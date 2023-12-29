But all jokes aside, jobs can be fulfilling, fun, even fantastic if we’re following the alliteration train. However, more often than not, having a rotten egg of a coworker can really be a buzzkill, and that’s what folks more or less celebrated this time around: sharing perfect examples of employees you’d mildly not wish upon your enemies.

You know the worst part about having a job? Well... everything, really. If it’s a necessary evil in life, there is nothing good about it. Right?

#1 Office Manager Tries To Bully Me Into Giving Money For A Present For Our Millionaire Boss

#2 Woke Up On My Day Off To A Voicemail Asking Why I Wasn't At Work. Apparently Someone Changed My Schedule Without My Knowledge And That's My Fault??

As is normal, folks often take to the internet to share their gripes and frustrations with stuff, and coworkers, bosses and employees are no exception. The internet is all about catharsis, among other things. In fact, 1 in 4 employees are said to have left work because of another coworker being an absolute pain. They probably also vented online. Probably.

CapRelo's statistics continue to say that the worst traits coworkers could have are passive-aggression (33.7%), making excuses (18.4%), entitlement (15%), gossiping (14.6%) and control-freakishness (14.4%). Some also cited tardiness as a reason why they could potentially leave a job, though only nearly 4% said so, which likely means it's more of a secondary reason.

#7 My Coworker Drives Me Insane. My Coworker Doesn't Shut Doors, Refuses To Do Dishes, Doesn't Empty The Lint Trap, Etc. This Is What I Pulled Out Of It Today

#8 I Left Some Coworkers A Full Box Of Brownies And Asked Them To Just Save Me A Few And This Is What They Left Me

#9 I Have Been Writing A Fun Fact Every Week On An Unused Whiteboard At The Office. Someone Clearly Doesn't Like It

Some of the aforementioned traits can be anxiety-inducing and considered a likely part of the reason why a bit over two thirds, or 72%, of Americans feel that whatever they were responsible for doing wouldn’t be done if they were to go on vacation or for whatever other incapacitating reason... Because it’s quite plausible that Tim is just a lazy son of a gun.

#10 I Watch The Maintenance Crew Dump The Recycling Into The Trash Bag Every Day After Work. Why Even Have Recycling Bins?

#11 My Coworker (And My Boss's Close Family) Called And Woke Me Up An Hour Before My Alarm Goes Off Today

And if you're wondering, yes, the stats also include favorable traits in coworkers, so let's go find out who's your work bestie. 35.9% of people said that a coworker should be collaborative, 22.1% wanted honesty from them, 14.6% of people said they should be adapting and 10.3% of folks demanded good communication from them. And, then there was the 1% that would've enjoyed it if their coworkers praised them to the managers.

#13 Employer Didn't Contact All Weekend Regarding Monday Work My employer didnt contact me at all this weekend for work (i am a renovations contractor, monday to friday work schedule). I texted him this morning, and this was the conversation i had. This is the second time ive had to message him to figure out where im working and i have only been working for him for 8 days. In those 8 days, hes told me he restructured and fired all his staff 6 months ago and was working on a new team. Also told me he expects us to use personal vehicles to bring materials to site. A coworker was then told to pick up 10 bags of concrete in their vehicle

#15 This Is In My Office At Monday. It Will Remain Like This Until The Cleaning Staff Comes At Friday

A good way of mitigating the concentration of poor coworking fauna is remote work. And, no, it’s not necessarily because it creates an invisible wall that forces coworkers to mind their own beeswax instead of making polite conversation at the water cooler. In fact, for the most part, remote work has fostered a seemingly healthier boundary that helps manage coworkers in your general area. ADVERTISEMENT

In particular, 34% of remote workers in America have said that the option to work remotely has positively affected their work culture, with 33% also saying that remote work has made them feel more inclined to develop relationships with coworkers, and 18% said remote work has positively impacted their ongoing relationship with coworkers.

#20 Someone At Work (Nursing) Perfectly Ripped My Husband Out Of The Wedding Photo On My Locker. There's No Way This Was Accidental

#21 I Asked A Coworker To Count And Tally Up Some Apparel For Me. This Is What I Got:

With that said, 65% of folks talk to their coworkers outside of work, 68% keep in touch with coworkers they've had in previous roles. That alone says that good coworkers are key in any company, but it gets better. Nearly 4 in 5 Americans feel comfortable venting to their colleagues about work-related issues and nearly half would even be so bold as to vent about personal things too.

#23 The Mess I Watched My Coworkers Left. To Those Of You That Say I Should Have Cleaned It Up, I Am Not Cleaning Someelse's Mess On My 20 Minute Break

#24 The People In The Building I Clean Like To Throw Confetti To Celebrate Office Birthdays

And if you’re wondering, the standoff of “fun to work with” versus “good at their job” view of coworkers among the different generations is progressively shifting. 84% of baby boomers think coworkers have to be good at their job, while Gen X, Gen Y (Millennials) and Gen Z respectively have 74%, 67% and 56%. So, you can see a gradual increase of employees who have more fun coworkers, competence kinda sorta be damned.

#25 My Fully Grown Adult Co-Workers Love To Pull This Move To Avoid The Very Tedious Task Of Throwing The Empty Roll In The Trash And Putting A New One In Its Place

#26 I Have Been In The Hospital For A Week Trying To Determine The Source Of My Excruciating Pain. Potentially Having Surgery This Week To Get My Gall Bladder Removed. This Is My Lovely Bosses Response To Me Finally Putting My Health First Instead Of Work

And (and), again, if you’re wondering, Vermont is the state considered to have the highest coworker ratings, scoring a 4.05 out of 5 with the worst being Nevada at 3.44. So, if someone at work irks you, change can only be done through action, so be a good team player, and if that doesn’t work—quit. Because mental health is more important than training your tolerance levels.

#28 The Way My Coworker Labels Vials And Expects People To Be Able To Read It

#30 Guy At My Office Complex Parks Like This Every Single Day. The Lot Is Always Full Each Day As Well. He Doesn't Have A Handicap License Plate Or Tag On His Mirror

So, what are your thoughts on any of this? Do you have some coworkers you have to grin at and bear? Share your stories and takes in the comment section below! And if you want some more coworker fails, the virtual door to the next article is open.

#31 While On Sick Leave, Someone At Work Put My Heat Changing Star Trek Mug In The Dishwasher And Now It's Ruined. It Was A Gift From Good Friends And I Kept It On My Desk To Avoid This

#32 My Dad Had A Stroke And I Took My Vacation At Work To Help Care For Him He's not doing too good, and my SO and I are moving to help him and my step mom, and I had to give a 1 week notice (not ideal, but better than none imo). Got this text from the owner of the store.

#34 This Is Supposed To Be Cleaned Every Night By My Coworker With ✨15 Years Of Experience Running His Own Coffee Shop✨

#35 My Coworker Put His Cigarettes In The Small Oven At Work To Drye Them. He Forgot Them And Burned Them When He Cooked His Pizza. And He Still Forgot Them At The End Of His Shift. Even After Cleaning It, There's Still A Smell When It's On

#36 Went To Store 15 Heavy Boxes Of Records By Myself. Found The Storage Unit Like This When I Opened The Door. Coworker Said "Can't You Just Put What You Took In There For Now?"

#40 My Coworker Treats The Office Like Her Home This woman is by far the most inconsiderate, disgusting person I've ever met and worked with. Laziness, or just lack of care. I continuously clean up after this woman, everywhere she goes she leaves a trail of trash, leaves every cabinet or door open. Leaves her spiked toilet wipes in the trash can from time to time instead of flushing.. the list goes on and on. Here's a few photos from this morning alone.

#42 Today Is The First Time I've Taken A Personal Day Since February My boss just took a trip for about two weeks and I had to take over all his responsibilities while he was gone. It was a lot to handle and wanted to take a personal day so I could relax over a long weekend (I normally work Sunday-Thursday) now that he's back. I even already cleared it with him on Tuesday. I'm the only one at my job that works every day (including my boss), but as soon as I need a break, of course that's when 🟢 gets sick. FML.

#43 My Coworker "Brags" That Her Chair (Blue) Is +20 Years Old, While At The Same Time, Multiple Times A Month, She Need To Take Sick Leave Because Of Back Pains And She Refuses To Take New Chair Even Thought We Have New Chairs

#46 I Work At A Hospital And My Coworkers Think Their Mothers Work Here Too. These Have Been Sitting In The Break Room For 2 Weeks

#48 My 2 Coworkers Left 45 Minutes Early On A Holiday Weekend, Leaving Me With All These Dishes

#49 Coworkers Have Done This Atleast 50 Times Now, It's 100ft Of Power Cord And Air Hose (100' Each), A Long Frozen Pressure Washer Hose And Another Cord

#51 Work Pyjama Parties Are More Important Than Your Sick Cat! Girlfriend's cat (Phantom) has not been moving or eating much for two days. She works a very demanding job at a Credit Union in America and has desperately been trying to find time to send him to the vet. Apparently pyjama parties are more important...



(I can't take Phantom myself as I'm currently not in the country. Her position is WFH but every Wednesday they do something in office during the lead up to Christmas)