Your colleagues can make a world of difference when it comes to liking your job. Even if it’s not the right one for you, having nice people around makes it just a little bit more bearable. And vice versa, irritating co-workers can make you dread going to work, no matter how much you used to like it. Unfortunately, it’s usually difficult to go through life without meeting at least one of the latter kind.

When it comes to annoying colleagues, they find a million ways to get on people’s nerves. Some check how long it takes until someone else cleans up their mess in the kitchen or snaps about it. Others leave their belongings all over the place, or even create safety hazards for their fellow workers. We have found pictures covering all of that and more, showing just how frustrating some co-workers can be. Scroll down to find them and make sure to appreciate the people at your workplace that don’t do any of the things you see in these images.

#1

My Coworker Ned Always Kicks My Ladder Over

My Coworker Ned Always Kicks My Ladder Over

Groovy_Grav_ Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s literally attempted murder, in my opinion. My dad fell off of a ladder (it was an accident) and sustained a catastrophic brain injury. I think people who mess around with/joke around with ladders are utter ässholes.

#2

Inspired By The Other Cigarette Butt Post. I Give You My Coworkers

Inspired By The Other Cigarette Butt Post. I Give You My Coworkers

Klaxon722 Report

troufaki13
troufaki13
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why don't you just get an ashtray? Like those big ones that look like trashcans? And empty it every week?

#3

My Mom Confronted Her Coworker About How She Parked On Top Of Her Car. She’s Claiming Not Only Is There Space Between, But Has Been Bullying Her Since

My Mom Confronted Her Coworker About How She Parked On Top Of Her Car. She’s Claiming Not Only Is There Space Between, But Has Been Bullying Her Since

Her other coworker, who is friends with this one, claims there is space between too.

hayhaydavila Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can confirm, there is no space

#4

How My Coworker Eats His Pizza

How My Coworker Eats His Pizza

err404unkwn Report

UncleRussian
UncleRussian
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This brings not liking the crust to a whole new level

#5

My Coworker Crossed Out Holocaust Remembrance Day So I Erased The Line And Used Sharpies So It Bleeds Through The Whole Calendar. That Way She Never Forgets It

My Coworker Crossed Out Holocaust Remembrance Day So I Erased The Line And Used Sharpies So It Bleeds Through The Whole Calendar. That Way She Never Forgets It

Solarscars Report

#6

This Coffee Cup My Boyfriend's Colleague Uses

This Coffee Cup My Boyfriend's Colleague Uses

dinglebop69 Report

Kl
Kl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That coffee can't taste very good

#7

The Keyboard That I Have To Use Was Passed Down To Me By The Previous Technician

The Keyboard That I Have To Use Was Passed Down To Me By The Previous Technician

FraktalFire Report

N Miller
N Miller
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dirty? Not the worst I've seen - you can still make out the letters. Come back to me when the grime is so bad you can tell what the previous Tech's password was because those are the only letters you can read

#8

Gave A Coworker My Screwdriver (Not The Work's) To Use For Literally A Day And This Is How It Came Back

Gave A Coworker My Screwdriver (Not The Work's) To Use For Literally A Day And This Is How It Came Back

Substantial-Title-25 Report

#9

My Coworker, Ladies And Gentlemen

My Coworker, Ladies And Gentlemen

nicknack860 Report

Agfox
Agfox
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least it wasn't his foot

#10

How My Coworkers “Clean” The Washrooms

How My Coworkers “Clean” The Washrooms

Upper_Wishbone_4036 Report

Telmo Belo
Telmo Belo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you do something badly, no one will ask you to do it again.

#11

The Way My Coworker Saves Gum

The Way My Coworker Saves Gum

gamerzups Report

Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As in, saves it for later? 0_o

#12

My Colleague’s Desktop (She Says She Keeps Them There So She Remembers To Read Them)

My Colleague’s Desktop (She Says She Keeps Them There So She Remembers To Read Them)

Moeman101 Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where I work, we've had to send out numerous messages along the line of "Desktop is not a storage device". However, one numbskull's manager paid the $AUD2,000 price for data recovery when her SSD crashed and burned and over 500Gb of data lost. Whether they learn from this, only time will tell. TL;DR - nobody listens or cares until the drive is fried and data lost.

#13

What A Wonderful Day For Malicious Compliance

What A Wonderful Day For Malicious Compliance

At the counter where I work, there's a box of Kleenex.  I used a couple yesterday to blow my nose, and they turned out to be the last two.  The person I share a chair with (he on days, me on nights) left me another of his sparkling notes I get if a pen was left 2° out of alignment.  Apparently, he was kvetching all day over it.  I decided, well, I did use some, so I must fix this.

devo27 Report

#14

My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge

My Coworker Puts His Coffee Creamer In Breast Milk Bags In The Common Fridge

ProudTacoman Report

Telmo Belo
Telmo Belo
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll allow this one. No one will steal it.

#15

The Mess I Watched My Coworkers Left. To Those Of You That Say I Should Have Cleaned It Up, I Am Not Cleaning Someone’s Mess On My 20-Minute Break

The Mess I Watched My Coworkers Left. To Those Of You That Say I Should Have Cleaned It Up, I Am Not Cleaning Someone’s Mess On My 20-Minute Break

DarkAngelGamer69 Report

MargyB
MargyB
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take a photo and put in a report

#16

The People I Work With

The People I Work With

Bf_109E-7 Report

Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a terrible way to store it to be fair. Keeps it mostly sealed until someone needs one and it's in the right place.

#17

A Department Manager Did This To My Bike When I Had It In The Back For A Single Day

A Department Manager Did This To My Bike When I Had It In The Back For A Single Day

AutismAsylum Report

Jeremy James
Jeremy James
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I would send this to your manager's boss and ask, "Is this what you're paying them to do?" Because it looks like they have way too much time on their hands and maybe also need a drug test.

#18

Coworker Asked Me To Cover Her Shift Over A Week Ago And Now, The Day Before, Demands It Back

Coworker Asked Me To Cover Her Shift Over A Week Ago And Now, The Day Before, Demands It Back

budderrr Report

#19

My Coworker Always Sits Like This In My Work Truck

My Coworker Always Sits Like This In My Work Truck

Phishphrog Report

Tabby
Tabby
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Show him a picture of people after a crash who had their feet up like this - would soon put him off

#20

An Old Coworker Thought This Was A Good Idea For Halloween

An Old Coworker Thought This Was A Good Idea For Halloween

reddit.com Report

Min
Min
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fact that over 2k people liked that photo kills any hope I have for humanity.

#21

The Way My Colleague Leaves The Sink Every Time

The Way My Colleague Leaves The Sink Every Time

astardB Report

#22

I (30-Year-Old Male) Participated In Secret Santa At Work, Asked For Sport Equipment, Got This Instead

I (30-Year-Old Male) Participated In Secret Santa At Work, Asked For Sport Equipment, Got This Instead

gonehalohunting Report

Mohsie Supposie
Mohsie Supposie
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd being able to walk like that is an Extreme Sport!

#23

Boss Brought In A Few Cinnamon Rolls To Share. One Of My Coworkers Did This

Boss Brought In A Few Cinnamon Rolls To Share. One Of My Coworkers Did This

Firefliesfast Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The centre of the cinnamon roll. The essence of the cinnamon roll

#24

My Coworkers Open A Water Bottle And Just Put It In The Fridge Without Labeling It. There’s So Much Wasted Water

My Coworkers Open A Water Bottle And Just Put It In The Fridge Without Labeling It. There’s So Much Wasted Water

johnnylover Report

#25

The Way My Coworker Makes Up Boxes

The Way My Coworker Makes Up Boxes

olive-bernie Report

#26

My Coworkers Are Built Different

My Coworkers Are Built Different

ODIUM29A Report

#27

I Love My Job And The People I Work With

I Love My Job And The People I Work With

Yodel_li Report

#28

What Kind Of Monster Do I Work With That Leaves A Single Slice Of Cheesecake And Cuts Into A New One

What Kind Of Monster Do I Work With That Leaves A Single Slice Of Cheesecake And Cuts Into A New One

rowenstraker Report

#29

Former Coworker Asks For Theme Park Tickets In A Birthday Text. Classy

Former Coworker Asks For Theme Park Tickets In A Birthday Text. Classy

shay_bot Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂🙂 … cripes, those emoji are annoying XD

#30

Coworker Wants Me To Go Out And Get Her Dinner All Because She Had An Operation Only Two Weeks Ago

Coworker Wants Me To Go Out And Get Her Dinner All Because She Had An Operation Only Two Weeks Ago

fandangooo_ Report

Olivia Lisbon
Olivia Lisbon
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh no, don’t talk to them? Okay.

#31

A Coworker's New Ink

A Coworker's New Ink

Computrsaysno Report

#32

This Guy Always Comes Into My Work And Asks My Married Coworker For Her Number

This Guy Always Comes Into My Work And Asks My Married Coworker For Her Number

cclbj Report

Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, at least, he's honest about it

#33

A Coworker Broke The Break Room Microwave By Zapping A Camera. When Confronted He Said He Was “Making A Troll Post”

A Coworker Broke The Break Room Microwave By Zapping A Camera. When Confronted He Said He Was “Making A Troll Post”

Huggens Report

#34

I Let My Coworker Borrow A Drill Bit And This Is How He Returned It

I Let My Coworker Borrow A Drill Bit And This Is How He Returned It

misterboris1 Report

#35

I'm A Hairstylist And My Coworker Cut My Hair Today

I'm A Hairstylist And My Coworker Cut My Hair Today

I trust her and I didn’t look at the back until later. I don't know what happened, she is usually very good. My boyfriend said I must have pissed her off to deserve this.

gamercouplelolz Report

#36

The Staff Microwave At My Work After Hiring A Bunch Of 15-Year-Olds With No Manners

The Staff Microwave At My Work After Hiring A Bunch Of 15-Year-Olds With No Manners

DarkAngelGamer69 Report

#37

I Work With Savages

I Work With Savages

dal0512 Report

#38

Cleaned This Car 3 Weeks Ago Inside Out. This Is How My Coworker Left It When He Went For Holiday

Cleaned This Car 3 Weeks Ago Inside Out. This Is How My Coworker Left It When He Went For Holiday

aatsipoppaa98 Report

#39

My Coworkers Left The Dumpster Area Like This. Help Me Come Up With An Angry, Yet Professional Message For The Group Chat

My Coworkers Left The Dumpster Area Like This. Help Me Come Up With An Angry, Yet Professional Message For The Group Chat

Deep-Discipline-7441 Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Which of you guys brought your toddlers to work with them?… no one? You ADULTS left the dumpster looking like a toddler’s playroom?”

#40

2nd Time My Coworker Has Had To Ask People Not To Eat Her Lunch Out Of The Fridge. We Have No Clue Who’s Doing It

2nd Time My Coworker Has Had To Ask People Not To Eat Her Lunch Out Of The Fridge. We Have No Clue Who’s Doing It

chungoglungus Report

Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I kind of wish I was still working retail, now that I have my puppy, who is a GSD mix who leaves BIG DOG-sized poops. I’d wrap one up all nice and put it in an (old) lunch bag and leave it in the breakroom fridge for the lunch thief we had at my store XD

#41

A Colleague Went On Holiday And Left His Drink For Us To Clean Up Days Later

A Colleague Went On Holiday And Left His Drink For Us To Clean Up Days Later

CplThomas2000 Report

Dana Ondráčková
Dana Ondráčková
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yeaaah those cups are super cool to clean up just after one day of standing on a shelf. Let alone a whole holiday

#42

The Way My Coworker Opens The Resealable Bags

The Way My Coworker Opens The Resealable Bags

Easily_distractd Report

#43

Waxed The Floors Yesterday, And Today Coworkers Took The Lift Out Through The Gym When There Is Another Way Out

Waxed The Floors Yesterday, And Today Coworkers Took The Lift Out Through The Gym When There Is Another Way Out

Jonnyboii321 Report

#44

My Coworker Drags The Front Of His Foot When He Walks

My Coworker Drags The Front Of His Foot When He Walks

PhilsPhoreskin Report

#45

This Is How My Day Started. My Coworker Made The Decision That We No Longer Need The Urn Insert Bags. However, The Spigot Won't Work Without Them

This Is How My Day Started. My Coworker Made The Decision That We No Longer Need The Urn Insert Bags. However, The Spigot Won't Work Without Them

Ckiecrumb Report

#46

I Work With The Best And Brightest

I Work With The Best And Brightest

TheSlopingCompanion Report

#47

Person Complains About Coworker Buying Plain/Glazed Donuts To Work As A Gift Instead Of Frosted Ones

Person Complains About Coworker Buying Plain/Glazed Donuts To Work As A Gift Instead Of Frosted Ones

the-friendly-squid Report

Sad Quokka
Sad Quokka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Um, they're donuts! I'll eat them!

#48

Took My Homemade Hot Sauce To Work And Invited My Coworker To "Give It A Try", This Was 1.5 Days Ago

Took My Homemade Hot Sauce To Work And Invited My Coworker To "Give It A Try", This Was 1.5 Days Ago

pizzacatstattoos Report

#49

My Coworkers Are Too Lazy To Replace The Trash Bags

My Coworkers Are Too Lazy To Replace The Trash Bags

HowlingWolves24 Report

#50

Messages From A Coworker That I Hadn't Seen Or Talked To In A Year And A Half

Messages From A Coworker That I Hadn't Seen Or Talked To In A Year And A Half

poizunman206 Report

#51

Coworker Drained Hot Fryer Oil Into A Plastic Container And Flooded The Kitchen

Coworker Drained Hot Fryer Oil Into A Plastic Container And Flooded The Kitchen

Logman02 Report

#52

The Way My Coworkers Stack The Cups. Before And After I Came In: Took Me Less Than 5 Minutes

The Way My Coworkers Stack The Cups. Before And After I Came In: Took Me Less Than 5 Minutes

There are small cups on top of big ones, big ones on top of small ones. Some even on top of a tea towel. It’s dangerous and annoying.

peepersparidise Report

#53

My Coworkers Just Leaving Trash At Any Odd Place They Can Reach

My Coworkers Just Leaving Trash At Any Odd Place They Can Reach

jlmckelvey91 Report

#54

Ripped My Pants At Work. On My Birthday. My Coworkers Assured Me It Was "Not That Noticeable"

Ripped My Pants At Work. On My Birthday. My Coworkers Assured Me It Was "Not That Noticeable"

maddogvollers Report

Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Waning Crescent or Waxing Crescent?

#55

I Work With Lunatics That Can't Properly Cut A Cake

I Work With Lunatics That Can't Properly Cut A Cake

MeowMeow_Chris Report

#56

The People I Work With

The People I Work With

Lonestar8042 Report

#57

A Couple Of Direct Quotes I Wrote Down Last Week Said By My Coworker Who Called At 6 PM Friday Night And Said She Was Covid Positive

A Couple Of Direct Quotes I Wrote Down Last Week Said By My Coworker Who Called At 6 PM Friday Night And Said She Was Covid Positive

yosoycory Report

#58

Coworker Wants Help But Isn’t Willing To Work With Me

Coworker Wants Help But Isn’t Willing To Work With Me

Aspen1910000 Report

#59

My Coworkers. At Least Orientation Is Correct I Guess

My Coworkers. At Least Orientation Is Correct I Guess

DC5danzel Report

#60

I Have A Coworker Who Glues Down Dollar Bills And Coins/Fake Coins And Laughs At Homeless People Struggling To Pick Them Up

I Have A Coworker Who Glues Down Dollar Bills And Coins/Fake Coins And Laughs At Homeless People Struggling To Pick Them Up

Mmm510916 Report

#61

Spent 5 Hours Picking Up And Delivering The Dumper To A Coworker, This Is The First Thing He Did

Spent 5 Hours Picking Up And Delivering The Dumper To A Coworker, This Is The First Thing He Did

knatten555 Report

#62

Returning After Quarantine At Work, A Coworker Borrowed My Stuff Without Asking

Returning After Quarantine At Work, A Coworker Borrowed My Stuff Without Asking

Serifel90 Report

#63

My Coworker Is Not Only A Racist But Also Illiterate

My Coworker Is Not Only A Racist But Also Illiterate