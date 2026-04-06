Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Returns Home For Easter, Finds Stepdad Destroyed Her Laptop, Family Turns Against Her Reaction
Man in a white shirt with a stern expression, hands together, illustrating stepdad threatening to break phone after destroying laptop.
Family, Relationships

Teen Returns Home For Easter, Finds Stepdad Destroyed Her Laptop, Family Turns Against Her Reaction

11

36

11

ADVERTISEMENT

We all have that one prized possession. The thing we guard, wipe down more often than we clean our rooms, and silently panic about whenever someone walks too close to it with a drink. For some, it’s a car, and for others, it’s a phone.

For today’s Original Poster (OP) it was a sleek, high-end laptop that took years of saving and sacrifice to afford. However, when it wasn’t lost in some tragic accident, but deliberately destroyed by someone who clearly had it out for it, she was left wondering if she was wrong for placing a demand for it.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Whether it’s a phone, a laptop, or even something sentimental, intentionally destroying a person’s belongings crosses a line that should naturally cause outrage

    Image credits: pressahotkey / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author bought a £2000 HP Spectre laptop after two years of saving, using it for university work, gaming, and entertainment

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her stepdad, who constantly criticized her spending, intentionally destroyed the laptop while she was home for Easter break

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her mother forced him to apologize and agree to replace it, but he offered only £500, which was far below the laptop’s original value

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: CriticalJury

    However, she demanded a full replacement or threatened to pawn his belongings or involve the police, even though other family members thought it was unfair

    After two years of saving, the OP finally bought her dream laptop which cost about $2600. Like many students, she relied on it for everything from coursework, to gaming and watching shows, even referring to the laptop as her “baby”. Now, her stepfather who she didn’t live with apparently had strong opinions about her spending habits.

    Despite not financially supporting her or living with her, he frequently criticized how she used her own money, particularly targeting her laptop and phone. While visiting home for Easter break, the OP discovered her laptop had been completely destroyed. According to her account, her stepdad sat on it, dropped it, and then stepped on it while getting up.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The OP could tell from the smug look on her stepfather’s face that he absolutely intended to destroy the laptop. He also later admitted she “deserved it”, and even joked that her phone might be next. Her mother stepped in, forcing an apology and getting the stepfather to agree to replace the laptop.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    However, he refused to spend more than $600 which was way below $2600 value. The OP pushed back hard, insisting on a like-for-like replacement. Otherwise, she threatened to sell his belongings or even involve the police. While the rest of the family believed the OP was being unfair, she was left wondering if she was wrong for demanding nothing less than what she’d lost.

    Image credits: Beyzanur K. / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Modern students rely heavily on technology for almost every aspect of their academic lives. According to CSE Software, laptops, smartphones, and tablets are essential tools for note-taking, research, collaboration, and accessing learning apps. Losing or having these devices damaged can severely disrupt access to coursework and study materials, often bringing productivity to a halt.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Family dynamics can further complicate these situations. Clinical psychologist Dena DiNardo explains that conflicts over money and control between stepfathers and stepdaughters often escalate. Differences in expectations about finances, discipline, and boundaries can quickly lead to frustration, resentment, and emotional distance, intensifying the fallout from conflicts involving personal belongings.

    Intentional destruction of property also carries serious legal implications. According to Victim Support, deliberately damaging another person’s possessions is typically classified as criminal mischief or destruction of property. Penalties vary depending on the value of the item and the perpetrator’s intent, ranging from fines to misdemeanor charges, with harsher consequences for significant or intentional damage.

    Netizens supported the OP, emphasizing that her stepfather was fully responsible for replacing the laptop. Some also noted that while she deserves justice, pushing too hard could strain family relationships. What do you think about this situation? What would you do if a family member intentionally destroyed something you worked years to buy? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that the author was not wrong for demanding a replacement for her laptop, and that her stepfather was totally wrong for destroying it in the first place

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·
    Follow
    Share on Facebook

    36

    11

    36

    11

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 2 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! Here at Panda's I'm responsible for Photo Editing and all of the things surrounding it. I love finding great, moody or even dramatic photos to fit the story. Besides that, I'm a proud owner of 2 cats with the silliest names and a bazillion plants<3You can find me at a makeup counter with headphones swatching all of the sparkly eyeshadows

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given he and OP's useless mother (for not standing up for her daughter), can't / won't replace at the fully value, I'd say it's a police job. If they prove to be as useless as I expect, then a small legal claim against him.

    0
    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely. I'd go NC with mom over this. "Oh, it's your birthday? No, I'm not coming to see you."

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the UK has Small Claims Court, I'd sue him. If not, make a police report. Not sure how much it will help but it's on record he destroyed her property, for when he decides to destroy her phone. And I agree with her taking his stuff that she can hock to get the money he owes her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    UK does have small claims. For a £2000 claim it's something like £100-120 to file. I'd say it was worth it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    shock2ya avatar
    Schmebulock
    Schmebulock
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She explicitly says she does not live with them, and the laptop is used for all her Uni work, etc., but then says when she came home for Easter (I assume from Uni) her stepdad had broken her laptop. Things do not add up. Honestly, if it's even real, she should just take her stepdad's credit card, replace her laptop, and then stop leaving any of her valuables where he has access to them.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Given he and OP's useless mother (for not standing up for her daughter), can't / won't replace at the fully value, I'd say it's a police job. If they prove to be as useless as I expect, then a small legal claim against him.

    0
    0points
    reply
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely. I'd go NC with mom over this. "Oh, it's your birthday? No, I'm not coming to see you."

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If the UK has Small Claims Court, I'd sue him. If not, make a police report. Not sure how much it will help but it's on record he destroyed her property, for when he decides to destroy her phone. And I agree with her taking his stuff that she can hock to get the money he owes her.

    0
    0points
    reply
    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    UK does have small claims. For a £2000 claim it's something like £100-120 to file. I'd say it was worth it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    ADVERTISEMENT
    shock2ya avatar
    Schmebulock
    Schmebulock
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She explicitly says she does not live with them, and the laptop is used for all her Uni work, etc., but then says when she came home for Easter (I assume from Uni) her stepdad had broken her laptop. Things do not add up. Honestly, if it's even real, she should just take her stepdad's credit card, replace her laptop, and then stop leaving any of her valuables where he has access to them.

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Comments
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT