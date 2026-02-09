Thief GF Plays The Victim As BF Confronts Her For Using His Credit Card, He’s Just Disgusted By It

ADVERTISEMENT

I have seen a lot of relationships (including mine with my ex) crumble because of broken trust, and it can be a truly awful feeling. I mean, it’s literally the most basic thing anyone can expect from their partner, yet some people don’t give it any thought.

Just look at this woman who secretly kept using her boyfriend’s credit card, and he only found out about it when he was vacationing in Mexico. What’s more awful is how she shamelessly gaslit him when he confronted her. Scroll down to find out how she did it!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Trust is literally one of the most basic foundations of any relationship, and things fall apart if it’s broken

Young woman holding a credit card and shopping bags, illustrating a thief girlfriend using his credit card scenario.

Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster was a high-earner and very particular about his finances and credit, which his girlfriend of almost 2 years was aware of

Upset boyfriend confronting thief girlfriend who secretly used his credit card, feeling disgusted by her actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about managing finances and credit card use, highlighting checking statements while traveling and budgeting.

Text describing suspicious charges on credit card including online shopping, random stores, and cash advance fees suggesting possible compromise.

Text excerpt showing a person describing how they reported charges and got a new card after misuse of credit card.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Man looking disgusted while holding a paper and talking on phone, confronting thief girlfriend about credit card use

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He once noticed a few unrecognizable purchases on his credit card, but he brushed it off without accusing anyone and got a new card

Text excerpt about planning a trip and credit card use leading to a thief girlfriend playing the victim during confrontation.

Text on a white background describing flagged charges related to credit card use during a vacation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a boyfriend’s realization about his thief girlfriend as he confronts her for using his credit card.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text of a man expressing anger and confusion after confronting his thief girlfriend who used his credit card, feeling gaslit.

Image credits: bostonmade

However, when he was vacationing with friends, he got a call from his company that his card was used, and he realized it was his girlfriend

Couple in a tense confrontation as girlfriend plays the victim and boyfriend is disgusted over credit card misuse.

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

He confronted her immediately over text, but she feigned innocence in the beginning, then gaslit him, and also played the victim

Text message conversation showing a boyfriend confronting his girlfriend about fraud and using his credit card without permission.

Text conversation showing a boyfriend confronting his girlfriend about using his credit card without permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message exchange where a boyfriend confronts his girlfriend for using his credit card without permission.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation showing a boyfriend confronting his girlfriend for using his credit card without permission.

Text messages showing a boyfriend confronting his girlfriend for using his credit card without permission and feeling disgusted.

Text message conversation showing a boyfriend confronting his thief girlfriend about using his credit card, expressing distrust and disgust.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message exchange showing a boyfriend confronting his girlfriend for using his credit card while she plays the victim.

Text conversation showing a boyfriend confronting his girlfriend about using his credit card, feeling disgusted by it.

Image credits: bostonmade

Apparently, she had saved his card on her Apple Wallet, and he was extremely disgusted by her behavior, but he couldn’t kick her out as she had nowhere to go

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us how he was disturbed to find out something alarming about his girlfriend of almost 2 years. Our guy was a high-earner who was particular about his finances and credit, which his girlfriend was well aware of. A few months back, he noticed some unrecognizable purchases on his credit card, reported them, and got a new one.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was under the impression that his card had been skimmed, but the truth came to light soon after. Before going on a trip to Mexico with his friends, he informed his credit card company that he would be traveling, since he didn’t want any purchasing issues after arriving. However, he suddenly got a call from them asking whether he had returned, as his card was used in the US.

Stunned, he slowly came to the conclusion that it could only be his girlfriend who was using his card. He immediately confronted her over text. The worst part was that she feigned complete innocence in the beginning, gaslit him, and then proceeded to play the victim. Apparently, she felt that he was making a big deal out of nothing, and she didn’t want to lose him over it.

However, he was super hurt that she took his sensitive information, saved his card details on her Apple Wallet, and used the money without asking him. OP also clarified that he would have immediately given her the money if only she had asked for it. Now, he was so disgusted by her that he didn’t want her in his house, but neither could he kick her out, as she had nowhere to go.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Young couple in a tense confrontation as boyfriend shows credit card bills, girlfriend reacting defensively and upset.

Image credits: yanalya / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When he vented online, netizens couldn’t help but call her out as a criminal in an instant. The Department of Justice also states that financial identity theft or credit card theft is a felony in the US. It further elaborates that it carries substantial penalties, in some cases 30 years’ imprisonment, fines, and criminal forfeiture. Well, he could easily sue her for stealing his money.

However, what hurt him the most was the broken trust, as this was someone he cared about. We all know how painful it must be for him, and even experts stress that it can spark trust issues within the victim. Moreover, they state that it also erodes a sense of safety, causes extreme difficulty in trusting someone again, and recovering from this trauma can take time.

ADVERTISEMENT

As if breaking his trust was not enough, the lady also had the audacity to gaslight him and then play the victim. Research emphasizes that gaslighting in relationships is a form of emotional cruelty generally done to avoid taking responsibility for their own actions or out of a fear of exposure. Furthermore, it can also make the victims doubt their sanity, often creating an unhealthy bond.

No wonder the poster decided to end things with her immediately. However, he still couldn’t bring himself to kick her out of his house. He updated in a comment that he plans on talking things out with her after he returns from his trip. How would you handle it if you were in his situation? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!

Netizens wasted no time in calling the woman a criminal, and many suggested that he should kick her out immediately

Screenshot of an online comment describing a girlfriend using her boyfriend’s credit card and denying responsibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text expressing disgust as boyfriend confronts thief girlfriend playing victim after using his credit card.

Comment text showing a user discussing a girlfriend playing the victim after using her boyfriend's credit card without permission.

Couple arguing as boyfriend confronts girlfriend for using his credit card, showing disgust and tension between them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media post expressing disbelief that girlfriend who used boyfriend’s credit card did not offer to repay him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing trust betrayal as boyfriend confronts girlfriend for using his credit card without permission.

Text explaining DARVO concept with keywords thief girlfriend plays victim and boyfriend disgusted confronting credit card misuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about a girlfriend playing the victim after using boyfriend’s credit card without permission, showing disgust from him.

Commenter urging to kick out girlfriend for using boyfriend’s credit card fraudulently and warning of repeated behavior.