Memes might not be considered the most serious type of content; however, some of them can get pretty complex. Despite the seemingly straightforward format, they often carry hidden meanings or require a moment for connecting the dots before the belly laughs start.

Plenty of such brainy memes are shared on a public Facebook group titled exactly that—’Brainy Memes’. They cover everything from human behavior to math-based puns, even dinosaurs, among other things, and seem to be pretty enjoyable as the group consists of over 280k members already. Scroll down to find some of their best memes and see what kind of brainy jokes make you giggle the most.