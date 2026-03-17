Irresponsible Aunt Chooses Untrained Dog Over Hurt Nephew After A Bite, Sparks Massive Family Feud

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Family traditions are always great, until someone brings a wildcard into the mix. For many families, weekend meals are sacred bonding time, but sometimes all it takes is one energetic puppy to turn a calm gathering into something closer to an obstacle course.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) shared that she often gathered with her family every weekend for a roast dinner. However, after her sister got a puppy who wasn’t trained, things took a different turn. When she decided to set boundaries, she was left wondering if she was being unreasonable.

More info: Mumsnet

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As a parent, few things feel more important than ensuring your child is safe, especially in spaces that should feel familiar and secure

Image credits: Lee Myungseong / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

The author shared that for years, her family has gathered at her parents’ house every weekend for a roast dinner

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Image credits: Thomas Thompson / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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However, her sister got a new puppy and arranged to bring it to the weekend gatherings, but the dog is untrained, hyperactive, and has already bitten the author’s son

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Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Concerned for her children’s safety, she told her parents she will not attend the dinners if the puppy is present, suggesting alternatives like the sister staying home or separating the dog

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Image credits: carnivalqueenthethird

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Her sister then got upset and the mother being guilt-tripping her by saying that the author just wants to keep her grandchildren away from her

The OP shared that for years, her family has gathered at her parents’ house every weekend for a roast dinner. The routine includes her, her husband, their two young children, and her sister with her fiancé. However, things recently changed when the sister got a new puppy and arranged with their mother to bring it along to the weekly gatherings.

While the puppy is undeniably cute, The OP noted that it’s also extremely energetic and poorly trained. It jumps on people constantly, playfully bites with sharp puppy teeth, and isn’t also potty trained, therefore leaving the house a mess sometimes. According to the OP, the problem is also that her sister and her fiancé have busy work schedules that leave little time for proper training.

While they were at the OP’s parents house as usual, the puppy bit her son and punctured his finger. Although it happened during play, the injury left her son frightened of the dog. After the incident, the OP told her parents that her family would stop attending the weekly dinners if the puppy continued to be present. She clarified that she wasn’t trying to punish anyone, but simply wanted a safe environment for her kids.

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Her sister reacted angrily, insisting the puppy was too young to be left alone at home. Meanwhile, the OP’s mother also began guilt-tripping her by suggesting she was withholding the grandchildren from the family. In response, the OP suggested that the gatherings could continue dog-free, or alternatively her sister or fiancé could stay home with the puppy.

Image credits: azerbaijan_stockers / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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Family traditions, like weekly weekend roasts, are important for giving children a sense of stability and emotional security, as noted by Psychology Today. These gatherings create predictable routines where kids can connect with relatives and feel safe. However, when a new element, like a hyperactive, untrained puppy, is introduced, the routine can quickly become disrupted.

Puppies naturally explore their environment through chewing and play-biting, as explained by VCA Hospitals. These behaviors are a normal part of development, teething, and social learning, but without proper training, they can lead to accidents or injuries.

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Children are particularly vulnerable in these scenarios. Positively notes that kids under nine face higher risks of dog bites due to their size, unpredictable movements, and limited ability to interpret canine signals. Most bites occur during play or when children approach dogs unexpectedly, making adult supervision and responsible pet management essential.

Netizens mostly sided with the OP, emphasizing the importance of safety and responsible pet ownership. They suggested practical solutions, like alternating weekends or visiting at different times until the puppy is trained. What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP is overreacting, or is she being completely reasonable? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens viewed the author’s stance as reasonable, while urging the sister to take responsibility for the puppy’s behavior

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