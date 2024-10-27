ADVERTISEMENT

After almost 30 years (counting from the viral dancing baby) of people living, thinking, breathing, and speaking in memes, experts and even Internet users themselves are starting to see the effect it has on us. It turns out that meme culture is rotting our brains. At least that’s what kids these days are calling it. ‘Brain rot’ is the result of over-relying on memes and information on the Internet, to the point where we can’t think about anything else than memes or cultural phenomena and constantly reference them in our day-to-day conversations. This makes us less inclined to be creative and solve problems on our own, essentially making our minds decay.

However, there’s no need to panic and give up your daily dose of memes just yet. We might have found a way around it. To keep your last brain cells alive and functioning, we present you with a list of intellectual memes from the Instagram page “not.not.reading” that are guaranteed to make you think beyond the surface. Scroll down to find them, and don’t forget to upvote the ones that made you contemplate the most.

While you’re at it, make sure to check out a conversation with Jean M. Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University and author of Generations: The Real Differences between Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, Boomers and Silents—and What They Mean for America’s Future, and media psychologist Dr. Corey Emanuel, who kindly agreed to provide a few tips on how to preserve our brains while consuming social media.