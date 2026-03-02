Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Girlfriend Smashes Laptop To Save Boyfriend From “Degenerate” Fantasy Books, He Ends It Instantly
Young man smiling with headphones on using laptop on bed, unrelated to smashed laptop or controlling girlfriend story
Girlfriend Smashes Laptop To Save Boyfriend From "Degenerate" Fantasy Books, He Ends It Instantly

French novelist Albert Camus once said, “Fiction is the lie through which we tell the truth,” and it stayed with me. As an avid fiction reader, I honestly believe that it has the power to expose the realissues more than any factual novel might.

This woman, however, felt that this genre was “degenerate” and hated that her boyfriend kept reading it despite her demands to stop. One day, she got so annoyed that she smashed his laptop and expected him to “thank her.” Scroll down to find out all the drama that followed immediately!

More info: Reddit

    It might surprise people, but readers actually learn immensely about the real world through fictional novels

    Young man using laptop with headphones, smiling while working, before discovering his smashed laptop by controlling girlfriend.

    The trans poster had been dating his girlfriend since he was 13 and she was 16, and he had always been an avid fiction reader

    Trans man comes home to his smashed laptop after controlling girlfriend ends his fiction mania conflict.

    Man discovers smashed laptop at home after controlling girlfriend confronts his fiction mania.

    Text excerpt about backing up writing, voice recordings, and photos on a 2TB external hard drive to protect personal files.

    Woman in a flowing dress stands outdoors near a dragon, symbolizing fiction mania and a controlling relationship conflict.

    As he was a huge fan of A Song of Ice and Fire, he played TS4 with the theme of the novel on his newly purchased laptop

    Text about a guy’s love for fiction, mentioning his childhood reading habits and preference for the fantasy genre.

    Text discussing a person's early obsession with ASOIAF series and reading late at night as a favorite comfort.

    Text excerpt about playing TS4 with an ASOIAF themed save and custom content mode for gameplay.

    Couple arguing on a couch with the man upset and woman appearing frustrated, highlighting controlling girlfriend conflict.

    However, his girlfriend had started acting intensely about anti-fiction as she felt it was “morally corruptive” and “degenerate”

    Text discussing a controlling girlfriend’s anti-fiction stance and its impact on a guy’s fiction mania.

    Text excerpt discussing a controlling girlfriend opposing fiction consumption and a guy defending his hobbies and fiction mania.

    Alt text: Man discovers his smashed laptop after controlling girlfriend ends his fiction mania in heated confrontation.

    Laptop with a smashed screen placed on a white marble table surrounded by green plants in a modern setting.

    The poster refused to stop reading and playing what he loved because of her views, so she smashed his laptop and external drive in anger

    Text excerpt from a man confronting his controlling girlfriend after she destroyed his property, ending his fiction mania.

    Text about a controlling girlfriend claiming she wanted to end her boyfriend's fiction mania, with a broken laptop mentioned.

    The angry poster kicked her out of his house, but she kept whining about how he was choosing fiction over their relationship

    In today’s story, our 24-year-old original poster (OP) is a trans man who tells us about how he broke up with his girlfriend. He was 13, and she was 16 when they started dating, and as adults, they lived together in his apartment. For context, he had saved up for a long time and finally bought a new laptop and also an external hard drive to back up things.

    Our guy gave his background that he always loved fiction, and it was basically his comfort zone. Also, he really adored fantasy, and A Song of Ice and Fire was his favorite novel. In fact, he loved it so much that when he played The Sims 4, he saved the novel’s theme in the game. He spent a lot of time developing it all because it made him happy and helped him destress after work.

    Trouble brewed when his girlfriend started acting anti-fiction, claiming that it is “degenerate, morally corrupt, and contributes to social decay.” She even called him “stunted” for immersing in such a made-up world, and things got heated between the two. She wanted OP to stop reading it and playing the game altogether, but he refused to change his hobbies as she wished.

    This really triggered her, so one day, when her boyfriend returned home, he found his laptop smashed and the external drive with a dent in it. She expected him to “thank her” for doing that, but he threw her out of his house in anger. She kept texting him about how couples moved past such things and that he had chosen fiction over her. Probably torn by her emotional ranting, he wondered if he was a jerk.

    Man and woman arguing on couch in a living room, illustrating a controlling girlfriend and smashed laptop conflict.

    Netizens instantly jumped in to assure him that he wasn’t a jerk; rather, she was being a controlling menace. Experts also stress that such behavior inflicts serious long-term emotional damage to the person who has to bear with such a partner. Further, they elaborate that this toxic dynamic can lead to diminished self-worth, chronic anxiety, and fear.

    It was also quite disturbing how she felt she could just destroy his property without thinking about how he would be utterly devastated. Research emphasizes, “Feeling anger in your relationship isn’t necessarily a red flag. But it’s important to know the difference between healthy anger and unhealthy or destructive anger. It’s never okay for it to be expressed in harmful ways.”

    Well, seems like good riddance for him, doesn’t it? It’s understandable that he felt torn, as she was always there for him during his transition. However, that doesn’t give her the right to use that against him or to control him. Many netizens said she sounded like a red flag and that he should definitely sue her for damaging his property. 

    Law professionals warn that penalties for personal property damage in the US vary widely based on intent, value, and jurisdiction, ranging from fines and probation to years in prison. Well, it looks like OP could get his ex into some serious trouble. Like Redditors, do you think he should sue her? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Netizens were aghast at the violent lady, and many said that he was better off than being with a controlling red flag

    Commenter discussing a smashed laptop caused by a controlling girlfriend trying to end his fiction mania.

    Text post describing a man’s controlling girlfriend who destroyed his laptop to end his fiction mania.

    Reddit comment about a controlling girlfriend and a smashed laptop, hinting at a conspiracy and fiction mania conflict.

    Comment suggesting filing criminal charges after guy comes home to smashed laptop by controlling girlfriend ending his fiction mania.

    Commenter advises breakup and therapy after controlling girlfriend smashes laptop to stop his fiction mania.

    Commenter advising to change locks, press charges for property destruction, and seek restraining order after smashed laptop incident.

     

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

