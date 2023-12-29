ADVERTISEMENT

You know the worst part about having a job? Well... everything, really. If it’s a necessary evil in life, there is nothing good about it. Right?

But all jokes aside, jobs can be fulfilling, fun, even fantastic if we’re following the alliteration train. However, more often than not, having a rotten egg of a coworker can really be a buzzkill, and that’s what folks more or less celebrated this time around: sharing perfect examples of employees you’d mildly not wish upon your enemies.

#1

Office Manager Tries To Bully Me Into Giving Money For A Present For Our Millionaire Boss

brooklyn3264 Report

catherrera15
Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
1 hour ago

A present should be something that is willingly given to someone else. It should NOT BE a thing you are bullied into giving.

#2

Woke Up On My Day Off To A Voicemail Asking Why I Wasn't At Work. Apparently Someone Changed My Schedule Without My Knowledge And That's My Fault??

Woke Up On My Day Off To A Voicemail Asking Why I Wasn't At Work. Apparently Someone Changed My Schedule Without My Knowledge And That's My Fault?? Shares stats

jeffyjeffs Report

#3

How My Coworkers Leave The Vacuum Cord

spider_manectric Report

hrr311
Helena R
Helena R
Community Member
1 hour ago

My mum used to do this and hit really angry that no one else in the house would vacuum. (Spoiler we did but someone had to untangle the mess first despite repeatedly saying the whole reason for everyone's reluctance was because of the tangle she left)

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
As is normal, folks often take to the internet to share their gripes and frustrations with stuff, and coworkers, bosses and employees are no exception. The internet is all about catharsis, among other things.

In fact, 1 in 4 employees are said to have left work because of another coworker being an absolute pain. They probably also vented online. Probably.
#4

“Someone” At My Work “Doesn’t” Know How To Use Quotation Marks

“Someone” At My Work “Doesn’t” Know How To Use Quotation Marks Shares stats

thr0waway_acc_420 Report

#5

“Work Is Not Meant To Be Fun”

“Work Is Not Meant To Be Fun” Shares stats

DiorRoses Report

c_o_shea
C.O. Shea
C.O. Shea
Community Member
1 hour ago

Rat out your coworkers to ensure no fostering of a team atmosphere.

#6

My Co-Worker's Handwriting

My Co-Worker's Handwriting Shares stats

Lobsterbib Report

CapRelo’s statistics continue to say that the worst traits coworkers could have are passive-aggression (33.7%), making excuses (18.4%), entitlement (15%), gossiping (14.6%) and control-freakishness (14.4%). Some also cited tardiness as a reason why they could potentially leave a job, though only nearly 4% said so, which likely means it’s more of a secondary reason.

#7

My Coworker Drives Me Insane. My Coworker Doesn't Shut Doors, Refuses To Do Dishes, Doesn't Empty The Lint Trap, Etc. This Is What I Pulled Out Of It Today

My Coworker Drives Me Insane. My Coworker Doesn't Shut Doors, Refuses To Do Dishes, Doesn't Empty The Lint Trap, Etc. This Is What I Pulled Out Of It Today Shares stats

OrionRiBread Report

catherrera15
Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
1 hour ago

That trapped lint looks like something that Animal Control would be asked to pick up.

#8

I Left Some Coworkers A Full Box Of Brownies And Asked Them To Just Save Me A Few And This Is What They Left Me

I Left Some Coworkers A Full Box Of Brownies And Asked Them To Just Save Me A Few And This Is What They Left Me Shares stats

Skeletal_Roach Report

catherrera15
Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
1 hour ago

That is cold blooded. Also, if I were you, that would be the last time I brought in anything to share.

#9

I Have Been Writing A Fun Fact Every Week On An Unused Whiteboard At The Office. Someone Clearly Doesn't Like It

I Have Been Writing A Fun Fact Every Week On An Unused Whiteboard At The Office. Someone Clearly Doesn't Like It Shares stats

RealSlugFart Report

davidmelcher
Javelina Poppers
Javelina Poppers
Community Member
1 hour ago

A human head typically weighs between 2.3 and 5 kilograms (5.1 and 11.0 lb).

Some of the aforementioned traits can be anxiety-inducing and considered a likely part of the reason why a bit over two thirds, or 72%, of Americans feel that whatever they were responsible for doing wouldn’t be done if they were to go on vacation or for whatever other incapacitating reason... Because it’s quite plausible that Tim is just a lazy son of a gun.
#10

I Watch The Maintenance Crew Dump The Recycling Into The Trash Bag Every Day After Work. Why Even Have Recycling Bins?

I Watch The Maintenance Crew Dump The Recycling Into The Trash Bag Every Day After Work. Why Even Have Recycling Bins? Shares stats

DrTreesus Report

black-adder
Miki
Miki
Community Member
1 hour ago

I am doing recycling myselfe but I have no doubts. At the end, this is all going into a single pile.

#11

My Coworker (And My Boss’s Close Family) Called And Woke Me Up An Hour Before My Alarm Goes Off Today

My Coworker (And My Boss’s Close Family) Called And Woke Me Up An Hour Before My Alarm Goes Off Today Shares stats

Chapsticklesbean Report

#12

Someone Poured Milk In The Coffee Machine At My Office

Someone Poured Milk In The Coffee Machine At My Office Shares stats

Slyvix Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
8 minutes ago

That looks more like ghost water! If that is pure milk then you need to evaluate things!?

And if you’re wondering, yes, the stats also include favorable traits in coworkers, so let’s go find out who’s your work bestie.

35.9% of people said that a coworker should be collaborative, 22.1% wanted honesty from them, 14.6% of people said they should be adapting and 10.3% of folks demanded good communication from them. And, then there was the 1% that would’ve enjoyed it if their coworkers praised them to the managers.
#13

Employer Didn't Contact All Weekend Regarding Monday Work

Employer Didn't Contact All Weekend Regarding Monday Work Shares stats

My employer didnt contact me at all this weekend for work (i am a renovations contractor, monday to friday work schedule). I texted him this morning, and this was the conversation i had. This is the second time ive had to message him to figure out where im working and i have only been working for him for 8 days. In those 8 days, hes told me he restructured and fired all his staff 6 months ago and was working on a new team. Also told me he expects us to use personal vehicles to bring materials to site. A coworker was then told to pick up 10 bags of concrete in their vehicle

CMDRMyNameIsWhat Report

tobb-1
WindySwede
WindySwede
Community Member
1 minute ago

Had a collegue once, that got quite upset that I had not called him to ask if he wanted a lift to conference. He called when me and collegue #2 already had arrived at said place. When he got there he was irritated at me and required that next time I should call him to make sure he had transportation.. 🤦‍♂️

#14

My Coworker Has Taken To Carving Things

My Coworker Has Taken To Carving Things Shares stats

FloppyEel Report

#15

This Is In My Office At Monday. It Will Remain Like This Until The Cleaning Staff Comes At Friday

This Is In My Office At Monday. It Will Remain Like This Until The Cleaning Staff Comes At Friday Shares stats

smartfold007 Report

callum-crews2010
SDLT010
SDLT010
Community Member
1 hour ago

Everyone should hand wash a dish they just used and after drying, put it back in the cabinet. Nobody would ever have to clean a huge stack of dishes ever again.

A good way of mitigating the concentration of poor coworking fauna is remote work. And, no, it’s not necessarily because it creates an invisible wall that forces coworkers to mind their own beeswax instead of making polite conversation at the water cooler. In fact, for the most part, remote work has fostered a seemingly healthier boundary that helps manage coworkers in your general area.

#16

A Coworker Took This A Little Literal

A Coworker Took This A Little Literal Shares stats

tayisatool13 Report

#17

My Coworker Learned You Can't Be Honest In The Work Group Chat Smh [oc]

My Coworker Learned You Can't Be Honest In The Work Group Chat Smh [oc] Shares stats

Queen_of_Meh1987 Report

nhaundar
Any
Any
Community Member
1 hour ago

Thank you for the information! I cheer everyone one that wants to come in! Positive enough?

#18

My Coworker Left His Tooth On The Desk Again

My Coworker Left His Tooth On The Desk Again Shares stats

PizzaGuyNYC Report

In particular, 34% of remote workers in America have said that the option to work remotely has positively affected their work culture, with 33% also saying that remote work has made them feel more inclined to develop relationships with coworkers, and 18% said remote work has positively impacted their ongoing relationship with coworkers.
#19

Someone In The Office Ate My Snacks While I Was On Leave 🙂

Someone In The Office Ate My Snacks While I Was On Leave 🙂 Shares stats

kittysogood Report

#20

Someone At Work (Nursing) Perfectly Ripped My Husband Out Of The Wedding Photo On My Locker. There's No Way This Was Accidental

Someone At Work (Nursing) Perfectly Ripped My Husband Out Of The Wedding Photo On My Locker. There's No Way This Was Accidental Shares stats

Luna8tuna Report

#21

I Asked A Coworker To Count And Tally Up Some Apparel For Me. This Is What I Got:

I Asked A Coworker To Count And Tally Up Some Apparel For Me. This Is What I Got: Shares stats

LorenzoTheGawd Report

With that said, 65% of folks talk to their coworkers outside of work, 68% keep in touch with coworkers they’ve had in previous roles. That alone says that good coworkers are key in any company, but it gets better.

Nearly 4 in 5 Americans feel comfortable venting to their colleagues about work-related issues and nearly half would even be so bold as to vent about personal things too.
#22

How A Coworker Opened This Resealable Bag

How A Coworker Opened This Resealable Bag Shares stats

Particular-Guava2236 Report

#23

The Mess I Watched My Coworkers Left. To Those Of You That Say I Should Have Cleaned It Up, I Am Not Cleaning Someelse’s Mess On My 20 Minute Break

The Mess I Watched My Coworkers Left. To Those Of You That Say I Should Have Cleaned It Up, I Am Not Cleaning Someelse’s Mess On My 20 Minute Break Shares stats

DarkAngelGamer69 Report

#24

The People In The Building I Clean Like To Throw Confetti To Celebrate Office Birthdays

The People In The Building I Clean Like To Throw Confetti To Celebrate Office Birthdays Shares stats

SaveOurHoles Report

And if you’re wondering, the standoff of “fun to work with” versus “good at their job” view of coworkers among the different generations is progressively shifting. 84% of baby boomers think coworkers have to be good at their job, while Gen X, Gen Y (Millennials) and Gen Z respectively have 74%, 67% and 56%. So, you can see a gradual increase of employees who have more fun coworkers, competence kinda sorta be damned.
#25

My Fully Grown Adult Co-Workers Love To Pull This Move To Avoid The Very Tedious Task Of Throwing The Empty Roll In The Trash And Putting A New One In Its Place

My Fully Grown Adult Co-Workers Love To Pull This Move To Avoid The Very Tedious Task Of Throwing The Empty Roll In The Trash And Putting A New One In Its Place Shares stats

Ambruh89 Report

catherrera15
Cecilia Herrera
Cecilia Herrera
Community Member
1 hour ago

May they be the one to really need TP, and find the empty roll. Of course, they will blame someone else, for their inconsiderate action, or should I say, "lack of action?"

#26

I Have Been In The Hospital For A Week Trying To Determine The Source Of My Excruciating Pain. Potentially Having Surgery This Week To Get My Gall Bladder Removed. This Is My Lovely Bosses Response To Me Finally Putting My Health First Instead Of Work

I Have Been In The Hospital For A Week Trying To Determine The Source Of My Excruciating Pain. Potentially Having Surgery This Week To Get My Gall Bladder Removed. This Is My Lovely Bosses Response To Me Finally Putting My Health First Instead Of Work Shares stats

moonlightbabytears Report

karenhappuch88
K Davis
K Davis
Community Member
58 minutes ago

In the UK I'm pretty sure these types of texts from a boss would be illlegal.

#27

My Coworker Found My Knife And Decided To Sharpen It For Me

My Coworker Found My Knife And Decided To Sharpen It For Me Shares stats

TheRealSquirrelGirl Report

And (and), again, if you’re wondering, Vermont is the state considered to have the highest coworker ratings, scoring a 4.05 out of 5 with the worst being Nevada at 3.44.

So, if someone at work irks you, change can only be done through action, so be a good team player, and if that doesn’t work—quit. Because mental health is more important than training your tolerance levels.
#28

The Way My Coworker Labels Vials And Expects People To Be Able To Read It

The Way My Coworker Labels Vials And Expects People To Be Able To Read It Shares stats

pizzunk Report

#29

My Co Worker Types In Caps On Everything, Even To Clients

My Co Worker Types In Caps On Everything, Even To Clients Shares stats

LDTheGoon Report

karenhappuch88
K Davis
K Davis
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is potentially risky to do for clients, as they may not ask why they're using caps and just assume they're being rude. Especially as it's common knowledge that caps means shouting. I hate it when you see (mostly older people) doing it because they can't see well and don't realise they could instead make the font bigger on their phone/ tablet/ laptop etc and so not need to use caps. This persons excuse is just weird.

#30

Guy At My Office Complex Parks Like This Every Single Day. The Lot Is Always Full Each Day As Well. He Doesn’t Have A Handicap License Plate Or Tag On His Mirror

Guy At My Office Complex Parks Like This Every Single Day. The Lot Is Always Full Each Day As Well. He Doesn’t Have A Handicap License Plate Or Tag On His Mirror Shares stats

Jcpeters2812 Report

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Do you have some coworkers you have to grin at and bear? Share your stories and takes in the comment section below!

And if you want some more coworker fails, the virtual door to the next article is open.
#31

While On Sick Leave, Someone At Work Put My Heat Changing Star Trek Mug In The Dishwasher And Now It's Ruined. It Was A Gift From Good Friends And I Kept It On My Desk To Avoid This

While On Sick Leave, Someone At Work Put My Heat Changing Star Trek Mug In The Dishwasher And Now It's Ruined. It Was A Gift From Good Friends And I Kept It On My Desk To Avoid This Shares stats

rudolph_ransom Report

c_o_shea
C.O. Shea
C.O. Shea
Community Member
1 hour ago

Moral of the story... don't take keepsakes to work and/or leave them unsupervised.

#32

My Dad Had A Stroke And I Took My Vacation At Work To Help Care For Him

My Dad Had A Stroke And I Took My Vacation At Work To Help Care For Him Shares stats

He's not doing too good, and my SO and I are moving to help him and my step mom, and I had to give a 1 week notice (not ideal, but better than none imo). Got this text from the owner of the store.

Queen_of_Meh1987 Report

#33

This Is How A Coworker Parks Every F*****g Day…

This Is How A Coworker Parks Every F*****g Day… Shares stats

Plastic_Ad_1459 Report

#34

This Is Supposed To Be Cleaned Every Night By My Coworker With ✨15 Years Of Experience Running His Own Coffee Shop✨

This Is Supposed To Be Cleaned Every Night By My Coworker With ✨15 Years Of Experience Running His Own Coffee Shop✨ Shares stats

moonwtr Report

davidmelcher
Javelina Poppers
Javelina Poppers
Community Member
1 hour ago

Maybe this is why he's not running his own coffee shop anymore? Damn health inspectors are so picky.

#35

My Coworker Put His Cigarettes In The Small Oven At Work To Drye Them. He Forgot Them And Burned Them When He Cooked His Pizza. And He Still Forgot Them At The End Of His Shift. Even After Cleaning It, There's Still A Smell When It's On

My Coworker Put His Cigarettes In The Small Oven At Work To Drye Them. He Forgot Them And Burned Them When He Cooked His Pizza. And He Still Forgot Them At The End Of His Shift. Even After Cleaning It, There's Still A Smell When It's On Shares stats

Leo-Ny Report

#36

Went To Store 15 Heavy Boxes Of Records By Myself. Found The Storage Unit Like This When I Opened The Door. Coworker Said "Can't You Just Put What You Took In There For Now?"

Went To Store 15 Heavy Boxes Of Records By Myself. Found The Storage Unit Like This When I Opened The Door. Coworker Said "Can't You Just Put What You Took In There For Now?" Shares stats

practicalwerewolf Report

#37

My Coworker Cleaned His Ears At Work This Afternoon

My Coworker Cleaned His Ears At Work This Afternoon Shares stats

PhoenixAvenger1996 Report

#38

Boss Brought In A Few Cinnamon Rolls To Share. One Of My Coworkers Did This:

Boss Brought In A Few Cinnamon Rolls To Share. One Of My Coworkers Did This: Shares stats

Firefliesfast Report

#39

How My Coworker Opens A Box Of Gloves With A Perforated Top

How My Coworker Opens A Box Of Gloves With A Perforated Top Shares stats

reddit.com Report

#40

My Coworker Treats The Office Like Her Home

My Coworker Treats The Office Like Her Home Shares stats

This woman is by far the most inconsiderate, disgusting person I’ve ever met and worked with. Laziness, or just lack of care. I continuously clean up after this woman, everywhere she goes she leaves a trail of trash, leaves every cabinet or door open. Leaves her spiked toilet wipes in the trash can from time to time instead of flushing.. the list goes on and on. Here’s a few photos from this morning alone.

Plenty_That Report

captijn
Pan Narrans
Pan Narrans
Community Member
1 minute ago

Don't clean, you're not her mum. Pile everything on her desk every day! Let her complain to HR.

#41

The Way No One Bothers Taking Trash Out At Work

The Way No One Bothers Taking Trash Out At Work Shares stats

Chanclaphobia Report

potter-lucy
da smol, insignificant ducky
da smol, insignificant ducky
Community Member
48 minutes ago

Please don’t downvote me for this, but if is bothers the OP, why wouldn’t they take it out themselves? I understand that it’s disgusting, but obviously it can’t bother them that much… Is it just me who thinks that?

#42

Today Is The First Time I’ve Taken A Personal Day Since February

Today Is The First Time I’ve Taken A Personal Day Since February Shares stats

My boss just took a trip for about two weeks and I had to take over all his responsibilities while he was gone. It was a lot to handle and wanted to take a personal day so I could relax over a long weekend (I normally work Sunday-Thursday) now that he’s back. I even already cleared it with him on Tuesday. I’m the only one at my job that works every day (including my boss), but as soon as I need a break, of course that’s when 🟢 gets sick. FML.

exefamt Report

black-adder
Miki
Miki
Community Member
1 hour ago

It seams more like bad luck. This guy just nicely asked "if you don't mind.."

#43

My Coworker "Brags" That Her Chair (Blue) Is +20 Years Old, While At The Same Time, Multiple Times A Month, She Need To Take Sick Leave Because Of Back Pains And She Refuses To Take New Chair Even Thought We Have New Chairs

My Coworker "Brags" That Her Chair (Blue) Is +20 Years Old, While At The Same Time, Multiple Times A Month, She Need To Take Sick Leave Because Of Back Pains And She Refuses To Take New Chair Even Thought We Have New Chairs Shares stats

oranke_dino Report

#44

My Coworker’s Phone Charger. Yes It Works

My Coworker’s Phone Charger. Yes It Works Shares stats

Khobiche Report

#45

My Coworkers Complained To My Manager That I Pee Too Much

My Coworkers Complained To My Manager That I Pee Too Much Shares stats

RockHumble9453 Report

marlasmith
Marla
Marla
Community Member
22 minutes ago

Not quite sure we should be getting our health advice from ChatGPT

#46

I Work At A Hospital And My Coworkers Think Their Mothers Work Here Too. These Have Been Sitting In The Break Room For 2 Weeks

I Work At A Hospital And My Coworkers Think Their Mothers Work Here Too. These Have Been Sitting In The Break Room For 2 Weeks Shares stats

ExternalStress Report

#47

A Coworker Gave Everyone Christmas Presents. This Is What He Got For Every Person

A Coworker Gave Everyone Christmas Presents. This Is What He Got For Every Person Shares stats

StrangeQuark1221 Report

#48

My 2 Coworkers Left 45 Minutes Early On A Holiday Weekend, Leaving Me With All These Dishes

My 2 Coworkers Left 45 Minutes Early On A Holiday Weekend, Leaving Me With All These Dishes Shares stats

Ima_nerd_and_proud Report

#49

Coworkers Have Done This Atleast 50 Times Now, It's 100ft Of Power Cord And Air Hose (100' Each), A Long Frozen Pressure Washer Hose And Another Cord

Coworkers Have Done This Atleast 50 Times Now, It's 100ft Of Power Cord And Air Hose (100' Each), A Long Frozen Pressure Washer Hose And Another Cord Shares stats

Future-Draft6511 Report

#50

Coworkers Wont Stack These, And I Have To Restack Them Every Morning

Coworkers Wont Stack These, And I Have To Restack Them Every Morning Shares stats

reddit.com Report

#51

Work Pyjama Parties Are More Important Than Your Sick Cat!

Work Pyjama Parties Are More Important Than Your Sick Cat! Shares stats

Girlfriend's cat (Phantom) has not been moving or eating much for two days. She works a very demanding job at a Credit Union in America and has desperately been trying to find time to send him to the vet. Apparently pyjama parties are more important...

(I can't take Phantom myself as I'm currently not in the country. Her position is WFH but every Wednesday they do something in office during the lead up to Christmas)

Hobo_Taeng Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
multanocte
Multa Nocte
Multa Nocte
Community Member
1 hour ago

A mandatory "pyjama party" for work? It's more important than someone's animal's health? What am I reading here?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

11 Years Accident Free And A Coworker Backs Into My Baby

11 Years Accident Free And A Coworker Backs Into My Baby Shares stats

an_afro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

The Way My Coworker Opens The Ice Bag…

The Way My Coworker Opens The Ice Bag… Shares stats

shaynaa3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#54

My Coworker Does This All The Time.. You Don't Need To Queue Me Up, Just Message Me When You're Ready To Ask Your Question!

My Coworker Does This All The Time.. You Don't Need To Queue Me Up, Just Message Me When You're Ready To Ask Your Question! Shares stats

cetus_lapetus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

How My Coworker Plugs Things In

How My Coworker Plugs Things In Shares stats

nestinghen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST