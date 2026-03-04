Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Italian Exchange Student Goes Viral After Host Mom Makes Him Eat At Olive Garden
Young Italian exchange student wearing glasses and hoodie, reacting with surprise while dining at Olive Garden restaurant.
Italian Exchange Student Goes Viral After Host Mom Makes Him Eat At Olive Garden

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
An Italian exchange student was forced by his American host mom to try out Olive Garden, a popular dining restaurant chain in the U.S. that specializes in Italian cuisine.

Although he initially objected, he eventually entertained her request and recorded their experience for TikTok, where the video has since gone viral.

Netizens have expressed divided opinions about the mom making him try the restaurant, with some sharing tips on how to have a good time there and others calling for Europeans to be left alone.

Highlights
  • An Italian exchange student reluctantly agreed to dine at Olive Garden after his American host mom insisted.
  • The TikTok video capturing his reactions has quickly gone viral, drawing divided responses from viewers
  • Despite openly criticizing the restaurant’s authenticity, the student later admitted several dishes were surprisingly enjoyable

“The trick to enjoying Olive Garden is to remind oneself that it is not really Italian. It is just The Olive Garden,” one user said, while another remarked, “This is so stupid. Why do Americans keep doing this?”

    An Italian student tried Olive Garden on host mom’s insistence, sparking a social media frenzy

    Italian exchange student sitting at Olive Garden table looking at menu with surprised expression indoors.

    Image credits: italiangirl1130

    The student, whose TikTok account suggests his name is Alessandro, was coaxed out of his car by Rhonda, the American lady who hosted him at Olive Garden.

    “Today’s your lucky day,” she said as Alessandro resisted the invitation and even begged to eat at a nearby restaurant, saying nothing about the chain he was being taken to was authentic.

    Image credits: Olive Garden

    “All you have that’s Italian is the name,” he said.

    Rhonda stood her ground, and Alessandro was next seen occupying a table at Olive Garden while expressing, “This is something against my will, just so you know.”

    Italian exchange student with glasses looking confused inside Olive Garden restaurant with caption why I am here

    Image credits: italiangirl1130

    TikTok users empathized with Alessandro, with one labeling the experience “an Italian’s biggest nightmare.”

    “They tortured that poor kid,” a second stated.

    @italiangirl1130 @alessandro.salimei @Olive Garden Part two taking our foreign exchange student to Olive Garden… #houston#italy#foryoupage#funnyvideo#foreignexchangestudent♬ original sound – Italiangirl1130

    Comment saying Is there a McDonald's near by with a laughing emoji, related to Italian exchange student eating at Olive Garden.

    “This is ab*se,” remarked a third.

    “Why would you bring an Italian to Olive Garden?” probed the fourth, while a fifth added, “He will never get used to it. Been living in the USA for 20 years, and just like him, I’d rather go to McDonald’s.”

    “The kid would rather pass away,” added another.

    Despite his early reluctance, Alessandro appeared pleasantly surprised by the food

    Smiling woman standing outside near stone wall with phone in hand capturing Italian exchange student viral Olive Garden moment.

    Image credits: alessandro.salimei 

    Alessandro was skeptical about the Alfredo and breadstick duo, but when he took a bite, he was surprised to find that the combination worked, as depicted in the video.

    He then tried the ravioli and was initially mortified to learn it was fried, but after a taste, he called the experimental dish “interesting.”

    @alessandro.salimei @Italiangirl1130 took me to @Olive Garden #foreignexchangestudent#olivegarden#funnyvideo#foryoupage#america♬ original sound – alessandro.salimei

    After trying calamari and mozzarella sticks, Alessandro exclaimed the dishes were “good” before going on to admit, “I feel like I’m betraying Italy.”

    A TikTok user compared Alessandro’s experience with what they encountered at Taco Bell, writing, “It’s not authentic at all, but it’s soooo good.”

    Teen Italian exchange student looking confused while reviewing Olive Garden menu at a restaurant table.

    Image credits: italiangirl1130

    “Wait till he goes into a Chinese buffet,” added the next.

    A popular influencer had previously gone viral for forcing her Italian husband to give Olive Garden a try  

    Image credits: thepasinis

    Alessio Pasini could not even bring himself to try three different pastas served on a single plate at Olive Garden, as his wife Jessie posted in a video.

    “I don’t think I can eat this,” he said before asking his wife, “How can you eat noodles cooked like that?”

    Alessio went on to appreciate the service and staff at the restaurant, but was adamant about not visiting the place again.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jessi Higgins (@thepasinis)

    Several users who had either been to Italy or were Italian supported his decision.

    “After vacationing in Italy and eating amazing, fresh Italian food, I have never gone back to Olive Garden,” said one, while another expressed, “My husband reacted the same way the first and last time we went to Olive Garden.”

    An American sounded off, “We really just have no clue we are eating such sh*t Italian food.”

    “I don’t blame him, Olive Garden is gross,” another said.  

    “He has such good comedic timing,” a netizen said about the student’s reaction 

    Comment on a viral post about an Italian exchange student looking miserable after eating at Olive Garden.

    Comment from user Hey it’s JJ expressing discomfort with laughing and crying emojis on social media post about Italian exchange student viral Olive Garden story.

    Comment reading He has such good comedic timing by user Becca with 3816 likes, related to Italian exchange student viral Olive Garden story.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about an Italian exchange student upset at eating at Olive Garden.

    Comment on social media post showing a user reacting with laughing emojis about an Italian exchange student eating at Olive Garden.

    Comment on social media post with user profile picture of a woman reacting humorously to Italian exchange student eating at Olive Garden.

    Comment by Michele_Travels saying He put the seatbelt back on with laughing emojis reacting to Italian exchange student viral story at Olive Garden.

    Comment on social media saying he doesn't like Olive Garden, related to Italian exchange student viral story.

    Comment from Italian exchange student joking about preferring a gas station hot dog over eating at Olive Garden.

    Comment in Italian reacting to Olive Garden, related to Italian exchange student viral story on social media.

    Comment on social media thread, user Ava Emily reacts with laughter and calls situation funny, receiving many likes.

    Comment from Stella saying I know Alessandro, I understand you, reacting to Italian exchange student going viral after Olive Garden meal.

    Comment on social media from an Italian exchange student reacting to being made to eat at Olive Garden.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about an Italian exchange student reacting to eating at Olive Garden.

    Comment from user GotthiccGamer reacting with crying emojis about fettuccine alfredo, highlighting Italian exchange student food experience.

    Comment with crying emojis reacting to Italian exchange student going viral after host mom makes him eat at Olive Garden.

    Comment on social media post showing concern, related to Italian exchange student going viral after host mom makes him eat at Olive Garden.

    Comment from Adrienne expressing someone is stressed, related to Italian exchange student viral story at Olive Garden.

    Comment from Donna Vose reacting to Italian exchange student going viral after being made to eat at Olive Garden.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to an Italian exchange student being made to eat at Olive Garden.

    Comment from Ashley about Italian exchange student Alessandro and preference for McDonald’s over Olive Garden with laughing emoji.

    Comment on social media about Italian exchange student reacting to eating at Olive Garden, expressing humor with emoji.

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

