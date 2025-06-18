Intelligence is incredibly valued in this day and age. And it’s a touchy topic. Like it or not, many of us would probably feel insulted if someone said we were outright dumb or not quite as smart as we think we are. But it’s sometimes hard to know what people mean when they talk about intelligence.

Are they thinking about raw IQ, innate talent, a good memory, and a penchant for solving puzzles? Do they mean living wisely? Or perhaps being incredibly successful in life (however you define it)? Do they have in mind folks who are studious, disciplined, and well-read? Or maybe they’re subtly hinting at social or emotional intelligence?

For instance, if you’re looking specifically at success as measured by wealth, it’s not always the brainiest of the bunch that hit the jackpot. Instead, chance plays a core role here.