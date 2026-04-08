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The teenage years can be really tough because of all the changes that we go through physically and emotionally. All phases in life are challenging, but during adolescence, our minds are very impressionable, and the good and the bad can seem way worse than they are.

This teen was super enthusiastic about her origami hobby and wanted to make butterflies for every table at her mom’s wedding. The bride was thrilled and immediately agreed, but the groom had a problem with it. However, she was horrified to learn what he did behind her back! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

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Being a teenager is tough because it’s an impressionable age, and small things can have a huge impact

Image credits: Freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s teen daughter loved paper origami and wanted to make butterflies for every table at her mother’s wedding

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Image credits: furkanfdemir / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster immediately agreed, but her fiancé called it “childish,” and also lied to the teen, saying that her mom wasn’t going to use her idea

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Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The horrified poster spoke with her daughter, only to realize that he had belittled her hobby before, so she called off the wedding in anger

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Image credits: Live-Slice4362

Things escalated between the couple, so he packed up his bags and left, but she faced backlash from his family for canceling the wedding

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) shares how her fiancé’s true colors were exposed right before their wedding. It all started with her 16-year-old daughter, who had gotten really good at paper origami. The teen wanted to help with the decorations by adding a paper butterfly to all of the tables in the wedding colors. OP was beyond happy and immediately agreed.

Trouble brewed when the whole family visited a friend, and the daughter excitedly spoke about her contribution to the decoration. The poster noticed her fiancé’s face, and later found out that he thought it was “childish.” However, things took a dramatic turn when her daughter came crying to her. She apologized for “ruining the wedding” and said she would pay her back for the paper.

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OP lost it because her fiancé had lied to the teen, saying she wasn’t really going to use her idea. When she confronted the man, he didn’t feel any remorse for lying to her daughter. Rather, he was angry that she had made the decision without talking to him first. After the poster vented online, netizens urged her to speak with her daughter, and she was horrified to find out the truth.

Apparently, he had been insulting the teen’s art behind OP’s back, and lying, saying that even her mom didn’t like it. The sad poster told her that it was all untrue and that she would always appreciate her art. Moreover, she had a call with their entire family and called off the wedding in front of them. This sparked a massive argument between the couple, so he packed his bags and left in anger.

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Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Netizens applauded the poster for choosing her daughter over her fiancé, and also for encouraging the teen’s origami hobby. Experts emphasize that with the onset of puberty, many teenagers begin to seek independence and establish their own identities. They further add that parents play a crucial role in helping them navigate a considerably tumultuous period in their lives.

This guy was going to be the daughter’s future stepfather, so it must have been heartbreaking to hear him say such things about her hobby. According to a neuroscientific study, it has been revealed that criticism causes teen brains to literally shut down. They may also experience strong negative emotional reactions and have difficulty cognitively controlling these emotions.

No wonder the daughter broke down in tears and went crying to her mother. Netizens pointed out that the guy not only lied to the teen but also belittled her, so they called it bullying behavior. Folks were shocked when OP mentioned that the couple was “taking a break.” Many wondered whether she could even trust and forgive him after all the drama he had caused.

Research also stresses that lying in a relationship causes emotional pain and breeds insecurity. Moreover, it shatters trust, which is the foundation of every bond. Netizens said that she should dump him properly, as he was definitely a red flag. Do you agree with their verdict? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to jot them down in the comments section!

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Netizens heartily applauded the poster for standing by her teen daughter and not choosing the nasty fiancé over her

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