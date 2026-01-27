GF Livid BF Won’t Expose Relative’s Credit Card Fraud, Turns Out There Is More To The Story

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Do you have a dream? Well, what am I asking? We all have dreams. Some dream of a cozy house with a small garden, others of a bustling and close-knit family, some desperately want to get rich, and for others, a dream is, for example, traveling. The only problem is that the path to realizing our dreams is often hampered by many obstacles.
Today, we invite you to read a story from the user u/thr0w4w4ylife, whose cherished dream of owning her own home finally came true. But she had absolutely no idea what she would have to go through to achieve this goal. Okay, let’s take it one step at a time!
This looked so unreasonable that the woman started reconsidering their whole relationship, being worried about more possible lies from the man
So, this story happened several years ago, when the original poster (OP) and her boyfriend of five years were about to make a down payment on their dream home, which they had recently been eyeing. The author’s boyfriend was planning to take out a loan, and one day the bank upset the couple by announcing that the man’s credit history was, in fact, nearly ruined.
After a detailed investigation, the boyfriend told our heroine that a close relative had recently gained access to his credit card and had repeatedly run up the balance to the point of default. As a result, he now owed the bank about $5K, and it would take several years for his credit rating to be restored to the proper level.
And then our heroine had a spat with him. She wanted him to charge the relative over this incident, proving to the bank that he wasn’t the one making the transactions. This way, the bank could restore the credit rating, and the couple wouldn’t have to spend another few years living in rented apartments. The author considered this perfectly reasonable—except the guy thought otherwise!
The boyfriend declared that he didn’t want to quarrel with his family and would definitely pay off the entire debt himself within a couple of years. Moreover, he believed it was best not to let this relative even know about getting exposed in this fraud. This also meant that their dream of owning a house was being delayed. This not only upset the OP, but also made her reconsider everything…
Young woman smiling thoughtfully amid packed boxes, reflecting on credit card fraud and complex relationship issues.
Actually, the OP had every reason to be upset. The fact is that restoring one’s credit rating in cases of proven credit card fraud is a fairly common practice. The official Consumer Financial Protection Bureau website explicitly recommends reporting identity theft in such cases without delay. This prevents any possible recurrence and will also help restore one’s credit rating, eliminating the need to pay off someone else’s debts.
Yes, it will take time and financial resources to restore one’s good name—but that’s certainly less than three years, right? “Since the formal dispute process to correct inaccuracies with the credit bureaus can take several weeks, it’s best to get started ASAP,” this dedicated article at the Library of Congress Federal Credit Union blog says.
So, people in the comments quite reasonably suggested that the OP’s boyfriend might have had other motives for trying to hush up this case than being overly accommodating and peaceable. For example, he could’ve spent the money himself, gotten into debt, and was now lying to her, trying to get out of this difficult situation by any means.
In an update to the post, the author admitted that this was indeed the case. She undertook a thorough investigation and uncovered numerous instances of his lies towards her. The couple broke up, so the guy packed up his belongings and left without a word. She never saw him again. But then the author did buy a beautiful house on her own! Sometimes you have to achieve your dreams through losses—don’t you think so?
So it actually happened—the author exposed her boyfriend’s numerous lies, and they broke up soon after, so the woman bought her dream house alone
After many years of working as sports journalist and trivia game author and host in Ukraine I joined Bored Panda as a content creator. I do love writing stories and I sincerely believe - there's no dull plots at all. Like a great Italian composer Joaquino Rossini once told: "Give me a police protocol - and I'll make an opera out of it!"
