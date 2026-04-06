Teen Returns Home For Easter, Finds Stepdad Destroyed Her Laptop, Family Turns Against Her Reaction
We all have that one prized possession. The thing we guard, wipe down more often than we clean our rooms, and silently panic about whenever someone walks too close to it with a drink. For some, it’s a car, and for others, it’s a phone.
For today’s Original Poster (OP) it was a sleek, high-end laptop that took years of saving and sacrifice to afford. However, when it wasn’t lost in some tragic accident, but deliberately destroyed by someone who clearly had it out for it, she was left wondering if she was wrong for placing a demand for it.
More info: Reddit
Whether it’s a phone, a laptop, or even something sentimental, intentionally destroying a person’s belongings crosses a line that should naturally cause outrage
Image credits: pressahotkey / Freepik (not the actual photo)
The author bought a £2000 HP Spectre laptop after two years of saving, using it for university work, gaming, and entertainment
Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Her stepdad, who constantly criticized her spending, intentionally destroyed the laptop while she was home for Easter break
Image credits: stockking / Freepik (not the actual photo)
Her mother forced him to apologize and agree to replace it, but he offered only £500, which was far below the laptop’s original value
Image credits: CriticalJury
However, she demanded a full replacement or threatened to pawn his belongings or involve the police, even though other family members thought it was unfair
After two years of saving, the OP finally bought her dream laptop which cost about $2600. Like many students, she relied on it for everything from coursework, to gaming and watching shows, even referring to the laptop as her “baby”. Now, her stepfather who she didn’t live with apparently had strong opinions about her spending habits.
Despite not financially supporting her or living with her, he frequently criticized how she used her own money, particularly targeting her laptop and phone. While visiting home for Easter break, the OP discovered her laptop had been completely destroyed. According to her account, her stepdad sat on it, dropped it, and then stepped on it while getting up.
The OP could tell from the smug look on her stepfather’s face that he absolutely intended to destroy the laptop. He also later admitted she “deserved it”, and even joked that her phone might be next. Her mother stepped in, forcing an apology and getting the stepfather to agree to replace the laptop.
However, he refused to spend more than $600 which was way below $2600 value. The OP pushed back hard, insisting on a like-for-like replacement. Otherwise, she threatened to sell his belongings or even involve the police. While the rest of the family believed the OP was being unfair, she was left wondering if she was wrong for demanding nothing less than what she’d lost.
Image credits: Beyzanur K. / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Modern students rely heavily on technology for almost every aspect of their academic lives. According to CSE Software, laptops, smartphones, and tablets are essential tools for note-taking, research, collaboration, and accessing learning apps. Losing or having these devices damaged can severely disrupt access to coursework and study materials, often bringing productivity to a halt.
Family dynamics can further complicate these situations. Clinical psychologist Dena DiNardo explains that conflicts over money and control between stepfathers and stepdaughters often escalate. Differences in expectations about finances, discipline, and boundaries can quickly lead to frustration, resentment, and emotional distance, intensifying the fallout from conflicts involving personal belongings.
Intentional destruction of property also carries serious legal implications. According to Victim Support, deliberately damaging another person’s possessions is typically classified as criminal mischief or destruction of property. Penalties vary depending on the value of the item and the perpetrator’s intent, ranging from fines to misdemeanor charges, with harsher consequences for significant or intentional damage.
Netizens supported the OP, emphasizing that her stepfather was fully responsible for replacing the laptop. Some also noted that while she deserves justice, pushing too hard could strain family relationships. What do you think about this situation? What would you do if a family member intentionally destroyed something you worked years to buy? We would love to know your thoughts!
Netizens insisted that the author was not wrong for demanding a replacement for her laptop, and that her stepfather was totally wrong for destroying it in the first place
Poll Question
Thanks! Check out the results:
Given he and OP's useless mother (for not standing up for her daughter), can't / won't replace at the fully value, I'd say it's a police job. If they prove to be as useless as I expect, then a small legal claim against him.
Absolutely. I'd go NC with mom over this. "Oh, it's your birthday? No, I'm not coming to see you."Load More Replies...
Renter's or home owner's insurance, assuming step-dad has it. He can take the hit to premiums and pay the deductible, but that might get the laptop replaced without k*****g the finances.
If the UK has Small Claims Court, I'd sue him. If not, make a police report. Not sure how much it will help but it's on record he destroyed her property, for when he decides to destroy her phone. And I agree with her taking his stuff that she can hock to get the money he owes her.
UK does have small claims. For a £2000 claim it's something like £100-120 to file. I'd say it was worth it.Load More Replies...
I'd absolutely take it to small claims as they would consider this quite a substantial amount and he could also face legal proceedings. He needs to learn his lesson and frankly he's a bully. If he's stupid enough not to have house insurance, more fool him, but if he does he can attempt to claim on that. I'd also go batshìt at my Mum for marrying such a horrible excuse of a man.
In the US, the loser pays the court costs. Isn’t it the same there? It strikes me as wrong someone having to pay the court costs to recover THEIR money!
She explicitly says she does not live with them, and the laptop is used for all her Uni work, etc., but then says when she came home for Easter (I assume from Uni) her stepdad had broken her laptop. Things do not add up. Honestly, if it's even real, she should just take her stepdad's credit card, replace her laptop, and then stop leaving any of her valuables where he has access to them.
Given he and OP's useless mother (for not standing up for her daughter), can't / won't replace at the fully value, I'd say it's a police job. If they prove to be as useless as I expect, then a small legal claim against him.
Absolutely. I'd go NC with mom over this. "Oh, it's your birthday? No, I'm not coming to see you."Load More Replies...
Renter's or home owner's insurance, assuming step-dad has it. He can take the hit to premiums and pay the deductible, but that might get the laptop replaced without k*****g the finances.
If the UK has Small Claims Court, I'd sue him. If not, make a police report. Not sure how much it will help but it's on record he destroyed her property, for when he decides to destroy her phone. And I agree with her taking his stuff that she can hock to get the money he owes her.
UK does have small claims. For a £2000 claim it's something like £100-120 to file. I'd say it was worth it.Load More Replies...
I'd absolutely take it to small claims as they would consider this quite a substantial amount and he could also face legal proceedings. He needs to learn his lesson and frankly he's a bully. If he's stupid enough not to have house insurance, more fool him, but if he does he can attempt to claim on that. I'd also go batshìt at my Mum for marrying such a horrible excuse of a man.
In the US, the loser pays the court costs. Isn’t it the same there? It strikes me as wrong someone having to pay the court costs to recover THEIR money!
She explicitly says she does not live with them, and the laptop is used for all her Uni work, etc., but then says when she came home for Easter (I assume from Uni) her stepdad had broken her laptop. Things do not add up. Honestly, if it's even real, she should just take her stepdad's credit card, replace her laptop, and then stop leaving any of her valuables where he has access to them.
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