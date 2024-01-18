ADVERTISEMENT

The holidays are long behind us, and we’ve been back to the grind for a couple of weeks now. And while it might be nice to be back to your routine, you might also be stressed, exhausted and on the brink of burnout yet again. So if you’re looking for a few minutes to rest your mind and simply get a few giggles in today, you’ve come to the right place.

Below, you’ll find a healthy dose of memes to help you relax, pandas. We’ve taken a trip to the Brainy Memes Facebook page and gathered some of our favorite posts, but don’t worry, you won’t have to use your brain to enjoy them. Have fun scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that bring a smile to your face!