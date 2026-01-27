GF Livid BF Won’t Expose Relative’s Credit Card Fraud, Turns Out There Is More To The Story

ADVERTISEMENT

Do you have a dream? Well, what am I asking? We all have dreams. Some dream of a cozy house with a small garden, others of a bustling and close-knit family, some desperately want to get rich, and for others, a dream is, for example, traveling. The only problem is that the path to realizing our dreams is often hampered by many obstacles.

Today, we invite you to read a story from the user u/thr0w4w4ylife, whose cherished dream of owning her own home finally came true. But she had absolutely no idea what she would have to go through to achieve this goal. Okay, let’s take it one step at a time!

Sometimes you have to choose between having the home of your dreams or having it together with your significant other—and the answer isn’t actually that simple

Young woman wearing glasses with hands over eyes, conveying frustration related to credit card fraud issues.

Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post and her boyfriend of five years were getting ready to put down a payment for a true dream house when unpleasant news arose

Text about girlfriend and boyfriend dealing with credit card fraud involving a relative, revealing more to the story.

Text about a couple dealing with a house deposit and mortgage talks amid credit card fraud involving a relative.

Text on a white screen stating shocking news about boyfriend’s bad credit score linked to relative’s credit card fraud.

Text excerpt discussing credit card fraud involving a boyfriend and a relative, highlighting account closure dispute.

Text describing discovery of relative’s credit card fraud used since 2019, with boyfriend refusing to expose it.

Text describing credit card fraud details mentioning defaults, payments, and owed charges over $5000 in financial dispute context.

Text excerpt about boyfriend unaware of relative’s credit card fraud, highlighting access and statement issues.

Person holding a credit card and tablet, reviewing financial information related to credit card fraud and disputes.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

It turned out that the man had a poor credit rating, so the bank couldn’t give him a loan at all

Text about a bank loan application issue involving a boyfriend’s credit and relative’s credit card fraud situation.

Text excerpt discussing options to proceed with fraud investigations involving a relative’s credit card and the boyfriend’s role.

Text excerpt showing a boyfriend paying credit card debt and waiting two years to regain loss in a fraud case.

Text excerpt discussing how a boyfriend’s credit card fraud issue affects plans for family, home, and business loans.

Text on white background with black font reading this has devastated us and put a massive delay in our plans, referencing credit card fraud impact.

Text about boyfriend avoiding conflict amid credit card fraud by a relative, showing more complexity to the story.

Text about girlfriend urging boyfriend to expose relative’s credit card fraud and their struggle for their dream house.

Image credits: thr0w4w4ylife

Couple discussing credit card fraud at a desk with laptop, showing tension and reluctance to expose the relative's actions.

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The guy explained this by the financial fraud of one of his relatives, who got access to his account somehow

Update note thanking readers for advice on original post with constructive strategies and words of advice shared.

Text screenshot showing a conversation about concerns over credit card fraud and payday loan inquiries.

Text excerpt about boyfriend refusing to expose relative’s credit card fraud and addressing the debt himself.

Text on a white background discussing hidden issues and lying being a big problem during a relationship.

Text excerpt about forgiveness and repeated credit card fraud issues, highlighting GF livid BF won’t expose relative’s credit card fraud.

Screenshot of text discussing regret over trusting boyfriend amid credit card fraud accusations involving a relative.

Text excerpt about a girlfriend confronting boyfriend over concerns relating to credit card fraud and their breakup.

Young man packing suitcase on bed, reflecting on credit card fraud involving relative and a conflicted boyfriend situation.

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, when the author urged him to report identity theft and charge this relative for fraud, the man refused flatly

Text excerpt about a man’s impact on a 5-year relationship, highlighting issues with credit card fraud and unresolved conflicts.

Text message expressing frustration about expecting forgiveness and packing belongings due to lockdown amid credit card fraud issue.

Text about mortgage approval and finding a smaller townhouse, related to GF livid BF and credit card fraud story.

Text message screenshot showing someone excited about paying a deposit early before their birthday and buying a house by themselves.

Text excerpt about a girlfriend breaking up with a lying boyfriend amid credit card fraud dispute involving a relative.

Text post discussing an update on a GF livid BF situation involving relative’s credit card fraud and unexpected details.

Image credits: thr0w4w4ylife

This looked so unreasonable that the woman started reconsidering their whole relationship, being worried about more possible lies from the man

So, this story happened several years ago, when the original poster (OP) and her boyfriend of five years were about to make a down payment on their dream home, which they had recently been eyeing. The author’s boyfriend was planning to take out a loan, and one day the bank upset the couple by announcing that the man’s credit history was, in fact, nearly ruined.

After a detailed investigation, the boyfriend told our heroine that a close relative had recently gained access to his credit card and had repeatedly run up the balance to the point of default. As a result, he now owed the bank about $5K, and it would take several years for his credit rating to be restored to the proper level.

And then our heroine had a spat with him. She wanted him to charge the relative over this incident, proving to the bank that he wasn’t the one making the transactions. This way, the bank could restore the credit rating, and the couple wouldn’t have to spend another few years living in rented apartments. The author considered this perfectly reasonable—except the guy thought otherwise!

The boyfriend declared that he didn’t want to quarrel with his family and would definitely pay off the entire debt himself within a couple of years. Moreover, he believed it was best not to let this relative even know about getting exposed in this fraud. This also meant that their dream of owning a house was being delayed. This not only upset the OP, but also made her reconsider everything…

Young woman smiling thoughtfully amid packed boxes, reflecting on credit card fraud and complex relationship issues.

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Actually, the OP had every reason to be upset. The fact is that restoring one’s credit rating in cases of proven credit card fraud is a fairly common practice. The official Consumer Financial Protection Bureau website explicitly recommends reporting identity theft in such cases without delay. This prevents any possible recurrence and will also help restore one’s credit rating, eliminating the need to pay off someone else’s debts.

Yes, it will take time and financial resources to restore one’s good name—but that’s certainly less than three years, right? “Since the formal dispute process to correct inaccuracies with the credit bureaus can take several weeks, it’s best to get started ASAP,” this dedicated article at the Library of Congress Federal Credit Union blog says.

So, people in the comments quite reasonably suggested that the OP’s boyfriend might have had other motives for trying to hush up this case than being overly accommodating and peaceable. For example, he could’ve spent the money himself, gotten into debt, and was now lying to her, trying to get out of this difficult situation by any means.

In an update to the post, the author admitted that this was indeed the case. She undertook a thorough investigation and uncovered numerous instances of his lies towards her. The couple broke up, so the guy packed up his belongings and left without a word. She never saw him again. But then the author did buy a beautiful house on her own! Sometimes you have to achieve your dreams through losses—don’t you think so?

So it actually happened—the author exposed her boyfriend’s numerous lies, and they broke up soon after, so the woman bought her dream house alone

