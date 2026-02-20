Teen Regrets Being Honest With Her Therapist When Her Mom Gets In Trouble With CPS

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
If there’s one person in the world that you should feel comfortable sharing everything with, it’s your therapist. Their job is to listen without judgment and help you work through whatever issues you’re struggling with. Plus, there’s very little you could tell them that would shock them. I’m sure they’ve heard it all before.
But there are a few things patients can say that require the mental health professional to file a report. When one teen was honest with her therapist about her mom’s behavior, she ended up getting a visit from child protective services. Now, she’s wondering if she should have kept her mouth shut. Below, you’ll find the full story that the teen shared on Reddit, as well as some of the replies invested readers left her.
Patients should feel comfortable sharing anything with their therapist
Teen girl sitting on floor with head in hands, looking distressed, next to a backpack, depicting regret and CPS troubles.
Being a teenager isn’t easy. You’re pumped full of hormones as your body goes through puberty, and you’re starting to feel like an adult, while everyone insists on treating you like a child. You might feel angsty and frustrated, but talking about your feelings may seem like an impossible task. You want to be accepted by your peers, but you’re trying to figure out exactly who you are.
Adolescence is an overwhelming and confusing time, which is why many teens can benefit from going to therapy. Peace Behavior Health notes on their site that speaking with a therapist can help teenagers regulate their emotions, reduce their stress, improve their social skills, and regulate their behavior.
Considering the fact that 20% of adolescents experience a mental health problem in any given year, having someone to talk to can be extremely beneficial for teens.
It’s not always easy to open up to their parents, and even talking to friends can be scary if they have a history of being judgmental or spreading secrets with others. Therapy is a safe space for teens to discuss what’s going on inside their heads.
However, it’s not always guaranteed that everything discussed in therapy will stay a secret. Opening up about the bizarre dream you had or the crush you have on your neighbor will definitely remain confidential. But Stop It Now notes that there are a few situations where a therapist may need to report something for their patient’s safety.
What exactly requires a report depends on the local laws where you live, but it’s often anything a patient says that leads the therapist to believe they are in danger or that they pose a threat to themself or others. It also must be reported if the therapist believes a child is in danger while with their parents.
Teen girl looking regretful during therapy session as therapist listens and takes notes in a home setting.
It’s important for CPS to get involved any time a child may be in danger
Now, it’s clear why child protective services were contacted in this situation, given what the author shared about her mother. But as far as whether or not CPS can interview a child at their school, Minella Law Group says it depends.
Apparently, it is possible if the parent has given CPS consent, CPS has obtained a court order, exigent circumstances exist, or if there is reasonable suspicion that the child has been harmed by their parents or guardians.
It’s also important that the interview is conducted in a neutral setting, and the child must have the opportunity to have a teacher or school administrator present in their interview. The interviewers must also assure the child that they don’t have to answer any questions they don’t want to, and they can leave the interview at any time.
It can be scary for children to be in this situation, so it’s understandable for them to worry about sharing what it’s like in their home. But unfortunately, not all kids are safe around their parents. So it’s important for CPS to remove minors from any situation where they’re experiencing harm.
The National Children’s Alliance reports that U.S. authorities know of over 558,000 children who have been harmed or neglected by their guardians. That’s a devastating statistic, but it’s crucial for authorities to know what’s going on so they can work to stop it.
Teen girl in therapy session looking worried while holding hands with therapist in a counseling office setting.
Howdy, I'm Adelaide! I'm originally from Texas, but after graduating from university with an acting degree, I relocated to sunny Los Angeles for a while. I then got a serious bite from the travel bug and found myself moving to Sweden and England before settling in Lithuania about three years ago. I'm passionate about animal welfare, sustainability and eating delicious food. But as you can see, I cover a wide range of topics including drama, internet trends and hilarious memes. I can easily be won over with a Seinfeld reference, vegan pastry or glass of fresh cold brew. And during my free time, I can usually be seen strolling through a park, playing tennis or baking something tasty.
I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.
