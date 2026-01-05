Guy Laughs At How He Bullied Another Guy As A Teen, GF Does Uno-Reverse And Dumps Him On His B-Day

ADVERTISEMENT

I have often heard people preach that when the “right” person comes along, they won’t care about your past. However, if a partner doesn’t even feel remorse for some awful things they pulled off years back, then the relationship definitely needs to be reconsidered, right?

This woman was mortified to learn that her boyfriend was a bully when he was a teenager. What horrified her more was that, as an adult, he still joked about the things that he did. Read on to find out about the most epic revenge that she took, which completely “ruined” his birthday!

Some bullies never really change, even after growing up, so they deserve to be taught a lesson

The poster went to her boyfriend’s birthday at his dad’s country house with his friends, when she found out that he had been a bully back in his teens

Guy laughs about bullying another guy as a teen while girlfriend reacts with an uno-reverse and dumps him on his birthday

Text excerpt describing a woman dating a man who invites friends for his 29th birthday in a French country house.

Text excerpt showing a statement about a father and excitement to meet everyone, related to a guy laughing at how he bullied another guy as a teen.

Text showing a message about a happy experience getting along well with Thomas' caring father on Day 1 Friday.

Text on screen describing a garden party where people share childhood memories leading to a conflict.

Text slide with a caption describing how Thomas and friends shared really sick stories after starting with innocent and dumb ones.

Text excerpt describing a teen boy recalling how he bullied another shy and isolated boy at school.

Text about a guy bullying another guy as a teen, with the girlfriend doing an uno-reverse and dumping him on his birthday.

Image credits: CatherineTheTiger

Her boyfriend and his friends made a guy believe that he had an online girlfriend, made him “meet” the fake person, and mocked him in front of everyone

Teen bullying incident description with a girlfriend’s unexpected uno-reverse reaction on his birthday.

Text describing a false rendezvous prank involving a boy waiting alone wearing an Elmer the Elephant tshirt.

Text describing a boy bullying another in school and the impact leading to trauma and change in behavior.

Text excerpt showing a discussion about bullying, joking, and regret involving Thomas, Alex, and Bart as teens.

Text describing a guy laughing about how he bullied another guy as a teen while his girlfriend reacts by dumping him on his birthday.

Text describing a guy laughing about bullying as a teen and his girlfriend turning the tables with an Uno-reverse.

Alt text: Text describing sleeplessness and reflecting on how a guy laughed about bullying another guy as a teen.

Image credits: CatherineTheTiger

The bullied guy was so traumatized that he changed schools, and the poster was horrified that her boyfriend still joked about it

Text excerpt describing a birthday plan changed as the guy leaves alone, reflecting on bullying and a breakup.

Text describing planning a surprise birthday with location chosen via Google Maps to ensure perfect timing and setup.

Guy laughs recalling teen bullying past, girlfriend does uno-reverse and dumps him on his birthday.

Text message explaining a plan to make someone wait while ordering food and the most expensive bottle on the menu.

Text message exchange showing a guy laughing about bullying while his girlfriend does an uno-reverse and breaks up with him.

Text message describing how someone stopped responding to a bully’s calls and texts, blocking him after ruining his birthday.

Text message conversation showing a response about payback and blocking someone after bullying from a teen.

Image credits: CatherineTheTiger

She wisely took revenge on him by making him drive and wait around, then being a no-show, and breaking up with him on his birthday

Teen guy laughs about bullying, girlfriend does an uno-reverse and breaks up with him on his birthday.

Text on a white background that reads only a few people supported what I did, everyone else seemed to think that I was a jerk.

Alt text: Guy laughs recalling how he bullied another guy as a teen while his girlfriend does an uno-reverse on his birthday.

Text on a white background reading I don't regret it. I simply hope that Arthur, who should be 35 or 36 years old now, is well.

Guy laughing while recalling teen bullying, girlfriend reacts with an Uno-reverse and breaks up on his birthday.

Text of a man reflecting on bullying reactions, surprised by kind messages after sharing his teenage story.

Text excerpt about Thomas’ father understanding actions and being aware of an incident soon after it occurred.

Text excerpt discussing a father’s disappointment and sleeplessness after hearing about a party incident.

Text excerpt discussing regret and understanding in a reflection about past bullying and relationship decisions.

Text excerpt reflecting a guy laughing about bullying another guy as a teen, with a girlfriend doing an uno-reverse and dumping him.

Image credits: CatherineTheTiger

Although she received heat from a lot of friends for her stunt, her ex’s dad didn’t say anything, as he felt awful about what his son had done

Today, we dive into a story that has some horrific bits of teen bullying, but trust me, the end is pretty satisfying. When the original poster (OP) was 26, she was dating a 28-year-old guy called Thomas, who seemed educated, sweet, and smart. To celebrate his 29th birthday, he invited her to his father’s country house along with his friends, and that’s where the drama happened.

Things were pretty awesome on the first day, and the poster was quite delighted to meet his gentlemanly father. Come the night of the second day, Thomas and his friends were super drunk when they started spilling the tea about their “teen bullying days.” They were awful to their classmate (Arthur) and brutally traumatized him with what they did.

As though making fun of him wasn’t enough, they created a fake profile of a girl and pretended to be in a “relationship” with Arthur. One day, they also planned a fake meeting by calling him to a faraway place and telling everyone about it the next day. The poor guy was so disturbed that he had to change schools, but Thomas and his friends still laughed about it.

OP was so horrified, she decided to end things with him on his birthday. She played tit-for-tat by making him drive and wait around a lot, but didn’t show up at all. Instead, she broke up with him and went home! Well, his friends accused her of ruining his birthday. However, when his dad contacted her later, he didn’t say anything about it, as he felt awful because of what his son had done.

Statistics show that bullying is a serious problem in the world. In fact, new data reveals that one out of three teens is bullied worldwide, with more than 32% of boys experiencing it in school, compared to 28% of girls. When you come across stories like this one, the stats are hardly surprising, but the fact that some bullies never grow up is what’s more disturbing.

Sadly, bullying can spark long-term effects that can instantly harm a teen’s mental health. Even experts stress that it can lead to anxiety, depression, low self-esteem, anger issues, PTSD, and even substance misuse in some cases. Research also reveals that teens who are bullied in ninth grade become more pessimistic about their educational and career prospects beyond high school.

It’s awful that Arthur had to go through all this, but to laugh over it as adults shows how little OP’s boyfriend has grown up since his teens. A study also indicates that schoolyard bullies do not outgrow their aggression after turning into adults. In fact, they are four times more likely to be violent towards their partners in the future.

Well, some netizens claimed that Thomas had it coming and even applauded the poster for her revenge. Although not everyone approved of her punishing him for his past, others argued that she taught him a lesson for feeling no remorse and still finding his actions funny. Do you think that the poster did the right thing? We would love to hear your thoughts, so type away in the comments!

Folks had a good laugh, and some netizens even applauded the poster for pulling off one of the most perfect acts of revenge

Reddit comments discussing a guy’s revenge and girlfriend’s uno-reverse after he bullied another teen.

Reddit user discusses lack of remorse in teen bullying, while girlfriend’s uno-reverse dumps him on birthday.

Reddit user discusses being dumped by girlfriend after laughing about bullying another guy as a teen on his birthday.

Commenter MrBeer9999 criticizes a guy laughing about bullying as a teen, highlighting the girlfriend's reaction and breakup.

Commenter explains holding guy accountable for bullying behavior as a teen, highlighting accountability and relationship consequences.

Reddit user reacts to bullying story, discussing how the behavior is still seen as hilarious by the person involved.