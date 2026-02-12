Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Refuses To Contribute $50 To A Coworker’s Retirement Gift After She Made Her Life Miserable
Woman looking frustrated indoors, reflecting on refusing to contribute to coworker's retirement gift after mistreatment.
Woman Refuses To Contribute $50 To A Coworker’s Retirement Gift After She Made Her Life Miserable

Kornelija Viečaitė
Working in an office often means you have to socialize with your coworkers daily. When they have significant events in their lives, you also have to congratulate them, and sometimes even chip in for a collective gift. In fact, 43% of American workers say they have contributed to group gifts in the workplace or among family and friends.

One recent story sparked a debate about whether that should be a given. After a woman refused to chip in for her colleague’s retirement gift, coworkers accused her of holding grudges and being petty. The woman tried to justify her position, saying, “She was horrible to me for years,” thinking that the colleague hadn’t earned any sympathy or a going-away gift from her.

    A woman was asked to chip in for a going-away gift for a colleague she hated

    Woman looking frustrated at paperwork, representing refusal to contribute to a coworker's retirement gift after workplace misery.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Coworkers pressured her to contribute and called her “petty,” but the woman saw no point in gifting something to a person who mistreated her for years

    Woman refuses to contribute $50 to a coworker’s retirement gift after years of a difficult work relationship.

    Text screenshot showing a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after being treated miserably at work.

    Woman refuses to contribute to coworker's retirement gift after negative workplace experiences with her.

    Woman refusing to contribute fifty dollars to a coworker's retirement gift after years of workplace hostility.

    Text excerpt about a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift due to a miserable work life.

    Alt text: Coworker refuses to contribute $50 to retirement gift after being treated poorly at work, facing pressure to reconsider.

    Text screenshot showing refusal to contribute to a coworker's retirement gift after a difficult work relationship.

    Vintage Gruen watch in its original box, symbolizing a coworker's retirement gift refused by a woman.

    Image credits: luke2burn / Reddit (not the actual photo)

    Text of a message about refusing to contribute money to a coworker's retirement gift due to years of mistreatment.

    Text image showing a woman refusing to contribute 50 dollars to a coworker's retirement gift after conflict.

    Image credits: Agitated-Result-4553

    “When she was undermining me and making comments… nobody stepped in for me,” the woman wrote

    Comments discussing refusal to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after difficult work experience.

    Screenshot of an online forum discussing a woman refusing to contribute to a coworker's retirement gift after workplace mistreatment.

    Commenters discuss a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after a difficult work relationship.

    Most commenters sided with the woman, saying she owed nothing to the horrible coworker

    Comment on a forum discussing a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after a difficult work relationship.

    Alt text: Online comment advising to report workplace bullying and harassment in a hostile work environment involving a coworker.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker’s retirement gift after workplace bullying.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to contribute $50 to coworker's retirement gift due to past mistreatment.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after conflict.

    Comment about workplace conflict where a woman refuses to contribute to a coworker’s retirement gift after mistreatment.

    Alt text: Printed note of woman refusing to contribute to coworker's retirement gift after being treated miserably at work.

    Reddit comment text showing support for a woman refusing to contribute to a coworker’s retirement gift after a difficult work relationship.

    Comment on workplace fund deductions, highlighting a woman refusing to contribute to a coworker's retirement gift.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to contribute to a coworker’s retirement gift after mistreatment.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing refusal to contribute $50 towards a coworker's retirement gift after conflict at work.

    Comment about a woman refusing to contribute to a coworker's retirement gift after a difficult work relationship.

    Alt text: Woman refuses to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after negative workplace experience with her.

    Comment text discussing a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after a negative work experience.

    Comment discussing refusal to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift due to difficult work relationship.

    Screenshot of an online forum comment where a user refuses to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift.

    Woman sitting at a desk looking frustrated while a coworker holds a gift, reflecting tension over retirement gift contribution.

    Text comment on a white background discussing refusal to contribute money to a coworker's retirement gift after past mistreatment.

    Reddit comment about woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after difficult work experience.

    Comment discussing refusal to contribute $50 to coworker’s retirement gift after a difficult work relationship.

    Reddit comment discussing refusal to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift amid workplace tension and economic concerns.

    Comment expressing doubt about company collecting contributions for coworker's retirement gift amid workplace conflicts.

    Comment about refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after a difficult work relationship.

    Comment about a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after difficult work experiences.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing refusal to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift.

    Text comment about woman refusing to contribute fifty dollars to coworker’s retirement gift due to bad workplace dynamics.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift due to budget concerns.

    Screenshot of a forum comment where a user discusses refusing to contribute to a coworker's retirement gift due to a toxic relationship.

    Comment on a forum discussing a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after a difficult work relationship.

    Alt text: Text conversation about a woman refusing to contribute fifty dollars to a coworker's retirement gift after negative experiences.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after a difficult work relationship.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment explaining why a woman refuses to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift.

    Screenshot of an online comment about a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after a difficult work relationship.

    Comment advising on workplace hostility and refusal to contribute to a coworker's retirement gift causing tension.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a woman refusing to contribute fifty dollars to a coworker's retirement gift.

    Text comment on a white background where a user discusses the unfairness of coworkers funding a retirement gift.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing refusal to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift due to workplace conflicts.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift.

    Comment discussing refusal to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift due to difficult workplace experience.

    Reddit comment discussing refusal to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift in a hostile work environment.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker’s retirement gift.

    Reddit comment discussing woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after conflict at work.

    Others suggested looking at this from a different point of view and think about this in terms of her career in the future

    Comment explaining how a woman refuses to contribute to a coworker’s retirement gift after a miserable work experience.

    Alt text: Text comment discussing a woman refusing to contribute to a coworker's retirement gift after difficult work experiences.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing consequences of a woman refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift.

    User comment about refusing to contribute $50 to a coworker's retirement gift after experiencing a difficult work relationship.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Trillian
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

50$ is ridiculous. We usually give 5-10€ max for occasions. Voluntarily of course.

    50$ is ridiculous. We usually give 5-10€ max for occasions. Voluntarily of course.

    Trillian
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago

50$ is ridiculous. We usually give 5-10€ max for occasions. Voluntarily of course.

    50$ is ridiculous. We usually give 5-10€ max for occasions. Voluntarily of course.

