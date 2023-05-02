96 Infuriating Examples Of Coworkers From Hell
Your colleagues can make a world of difference when it comes to liking your job. Even if it’s not the right one for you, having nice people around makes it just a little bit more bearable. And vice versa, irritating co-workers can make you dread going to work, no matter how much you used to like it. Unfortunately, it’s usually difficult to go through life without meeting at least one of the latter kind.
When it comes to annoying colleagues, they find a million ways to get on people’s nerves. Some check how long it takes until someone else cleans up their mess in the kitchen or snaps about it. Others leave their belongings all over the place, or even create safety hazards for their fellow workers. We have found pictures covering all of that and more, showing just how frustrating some co-workers can be. Scroll down to find them and make sure to appreciate the people at your workplace that don’t do any of the things you see in these images.
My Coworker Ned Always Kicks My Ladder Over
That’s literally attempted murder, in my opinion. My dad fell off of a ladder (it was an accident) and sustained a catastrophic brain injury. I think people who mess around with/joke around with ladders are utter ässholes.
Inspired By The Other Cigarette Butt Post. I Give You My Coworkers
Why don't you just get an ashtray? Like those big ones that look like trashcans? And empty it every week?
My Mom Confronted Her Coworker About How She Parked On Top Of Her Car. She’s Claiming Not Only Is There Space Between, But Has Been Bullying Her Since
Her other coworker, who is friends with this one, claims there is space between too.
How My Coworker Eats His Pizza
My Coworker Crossed Out Holocaust Remembrance Day So I Erased The Line And Used Sharpies So It Bleeds Through The Whole Calendar. That Way She Never Forgets It
This Coffee Cup My Boyfriend's Colleague Uses
The Keyboard That I Have To Use Was Passed Down To Me By The Previous Technician
Gave A Coworker My Screwdriver (Not The Work's) To Use For Literally A Day And This Is How It Came Back
My Coworker, Ladies And Gentlemen
How My Coworkers “Clean” The Washrooms
If you do something badly, no one will ask you to do it again.
The Way My Coworker Saves Gum
My Colleague’s Desktop (She Says She Keeps Them There So She Remembers To Read Them)
Where I work, we've had to send out numerous messages along the line of "Desktop is not a storage device". However, one numbskull's manager paid the $AUD2,000 price for data recovery when her SSD crashed and burned and over 500Gb of data lost. Whether they learn from this, only time will tell. TL;DR - nobody listens or cares until the drive is fried and data lost.
What A Wonderful Day For Malicious Compliance
At the counter where I work, there's a box of Kleenex. I used a couple yesterday to blow my nose, and they turned out to be the last two. The person I share a chair with (he on days, me on nights) left me another of his sparkling notes I get if a pen was left 2° out of alignment. Apparently, he was kvetching all day over it. I decided, well, I did use some, so I must fix this.
My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge
The Mess I Watched My Coworkers Left. To Those Of You That Say I Should Have Cleaned It Up, I Am Not Cleaning Someone’s Mess On My 20-Minute Break
The People I Work With
Not a terrible way to store it to be fair. Keeps it mostly sealed until someone needs one and it's in the right place.
A Department Manager Did This To My Bike When I Had It In The Back For A Single Day
I would send this to your manager's boss and ask, "Is this what you're paying them to do?" Because it looks like they have way too much time on their hands and maybe also need a drug test.
Coworker Asked Me To Cover Her Shift Over A Week Ago And Now, The Day Before, Demands It Back
My Coworker Always Sits Like This In My Work Truck
An Old Coworker Thought This Was A Good Idea For Halloween
The Way My Colleague Leaves The Sink Every Time
I (30-Year-Old Male) Participated In Secret Santa At Work, Asked For Sport Equipment, Got This Instead
I'd being able to walk like that is an Extreme Sport!
Boss Brought In A Few Cinnamon Rolls To Share. One Of My Coworkers Did This
The centre of the cinnamon roll. The essence of the cinnamon roll
My Coworkers Open A Water Bottle And Just Put It In The Fridge Without Labeling It. There’s So Much Wasted Water
The Way My Coworker Makes Up Boxes
My Coworkers Are Built Different
I Love My Job And The People I Work With
What Kind Of Monster Do I Work With That Leaves A Single Slice Of Cheesecake And Cuts Into A New One
Former Coworker Asks For Theme Park Tickets In A Birthday Text. Classy
Coworker Wants Me To Go Out And Get Her Dinner All Because She Had An Operation Only Two Weeks Ago
A Coworker's New Ink
This Guy Always Comes Into My Work And Asks My Married Coworker For Her Number
A Coworker Broke The Break Room Microwave By Zapping A Camera. When Confronted He Said He Was “Making A Troll Post”
I Let My Coworker Borrow A Drill Bit And This Is How He Returned It
I'm A Hairstylist And My Coworker Cut My Hair Today
I trust her and I didn’t look at the back until later. I don't know what happened, she is usually very good. My boyfriend said I must have pissed her off to deserve this.
The Staff Microwave At My Work After Hiring A Bunch Of 15-Year-Olds With No Manners
I Work With Savages
Cleaned This Car 3 Weeks Ago Inside Out. This Is How My Coworker Left It When He Went For Holiday
My Coworkers Left The Dumpster Area Like This. Help Me Come Up With An Angry, Yet Professional Message For The Group Chat
“Which of you guys brought your toddlers to work with them?… no one? You ADULTS left the dumpster looking like a toddler’s playroom?”
2nd Time My Coworker Has Had To Ask People Not To Eat Her Lunch Out Of The Fridge. We Have No Clue Who’s Doing It
I kind of wish I was still working retail, now that I have my puppy, who is a GSD mix who leaves BIG DOG-sized poops. I’d wrap one up all nice and put it in an (old) lunch bag and leave it in the breakroom fridge for the lunch thief we had at my store XD
A Colleague Went On Holiday And Left His Drink For Us To Clean Up Days Later
Oh yeaaah those cups are super cool to clean up just after one day of standing on a shelf. Let alone a whole holiday
The Way My Coworker Opens The Resealable Bags
Waxed The Floors Yesterday, And Today Coworkers Took The Lift Out Through The Gym When There Is Another Way Out
My Coworker Drags The Front Of His Foot When He Walks
This Is How My Day Started. My Coworker Made The Decision That We No Longer Need The Urn Insert Bags. However, The Spigot Won't Work Without Them
I Work With The Best And Brightest
Person Complains About Coworker Buying Plain/Glazed Donuts To Work As A Gift Instead Of Frosted Ones
Took My Homemade Hot Sauce To Work And Invited My Coworker To "Give It A Try", This Was 1.5 Days Ago
My Coworkers Are Too Lazy To Replace The Trash Bags
Messages From A Coworker That I Hadn't Seen Or Talked To In A Year And A Half
Coworker Drained Hot Fryer Oil Into A Plastic Container And Flooded The Kitchen
The Way My Coworkers Stack The Cups. Before And After I Came In: Took Me Less Than 5 Minutes
There are small cups on top of big ones, big ones on top of small ones. Some even on top of a tea towel. It’s dangerous and annoying.