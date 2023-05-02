When it comes to annoying colleagues, they find a million ways to get on people’s nerves. Some check how long it takes until someone else cleans up their mess in the kitchen or snaps about it. Others leave their belongings all over the place, or even create safety hazards for their fellow workers. We have found pictures covering all of that and more, showing just how frustrating some co-workers can be. Scroll down to find them and make sure to appreciate the people at your workplace that don’t do any of the things you see in these images.

Your colleagues can make a world of difference when it comes to liking your job. Even if it’s not the right one for you, having nice people around makes it just a little bit more bearable. And vice versa, irritating co-workers can make you dread going to work, no matter how much you used to like it. Unfortunately, it’s usually difficult to go through life without meeting at least one of the latter kind.

#1 My Coworker Ned Always Kicks My Ladder Over

#2 Inspired By The Other Cigarette Butt Post. I Give You My Coworkers

#3 My Mom Confronted Her Coworker About How She Parked On Top Of Her Car. She’s Claiming Not Only Is There Space Between, But Has Been Bullying Her Since Her other coworker, who is friends with this one, claims there is space between too.



#4 How My Coworker Eats His Pizza

#5 My Coworker Crossed Out Holocaust Remembrance Day So I Erased The Line And Used Sharpies So It Bleeds Through The Whole Calendar. That Way She Never Forgets It

#6 This Coffee Cup My Boyfriend's Colleague Uses

#7 The Keyboard That I Have To Use Was Passed Down To Me By The Previous Technician

#8 Gave A Coworker My Screwdriver (Not The Work's) To Use For Literally A Day And This Is How It Came Back

#9 My Coworker, Ladies And Gentlemen

#10 How My Coworkers “Clean” The Washrooms

#11 The Way My Coworker Saves Gum

#12 My Colleague’s Desktop (She Says She Keeps Them There So She Remembers To Read Them)

#13 What A Wonderful Day For Malicious Compliance At the counter where I work, there's a box of Kleenex. I used a couple yesterday to blow my nose, and they turned out to be the last two. The person I share a chair with (he on days, me on nights) left me another of his sparkling notes I get if a pen was left 2° out of alignment. Apparently, he was kvetching all day over it. I decided, well, I did use some, so I must fix this.



#14 My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge

#15 The Mess I Watched My Coworkers Left. To Those Of You That Say I Should Have Cleaned It Up, I Am Not Cleaning Someone’s Mess On My 20-Minute Break

#16 The People I Work With

#17 A Department Manager Did This To My Bike When I Had It In The Back For A Single Day

#18 Coworker Asked Me To Cover Her Shift Over A Week Ago And Now, The Day Before, Demands It Back

#19 My Coworker Always Sits Like This In My Work Truck

#20 An Old Coworker Thought This Was A Good Idea For Halloween

#21 The Way My Colleague Leaves The Sink Every Time

#22 I (30-Year-Old Male) Participated In Secret Santa At Work, Asked For Sport Equipment, Got This Instead

#23 Boss Brought In A Few Cinnamon Rolls To Share. One Of My Coworkers Did This

#24 My Coworkers Open A Water Bottle And Just Put It In The Fridge Without Labeling It. There’s So Much Wasted Water

#25 The Way My Coworker Makes Up Boxes

#26 My Coworkers Are Built Different

#27 I Love My Job And The People I Work With

#28 What Kind Of Monster Do I Work With That Leaves A Single Slice Of Cheesecake And Cuts Into A New One

#29 Former Coworker Asks For Theme Park Tickets In A Birthday Text. Classy

#30 Coworker Wants Me To Go Out And Get Her Dinner All Because She Had An Operation Only Two Weeks Ago

#31 A Coworker's New Ink

#32 This Guy Always Comes Into My Work And Asks My Married Coworker For Her Number

#33 A Coworker Broke The Break Room Microwave By Zapping A Camera. When Confronted He Said He Was “Making A Troll Post”

#34 I Let My Coworker Borrow A Drill Bit And This Is How He Returned It

#35 I'm A Hairstylist And My Coworker Cut My Hair Today I trust her and I didn’t look at the back until later. I don't know what happened, she is usually very good. My boyfriend said I must have pissed her off to deserve this.



#36 The Staff Microwave At My Work After Hiring A Bunch Of 15-Year-Olds With No Manners

#37 I Work With Savages

#38 Cleaned This Car 3 Weeks Ago Inside Out. This Is How My Coworker Left It When He Went For Holiday

#39 My Coworkers Left The Dumpster Area Like This. Help Me Come Up With An Angry, Yet Professional Message For The Group Chat

#40 2nd Time My Coworker Has Had To Ask People Not To Eat Her Lunch Out Of The Fridge. We Have No Clue Who’s Doing It

#41 A Colleague Went On Holiday And Left His Drink For Us To Clean Up Days Later

#42 The Way My Coworker Opens The Resealable Bags

#43 Waxed The Floors Yesterday, And Today Coworkers Took The Lift Out Through The Gym When There Is Another Way Out

#44 My Coworker Drags The Front Of His Foot When He Walks

#45 This Is How My Day Started. My Coworker Made The Decision That We No Longer Need The Urn Insert Bags. However, The Spigot Won't Work Without Them

#46 I Work With The Best And Brightest

#47 Person Complains About Coworker Buying Plain/Glazed Donuts To Work As A Gift Instead Of Frosted Ones

#48 Took My Homemade Hot Sauce To Work And Invited My Coworker To "Give It A Try", This Was 1.5 Days Ago

#49 My Coworkers Are Too Lazy To Replace The Trash Bags

#50 Messages From A Coworker That I Hadn't Seen Or Talked To In A Year And A Half

#51 Coworker Drained Hot Fryer Oil Into A Plastic Container And Flooded The Kitchen

#52 The Way My Coworkers Stack The Cups. Before And After I Came In: Took Me Less Than 5 Minutes There are small cups on top of big ones, big ones on top of small ones. Some even on top of a tea towel. It’s dangerous and annoying.



#53 My Coworkers Just Leaving Trash At Any Odd Place They Can Reach

#54 Ripped My Pants At Work. On My Birthday. My Coworkers Assured Me It Was "Not That Noticeable"

#55 I Work With Lunatics That Can't Properly Cut A Cake

#56 The People I Work With

#57 A Couple Of Direct Quotes I Wrote Down Last Week Said By My Coworker Who Called At 6 PM Friday Night And Said She Was Covid Positive

#58 Coworker Wants Help But Isn’t Willing To Work With Me

#59 My Coworkers. At Least Orientation Is Correct I Guess

#60 I Have A Coworker Who Glues Down Dollar Bills And Coins/Fake Coins And Laughs At Homeless People Struggling To Pick Them Up

#61 Spent 5 Hours Picking Up And Delivering The Dumper To A Coworker, This Is The First Thing He Did

#62 Returning After Quarantine At Work, A Coworker Borrowed My Stuff Without Asking