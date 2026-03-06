Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Teen Gets Revenge So Brutal That Bully Gets Sent Back To Her Own Country: “Save Her From Being Corrupted”
Group of students bullying a stressed exchange student sitting at a desk in a school gymnasium setting.
Teen Gets Revenge So Brutal That Bully Gets Sent Back To Her Own Country: “Save Her From Being Corrupted”

Studying abroad can be a life-changing experience. It provides students with the opportunity to learn a new language, embrace a different culture, and create friendships they could never have made back home. However, it’s important that when you’re in another country, you behave appropriately. Otherwise, you might just get sent back home.

When one teenager realized that her sister was being relentlessly bullied by a foreign exchange student, she decided that it was time to take matters into her own hands. Below, you’ll find the full story of pro-revenge that she posted on Reddit, as well as some of the replies amused readers shared. 

RELATED:

    When this woman was in high school, her sister was relentlessly bullied by a foreign exchange student

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    So she decided to take matters into her own hands and seek revenge

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: FreeWhaleMedia / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: BibiLittle

    Image credits: Yan Krukau / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Over 20,000 foreign exchange students study in American high schools every year

    While it might sound like something out of a movie, apparently, it’s quite common for teenagers from all over the globe to spend some time in the United States as part of an exchange student program. In fact, STS Foundation reports that over 20,000 high school students travel to the U.S. to study each year.

    These programs are popular because they provide students with a unique high school experience. They get to perfect their English, participate in American extracurricular activities, experience a new culture, and find out just how realistic all of the American TV shows and films they’ve seen are. Plus, they often get the opportunity to travel around and see some of the nation’s most famous landmarks.

    However, it’s not always easy for a teen to spend months away from their home country. They might experience severe culture shocks and feel intense homesickness. Great Learning notes that they can also face language barriers and have trouble making friends. They might even be harassed or discriminated against based on their culture. 

    These students might struggle to adapt to the American school system, if it is quite different from how they studied in their home country. And they might feel out of place if they can’t connect with anyone who speaks their native language or who shares the same cultural background. 

    But regardless of how difficult it may be to study abroad, those challenges do not at all justify being a bully. One multi-national study across 83 countries found that nearly one-third of adolescents have experienced bullying. This is already a significant issue for high school students, but there’s no excuse for teens to be cruel to one another. 

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Bullying is a serious issue that should never be tolerated

    Over 41% of students who have been bullied also report that they’re worried about it happening again. The most common types of bullying nowadays are having rumors spread about victims and being called names. And this behavior is far from harmless.

    Deconstructing Stigma reports that bullying can take a significant toll on victims’ self-esteem. It can also increase their self-criticism and may cause them to self-isolate. The CDC warns that bullying can lead to social and emotional distress, self-harm, depression, anxiety, sleep issues, lower academic achievement, and sometimes even dropping out of school.

    While some parents might assume that being bullied is a rite of passage or that it builds character, it’s a serious issue that should never be swept under the rug. It’s certainly not going to be easy for schools to eliminate bullying, but there are certain strategies they can implement to mitigate it.

    SchoolSafety.gov recommends that administrators build a safe and supportive learning environment. They should implement social and emotional learning, as well as academic learning. There should be strict policies in place to address bullying, so students don’t feel like they can get away with treating one another cruelly. 

    And it’s best if they can get both parents and students involved. If moms and dads are aware of what’s going on with their students, they might be able to nip bullying in the bud. Then, hopefully, students won’t have to take revenge into their own hands. 

    Many readers applauded the author for her revenge, and she joined in on the conversation

    However, some thought that the author took things too far

    31

    2

    31

    2

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    bhanavibalaji avatar
    Stardrop
    Stardrop
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    did it not cross your mind to CONFRONT HER before escalating to this? i completely understand the horrors of bullying and you definitely deserved some revenge on the b***h that was tormenting your sister... but you could have like. put dead fish and glitter in her car vents or something, not got her send back to a conservative family that would probably punish her horribly.

    0
    0points
    reply
    denisequinby avatar
    Crystalwitch60
    Crystalwitch60
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ffs what’s with those YTA s c um I assume they are all bullies !! nothing good ever happens to a bully in the end, they really are the worst of the worst !

    0
    0points
    reply
