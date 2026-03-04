Italian Exchange Student Goes Viral After Host Mom Makes Him Eat At Olive Garden

ADVERTISEMENT

An Italian exchange student was forced by his American host mom to try out Olive Garden, a popular dining restaurant chain in the U.S. that specializes in Italian cuisine.

Although he initially objected, he eventually entertained her request and recorded their experience for TikTok, where the video has since gone viral.

Netizens have expressed divided opinions about the mom making him try the restaurant, with some sharing tips on how to have a good time there and others calling for Europeans to be left alone.

Highlights An Italian exchange student reluctantly agreed to dine at Olive Garden after his American host mom insisted.

The TikTok video capturing his reactions has quickly gone viral, drawing divided responses from viewers

Despite openly criticizing the restaurant’s authenticity, the student later admitted several dishes were surprisingly enjoyable

“The trick to enjoying Olive Garden is to remind oneself that it is not really Italian. It is just The Olive Garden,” one user said, while another remarked, “This is so stupid. Why do Americans keep doing this?”

RELATED:

An Italian student tried Olive Garden on host mom’s insistence, sparking a social media frenzy

Image credits: italiangirl1130

ADVERTISEMENT

The student, whose TikTok account suggests his name is Alessandro, was coaxed out of his car by Rhonda, the American lady who hosted him at Olive Garden.

“Today’s your lucky day,” she said as Alessandro resisted the invitation and even begged to eat at a nearby restaurant, saying nothing about the chain he was being taken to was authentic.

Image credits: Olive Garden

“All you have that’s Italian is the name,” he said.

Rhonda stood her ground, and Alessandro was next seen occupying a table at Olive Garden while expressing, “This is something against my will, just so you know.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: italiangirl1130

TikTok users empathized with Alessandro, with one labeling the experience “an Italian’s biggest nightmare.”

“They tortured that poor kid,” a second stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is ab*se,” remarked a third.

“Why would you bring an Italian to Olive Garden?” probed the fourth, while a fifth added, “He will never get used to it. Been living in the USA for 20 years, and just like him, I’d rather go to McDonald’s.”

“The kid would rather pass away,” added another.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite his early reluctance, Alessandro appeared pleasantly surprised by the food

Image credits: alessandro.salimei

Alessandro was skeptical about the Alfredo and breadstick duo, but when he took a bite, he was surprised to find that the combination worked, as depicted in the video.

He then tried the ravioli and was initially mortified to learn it was fried, but after a taste, he called the experimental dish “interesting.”

After trying calamari and mozzarella sticks, Alessandro exclaimed the dishes were “good” before going on to admit, “I feel like I’m betraying Italy.”

A TikTok user compared Alessandro’s experience with what they encountered at Taco Bell, writing, “It’s not authentic at all, but it’s soooo good.”

Image credits: italiangirl1130

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“Wait till he goes into a Chinese buffet,” added the next.

A popular influencer had previously gone viral for forcing her Italian husband to give Olive Garden a try

Image credits: thepasinis

Alessio Pasini could not even bring himself to try three different pastas served on a single plate at Olive Garden, as his wife Jessie posted in a video.

“I don’t think I can eat this,” he said before asking his wife, “How can you eat noodles cooked like that?”

Alessio went on to appreciate the service and staff at the restaurant, but was adamant about not visiting the place again.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessi Higgins (@thepasinis)

Several users who had either been to Italy or were Italian supported his decision.

“After vacationing in Italy and eating amazing, fresh Italian food, I have never gone back to Olive Garden,” said one, while another expressed, “My husband reacted the same way the first and last time we went to Olive Garden.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An American sounded off, “We really just have no clue we are eating such sh*t Italian food.”

“I don’t blame him, Olive Garden is gross,” another said.

“He has such good comedic timing,” a netizen said about the student’s reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT