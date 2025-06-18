Intellectuals Are Chuckling At These 73 Memes That Were Made Especially For Them (New Pics)
Regular memes are great and all, but at some point, you start craving humor with a bit more sophistication, depth, and oomph. The ‘Not Not Reading’ account on Instagram serves up exactly that. It’s a project dedicated to sharing memes with an intellectual twist. They’re very enjoyable when you recognize the context.
We’ve compiled a list of the best and freshest memes that you should definitely show your smartest friends at your next soirée. (Or just spam them online while they’re supposed to be working. We won’t judge.) Scroll down to give your brain and funny bone a good workout.
Intelligence is incredibly valued in this day and age. And it’s a touchy topic. Like it or not, many of us would probably feel insulted if someone said we were outright dumb or not quite as smart as we think we are. But it’s sometimes hard to know what people mean when they talk about intelligence.
Are they thinking about raw IQ, innate talent, a good memory, and a penchant for solving puzzles? Do they mean living wisely? Or perhaps being incredibly successful in life (however you define it)? Do they have in mind folks who are studious, disciplined, and well-read? Or maybe they’re subtly hinting at social or emotional intelligence?
For instance, if you’re looking specifically at success as measured by wealth, it’s not always the brainiest of the bunch that hit the jackpot. Instead, chance plays a core role here.
Now this is a treatment I can get on board with.
In one of the best-titled articles, well, ever—“If you’re so smart, why aren’t you rich?”—the MIT Technology Review argues that the most successful, wealthiest people aren’t the most talented ones. They’re “just the luckiest” ones. At least, based on the work done on a computer model of wealth creation by Alessandro Pluchino and his colleagues at the University of Catania.
“The maximum success never coincides with the maximum talent, and vice-versa,” according to the researchers. “It is evident that the most successful individuals are also the luckiest ones. And the less successful individuals are also the unluckiest ones.”
Extrapolating from this, the best strategy for funding scientists, for instance, would be to give everyone equal funding. Just in case they accidentally make a big discovery. And just because one scientist got lucky before doesn't make it more likely that they'll get lucky again.
Yes, but what if I'm the bottom picture all of the time?
Cognitive intelligence, directly associated with IQ (intelligence quotient) and so-called ‘book smarts,’ mainly focuses on visual and spatial processing, knowledge of the world, fluid reasoning, working memory, short-term memory, and quantitative reasoning. Your cognitive intelligence affects your academic performance, expertise, critical thinking, and logic.
Meanwhile, according to Verywell Mind, emotional intelligence (EQ), aka ‘street smarts,’ revolves around your ability to perceive, control, evaluate, and express emotions. This includes understanding how other people feel, as well as your ability to self-regulate, and using emotions for social communication. In a nutshell, your EQ is directly correlated to your empathy, self-awareness, and relationships.
Oh, so much more delectable! Although some days I would prefer the mild memory...
Having a high IQ is, of course, an advantage. Typically, it means that you’ll do well in school, potentially earn more money, and live a healthier lifestyle. That being said, being book-smart won’t necessarily mean that you’re successful or happy.
Your ability to get along with other people is phenomenally important. These days, many companies check applicants’ EQ scores and even organize EQ training courses. Generally, people with strong leadership and managerial potential tend to be more emotionally intelligent.
Bahaha, and it's always the most random topics too! Unfortunately I forget most of my brilliant points until about 20 minutes later 🤦🏽♀️
The good thing is that everyone can improve both their IQ and EQ. A few ways that you can improve your IQ, according to Verywell Mind, include things like:
- Practicing memory activities, and doing puzzles and concentration games;
- Improving your reasoning skills by playing games that rely on higher-order reasoning;
- Building your relational skills by reading and making comparisons between things;
- Learning a new language.
Yes, but the butterfly is on fire. The bush is on fire. Everything is on fire. Then, it's accurate.
Meanwhile, here are a few ways to boost your EQ:
- Build your self-awareness by focusing on how you feel and observing your emotions;
- Keep a journal so that you better understand yourself;
- Put in the effort to empathize with someone. Put yourself in their shoes and consider how they might feel;
- Approach situations with more of an open mind and less judgment so you consider new ideas and perspectives;
- Practice mindfulness by focusing on the present moment instead of worrying about the past or future.
Call me crazy. But its the smell and the feel of a new book
Nobody becomes brainy and incredibly socially intelligent overnight. It’s a long, incremental process. If you realize that you’re not quite as (cognitively or emotionally) intelligent as you’d like to be, you can take small steps every single day to get into the habit of improving.
For example, you could take a few minutes each day to read a few science, history, or other articles, catch up on global news, or read at least a few lines from a new book. Meanwhile, try to focus on observing your feelings and those of the people around you more often.
I know a troll like this on this very site. Anything to distract from his losing effort.
And, when learning new things and habits, it’s phenomenally helpful if you lead a healthy lifestyle. The more energetic and well-rested you are, the easier you’ll learn and grow.
So, focus on getting the basics right. Get plenty of sleep. Stay hydrated. Eat nutritious food. Move a lot. Avoid ultra-processed foods and unhealthy habits like drinking and smoking. Be social. And try to find joy in the things you’re studying, instead of seeing it as a dull duty.
Originally created just over four years ago in May 2021, the ‘Not Not Reading’ account has grown to have a pretty sizeable following. Currently, it boasts 172k followers on Instagram. The curator of the account quips that “this is not a bookclub.”
They also allude to the brainy content with the line in the bio: ‘not “not reading” books,’ which is a double-negative way of saying that you read books. Aka, you're (probably) smart (or think you are).
Honestly, we’d love to hear which of these intellectual memes you enjoyed the most, Pandas. Which ones were right up your alley? Were there any funny pics that you didn’t quite get because you were unfamiliar with the context? Objectively speaking, how smart would you say you are? How much time do you spend reading every week?
Would you say that you have a higher IQ or EQ? Let us know in the comments at the very bottom of this post!
I read a webcomic (yes they still exist) Called Existential Comics and this is so that kind of humor.
I'm so Alpha I exclusively use the letter "A" and none of the other 25 letters of the alphabet like all you losers.