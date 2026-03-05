#1 I used to leave a few pens on my desk, but they always seemed to vanish. At first, I thought maybe I was just being careless, but then I noticed one of my coworkers always had the exact same pens I bought. Instead of calling him out, I decided to make things a little interesting. I bought a pack of disappearing ink pens and left them in the usual spot. Sure enough, he “borrowed” one right before a meeting and started taking notes. About halfway through, his notes began fading until the page looked blank. He stared at it in total confusion while everyone else kept writing. I had to keep a straight face, but inside I was dying of laughter. Needless to say, he never touched my pens again after that little incident, and my desk supplies have been safe ever since.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 So earlier today a coworker was walking round with a can asking for spare change donations. From what I can see from the label (I realized afterwards he was likely obscuring the full label on purpose), its a kid's charity. Okay, cool. He gets to my desk and i do have some loose change so i dig it out of my purse. As he holds the can out and i put the change in, i now see the full label and notice its not a kid's charity, its an anti abortion foundation. I am quite fiercely pro choice. Maybe I gave about thirty cents (I held the rest of the change in my palm once I realized what it was) but it was the clear deception that pissed me off. And I know a good bunch of my other co-workers tend not to ask details about donations, so he got a lot of mindless donations. So, I pulled out my phone and made a nice donation to my state's local abortion fund, and they let you do it in honor of someone, so i wrote "In honor of (jerk coworker's name) who thinks he can pull one over on busy office people." Suddenly Monday doesn't seem so bad.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 I saw a post on fb about how it’s silly people are afraid of black cats, and it reminded me of something I did to a former coworker years ago. I (and most of the staff) needed a little petty revenge bec she was always drunk on the job, which made her very unproductive to the point someone was literally always picking up her slack on a daily basis, and even forgetting how to do basic things she’d been doing every day since she started the job, which eventually got her demoted to associate (not by me, by the big boss). Very simple tasks like how to sign in to the cash register.



As Friday the 13th was coming up, she mentioned in passing she was very superstitious, and since we were both working that day (i was opening manager, she came in later for a mid shift), i spent the night before finding and printing a few dozen black cat pics and memes, and a few of my very eager to join me coworkers came in a few mins early and we taped them all around the store before we clocked in. Register drawer, inside the office, break room fridge, all over the lockers, various places in the stockroom… Even printed one small enough to slip through the slits of her locker so she’d have to see its cute furry face when she unlocked it. The prank went extremely well. She spent the day stomping around, exasperated and telling us that we were all idiots, spending unpaid time just to prank her like that. The random AAAARGHHHHHH NOT ANOTHER ONE outbursts throughout the day warmed my evil little heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 I have a coworker I don’t get along with. I tried being friendly with him when I first started, but he listened to a coworker who worked in my unit and she only ever spoke badly about me. She later admitted it’s because she “has a hard time making friends, is shy and sometimes being a little bit mean helps her open up.” Anyway, this coworker guy is ONLY ever nice and helpful to the girls. For the longest time I was the only guy in my unit. That meant that if he had info he needed to share to me, he would take it to my boss. If he had info to share to anyone else in my unit he would come bearing gifts. Usually Mexican or Japanese snacks. He prefers his private messages to be only from the girls in the office. Recently he directly told me to only message him in the group chat. If it hasn’t been for the way he told me I would have been ok. There are managers in the group chat, time stamps, etc. I began to message him in the group chat but only to point out his errors, showing that he was making people wait up to an hour to hear from him on issues that normally take 2-5 minutes to get a response back on, sending messages that people are on hold for him and implying that he should be taking calls he promises to take and not leaving them to flirt with girls in the office. In the last hour of the day he came back to me and just quickly said “please send messages for me directly to me.” I didn’t. He was very stern in needing messages for him in the group chat.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 I recently started to work in an office. Not very happy about it, as I prefer working from home, but it's only temporary so I'm hangin' there. Since I'm trying to save money, I take my own lunch instead of eating at one of the many restaurants near the office. Soon after I started, I noticed my food going missing from the break room. After digging a bit, I discovered who the culprit was. One of my coworker, let's call him "M", decided it was okay to take my lunch without asking for almost a week. I had to put a stop to this, but since I had no hard evidence like a video of him eating my stuff, I decided to take justice in my own hands. You see, "M" is a muslim and apparently very serious about it. To the point that he has to let everyone know about this at least once a day. Nothing wrong with being serious about your religion, mind you. But when everyone knows you as "the muslim guy" because that's the only thing you talk about, you may want to diversify your interests.



To me, however, he's known as "the lunch looter." Since it's my lunch after all, and I have absolutely no dietary prohibitions, I decided to prepare myself a delicious pork sandwich. Pepperoni, ham, smoked sausage, chorizo, bacon, pork leg, cochinita and even some chicharrón for good measure. Oh, and don't forget extra jalapeños, normally I don't like them but I want this one to pack a punch. I call it "the squealing supreme." Surely, any person who adheres to religious rules would be a fool to even go near my succulent sandwich, right? Well, seems like "M" is the type of person to grab food off the fridge without checking it first. Which led to hilarious results.



At some point before my lunch hour, the office was set off by bloody screams coming from the break room. When someone ran off to check, they found poor "M" crying about eating pork and saying that "someone" put non-halal meat in the fridge. This was my queue to get HR involved. This level of drama wouldn't go unnoticed anyway, and catching "M" eating my sandwich was all I needed to get them on my side.



Sadly, the pay off wasn't great. He was let off with a warning, and his excuse for taking my lunch is that I always brought "halal" food (basically just chicken and vegetables) so he took it. It's not that he thought it was for him, he just said he targeted my stuff because I was the only one bringing clean food. He was still quite pissed and in the last few days he's been giving me the death glare. Moral of the story: don't take people's food. Who knows? Maybe they enjoy the food your religion considers sinful.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 I was waiting tables at an upscale steakhouse, and the company culture was absolute garbage. The owner, “Gary,” was constantly throwing tantrums and screaming at everyone, and we all HATED him. He’d line us all up before every shift just to berate us and yell how lucky we were that he’d hired us, because we were all bad at our jobs and no one else would ever have us. Stuff like that. The only reason anyone ever stuck around was because the money was good due to the high ticket prices and solid customer base, as well as the fact that there weren’t many other employment options for fine dining service in the area. In addition to being a massive prick, Gary was also a cheap jerk There was this 6-foot tall dessert cooler in the kitchen that had a broken door, and he put off fixing it for months because he didn’t want to spend the money, so it was just sort of hanging on its hinge and you had to be really careful opening it. Inevitably, during the height of a Saturday night rush, it fell completely off and hit one of the servers, hard. So she’s laying there on the kitchen floor, bleeding from a serious-looking wound on her head, and Gary is standing over her and SCREAMING down at her: “Way to go - just BRILLIANT. What the hell am I supposed to do now? It’s the middle of the rush, you’ve got a full section, and no one’s going to be able to pick up your tables because everyone who works here is useless and incompetent! You should have been more careful!”



I’d seen a lot from him, but this was the hard line, and I made a decision right then that I was out. So when I got home that night, I typed up a letter to Gary, telling him exactly why I was quitting and leaving no detail out when it came to his tantrums, his verbal mistreatment, and the hazards in the workplace that he wouldn’t address. I printed out 30 copies, went in early for my opening shift the following day (midafternoon - the place was only open for dinner) and hid them all over the restaurant where guests would find them: in the menus, under the napkins on the tables, in between paper towels in the restrooms, etc.



Some were in really obscure places, so that they wouldn’t be found right away and would keep popping up randomly - surprise! - allowing my legacy to live on. Then, instead of working my shift, I left before the pre-shift lineup. Fast forward to a couple days later, when a coworker reached out and shared with me the beautiful details of Gary’s head almost exploding with rage when he found out about the letters. A couple tables read them and walked out before ordering. People in the dining room could hear him screaming from the kitchen. Apparently they were still finding letters weeks later, and every time one surfaced, the vein in Gary’s forehead would pop out and he’d disappear into his office and slam the door. It remains one of my proudest moments, and my only regret is that I couldn’t be a fly on the wall, watching this all unfold.

#7 So I was working in an office that was part of an agency that sole purpose was support of disabled persons. My supervisor, P, was a nasty jealous jerk.

One coworker, E, in another office was deaf (from 16 yo - so her speech was very normal), and while she had cochlear implants still had to do a lot of lip reading. P was fully aware of this. P's boss also made his high opinion of E well known which made P jealous. Previously, I had overheard P telling others E was a racist snob since she didn't always acknowledge hellos. (E was white, P and others were black.) I butted in to say, "no she can't hear if you speak from behind her or don't also catch her attention so she can lip read."



So one day, P leaves a voice message for E, which E returns but says she didn't catch everything said so needed it repeated. (P always used the speaker phone despite my desk being only 4ft from her, and I could hear everything.) Anyway, the call ends, P hangs up and then explodes. She's ranting about E being too stupid and entitled to even pay attention to a voice message.



I remind P that she's deaf and voice mail can be problematic as she can't lip read to supplement. P says E shouldn't work if she can't hear. I lost it! I scream "she is great at her job and this agency exists for the disabled." P says nothing - probably cause I had never even raised my voice or cursed in the office before. So my petty revenge: I researched our archaic phone sets and covertly reset P's at the lowest volume possible. She was stupid and lazy meaning she never figured out what I did or the volume setting issue. She was so well liked that no one would help her figure it out either. I told her she must be becoming hard of hearing.

#8 I bartend at the airport. This happened last night, and it felt absolutely glorious. The security line through tsa was insane, there is an "employee" line, but it's mixed in with the regular line, hard to explain, but it's basically not any faster, if you will. After me and a coworker had already been waiting 25 minutes, we finally hit the front of the line. Two employees apparently thought they were more important than everyone else, and cut in front of us. I was furious. I remembered their faces. We have hot grab and go burgers and sandwiches at my store, and what we don't sell at the end of the night, we usually walk around and hand them out to employees or random people flying out. One of the line cutters came up 20 minutes after close, and we had like 30 hot sandwiches left. She asked if she could order food still, and I said we were closed. She says, "What are you going to do with those sandwiches?" I replied, "That's up to my manager." She told me I better find out fast because her break is almost over. I was counting my till, and had just finished it. I told her I couldn't ask until I finished counting my till. I recounted it 6 times until she left. Then I bagged up all the sandwiches and handed them out to every single other airport employee I could find, with a smile, like I was Santa Clause. Take that you line cutting jerk.

#9 For a little backstory, I work construction. When work is slow, I deliver pizzas with a company, whose name is synonymous with a table top game. I knew this coworker from the construction job. When I was very new, he was my lead. He was the kinda guy that would watch you make a mistake, then berate you and call you an idiot for that mistake. Not a nice guy by any right. But, one thing he loved to do, was brag about how doting his wife was, how she was a homemaker. But also, bragging about how hot his girlfriend was, and how much they sacked when his wife thought he was working overtime. I got a delivery with a familiar name, we’ll call him AC. I arrived at the house, knocked, and he opened the door. He looked quite surprised. AC “hey, I didn’t know you delivered pizzas!” Me “Yeah, when work gets slow. Anyway, that’ll be $15.xx” AC “Here you go.” He hands me $16 and looks kinda smug about it. I take the cash, am about to turn around and say just loud enough that anyone inside might hear. “Hey AC, is this your girlfriend’s house, or you and your wife’s place?” The color drained from his face and he handed me an extra $20.

#10 I worked an engineering contract for a while. They were pretty open ended, like a lot were, with a vague (but not binding) length specified. Kind of like: "This contract is expected to be for 12 months, but it is at will of the employer, and could end earlier or be extended further." But for those that do that kind of work, usually they stick to the vague timelines, and a lot of well performing contractors get extended.



Anyway... one day our team of 10 (all contractors, managed by one full time employee) let 3 of the contractors go. (And they had ME do it!!! Technically I was running that team, but... I was a contractor too, and not in charge of any firing like that.) So they were told "this is your last day" at 4pm. Me and another contractor asked our sponsor "hey - how come we didn't give those guys any notice?" He said brightly "that's why we hire contractors! So we can cut them loose at a moments notice whenever we want to!" We didn't love that answer. Also - it was a weird thing to say to two other contractors... He basically told us we'd get no notice and be let go instantly someday.



Anyway, long story short, that other contractor was a VERY sharp guy. He started interviewing, and got another job. He told me about it (and I didn't tell anyone else). It started in a few weeks. He just kept right on working the contract job, and was right in the middle of a bunch of work that only he understood. At 5pm on his last day he just stood up, grabbed his laptop/mouse/docking-station, walked to our sponsors desk and set them down. He just said brightly "hey, thanks for everything, this is my last day!" The guy said "wait, you're leaving?" and he just said "yes, thanks!" and walked out. That was it. (He did also hit 'send' on a more official 'last day' email at the same time too.) It was really funny, his work was half done, he didn't answer any calls or questions about it, and it took us like a month to figure it all out and get that project back on track. If the sponsor hadn't been SO delighted about being able to fire contractors at any second, that guy would definitely have given a nice two week notice and worked to have a smooth handoff of his work.

#11 When I was in sixth grade, I was being bullied by this boy in my grade, we’ll call him, Tom. He bullied me everyday especially during P.E class. I remember thinking about how I was going to enact my revenge on him one day. Well fast forward to 10 years later I am working at a popular lunch spot and my manager asked me about hiring this new guy named Tom. I knew it was him and I gave him a bad recommendation, but that wasn’t the end of it, because he still got hired. I found out that Tom had and girlfriend who he was trying to keep a secret. Anyways, one of my coworkers who happened to be the niece of the owner tells me she has a big crush on Tom and that they were intimate the other night. I say to her, “That’s crazy did you know about his girlfriend?!”. To say she was shocked, was an understatement. My coworker immediately asked me for the girlfriend’s Facebook information which I eagerly gave to her. She writes up a beautiful Facebook message to Tom’s girlfriend, telling her everything that had happened between them the night before, and then, after that, she goes home and tells the owner about what slime-ball Tom truly was. Tom got fired like a week later, and his girlfriend broke up with him. Haha!

#12 So I worked in this small, family-owned office that runs 24/7. There’s about 25 employees total, but in the office there’s only like 12 of us. The rest work offsite. There’s a woman who works here, we’ll call her Jill. Jill is almost 40 and has been here about 10 years. (For reference, I have been here just over 4 years). Since I have been hired (and from what I hear, for her entire employment) she has never agreed to switch shifts with anyone. Not once. Not a single time has she ever done anyone a favor, no matter what. Yet she has no issue constantly asking other people to switch shifts with her.



A year into my employment my brother needed emergency surgery and I begged her to cover my shift the next day and all she said was “Sunday’s my only day to sleep in. Sorry.” I never forgot that. Whatever, she’s not obligated to switch shifts. It’s her prerogative if she wants to be universally disliked by our entire office. Anyway, Jill got pregnant about 7 months ago, completely accidentally and was actually quite freaked out about it for a while. She’s pretty much been nauseous her entire pregnancy and even keeps a trashcan next to her desk just in case she can’t make it to the bathroom. Yesterday she was feeling really sick and around 12:30 PM she asked our boss if she could leave early. He told her she could only leave if she could get someone to agree to finish her shift. Our shifts are mainly 7AM-3PM, 3-11PM, and 11-7AM, with periodic split shifts thrown in as needed. I was working morning yesterday, scheduled to leave at 3 PM, and she was scheduled until 7PM.



The only other person who could have stayed for her had plans right after his shift so I was her only option. She waited until 2:45 PM and then sauntered up to my desk, puppy dog eyes fully engaged, and asked me to stay for the rest of her shift because she was really feeling ill. Now I’m on Reddit a LOT and I never forgot that post about the manager refusing to allow her employee to be at her late son’s bedside. There’s a line in that text exchange that I loved and have been waiting for the perfect moment to use, and this was it.



I swivel to face her, look her right in her eyes, trail my eyes down to her bulging, unplanned, pregnant stomach and pointedly say “a lack of planning on your part does not constitute an emergency on my part” and just swivel right back and continue working without another word. It. Was. Glorious. Her face instantly dropped, it looked like someone farted into her mouth the way it twisted. She didn’t say a thing and just waddled away back to her desk, absolutely furious. 15 minutes later I stand up and loudly announce my departure and that if anyone needs me, I’ll be at home taking a nap.

#13 Our office is hybrid post-pandemic, and to cut down on costs we now have a shared desk situation. The only people with permanent desks are the higher ups or people who come in full-time. My coworker who shows up about 2 times a week still treats her desk like her own personal desk even though our whole team is supposed to use it. She's a bit of a grump and never removed her personal items and pictures (even though we were asked to do so). 90% of the time we just leave her desk alone because it's too annoying to deal with her complaints, and our manager basically avoids dealing with her because she's such a headache. But there are times when there just isn't many open desks so I have to sit at her desk and things get moved, of course. Nothing major, just the usual stuff with a shared desk. But of course she always complains and whines and tries to make us feel bad for "using her desk."



A few weeks ago it got to be too much, someone else sat at her desk and adjusted a lot of things and so she blew up at me. I told her I hadn't sat at he desk, but she just whined about all the times before. I was done. So for the last few weeks whenever I go past her desk I make sure to move something or unplug something. It's been pissing her off so much. The best moment came yesterday when she was freaking out because her laptop shut down mid-meeting. She's not great with technology and was freaking out. Of course she called IT and when they came they simply pointed out that her power cord was loose (I wonder how that happened). Our IT guy has a way of talking which was perfect for the moment because he basically walked her through a step-by-step process of plugging in the cord while everyone else could hear. She basically looked like a moron for not knowing how to check if it was plugged in. I couldn't stop smiling.

#14 Several years ago I worked at a place and I would bring with me my special, experience homemade meals for lunch. Someone started stealing my lunches and I suspected a certain person and that person had a nut allergy. So one day I packed a meal containing walnuts and next thing I know one of my coworkers had a swollen face, had trouble breathing, and needed to be rushed to the hospital. Not my fault you had allergies and still decide to steal other people's lunches. Sorry, I simply had a craving for walnuts that day.

#15 So, I work in an office where one of my coworkers, Kelly, always acted like the perfect employee around our manager, but the second his back was turned, she’d slack off, dump work on others, and be generally unpleasant. She would go out of her way to make things harder for the rest of us, but of course, when our manager was around, she’d suddenly be the epitome of efficiency, perfection, and helpfulness. This two-faced behavior started affecting my work because she’d pawn off last-minute tasks on me, which made me look bad for not finishing on time. Meanwhile, Kelly would always get praise for being "on top of things." It drove me nuts. I tried calling her out a couple of times, but she always had some typical excuse or pretended like she misunderstood the situation.



So, I decided that if I couldn't directly call her out, I’d have to do something to make her stumble. You see, Kelly has this thing about making sure she’s seen as the most organized person in the office. She lives for it. Her desk is always spotless, and she’s got color-coded folders for everything. So, one day when she was out on a lunch break, I "accidentally" messed up her precious folder system. I didn’t do anything crazy—just swapped a few labels and re-filed a couple of documents in the wrong folders. Nothing too obvious at first glance, but enough to throw her off. Cue the next team meeting, where our manager was going over some projects and Kelly couldn't find the right documents when he asked for them. She was visibly flustered, and I made sure to offer a helpful "Maybe you misfiled them?" She looked like she was going to explode. The best part? Our manager looked annoyed at her for the first time, and I could tell it ate her alive. She spent the rest of the week going through her entire filing system trying to figure out what went wrong. All while I sat back, doing my actual work without her dumping any more of it on me. Petty? Yup. Worth it? Absolutely.

#16 Several years ago I worked at a major pet retail store. I had a morning shift that entailed me arriving a couple hours prior to the store opening to clean critter cages and feed the fish and animals and what not. There was another crew that arrived earlier than I did that was in charge of restocking on delivery days twice a week. We had community break room with the usual fridge, microwave, table and small lockers. There was also a snack machine and a Coke machine. I would keep snacks in my locker, but I really enjoyed Reese’s peanut butter cups chilled, so I kept a couple those, along with 2 bottles of Coca-cola in a mini-storage container in the fridge. I was happy to share as long as permission was asked. I bought my snack needs at Costco, so it was no big deal to share, and my coworkers always reimbursed me a little. It was cheaper to buy from me than the snack machines. One day, I noticed I was missing a soda and candy bar from my little box in the fridge. No big deal other than no one had asked. They also didn’t leave any reimbursement. I blew it off figuring they must have really needed a pick me up and forgot to bring something. Then it happened a couple more times. I put a note in the box requesting that if they wanted something that they needed to ask and not just take, and if they were going to just take, they needed to leave a couple dollars behind. It happened two more times before I came up with my plan to wreck their tastebuds. It wasn’t that they were taking just one Coke, they were taking both and all the Reese’s PB cups. Since this was a pet store, we carried the nasty stuff that keeps dogs from licking themselves. It came in an ointment and a spray. We also had vinegar on hand for wiping down the acrylic fish tank fronts. It was something safe to use around aquarium fish, and we used it for a couple other things too. I carefully opened a bottle of Coca-cola, poured about a 1/3 out and replaced most of it with vinegar and the remainder with the bitter liquid. I then took some of the bitter ointment and smeared a thin layer along the top and screwed the lid back on. I locked the Reese’s in my locker and put the special bottle of Coke back in my box in the fridge. The trap was set and I just had to wait for the thief to take it. I suspected it was one of the early morning guys since the missing stuff always seemed to coincide with that shift. The next morning when I came in, the bottle of Coke was gone. I wish I could have seen the look on his face when he took a sip of the specially prepared drink. I guarantee he tasted the bitter stuff everytime he licked his lips for the next couple hours. I left a new note in my storage box the next day, warning them that it would happen again if they stole from me. I never had missing drinks/snacks again.



TLDR; Someone was stealing my candy and drinks so I tainted the drink with vinegar and the bitter stuff that keeps dogs from licking themselves.

#17 An unfriendly coworker used to use my Keurig in my cubicle all the time. She brought her own pods in so I really didn’t care. Then she started emptying my Brita pitcher to fill her water bottle up every day after I left and never refilled it. Annoying, but whatever. Then one day, a friendly co-worker was standing at the entrance to my cube talking to me about a serious operation his wife needed to get soon. He was clearly worried and needed to talk to someone. The unfriendly walked up behind him, tapped him on the shoulder and snapped “you’re in the way.” The guy seemed embarrassed, apologized and walked off. She walked in, started her coffee and walked off while it brewed. I grabbed my bottle of Mio blackberry water flavoring and squeezed probably 1/3 of the bottle in her cup as the coffee filled it. She never used my Keurig or water pitcher again.

#18 I (22f) work at a kiosk in the mall and "A"(20s M) works at the kiosk right beside ours. I disliked him from the first month i started working there because it was pretty self explanatory he's a jerk and says a lotta mysognistic things. I usually ignore and dont partake in the conversation but when its a joint conversation with my coworkers (who are all men) and I'm talking, if he gets bored or doesnt want to wait till im done, he'll face the other guy and stop me halfway so he can talk qbout whatever he wants. The other guys dont pick up on it or are used to doing this as well so I completely stopped engaging if he's around.



Recently a new girl started working and he tried to do the same to her and she picked up on it. The very first time itself he tried to interject four times. He actively tried to stop her from talking four times and she would not budge, continued talking to me and our other coworker. At that point i just decided I am done. So now on whenever he struts over to our kiosk to talk and he tries to talk to anyone, i interrupt him midway and start a new conversation or pull my coworker into doing a task. Everytime without fail. Its enough to keep me content at work. We also dont let him get a word in when its just the girl and me and i full on ignore him if its just me at the kiosk.



Mini win Edit to add: ever since i made this post i decided to get my life together and no longer let people interrupt me. I raise a finger and hold it to them when someone tries like to say pause in a way, or i will talk louder over them to silence it. Definitely a win.

#19 I work at an animal shelter, and lots of dogs that come to our shelter don't have names so we get to name them. Last week we got a transfer of about 20 dogs from a shelter in New Mexico, all without names. It's kind of an unspoken rule that whoever bathes the dog on intake gets to name it, and it's common courtesy to not argue unless it's offensive. So my coworker named a dog "Bentley" because she thought it was cute. One of our jerk coworkers was really annoyed by this and said "Can you not give our dogs basic names?" (This same coworker has been known to give the dogs stupid names like "Dooper") So we all proceeded to name all the dogs things like Spot, Benji, Rosy, Ruby, and Bella.

#20 On the night shift we nap there’s nothing to really do from 1am-6am. I always would nap in this one area. Everyone on their shift has their designated spot that they always go to. No one would use that chair because it wasn’t reclining correctly. I looked up how to fix it, and it was reclining properly again. The next time I work I see my coworker bag and blanket on the chair. I asked her when she was leaving the spot since that’s not her normal spot (not even thinking she was tryna sleep there) she goes I’m watching a movie. I found another spot that night. The following day the same thing, 3 days straight I’m like this b really took my spot. So before she got in I removed the cord I fixed it with and put it back in the upright position & was already sitting in her old spot. I would come in slightly early everytime she worked to claim her old spot.

#21 Basically at my work, I work in the basement of a 4 level building. The employee break room is on the 4th floor, and it’s where the lockers for most staff is. But in the basement, we have a few of our own lockers. Only thing is, it’s in the bathroom. So if you use the bathroom, you lock the door and cut off access to the lockers. We have about 16 down their, 10 of which are claimed. There’s also a hallway with a shelf and coat hangers to put your stuff on. I got a locker during orientation to my job, and had been using it since I got their.



For a while however, I had to stop because a certain coworker who’d get done earlier than me, he would hang out in the bathroom until time to leave and lock the door. So I couldn’t get my stuff until later. I’m very possessive over my stuff, even with the lock on it I get worried easily. So I just kept my stuff and lock in my purse and put it in my car.



He left a few months later, and I went to go use my locker again, only to find stuff it in that wasn’t mine. Stuff like prescription pills, an Apple Watch, keys, and other miscellaneous things. I kept my lock in my purse and just moved the things to the side to put my purse in. I asked all my coworkers over the next few days if any of them kept their things in this certain locker. All denied. I even asked my boss to check the locker records and make sure I was using mine and not someone else’s. And I was using mine. Since everyone denied it, and I didn’t wanna limit their access to important stuff, I just kept my purse to the side of the locker and theirs to the other side.



Soon after tho, after first shift left, and before I left for the end of the day, I noticed my bag wasn’t in the locker. I checked the other opened ones and found mine in one of them. I figured whoever’s stuff this was was moving mine around. Again, I asked my coworkers the next few days. They all claim they don’t use the stuff in their and it’s not theirs. It happened almost every other day for about a week, and one day I just had it. I white out the combination on the back of the lock so no one but me would know. And on a Friday, I checked my locker to find my stuff moved again. I got my purse, grabbed the lock and locked my locker, with all the other stuff in it.



I didn’t work the weekend either, so it was locked until Monday morning. I walk in to immediately hear my name from a fellow coworker. She started chewing me out, asking why I locked it and she couldn’t get to her stuff all weekend. She kept going on and on, saying how petty and upset and disappointed she was to trust a young lady like me, to deprive her of her things. Once she was done, I calmly said ,” I had asked you multiple times on multiple occasions if this was your locker, or if the things inside were yours. You denied all of it. After checking with my boss again, and confirming it is MY locker, I simply did what I was entitled to. I locked it. If you’re upset take it up with boss.” Needless to say boss sided with me. The stuff was removed from my locker that night, and a couple of morning shift people who worked with her came over to praise me for being petty and standing up for myself, since I never do.

#22 I work as a bartender, and my stubborn coworker, we’ll call her Melissa, used to be a server at the time of this story. Melissa thought she was hot stuff, and she acted like she was better than everyone else at work. She openly thought of herself as above the rules, and never did anything she didn’t want to do. Even though I hated her, I wanted Melissa to become a manager, because she would have to relocate to a different store per company policy.



One day, I was getting absolutely slammed at bar, more so than usual. I not only had to take care of the guests at the bar, but also was in change two server sections (total of eight tables). On top of all that, I had to make drinks for the entire restaurant that the servers rung in. This was during a time we were short staffed so it wasn’t super uncommon. To prevent the dining room from burning to the ground, the servers and myself had to all work as a team, have each other’s backs, and be patient with each other. Except Melissa of course. Melissa only cared about her own tables. She did not care that her drink ticket was 7th in line. To Melissa, nobody else existed. And nobody else had anything on their to-do list.



I noticed Melissa cleaning her tables by putting her dirty glasses to the bar. She was doing this to flip her tables faster and make more money. But this created more work for me, when I already had more work than anybody else in the entire freaking restaurant. I was PISSED. Next time she was rung in a drink and was impatiently waiting for me to make it, I told her she needs to take her glasses to the dishwasher in the kitchen or I’m not making anymore drinks for her. She can come back here and make them herself, or take the glasses to dish. She grudgingly took back the glasses, of course while saying something snarky about me under her breath, but it didn’t end there. In her mind, she must’ve needed to get back at me for making her do her job.



After the rush was over, she decided to be a jerk and secretly put one dirty glass on the bar when she thought I wasn’t looking. I immediately called her out. So she said she forgot it doesn’t go there, and will bring it to the kitchen right away. …. But she waited for me to turn around and she ran away with the glass still on the bar. No more guests are coming so I left it for her to clean. Next time she comes by she still doesn’t take it, and she’s got an obviously satisfied smirk. I told her to take the glass back and she told me she “already did, this is somebody else’s glass” I looked her in the eyes and said “Is this the hill you wanna end on? Are you really this stubborn?” She doubles down and says she’s not cleaning up somebody else’s glass (even though it’s hers) Fine. You’re can win the battle. I’m gonna win the war.



Rather than getting openly upset, I channeled an astonishing amount of rage into a productive revenge plan. Within moments, I remembered something amazing. This quarter, new managers get a sign on bonus of $5,000. They have to be hired/promoted before the quarter ended. She was all but a sure thing, and there was only a few weeks til the beginning of the next quarter. So what happened? I decided to delay the hiring process by recommending someone better for the job, with more experience, seniority, and leadership: myself.



I had a formal interview with my boss, the regional manager, and even corporate. The managerial hiring process was delayed by a month, and as soon as the new quarter started, I decided to withdraw my application. The quarterly bonus was no longer a $5,000 hiring bonus, it was instead a $2,000 referral bonus. So I decided to refer Melissa to corporate at the time of my application withdrawal. She eventually got the job. Unfortunately I’m still waiting on my $2,000 referral bonus. However, Melissa cost herself $5,000 by saving herself a trip to the dishwasher. Hope it was worth it.

#23 I live about 20 minutes away from my workplace by car and I drive every day. It’s a lot more convenient for me than the hour-long public transport route that involves multiple transfers going into traffic and my shifts aren’t regular, changing between midnight and 8AM and 4PM. My senior coworker also drives to work, and his shifts are only 8AM. We had an upcoming supplier visit that was about another hour’s drive from our office. I was already annoyed with my senior because, despite all of it being his responsibility, he left me with all the tasks of coordinating the visit. All that was left was the question of “who’s driving?” The month leading up to the visit, my senior kept making leading comments about how he didn’t want to drive, or asking me if I had gone to that area before. I didn’t want to add ‘chauffeur’ to my responsibilities so I kept rebuffing him. One day I overheard him talking to my manager about how we still didn’t really have a plan and he would “figure something out”. I waited like 3 days for that “something” to get to me, but all I got were more of the same.



So a week before the visit, I started leaving my car at home and commuted every day. I woke up an hour early and all that. I didn’t mind the extra hour because I was fueled by spite, and it was an opportunity for me to catch up on my podcasts. Three days of this, my manager noticed and I fed him this fake story about how my brother was in town and I lent him my car so he could see the sights with his girlfriend. I also drafted an email that I sent to my manager and my senior asking the supplier for ways to get to them because “our transport plans fell through.”



My manager was livid with my senior, asking him if this was his idea of “figuring something out”. He also berated him for being irresponsible and leaving much of the work to his junior, calling it “shameful behavior”. My senior begrudgingly drove us to and from the supplier’s place. Oh, and my brother “went home” the day of our visit, so I rolled up to the office the next morning in my car.



Also to clarify, company car is available, but you need to have certifications on your legal ID which will take up to a year to get (you have to get a professional license) which neither of us have, so it’s been common practice to drive your own car and get the expenses reimbursed after. I feel the need to clarify also, I’m a woman who works in a male-dominated industry, that’s not in America, where I’m the only one of two who has a different degree from the others. I hope that explains why me just being outright straight with them puts me at a severe disadvantage in the long run. And yeah, it’s a toxic workplace, but I’m in a country and an industry where this is truly par for the course. Thanks for the unwanted advice, though!

#24 Several years ago I worked a sales job I hated. I was brand new, barely given any training....like a half day to learn how to operate their system. One of my coworkers who sat next to me was one of the top sales reps in the department. The purpose of sitting a newbie and someone like her together was so the noob learns But, teaching junior reps is technically not in her job description.



That leads me to a day I have a potential sale on the phone and I got stuck on product knowledge due to my newness. I asked her a simple yes/no question and she tells me, "Sorry. It's not in my job description to help you." I ended up trying to find someone else for help and by the time I got the answer, the prospect already hung up. Shortly afterwards, I left that company and found my footing where I currently have been nearly the last decade. We got a new sales rep on our team last week Guess who it is. She knows who I am too. A few minutes ago, she just asked me a product-related question and I said those same exact words back to her with a huge smirk on my face! "Sorry, it's not in my job description." Hahahaha Finally! Justice is mine! She lost the sale because of the same reason I lost mine to top it off My boss is probably gonna talk to me about this later.

#25 I'm a nurse at a small long term care hospital. I have a not common name that is spelled with extra letters (thanks French). It's misspelled frequently. Not a problem, but I will correct people until they learn to spell it right. I even have a "trick" to show how to really remember how to spell it. We had an arrogant CNA working with us for a while. She fancied herself as good as a nurse. She wore a white coat (very few nurses wear them anymore), demanded that nurses give medications to patients without any background, berated other coworkers, talked down to families and patients and was entirely insufferable. Her name is very common with multiple possible spellings, but hers is very simple. I didn't work with her that often since she worked nights (all the better to avoid the higher ups who wouldn't put up with her nonsense). I finally was working with her as a nurse one night. In each room is a board that we write our names on so the patients know who is taking care of them. Usually the CNA is the first in the room and will put the names on the board. I noticed that she spelled my name wrong, so I fixed it when I saw it. I then saw her a bit later and said "hey, I saw you spelled my name wrong. I fixed it, but In the future here's how it's spelled." She replied in a nasty tone "I don't have time for that!" I went into every room she was assigned (at least twice as many as the nurses get) and changed the spelling of her name to the longest, most wrong spelling possible. She never spelled my name wrong again.

#26 I had a coworker who one of the worst human beings I've ever met irl. He was very misogynistic, calling all the women that worked their 'girl', demanding they do things for him while he did fck all, constantly flirting with them regardless if they were single or showed any interest, and would scream profanities in their face if they didn't fall in line. Management dragged their feet doing anything, despite the constant issues and the fact they were aware the quality of his work was terrible. I'm not a woman but many of my friends there were women and when I seen him yell 'hey, girl, go get me this, now!' Then pitch a fit like a toddler when they refused, it really pissed me off. I told people I worked with to tell him if they hit on them and wouldn't leave them alone because I can't stand that. I heard that he had no transportation and was pressuring people to take him home.



One night, he told me he needed a ride home. It was midnight, me, him, and the manager were the only people left at the end of the night. I told him I couldn't. He wouldn't listen. He followed me to my car anyway. I got in, locked the doors, and he started banging on my window like a psychopath, telling me 'I better take him home.' Keep in mind it was pitch black out in an empty parking lot with no security at midnight, he could have attacked me or jumped in and stole my car, and my odds of stopping him would have been slim. I put the car in reverse, backed out, and blew out of that lot.



The manager left ahead of me so he was left in that lot all alone. There is zero public transport and probably no uber/lyft either, the town I drive to for work is completely car-dependent and so anti-public transport, sidewalks don't even exist. I didn't feel bad about it either, your transportation is your problem, he's not a minor, he's 27 years old, he's a big boy who can figure out his business. You can believe he didn't ask me for a ride again or mess with me.



The aftermath: This happened months ago. Want to know how it ends? Turns out he was, indeed a crazy person. A viral video of him came out showing him getting out of a car(a coworker who felt bad gave him a ride) in a fit of roadrage and getting into a fist fight with another driver, right in the middle of a busy highway with hundreds of cars swerving trying not to hit him. He was clearly identifiable and people in the comments were using his legal name. Apparently that still wasn't enough to fire him. He rather anti-climatically, finally ran his mouth at the female general manager and she told him 'get the hell out of my business' and fired him on the spot. Believe me, that night, I had some shots in celebration.

#27 I (36M) work in an office that is exclusively made up of male coworkers. I am 185 cm tall (6.07') to my 70 kg (154.3 lbs), which means I present as quite skinny. To be clear, I do not have any EDs or illnesses, I have deduced it to be related to high metabolism. Either way, I feel and am perfectly healthy, as confirmed by my GP.



The big boss, let's call him High Septon, has made some jabs and "playful jokes" as he probably would phrase it, regarding my weight. Like calling me "sparrow" in my native language, which is normally interpreted as a small, skinny, frail person. I don't really care what he thinks about me personally, he doesn't know me on a personal level - but it kinda rubbed me the wrong way. I may be able to take it, but what of my colleagues? Not everyone has thick skin, and not everyone can shake it off. So I decided to "throw a wrench in there", the next time he brought it up.



Yesterday, the High Septon came over to my desk and asked me something, which for some reason led into a discussion about food. HS: "So, are you gonna eat today, Sparrow?" (falsly insinuating that I don't even eat every day) Me: "Nah, I'm on a diet, trying to lose weight." HS: "W-what?!" Me: "Yeah, been feeling kinda bloated lately, I wanna lose like 10 kg (about 22 lbs)." HS: "B-but...you can't do that! You're not really on a DIET, are you?!" I just shrugged and went back to working. He just stared at me, then meeked back to his own desk. (For clarity, I currently have a BMI of 20.5. The imaginary "target" weight I threw at him would put me at 17.5 - which is way too low. I have absolutely NO plans on losing ANY weight. If anything, I struggle to put on weight).



He avoided me for the rest of the day, and haven't looked at me all day today, and best of all; no comments about food or weight. If he says something more, I'm gonna call him out. But for now I will just continue to wallow in the awkward, tense environment I have managed to create.



EDIT: I also just want to clarify a few things; Yes, I will take it up with HR, but I'm not gonna do a big show and dance of it. I get the Reddit thirst for blood, and I am definitely one who can jump on that bandwagon. But I also feel confident enough that he was joking, inappropriate as it was. He was just lucky the target of his joke happened to be the most chill scarecrow on the planet. I also want to take a moment and thank everyone who pointed out the double meaning of the abbreviation ED... I will definitely look in to Marfans syndrome, as several of you pointed out - several of the symptoms do match a little bit too well for me to dismiss it. I will take it up with my doctor next time I see him. And lastly; you are all fantastic beings, and you never need to justify your body, shape, form or other part of your existance - to anyone! Never forget that.

#28 So one of my coworkers is a huge choosing beggar. Like aggressively choosy to the point he will bully people who are buying him free things to get exactly what he wants. This normally doesn't affect me as I have learned to just tell him to buzz off (of course he always complains and pretends like I just attacked him out of nowhere but that's not the point of this story). But unfortunately the person who does all the food ordering and general paperwork stuff in our office is a super sweet older lady that isn't comfortable telling people no. One day we had pizza for a lunch meeting and we all realized that the favorite pizza of everyone in the office which she only ordered 1 of (at the time. She's learned to order more) was obviously different. I forget exactly what got left off but half of it was not what it normally comes with. I went and talked to the person who ordered it and she straight up told me that CB had stood by her desk and basically berated her until she changed half the pizza to be what he wanted cause he didn't like some of the topping (he wanted the whole pizza but thankfully she made him compromise). Ticked me off because my favorite pizza was ruined and he bullied this woman who we all affectionately call the office mom. But whatever right. It's free pizza I'll just get something else and I'll live.



The straw that broke the camel's back was when I noticed that he hadn't even touched the pizza. He was eating a different one. I decided to casually ask why he wasn't touching it. Come to find out he didn't actually want any during that lunch he knew he wanted something else but he figured he might want some leftovers later in the week so he had her change the order. So basically this jerk bullied a sweet old lady and changed a pizza order for the 1 pizza everyone in the office wanted just on the off chance he might want leftovers later. So you want to guess what I did. I ate it. All of it. I didnt want more than 1 piece but I ate all 6 pieces of a half pizza just so he couldn't have any. You can bet he complained about it too. I just looked back and was like oh sorry did you want some during this meeting. Cause if I had known you wanted it today I would've saved you some. He glared at me for about a week and I felt like I just ate Thanksgiving dinner but worth it.

#29 I worked at a large company with various teams in the IT department. I was on the desktop team, which basically troubleshoots computer software and hardware, but did not repair/replace hardware. A rude coworker ("Jack" for the rest of the story)worked on the hardware team. We use the same ticketing system, and are on the same larger IT support team, but have different direct managers. One time I put two separate tickets in for two computers that both had hardware issues. As this is what my direct manager had instructed the desktop team to do. I transferred 2 tickets to Jack for 2 separate computer hardware issues. He wrote on the ticket " Timely-Caterpillar88" is trying to cheat the system by creating 2 tickets for 1 issue." But... he got the two computers' names mixed up with one from another ticket(which had only 1 computer) So HE LOOKED AT THE WRONG TICKET, then ACCUSED ME of "trying cheating the system", LOL.



I showed my direct manager the screenshot of Jack's comment. He said "Jack shouldn't write comments like that. That is uncalled for. I'll talk to his manager. A few weeks later. I worked on another computer with a hardware issue. Jack took the ticket and wrote "There is no hardware issue. only incompetence" Now I was pissed as I diagnosed the issue and there was indeed a hardware issue. (these are very old computers that are constantly getting "fixed by duct tape and bubblegum". So I took a screenshot of the comment, emailed my direct manager, and CC-ed HR. With the subject " reporting bullying from a coworker". With detailed documentation on both incidents. And asking them what are they going to do to address this. They fired him. :)



TL:DR Hardware tech was trash-talking and insulting me (desktop tech) without any evidence on the shared ticketing system. I reported it to my direct manager and company HR. He got fired !

#30 A coworker really hurt my reputation by telling my boss and my coworkers that I has no work ethic and I just lug around and I don’t do much. Despite actually really working pretty hard. He did this a lot to the point where I had to work beyond belief to the point that my bosses HAD to notice so that I could keep my job. After this held up for a whole this tool actually printed an email he sent to my boss expecting me to give him and praise saying that I “improved my work ethic”. Despite discrediting me working my butt off on a daily basis. He’s always been into power and praise so he’s tried to get into policing and firefighting for years but never gotten in. Him slandering me cost me promotions and securing a full time position and ultimately scarred my reputation. I believe that he just thought I was an easy target because I was new and he had nothing to lose from trash-talking me. He finally got a volunteer job into firefighting. He’s going around work boasting that he’s a firefighter and carries his walkie talkie around off duty and despite being there for like a couple months and says he’s going to get hired full time.



What are the odds that several of my friends’ dads are long time firefighters at the hall he works out of. I ask them if they know my coworker, and of course they do. I tell them that he boasts about how he’s a firefighter, how much they must love him given he says he’ll be full time in a month, and the one time they he printed off an email he gave to my boss telling him I “really improved my work ethic”. They all think he’s a tool and they don’t know where he got the idea they’ll be hiring him. Be careful who you target at work buddy.

#31 I have a corporate job that requires me to write several emails a day to sales reps. Sometimes these reps have to get back to me and when they do they ALWAYS misspell my name. For reference I don’t have a hard name. But it is different than how a lot of people spell it. It’d be like if you spelled Shaun, S E A N. It’s correct but less common. Anyways, what bugs me is that on Outlook they literally have to SEARCH my name. Meaning they have to find me by my correctly spelled name, but when they address me in the email, they misspell it. To alleviate this problem I’ve been purposely spelling peoples names wrong when I address them in emails. An Austin might be an Austen. A Don might turn into a Dan. Stuff like that. It’s small but so far it’s been effective at making sure they don’t do it again.

#32 I have an annoying coworker, who started to hide my and my other colleague's stuff, because he thinks it's hilarious. We told him to stop, but he continued. Our jerk boss didn't want to intervene and [said] we should solve this issue ourselves. So since I don't want to be on his level and start a petty hiding war, I decided to ignore ... him because he is a very extroverted person who always thrives on small talk and gossip." "Now, we take the same train to work each morning. As always, he has his headphones in and is focusing on his smartphone. ... I walked passed him and chose a different section. The train stopped a few stations before our destination, cause of construction work that started today. Everyone had to get off and change to another train line or the bus to continue their travel, as that was announced several times in the train. Guess who didn't hear those announcements because of his headphones? That's right; my jerk coworker. After everybody got off the train, the doors were shut for half an hour. He was trapped in there. Then the train drove back to the central station, resulting him to be more than an hour late to work. Our boss was furious. All this could have been avoided, if he wasn't such a child.

#33 The first thing a coworker I normally work nights with does is put a sticky note on the break room saying they're using the room for their break. It's normal on night shifts to take all your breaks in one go and take a nap. But normally you talk to your coworkers about where everyone's gonna go. This one co worker is the only one who just puts a note on the door calling dibs. After months of kinda just being a little annoyed and finding other random weird spots to break, I found my inner petty witch. Now I make sure to get to work 30 minutes early and if it's that coworker on, I put a note on the door exactly like the ones they always did. It brings me great satisfaction to see them approach the break room sticky note in hand to then just walk away. And I sleep very well indeed.

#34 My coworker and I share a space. She has been there 3 years, myself 5 months. She is not my boss but constantly looks over my shoulder, telling me how to change my work. She is rude to the people we work with overseas online. She does it all on speakerphone and ignore me when i ask her to use a headset while she yells at them. She talks about her stomach problems and her issues with number 2. When I ask her not to she tells me to get over it. If another coworker comes to speak to me she answers for Mr and over me. She also swears at her computer, verbally responding to emails she doesn't like. Talks over her breath while reading her work constantly. I told her many times to please stop and she got pissed saying she doesnt 'jump to my tune' and complains of having to 'walk on eggshells around me' as she isnt accustomed to modifying her behaviour for anyone. The company is tiny, the owner insanely, pitifully cheap. So I'm the first person in years that is able to cover her work. She is desperate for vacation and recently booked a long trip to Hong Kong for 2.5 weeks. She doesn't know yet I was recently offered a way better full time job through someone I've worked freelance for in the past. My freelancer is understanding if I was to wait a bit before i end my current employment as my coworkers holiday is in 2 weeks. But I think I'll give my notice early. Our boss is a huge jerk and my coworker hates his guts and it should be an interesting fallout as if she goes on holiday and there is no one else who can do her job. She will have a total meltdown.

#35 For lunch a group of my coworkers, our foreman, and myself would sit and each lunch in the foreman’s little hut everyday. My seat was an empty lidded 5 gallon bucket and everyday as I was getting ready to sit one coworker would kick it across the room before I had a chance to sit down. Everyone found it hilarious. It was funny the first couple times but it got old. So one day I thought it would be hilarious to cut the bottom of the bucket off and then fill it with nuts and bolts and put the lid back on. That day at lunch we go in he tries to kick the bucket, of course it goes nowhere and he angrily picks it up and tosses the bucket across the room. And of course as he picks the bucket up all the nuts and bolts go spilling out of the bottom. It was hilarious and everyone in the hut was laughing. I had brought in a camping chair pulled it out and sat down and said, “Man looks like you have a mess clean up!”

#36 This happened in 2015, during my first year of teaching in special education (USA). I don’t know if anyone else here works in sped, but if you do, you’re probably familiar with the difficult process of obtaining a 1 on 1 para for a student. So, I had this kiddo - we’ll call him J. J had some unsafe behaviors as a kindergartener, such as eloping from the school and into the neighborhood. It was terrifying to say the least, and a big safety concern, so I spoke with my supervisor, showed him the data, and he agreed this student definitely needed 1 on 1 support. My supervisor - Mr. C - worked with me for a couple of weeks on the safety net process (getting a 1 on 1). It was a lot of loops and jumps and saying the right thing in very specific ways, but I got it completed! I sent it to Mr. C for the last final review…and was met with silence. I emailed him after a day, cause we’re all busy in this field, no worries…but more silence. I called his office and left a voicemail with his secretary, but more silence. I tried to get ahold of him for 2 weeks, with growing worry, because the deadline was approaching…but I never heard back from him.



After the due date passed, he finally messaged me and said since I didn’t reach out to him with the final copy, the 1 on 1 wasn’t approved. I was pissed. So, I gathered copies of all the emails, the phone calls, every attempt I made to reach out to him and sent it to his boss, Mr. B (head of sped services). I also included Mr. C’s last email. A couple of days later, Mr. C sent me a formal letter of apology through our district mailing system. Mr. B granted me an extension and filed the paperwork himself, and also granted me an emergency 1 on 1 while the paperwork processed. At the end of the year, Mr. C was fired from his position. I doubt it was just me, but I’m sure my receipts had something to do with his removal as a sped supervisor. And that’s my story! I was telling it to a coworker here and he said I should post it under petty revenge.

#37 I was working in a kitchen doing some casual work mostly food preparation. Bad job tbh. Anyway one of the dishies found out that I was living in a tent. (House prices are out of control) And spread it around work telling everyone and started making snide comments to me in front of others like offering to lend me his bed wink wink. So I started telling people that he was just mad at me because I stopped sleeping with him.(we never did lol). Eventually someone told his gf and they had a big fight over it. He never spoke to me again.

#38 Several years ago I worked with the most spiteful, troublemaking woman ("Mary"). She and I applied for the same promotion and she got it. I was OK with not getting the job because it really wasn't part of my planned career path - I just wanted the extra money. She was not in my chain of command but she seemed to think her promotion gave her the right to treat me badly. She would make snide comments about me to my coworkers (who, thankfully, knew what she was all about and would stand up for me). She would try to assign work to me. When I'd refuse, she'd run to our mutual boss and complain until she got her way and I'd have to take on the extra work. I had suspected for a while that she was telling our boss lies about me, but had no proof so I just kept my mouth shut. Eventually, I was promoted to another department. In the days before I went to my new job, it was apparent that someone was sabotaging my work - data was changed on files I was working on, etc. Of course, I suspected her, but, again, had no proof. It all came to a head when she announced to the entire office that I was actually the one who was sabotaging the computer system. Of course, nobody believed her, but it was very upsetting to me. It got so bad that I made arrangements to go to my new job earlier than originally planned.



For the next several years, Mary and I would have to work together on projects. I spoke to her as little as possible and CYA was my motto. It was awkward but manageable. During that time, I received several promotions and ended up as the director of my department. There are about 50 people in my department and I mainly have contact with only the supervisors. I guess I'm known as the one to give problem employees to (I either get them to "shape up or ship out") but I was very surprised when HR approached me about taking on Mary because she was about to be fired in her current job. My initial reaction was "hell no!" I really felt I couldn't be impartial and give her a fair chance. But I pretty much wasn't given a choice. What's worse, I couldn't pawn her off to one of my supervisors. Because of the work she did, she would have to report to me. After resigning myself to having to take her on, I started dreaming of how I would exact my revenge. There were so many possibilities; I was almost giddy with anticipation.



But the sweetest revenge was on her first day. I called her into my office to give her my "come to Jesus" message. She came in with the most scared look on her face. I thought she was going to puke. I decided to have pity on her and start out softly. I asked her if she understood how she'd ended up here. She replied meekly "I guess it's karma". You could have knocked me over with a feather. I knew exactly what she meant, but I wanted to hear her say it. "What do you mean?" I asked. She then proceeded to apologize for everything she'd done to me, including spreading lies and doing the sabotaging herself. I was about ready to admit defeat in the revenge game, but then I thought of the very best next step. I told her ever so calmly "You know that you could be fired for that." I let that sink in until I saw the beads of sweat on her forehead. Then I said "But I'm not going to do that. Instead, YOU are going to decide your fate at . You will not be able to blame me for what happens to you because it will be up to you to succeed or fail." It felt so much better than using my power over her to get my revenge. She's still working for me, but I don't think that will last much longer. Not because she's going to be fired - she really has improved a great deal - but because being nice to me is so hard for her, I don't think she can stand it and will find another job - hopefully, at another company!

#39 Alright, so I work back of house for a pretty big brewery in my city, and typically when you finish a process you clean up your pumps, hoses, etc. I've got this one coworker, who constantly will text me saying stuff like "sorry I got busy doing x, y, z and couldn't clean up, so you're going to be walking into a mess tomorrow." Over the year I've worked here, I've grown pretty tired of this and I've brought it up to my managers before but nothing got done. We'll, on Saturday I got another one of those texts saying that on Sunday I'm going to be walking into a big mess. As ive said, ive grown tired of this, and Sunday was going to be a pretty light day for me. So I hit up my manager on Saturday night saying "hey boss, it's gonna be pretty light for me on Sunday, is it cool if I take a personal day on Sunday and use sick time?" My manager, being the cool guy he is, said "yea dude totally, I'll cover you" well, turns out that my manager's manager decided he wanted some time on the floor on Sunday. He described the mess as if "someone who was 5 processes deep got a call that their pregnant wife went into labor" and that this needed to be addressed asap because it was not okay. So hopefully something actually gets done now.



Tl;Dr: lazy coworker who never cleans up told me he left me a mess, I called put that day and my boss's boss had to clean it up. Small update: my immediate manager said he's gonna have a talk with him tomorrow and apologized that it's a recurring thing I have to deal with. Update: he got reamed really badly to the point where upper management wants to fire him, but won't due to very short staffing right now. So hopefully he cleans his act up now.

#40 I have a coworker that I thought was my friend. We have worked together for almost a year. A few months ago she walked out on her job. She wanted to come back and I got her her job back. I’ve loaned her money, bough her food when she didn’t have any, and even defended her on multiple occasions. Well, yesterday I found out that she has been talking mad trash behind my back. And flat out lying about me to the new employees. It really hurt because I have done so much for her. I was on closing shift last night. So I had to do the deposit. On the top of the deposit bag we write our tips so we can minus it in the daily operating report to see if we are short. And we leave the top of the deposit bag on the desk because the deposit bag number is needed to open the store in the morning.



I know for a fact that this coworker gets ANGRY when she sees people getting large tips. It makes her jealous because she is really bad with money and always totally broke. And because of how she treats customers she never gets tips. I decided to write a fake number for my tips. I only got like $8 in tips, but I wrote $48 knowing it was going to totally destroy her whole day. There is no way for her to verify my tips, and writing a fake number down doesn’t affect anything at all. It’s not like it will mess up count or anything. And 48 in tips wouldn’t be common, but not unheard of for a Friday night. I’ve gotten larger tips for the night. THEN, today she texted me asking if I could come into work an hour early so she could leave an hour early. I’ve never told her no before. I’ve always helped her out when she asked. But today I rocked the boat and told her nope. I know she’s at work right now totally fuming because she thinks I got large tips and because I would not come in early for her. I’m sitting here eating my dinner in my car feeling satisfied for the moment.

#41 This was years ago. I was 16 working my first job at a pizza shop that had a whole thing based off of “hot and ready pizzas”.. ya that one. This was hands down the WORST job I’ve ever had. Between trashy customers (god forbid they have to wait 5 min for a pepperoni pizza at 6pm on a Friday bc we sold all of our “ready” pizzas), the even worse staff (we were also understaffed. We had 12 people total working there and needed like 4-5 people per shift with 2-3 shifts per day), and the lack of a management system. I only worked there for 3 months. In short, I was never bullied in school, but I was bullied by my coworkers at this job. I don’t know if it’s bc I was the youngest and they were all 18-24. I don’t know, not my problem. They were all terrible to me. Such as, putting their tasks onto me bc they didn’t wanna do it (I basically ran that shop at one point), leaving me to carry the heavy boxes of dough from the basement while they only carried toppings, forcing me to deal with the most difficult customers (they often referred to me as management despite being the youngest on there and not a manager), and blame me for not doing tasks when the district manager would come to the store (our store manager quit -maybe got fired idk- like a month in and they never replaced her).



After 3 months of a toxic work place (and working every holiday from Halloween to New Years and my entire winter break), I put in my 2 weeks. Realized I was 16 and waaay to young to be miserable at my job. So the schedule comes out, and the one guy who was especially nasty to me realized I wasn’t on the following week. He was like “they really cut your hours” and I was like “no.. I put in my two weeks.” He smiles so big and then immediately tries to hide it. I then hear him go into the back and HIGH FIVE the other cook after telling him that I quit. Maybe an hour later he gets a text and realizes that he was supposed to go to a family event or something on a Saturday he has to work all day. Again, we don’t have a store manager, so the rule of thumb to get coverage was just ask the person and write their name on top of yours on the schedule in the office. No one is covering his shift, everyone’s busy.



So… I offer to. I tell him I need a bit of extra money anyways even tho I wasn’t supposed to work that week and my next job doesn’t start until the week after. He’s so excited. The day comes and I just, don’t go. I don’t know what happened, I don’t care who I messed over in the store, I don’t care if he got in trouble, I just left it at that. After what that place put me through for 3 months, it was the least I could do for a peace of mind.

#42 This happened a few years ago. I was working for a company where we would would regularly have to put on harnesses to work in certain locations. The company had invested in a few harnesses for the entire team, but one of my coworkers would constantly claim that one particular harness was "theirs" and would yell at or shame anybody who dared to use "their" harness. To be fair they did use this harness more than most of us, but it was never strictly "theirs" as they didn't pay for it. Essentially this person just wanted to keep it sized to their body so they wouldn't have to spend time adjusting the straps again. Fast forward a bit and they have yet again berated another coworker for using "their" harness so I decided to take matters into my own hands and whenever possible I would walk past this particular harness and loosen as many straps just to spite them. Thankully they left the company not too long afterwards and we no longer have to deal with their daily nonsense.

#43 I was an office manager for a small family owned business. At the time this happened we only had about ten people working out of our offices, and some of those people were only in the offices for a few hours a week. But we had five people in the office full time. We have a small break room area with a refrigerator and a microwave. Everyone kept drinks in the refrigerator and a few people brought lunches occasionally, but only one person brought their lunch everyday. We will call this person J, now not only would J bring lunch daily she would keep all kinds of food in her office and in the refrigerator. The problem was often times J would leave food in the refrigerator for weeks at a time and it would go bad and start smelling and just taking up room needlessly. Now J was also the primary user of the microwave but she would never cover her food and the microwave was always dirty which was why no one else used it. So I had to set a new rule that mostly only effected J, the refrigerator had to be cleaned out every Friday and you had to take your stuff home or toss it. Also J was instructed to clean the microwave every day. I was always the last to leave on Friday so I started tossing J's food on Friday after she left. This got her attention quickly and she would take her stuff home from the refrigerator but she still wasn't cleaning the microwave. So once in great while I went to use the microwave and it was disgusting and gross and J was gone for the weekend. So I ended up cleaning the microwave just so I could pop some popcorn. After I popped my popcorn I climbed up and unplugged the microwave and put an "out of service" sign on it. The next week J came in and was shocked when the microwave wasn't working. I told her I tried to make popcorn and it stopped working. She asked when it would be fixed, I told her it was pretty low priority so I didn't know. The microwave was left unplugged for over eight months and the only person who ever asked about it was J. Finally she mentioned it to the owner and he came to talk to me. I explained the situation and he just had a good laugh. J was later let go because of other reasons, after she was let go I plugged the microwave back in, and the microwave was always clean without J using it.

#44 This happened nearly 5 years ago when I had first become a concierge at a high rise condominium. I originally worked in the management office helping pick up the slack since the office was and still is overworked and understaffed. This is par for the course as the entire building is understaffed, including of course the concierge position. At the time it was only the weekend shift that needed to be filled and I was given a pay raise to fill the Sunday morning (7am-3:30pm) time. The shifts are pretty simple, morning, afternoon, and night shift with simple work to answer phones, coordinate valets to valet cars, and other simple tasks. I have it incredibly easy because Sunday is pretty much dead especially since the majority of the residents are retired. Two thing I was very good about were my logs which were very clear and concise, and the cleanliness of the desk. However, not too long after I started working as a concierge Terry, the weekday morning shift concierge whom I would relieve for his lunch break, began to feel threatened by me as I could easily keep on top of residents, guests, contractors, packages, and cars without much issue. It was one day I was working during the week that Terry had commented when he came in on Monday that the desk was a mess. Mind you I worked the morning shift on Sunday, I had no control, nor was/am I responsible for the concierges before or after me. Still, I was irritated that he commented on the desk being a mess like it was my fault. So, when the next Sunday rolled around I went ahead and did my usual tidying up, but I extended it to cleaning out and organizing the drawers, throwing out old trash and the like, and I found a gold mine. I hadn't realized it immediately, but I found a giant stash of business cards from lord knows how many people. I knew Terry was the one who had collected them all, but he was the one who had said I needed to keep the desk tidy so I did what any one seeking petty revenge would do and threw away nearly 400 business cards. Was it petty? Hell yeah. Did I have a poop eating grin? You know it. Did it get even bigger when he asked about them the next day? You bet it did.



TLDR; Coworker told me I needed to keep the desk tidy despite me already doing that so I did a power clean of the desk and threw out 15 years worth of a business card collection that said coworker had been collecting and asked me about it the very next day.

#45 At my previous job, I had a desk that was next to the fridge and microwave. People congregated there while they were making their lunch, and sometimes just because they happened to meet each other next to my desk while they were both walking up the length of the office and stopped to have a conversation. This meant that the end of my desk became the dumping ground for the stuff that people were carrying but didn't want to hold while they had their conversations or waited for their lunch to heat up. There was one specific coworker (I'll call her Janet) who did this every single time she was next to my desk - there were a multitude of other reasons not to like her (racism, xenophobia generally, sexism, and just god-level pettiness to name a few), so this just stoked the dislike. It didn't inconvenience me hugely most of the time, but I really hated the fact that people dumped stuff on the end of my desk while I was sitting there working without even asking "is it okay if I leave this here for a moment?". Plenty of people would put stuff down then walk off without it, meaning I had to either deal with it being there in my way or chase them down to give it back to them.



To counter this, and to annoy Janet in particular, I decided to completely block up that end of the desk, solely to stop people putting stuff on it. Over a few months (so as to not arouse suspicion), I bought houseplants and brought them to work, arranging them on my desk in various positions. Eventually I had created a complete fort of houseplants that covered the end of my desk. You could see Janet get visibly confused as she went to dump stuff on the end of my desk but found a jungle in the way. Eventually she ceased stopping by my desk altogether. Ultimately this has backfired on me as I ended up developing a houseplant habit and now every surface I have is covered in greenery, but it was a small price to pay for desk autonomy.

#46 I told a coworker in confidence about my pregnancy because I wanted to ask about her experiences being pregnant as she has the same disability as me. At that point I hadn't decided whether to move forward with the pregnancy or not. Shortly afterwards I began to strongly suspect she'd told everyone I was pregnant and they were setting up a surprise party to congratulate me. Also shortly afterwards, I made the decision to terminate the pregnancy. I told the coworker that I'm planning to get an abortion and she went PALE. She said "oh, are you going to tell everyone else?" and I responded "why would I? They don't know I'm pregnant, right?" and she looked really uncomfortable then eventually confirmed my suspicions. She asked me to please tell everyone but I said she made the mess by telling people my private medical information, so she has to clean it up. Enjoy telling the boomers that they have to cancel the party they're planning because there's an abortion happening instead.

#47 For my job, we look at educational programs completed in foreign countries and write reports about how they compare to ones in our country. A coworker tried to say that I had done a report wrong. But if she had read the program requirements, she would have seen that I was right because the person only completed 10 years of school before their program, not the 12 years required by our credential. My revenge? I said nothing and let her bring our boss into it. Instead of making me look bad, she made herself look stupid and the boss asked her why she was trying to watch my work instead of doing her work.

#48 I have a coworker that likes to steal stuff. She will take sips of peoples drinks, take from a pack of rolls, and other people’s cookies that were safely tucked away. One day I had Girl Scout cookies (thin mints) that I had hidden away. Guess who found them and ate them? When I called her on it (I basically yelled at her) she put the cookies down and apologized. It was a BS apology like when you bump into someone and say “Oh, sorry”. Like the cookies just fell in her mouth. She offered to replace them. She’s a weird health food person and only eats special organic crap. I personally don’t care what diet/lifestyle people choose but she’s the type of person who thinks she’s better than everyone else because she follows X diet. She brought me in some weird heath food knock off of Thin Mints. They were disgusting and the texture made me want to puke. She knew well the cookies she stole from me were REAL thin mints. We had a celebration in the office recently and she offered to bring “Girl Scout Cookies”. I thought she would bring the knock offs but she didn’t. The box of cookies sat there unopened until the end of the day when I put it in my bag and walked out with it.



Edit: All of us have tried to handle this situation of food theft in a professional manner. We’ve asked her to leave our food alone, to please ask if she would like something, etc. She doesn’t respond to it at all. A few people took the direct approach like: You touch my food and I will END you. They all got reported to HR. One co-worker told me that they got called into a meeting where there was our manager, the food thief, and them. They were basically made to apologize to the food thief for threatening them. Apparently the root cause of food theft was totally glossed over and barely mentioned. It went something like “Well, we all know taking food is wrong....”

#49 My coworker came to work in a bad mood and I’m somewhat new at my job. We all drive vans assigned to us at work and park them technically wherever but we all have our unofficial spots we park in every day. Since I’m the newest I park the furthest away down a hill. A mechanic was dropping off a new car and I couldn’t figure out the best place to park it so I asked ‘where should he park the car?’ And my coworker said ‘Wherever he wants to freaking park it.’ I said okay and just walk away. End of shift I get back before she does and park my work van in her unofficial spot, because we park wherever we want to park I guess.

#50 I work for a twenty four hour business. Basically for each client one person works twelve hours then the other person comes in the first one leaves and I stay another twelve hours rinse and repeat. Well today my regular day person was sick so they called in a fill in. We have to report things to the day person about the night shift. We'll my replacement showed up in a foul mood. I greeted her and started to explain the client. She cut me off and said "can you come in an hour early for me tonight? I have a church thing. I looked at the clock and it was nine am. I had been there thirteen hours and I still had a 30 min drive home. I told her that she would have to take that up with our boss. She said the boss said to ask me. I told her I couldn't because I'd already lost an hour of off time and that would lose me another. I have to sleep sometime. She said pleeeese. I said no I can't lose that much sleep. Then she got the phone and started yelling saying she shouldn't have said she'd fill in. I wasn't concerned cuz it's not my business. I told her the animals needed to be feed in a few hours. She said "I don't do animals" I asked "what do you mean you don't do animals?" she just repeated herself. I asked "so you're not going to feed them?, I'm only asking because if you aren't then I'll feed them before I leave." She snapped at me and told me to "ma'am go home!" I reiterated one more time that I was happy to feed them before I left. She yelled at me again and I left.



I called my boss and told her what happened. She said she would deal with it. I assumed they would let her go home and replace her. Well I was wrong. She's still there and now I'm not looking forward to reliving her tonight. I left work at my normal time but because I was still upset I didn't stop to eat like I normally do. So I'm about thirty minutes early. I thought of going in early but instead I'm just sitting at a local coffee shop having a cuppa. I'm sorry but you don't get to treat me like garbage and expect me to turn around and do you a favor. If she had just left me alone I 100% would have just gone in when I got there but instead she had to be mean to not just me but to the animals. No you get to stay your full 12 hours. I'll be there at my regular time. Also yes my boss made sure the animals were fed.

#51 I have this one coworker who has been with the company since it's inception. My boss used to let her get away with bullying and harassing everyone in the office with no repercussions unless, the animosity was directed at him. When it was directed at him, he would go full on passive aggressive and make her more insecure than she already is. This woman is a real miserable jerk. God help the person who brought a mistake she made to her attention! The next 30-60 minutes, sometimes an entire day would be dedicated to finding every mistake the poor soul made. She has been really sneaky about not doing her job and pawning her work off on others. She will busy herself with trivial thing and say "dealing with so and so took me over an hour" or "I have a lot on my plate, I guess that slipped my mind. Would you mind handling it?"



Yesterday, I figured out one of her tactics. Someone needed a letter of on time payment from their previous provider to have their deposit waived. One company has a dedicated broker line for us, specifically. They have stated before to please email for letters of on time payment, do not call the broker line as that is for emergencies. When she was pressed about a task that needed a letter of on time payment, she said she emailed the client and said a conference call was in order. She was told by several of us that was not the proper protocol. She knew this, but she did not want to send the email because that is too much like work, so she danced around the issue. Only thing, I called her out on it and it didn't work this time. She spent more time arguing than it took for her to send the flipping email. My boss even got in the Slack conversation and told her to stop arguing and do her job.



That is all she ever gets/got, a little slap on her meat hook of a hand. She proceeded to rip me a new one in a personal Slack and told me what a jerk I am, blah blah. I copied that Slack and went back through the other Slacks she sent my personal channel calling my boss a bald terrible woman, saying she didn't blame his wife for cheating on his cheap, rude, calling his son a piece of trash, calling him an elitist, etc. I sent all of those to my boss and told him I think her language is rather unprofessional and don't appreciate being called a C word. ( I really don't care, I wanted him to see the stuff directed at him"). He sent a Slack saying he would be a few hours late this morning. We all work from home. He drove to her house, fired her and collected his office equipment. As prideful as she is, of course, she didn't tell a soul. He came in, set up a Zoom and told us "Negative McGee" is no longer with the company. Petty AF and I don't care. Oh, my I had no idea this would get so much attention! I guess everyone has experienced their own version of "Negative McGee".

#52 We have a fairly new employee in my office we'll call Angie. Angie is one of those women who needs to be the center of attention all the time and if another woman who is just as or more attractive than her is around, then she becomes louder and "playfully insults" the other woman. Of course she doesn't like me because I dare to be pretty. I take the best approach I can and just ignore her while telling her none of my private life so she doesn't have any ammunition. That just leaves my appearance for her to comment about. Our office is extremely casual and I'm in a male-dominated field. I'm usually in jeans, a nice top, and comfortable shoes (like Danskos). I wear makeup, but in a natural way and rarely wear lipstick and mascara. It is enough to enhance, but not over the top. Pretty standard office makeup. Angie comments constantly within earshot how I'm making myself up to get attention and how there should be an office policy of no makeup so everyone is "equal" when it comes to promotion opportunities, indicating I used my looks to get promoted. I ignore these comments because performance matter more, so I do my job and let the numbers shine about my worth. Besides, I've been here for a decade, so no one pays Angie the amount of attention she thinks she deserves. She's like a fly, annoying but mostly harmless. However, what really pissed me off Monday was her saying I flirt with every guy at work because I'm on the prowl and my husband must be fat and ugly. Say what you will about me, but bring my darling husband into it and there will be action taken.



I told my husband about this and we schemed. He would pick me up from work yesterday evening and we would go to a fancy dinner. I wouldn't have time to change at work, so I might as well dress up for work so I'm ready for dinner. I picked an office appropriate, but tighter black dress with a fitted blazer and my clackiest heels. I made my hair into an elegant updo and went all out on makeup (smokey eyes, lipstick, perfect eyeliner, mascara etc.). Angie's face was glorious when she saw me at work. You could see the rage she tried to hide as everyone complimented me on how stunning I looked. All day, I would wait until Angie had one of her flirting partners at her desk and make sure to go talk to her about work projects. Every time I would drop by, I would get showered with compliments. It got to a boiling point and Angie snapped "You can just send me an email. There is no need to come all the way to my desk for these things." I just smiled and told her "Oh it is no problem Angie, I like getting up from my desk now and then." When I mentioned my husband was stopping by to pick me up, the office ladies were all a buzz and told me to have him stop by early to chat. Angie has never met my husband, who is incredibly handsome and charismatic. He showed up looking very sharp in his suit and she was stunned and even further envious. He did his usual charming and joking that had everyone smiling and laughing. I didn't see her duck out early and couldn't introduce my husband, but no matter. The plan was a smashing success.



Unplanned bonus revenge: When we showed up at the restaurant, guess who was in the bar having an after work drink? Angie. My husband and I walked over and I introduced him. We made some small talk while waiting for our table. Dinner was wonderful and on our way out we noticed Angie still slamming the cocktails. She called out of work today, so I hope her hangover is a terrible one.



TL/DR; Coworker makes petty comments about me out of jealously. She insulted my husband which went too far. I showed up at work dressed to stun and spent all day making her even more jealous just by working. When my handsome husband showed up to take me to dinner, she couldn't take it anymore and left early.