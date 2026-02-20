Teen Regrets Being Honest With Her Therapist When Her Mom Gets In Trouble With CPS

ADVERTISEMENT

If there’s one person in the world that you should feel comfortable sharing everything with, it’s your therapist. Their job is to listen without judgment and help you work through whatever issues you’re struggling with. Plus, there’s very little you could tell them that would shock them. I’m sure they’ve heard it all before.

But there are a few things patients can say that require the mental health professional to file a report. When one teen was honest with her therapist about her mom’s behavior, she ended up getting a visit from child protective services. Now, she’s wondering if she should have kept her mouth shut. Below, you’ll find the full story that the teen shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.

RELATED:

Patients should feel comfortable sharing anything with their therapist

Teen girl sitting on floor with head in hands, looking distressed, next to a backpack, depicting regret and CPS troubles.

Image credits: tonodiaz (Not the actual photo)

But this teen began to wonder if she had said too much after opening up about her mom’s behavior

Text post about teen regrets being honest with her therapist after her mom faces trouble with CPS, seeking advice online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post describing a teen's experience with therapy and consequences involving her mom and CPS.

Teen regrets being honest with her therapist after her mom faces trouble with CPS during a difficult therapy visit

Text showing a teen describing conflict with mom and regrets being honest with her therapist about CPS trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on screen showing a personal reflection about honesty with a therapist and consequences with CPS involvement.

Text showing a teen’s regrets about being honest with her therapist as her mom faces trouble with CPS.

Text describing a teen’s emotional experience at therapy, highlighting regrets and CPS involvement keywords.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen in therapy session crying while discussing feelings about her mom and CPS involvement with a supportive therapist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen girl looking distressed during a therapy session, dealing with regrets and family issues involving CPS.

Image credits: fricaimages (Not the actual photo)

Teen regrets being honest with therapist after her mom gets in trouble with CPS over family incidents and stress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt portraying family tension after a teen's honesty with therapist leads to mom's CPS troubles.

Text excerpt from a teen sharing regrets about honesty with therapist after her mom faces CPS trouble.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen regrets being honest with therapist as her mom gets in trouble with CPS after a violent family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen regrets being honest with her therapist after her mom gets in trouble with CPS, showing emotional family conflict.

Teen regrets being honest with her therapist as her mom faces trouble with CPS, feeling overwhelmed and seeking support.

Teen sitting with head down on couch while adult woman watches worried, depicting regret and family trouble with CPS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: varyapigu (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the teen revealed that she got a visit from child protective services

Text post describing a teen's update about CPS involvement at school after being honest with her therapist.

Teen regretting honesty with therapist after mother faces CPS investigation, police present during questioning in quiet room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Therapist asking a teen questions about home life and safety during a session involving CPS concerns.

Teen regrets being honest with her therapist as her mom faces trouble with CPS after difficult family events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen in a therapy session regretting honesty as her mom faces trouble with CPS, showing emotional and social challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen regrets honesty with therapist as her mom faces CPS trouble, revealing fear and complicated family emotions.

Teen regrets being honest with therapist as mom faces CPS trouble, feeling scared and uncertain about the future.

Teen regrets being honest with therapist after mom gets in trouble with CPS and faces family conflict and school challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message about updating posts and apologizing for imperfections due to dyslexia, related to teen regrets and CPS issues.

Teen comforting another, showing regret and emotional distress after being honest with her therapist about family issues involving CPS.

Image credits: kaboompics (Not the actual photo)

Finally, the teen shared another update on her situation

Teen regrets being honest with her therapist as her mom faces trouble with CPS, reflecting on difficult emotional support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on white background stating a teen regrets being honest with her therapist after her mom gets in trouble with CPS.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen regrets being honest with her therapist as her mom faces trouble with CPS and family confrontations unfold.

Teen regrets being honest with her therapist after her mom gets in trouble with CPS, reflecting on family struggles and healing.

Image credits: Sufficient-Way9754

ADVERTISEMENT

Therapy can be extremely beneficial for teenagers

Being a teenager isn’t easy. You’re pumped full of hormones as your body goes through puberty, and you’re starting to feel like an adult, while everyone insists on treating you like a child. You might feel angsty and frustrated, but talking about your feelings may seem like an impossible task. You want to be accepted by your peers, but you’re trying to figure out exactly who you are.

Adolescence is an overwhelming and confusing time, which is why many teens can benefit from going to therapy. Peace Behavior Health notes on their site that speaking with a therapist can help teenagers regulate their emotions, reduce their stress, improve their social skills, and regulate their behavior.

Considering the fact that 20% of adolescents experience a mental health problem in any given year, having someone to talk to can be extremely beneficial for teens.

It’s not always easy to open up to their parents, and even talking to friends can be scary if they have a history of being judgmental or spreading secrets with others. Therapy is a safe space for teens to discuss what’s going on inside their heads.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it’s not always guaranteed that everything discussed in therapy will stay a secret. Opening up about the bizarre dream you had or the crush you have on your neighbor will definitely remain confidential. But Stop It Now notes that there are a few situations where a therapist may need to report something for their patient’s safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

What exactly requires a report depends on the local laws where you live, but it’s often anything a patient says that leads the therapist to believe they are in danger or that they pose a threat to themself or others. It also must be reported if the therapist believes a child is in danger while with their parents.

Teen girl looking regretful during therapy session as therapist listens and takes notes in a home setting.

Image credits: freepik (Not the actual photo)

It’s important for CPS to get involved any time a child may be in danger

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, it’s clear why child protective services were contacted in this situation, given what the author shared about her mother. But as far as whether or not CPS can interview a child at their school, Minella Law Group says it depends.

Apparently, it is possible if the parent has given CPS consent, CPS has obtained a court order, exigent circumstances exist, or if there is reasonable suspicion that the child has been harmed by their parents or guardians.

It’s also important that the interview is conducted in a neutral setting, and the child must have the opportunity to have a teacher or school administrator present in their interview. The interviewers must also assure the child that they don’t have to answer any questions they don’t want to, and they can leave the interview at any time.

It can be scary for children to be in this situation, so it’s understandable for them to worry about sharing what it’s like in their home. But unfortunately, not all kids are safe around their parents. So it’s important for CPS to remove minors from any situation where they’re experiencing harm.

The National Children’s Alliance reports that U.S. authorities know of over 558,000 children who have been harmed or neglected by their guardians. That’s a devastating statistic, but it’s crucial for authorities to know what’s going on so they can work to stop it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen girl in therapy session looking worried while holding hands with therapist in a counseling office setting.

Image credits: freepik (Not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the teen responded to several readers and revealed more details

Comments on a forum discussing teen regrets about being honest with therapist after mom faces CPS investigation.

Teen regrets being honest with therapist as her mom faces trouble with CPS, sharing frustrations about school and appointments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum discussion featuring a teen expressing regrets about honesty with her therapist and family issues with CPS.

Teen girl regrets being honest with therapist after her mom faces trouble with CPS, showing emotional impact of therapy sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers assured the author that she had done absolutely nothing wrong, and many urged her to speak up about her mom’s behavior

Comment discussing teen regrets being honest with her therapist after her mom faces CPS trouble, emphasizing privacy and support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Teen regrets being honest with therapist after mom faces trouble with CPS, highlighting family and therapy struggles.

Comment expressing regret about being honest with therapist after teen's mom faces CPS trouble in emotional online discussion.

Screenshot of a comment discussing teen regrets after being honest with her therapist about her mom’s CPS involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen regretting being honest with her therapist as her mom faces trouble with CPS and child protection concerns discussed.

Teen regrets being honest with therapist after mom faces CPS investigation, reflecting on childhood trauma and therapy struggles.

Screenshot of an online comment reading your mom is very emotionally immature, related to teen regrets and therapist honesty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen regrets being honest with her therapist as her mother faces trouble with CPS, sharing struggles and seeking support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising a teen to be honest with their therapist despite risks, related to teen regrets and CPS involvement.

Comment about teen regrets being honest with her therapist, emphasizing mental health impact and trust in therapy sessions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing teen regrets about being honest with therapist when mom faces CPS issues.

Teen girl looking worried during a therapy session, reflecting on regrets after her mom faces CPS investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen in therapy regrets honesty as her mom faces CPS investigation, showing emotional struggle and seeking support.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen regrets being honest with therapist as her mom faces trouble with CPS, depicting struggle and need for support.

Comment discussing regrets about being honest with therapist leading to mom's trouble with CPS in an online forum post.

Teen regrets being honest with therapist after her mom faces trouble with CPS, showing emotional support and advice online.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing teen regrets about honesty with therapist and consequences involving CPS and family issues.