Practice mindfulness by focusing on the present moment instead of worrying about the past or future.
    #19

    Slide humorously credits knowledge with a picture of Danny Devito, reflecting intellectual memes made especially for them.

    not.not.reading Report

    #20

    Young man outside bookstore looking conflicted about unread books at home, reflecting intellectual meme humor.

    not.not.reading Report

    #21

    Man in suit covering eyes while throwing dart and person in hoodie selecting music queue, intellectuals chuckling at memes concept.

    not.not.reading Report

    Nobody becomes brainy and incredibly socially intelligent overnight. It’s a long, incremental process. If you realize that you’re not quite as (cognitively or emotionally) intelligent as you’d like to be, you can take small steps every single day to get into the habit of improving.

    For example, you could take a few minutes each day to read a few science, history, or other articles, catch up on global news, or read at least a few lines from a new book. Meanwhile, try to focus on observing your feelings and those of the people around you more often.
    #22

    Close-up of a man smirking, illustrating intellectuals chuckling at spotting a grammatical error during an argument.

    not.not.reading Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I know a troll like this on this very site. Anything to distract from his losing effort.

    #23

    Meme showing a poorly patched road illustrating a sudden urge to fix your life at 2 am, intellectual humor.

    not.not.reading Report

    #24

    Mug with skeleton illustrations and a quote about living freely after ruining your reputation, intellectual memes humor.

    not.not.reading Report

    And, when learning new things and habits, it’s phenomenally helpful if you lead a healthy lifestyle. The more energetic and well-rested you are, the easier you’ll learn and grow.

    So, focus on getting the basics right. Get plenty of sleep. Stay hydrated. Eat nutritious food. Move a lot. Avoid ultra-processed foods and unhealthy habits like drinking and smoking. Be social. And try to find joy in the things you’re studying, instead of seeing it as a dull duty.
    #25

    Cockroach cartoon sitting at a table eating a burger, humorously referencing intellectual memes for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    #26

    Two-panel meme contrasting a sad face struggling in one field and a happy face as an interdisciplinary expert meme for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Is this "dazzle em with brains or baffle em with bull💩"?

    #27

    Frog dressed in formal clothes waiting silently, a humorous meme popular among intellectuals on social media.

    not.not.reading Report

    Originally created just over four years ago in May 2021, the ‘Not Not Reading’ account has grown to have a pretty sizeable following. Currently, it boasts 172k followers on Instagram. The curator of the account quips that “this is not a bookclub.”

    They also allude to the brainy content with the line in the bio: ‘not “not reading” books,’ which is a double-negative way of saying that you read books. Aka, you're (probably) smart (or think you are).
    #28

    Man wearing sunglasses and a hat reading two books on a subway, illustrating intellectuals chuckling at memes.

    not.not.reading Report

    #29

    Cartoon dinosaur smashing buildings with text meme reflecting intellectual humor and emotional depth in memes for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    #30

    Meme comparing philosophers to villains with portraits of two serious-looking intellectual men, humor for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    Honestly, we’d love to hear which of these intellectual memes you enjoyed the most, Pandas. Which ones were right up your alley? Were there any funny pics that you didn’t quite get because you were unfamiliar with the context? Objectively speaking, how smart would you say you are? How much time do you spend reading every week?

    Would you say that you have a higher IQ or EQ? Let us know in the comments at the very bottom of this post!

    #31

    Older man reading sheet music on a bus with caption about headphones, intellectuals chuckling at memes humor.

    not.not.reading Report

    #32

    Meme with a man in sunglasses and fur coat looking in the mirror, reflecting intellectuals chuckling at memes.

    not.not.reading Report

    #33

    Man labeled me turning to look at a symbol while woman labeled i looks annoyed in a meme for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    #34

    Father and daughter discussing her decision to major in Philosophy in a meme for intellectuals chuckling.

    not.not.reading Report

    #35

    Sign with Chinese and English text humorously asking to wait patiently for system failure, a meme for intellectuals chuckling.

    not.not.reading Report

    #36

    Meme of a pensive character in a suit symbolizing intellectuals overthinking but making poor decisions.

    not.not.reading Report

    #37

    Meme showing intellectual humor comparing winning fake arguments in the shower to shampoo bottles applauding.

    not.not.reading Report

    #38

    Barber humorously cutting Buddha statue hair, reflecting memes made especially for intellectuals and deep thinkers.

    not.not.reading Report

    #39

    Water polo player labeled Me pours water labeled New books on head while surrounded by unread books in library meme for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    #40

    Yellow bird on branch surrounded by repeated letter A, representing chaotic mind in intellectual meme humor.

    not.not.reading Report

    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Shelli Aderman
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago

    🙋‍♀️🤣🙋‍♀️🤣🙋‍♀️🤣🙋‍♀️🤣🙋‍♀️🤣

    #41

    Text meme showing a philosophy professor discussing books that increase doubt and confusion about reality, intellectual humor.

    not.not.reading Report

    #42

    Cross-stitched meme humor combining millennial retirement and societal collapse, appealing to intellectuals enjoying clever memes.

    not.not.reading Report

    #43

    Tweet showing two book covers about Harvard Business School knowledge as an intellectual meme for readers and learners.

    not.not.reading Report

    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    I read a webcomic (yes they still exist) Called Existential Comics and this is so that kind of humor.

    #44

    Close-up of a printed page showing a text-based meme about alcoholism, appealing to intellectuals and meme enthusiasts.

    not.not.reading Report

    #45

    Europe map showing likelihood of receiving food as a guest by country, featured in intellectual memes for thoughtful audiences.

    not.not.reading Report

    #46

    Text meme showing a Nintendo quit screen message: Everything not saved will be lost, appealing to intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    #47

    Large rock placed inside a small room, humorously relating to intellectual memes appreciated by absurdists.

    not.not.reading Report

    #48

    Gorilla typing a formal email to teacher contrasted with teacher casually replying yeah ok in a meme for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    #49

    Two people outside a mental health center looking at a wikiHow page titled How To Stop Doing Philosophy, intellectual memes theme.

    not.not.reading Report

    #50

    Side-by-side intellectual memes showing Plato’s Cave concept contrasted with a colorful Plato’s Rave scene.

    not.not.reading Report

    #51

    Statue in a robe raising hand with text meme about silence and bank balance, intellectual memes humor.

    not.not.reading Report

    #52

    Meme showing intellectual humor with Homer Simpson smoking a cigar, caption about Plato winning against made-up characters.

    not.not.reading Report

    #53

    School bus and train meme illustrating sudden rush of creativity and anxiety, popular intellectual meme humor.

    not.not.reading Report

    #54

    Cartoon contrasting people who read philosophy with worn-out philosophers, highlighting intellectual humor in memes.

    not.not.reading Report

    #55

    Bumper sticker on a gray vehicle reading honk if you don't exist, a meme designed to make intellectuals chuckle.

    not.not.reading Report

    #56

    Yearbook photo of a young man in glasses and tuxedo with a humorous intellectual meme caption.

    not.not.reading Report

    #57

    Coffee being poured into a glass with a meme text about talent and day being ruined, intellectual memes concept.

    not.not.reading Report

    #58

    Side-by-side meme showing an early crocodile and a crouching figure with a red mask, intellectuals meme humor.

    not.not.reading Report

    #59

    Handwritten crossword puzzle filled with repeated letter A's, a humorous meme made especially for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I'm so Alpha I exclusively use the letter "A" and none of the other 25 letters of the alphabet like all you losers.

    #60

    Squirtle characters labeled with unread, unfinished, and newly-purchased books in a meme about intellectual reading habits.

    not.not.reading Report

    #61

    Surreal meme with sun-headed figure and text about decoding cryptic symbolism in dreams for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    #62

    Cartoon intellectual wearing glasses and a t-shirt saying I love downloading files I’ll never read, meme about intellectual humor.

    not.not.reading Report

    #63

    Black and white image of a child with caption about loving books, reflecting intellectual humor and meme culture.

    not.not.reading Report

    #64

    Tweet about intellectual humor referencing Plato, with a meme on faux window projectors in a bedroom setting.

    not.not.reading Report

    #65

    Meme about intellectuals skipping work for years to study Jewish thinker Spinoza, appealing to intellectual humor.

    not.not.reading Report

    #66

    Therapist and patient shaking hands meme, illustrating disassociation and humor appreciated by intellectuals in memes.

    not.not.reading Report

    #67

    Meme showing a frog lying in bed at night with a lamp, reflecting on how their future depends mostly on them.

    not.not.reading Report

    #68

    Black and white meme comparing an intellectual's Instagram photo to a humorous real-life drawing of an insect on a bed.

    not.not.reading Report

    #69

    Melted gummy bears described philosophically, illustrating intellectual humor in memes made for thinkers and deep minds.

    not.not.reading Report

    Mike F
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    I'm guessing those are pretty high percentage gummy bears.

    #70

    Man humorously pretending to hold the sunset labeled as understanding about Hegel, featured in intellectual memes.

    not.not.reading Report

    #71

    Three intellectuals in a formal debate setting with a humorous message about job search, mocking intellectual memes.

    not.not.reading Report

    #72

    Man standing in a bathtub reading a book, illustrating humor in intellectual memes made especially for intellectuals.

    not.not.reading Report

    #73

    Woman reading a book near red shutters with caption about fiction bringing her closer to reality, intellectual memes concept.

    not.not.reading Report

