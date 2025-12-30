ADVERTISEMENT

Gifts are one of the best parts of Christmas. Truly, who doesn't want to receive something authentic and well thought out? This year, many Americans said they spent around $1,199 on buying gifts. However, sometimes, the perfect gift isn't always the most expensive one.

The examples on this list certainly prove that. You don't need loads of cash for presents like an Elvis decanter or a comprehensive ancestry family tree. Just some time, effort, and a willingness to find out what the other person likes. There's no room for scented candles here, and these folks will certainly not be re-gifting their cool-as-heck Christmas gifts next year!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Was Once Gifted A Solid Bar Of Copper

Copper bar with periodic table details and weight, one of the bizarre Christmas gifts people received, displayed on a desk stand.

InfinitelyMobius Report

17points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    My Wife Got This In A White Elephant Gift Exchange

    Dragon-shaped stapler with detailed scales and eye design, one of the most bizarre things people received as Christmas gifts.

    Cienniwa Report

    16points
    POST
    #3

    My White Elephant Gift Was My Aunt's Annual Paco Calendar. 12 Months Of Her Favorite Chihuahua, Now The Star Wars Edition

    Star Wars themed 2018 calendar featuring dogs dressed as characters, a bizarre Christmas gift idea from the unusual gift collection.

    akhunt1002 Report

    16points
    POST

    Finding the perfect gift is not easy. That's why the holiday season causes immense amounts of stress for people. In fact, 40% of Americans say that not knowing what gifts to buy seriously messes up their holiday vibe. That worry is only second to having to navigate overcrowded stores during Christmastime.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    You'll find lots of White Elephant exchange gifts on this list, and Americans really seem to love their gift exchanges. People online have even been noticing how popular White Elephant is in 2025. A previous poll in 2023 found that the majority of Americans who celebrate Christmas (84%) participate in some kind of gift exchange.
    #4

    I Was Gifted My Maternal Grandmother’s Nearly Complete 8th Generation Family Tree

    Framed vintage family tree genealogy chart with detailed ancestral names and decorative corner designs.

    Srob87 Report

    16points
    POST
    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That’s a wonderful gift. Treasure it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #5

    A Sawfish 'Saw My Great Grandfather Gifted Me. ~107 Cm Tall

    Unusual spiked object resembling a large dried fish spine standing against a wall, a bizarre Christmas gift idea.

    LeftyTesti Report

    16points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My White Elephant Gift This Year Was A Picture Of Elephants Participating In A White Elephant

    Hand holding a golden ornate frame featuring bizarre Christmas gifts with elephants surrounded by wrapped presents inside.

    Daniel_Loftus Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The popularity of Christmas gift exchanges differs by the age of the person. Gen Z is the most likely (98%) to take part in White Elephant or Secret Santa, with Millennials following closely (72%). Surprisingly, Gen X is the generation least likely (45%) to participate in a gift exchange, and Baby Boomers (50%) are in the middle.

    On average, Americans planned to participate in six gift exchanges in 2023. The numbers for 2025 are still pending, but in 2024, the online platform White Elephant Online reported that 4,600 players participated in 3,000 gift exchanges with the help of its website, swapping around 47,000 gifts in total.
    #7

    Probably The Coolest White Elephant Gift I’ve Received. An Elvis Decanter From The ‘70s That Is Filled With McCormicks Whiskey And Plays Music

    Elvis figurine collectible in original box, one of the most bizarre Christmas gifts received by people.

    Juniorsfarmerfrancis Report

    15points
    POST
    #8

    I Was Gifted A Whole Metre Of Spaghetti For Christmas

    Long box of spaghetti labeled one meter of spaghetti standing against a wall among bizarre Christmas gifts.

    MothingNuch Report

    15points
    POST
    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You’ll need a large fork to twirl it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ginnyjc avatar
    Never Snarky
    Never Snarky
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Will need a large fork to twirl it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #9

    A Gift Given To Me Because I Unicycle. His Little Legs Go Up And Down As You Cut

    Hand holding a bizarre red monkey pizza cutter over a partially eaten pepperoni pizza on a kitchen counter.

    LucidLV Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    It's probably not ideal to gift someone what you want to get for yourself. Luckily, most Americans agree, as, on average, the gifts they want to receive differ slightly from what they give to other people for Christmas. In 2025, the most popular gifts to both give and receive were clothes and shoes.

    However, the most common gifts Americans bought for someone else were toys and games, vouchers or gift cards, food and snacks, books, and health and beauty products. Ironically, out of these, people wanted to receive gift cards the least. Only one in ten Americans says they would like to get a voucher as a Christmas present.
    #10

    I Was Gifted A Piece Of The Berlin Wall

    Fragment of the Berlin Wall encased in clear plastic, a bizarre Christmas gift received by a person.

    Doom-Slay Report

    15points
    POST
    #11

    Was Gifted Four Leaf Clovers That Are Growing Obscenely Tall

    Small plant with long stems in a cat-shaped pot on a kitchen counter as a bizarre Christmas gift idea.

    BubblyComedian3 Report

    15points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    My White Elephant Gift With Its Ecstatic New Owner

    Person holding a large, bizarre object resembling a car grille received as a strange Christmas gift indoors.

    Found this at an antique and oddities shop near me. Paid $18, then taped $20 worth of candy to the back of it. She was so happy! I guess her jeep caught fire last year. I'm not sure if this was even the same year, very, very doubtful. But she was so happy to get it. The candy was just a bonus.

    Indridd Report

    15points
    POST

    Of course, gift preferences differ according to age as well. Older people don't really want to receive clothes, books, or health and wellness products. In the poll, they listed their preference as "other," meaning more personalized or less conventional gifts. Sports equipment, vouchers, music, movies, and video games were also among the least favorites for those aged 60 and over.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    My Gift From Our Office’s White Elephant

    A banana duct-taped to a black board displayed as one of the most bizarre Christmas gifts in a clear case.

    JurrasicPotato Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    When You Hear That Your Friends Are Doing A White Elephant, You Need The Absolute Best Gift

    Sequin pillow with a bizarre face design that changes when flipped, one of the most bizarre Christmas gifts people received.

    gingitbros Report

    14points
    POST
    #15

    I Just Got Rick Rolled Via White Elephant Gift Exchange

    Cassette tape of Rick Astley's album placed on carpet, one of the most bizarre Christmas gifts people received.

    LukeMccleve Report

    14points
    POST

    White Elephant might be gaining more and more popularity in recent years because it's a bit more interesting than your average Secret Santa. The origins of the White Elephant gift exchange are traced back to Siam, or modern-day Thailand. According to legend, the king would give white elephants to subordinates whom he didn't like. And that logic tracks to this day: White Elephant is about giving away silly, unusable gifts, with the chance for other participants to steal them.
    #16

    We Think This Is The Perfect White Elephant Gift

    Two bizarre Christmas gift ornaments, one holding a pie and the other wearing gold chains and sunglasses.

    littlebluecalabasas Report

    14points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Someone Boxed And Wrapped A Hot And Fresh Grocery Store Rotisserie Chicken For Our Annual Cut-Throat Pollyanna Party This Year

    Group of people celebrating with quirky and bizarre Christmas gifts in a cozy festive living room setting.

    We’ve been doing this party for more than 15 years at this point and surprisingly no one has ever brought a hot meal as a gift. This was hilarious and it was coveted and stolen during the night. The person who brought it did a great job at sealing it in the box to prevent any odor or hints that there’s a whole chicken in the pile of presents.

    Argument_Select Report

    14points
    POST
    #18

    Glow Gloves I Got At A White Elephant A Few Years Back

    Packaging of a bizarre glow glove Christmas gift, featuring neon green color and instructions for use on a blue and green background.

    NovelFlyer Report

    13points
    POST

    But what if you're completely out of ideas about what to give another person? Well, the starting point would be making peace with the fact that you're probably not going to give someone the perfect gift. Let's be real: those don't exist. People like different things; some want a gift that's thoughtful and personal and doesn't cost a fortune, while others may prefer that it costs at least more than $10. Some people prefer experiences; others want more tangible things like accessories, clothes, or certain objects.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Had A White Elephant Gift Exchange With Family. Here’s My Contribution

    Framed unusual Christmas gift featuring a tortilla with a printed image, highlighted by LED lights in a dark room.

    sixtninecoug Report

    13points
    POST
    #20

    Just Finished My White Elephant Gift

    Vintage Super Nintendo console with a bizarre cartoon character decal, an unusual Christmas gift idea.

    rori3 Report

    13points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I Definitely Won White Elephant

    Tricerataco taco holder shaped like a dinosaur holding tacos, one of the most bizarre Christmas gifts people received.

    38DDs_Please Report

    13points
    POST

    Still, you can usually get some hints about what a person would like if you know them at least a little bit. Erica Cerulo, the co-host of the A Thing or Two podcast, told Vox that there are three gift-giving boxes that might give you some direction about what to gift a person.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    1. Can I introduce someone to something they might not otherwise know about?
    2. Can I get them a nicer version of something than they would buy for themselves?
    3. Or can I make them feel seen?
    #22

    Got This Big Roll Of Toilet Paper As A Gag Gift For Christmas. Whose Laughing Now?

    Box containing a giant toilet paper roll with a regular-sized roll on top, a bizarre Christmas gift surprise.

    Mikebenitez10 Report

    13points
    POST
    #23

    My Family's Annual White Elephant Gift Exchange. Everything You See In This Picture Must Be Displayed In Our Homes For The Entire Year. And Yes, Someone Got A Christmas Tree

    Group of people in a garage holding bizarre Christmas gifts including unusual decorations, photos, and toys.

    beauttifulllife Report

    12points
    POST
    #24

    I Wrapped Up $25 Dollars Worth Of Quarters For A White Elephant Gift

    Small wrapped squares of weird Christmas gifts on a red cloth, featuring bizarre items received as holiday presents.

    hi17734 Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Another strategy, often used for giving presents to kids, is the five gift rule. Some choose to give one gift from each category, but if you're gifting to a colleague or an acquaintance, choosing one from each category would suffice.

    1. Something they want.
    2. Something they need.
    3. Something to wear.
    4. Something to read.
    5. Something they don't know they need.
    #25

    This Urkel-Centaur Was A Gift In My Family’s White Elephant Gift Exchange Last Night

    Unusual centaur doll with human upper body and horse lower body, one of the most bizarre Christmas gifts received.

    BoxterCrabshire Report

    12points
    POST
    #26

    I'd Say I Won My White Elephant Gift Exchange

    Tapestry depicting a giant sloth attacking the Titanic, one of the most bizarre Christmas gift ideas received by people.

    slothwarriorIV Report

    12points
    POST
    #27

    This Was Received As A Gift But Neither Of Us Know What It Really Is. It’s Wooden, Seemingly Handcrafted, Has A Leather Loop. Kinda A Bowl, But Like Not?

    Hand-carved wooden bowl with leather strap placed on a kitchen countertop, one of the most bizarre Christmas gifts received.

    AmbsAmbsAmbs Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    You don't have to dread the holiday season because you don't know what to give people. Many of us are in the same boat and are just trying to figure things out! Most people even prefer to give gifts compared to receiving them, and 82% of Britons believe they are good gift-givers. So, chin up, because this Panda believes in you, and this list might even help you get an idea or two!
    #28

    I Made A Playable Guess Who For A White Elephant Gift Exchange

    Guess Who game with bizarre custom photos featuring a man's face in various funny costumes and expressions as a strange Christmas gift.

    CamJude Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Every Year My Friends Have A White Elephant/Gag Gift Christmas Party. This Year I Gave A Generic Thrift Store Painting With A Few Things I Added

    Man wearing Santa hat holding a framed painting with a small Ewok figure by a pond in bizarre Christmas gifts collection

    thejohnblog Report

    11points
    POST
    #30

    Made My Own Christmas White Elephant Gift

    Wooden bizarre Christmas gift resembling a crossbow placed on a table with a note and household items nearby.

    jumpedupjesusmose Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    What did you get for Christmas, Pandas? Let us know what Santa put under your Christmas tree this year. Also, don't be shy and share the gifts you gave to others, too! You might give some good ideas to others about what to gift next Christmas. If you feel like reading some juicy Christmas family drama, check out this story about a woman who is refusing to host Christmas dinner for the eighth year in a row!
    #31

    My White Elephant Gift Exchange Item In Decoy Wine Bag. I Love A Laugh But I’m No Monster. There’s A Liquor Store Gift Card In The Bottom Of The Bag

    Holiday gift bag next to a large bottle of Mane 'n Tail shampoo, an unusual Christmas gift idea.

    NormanB616 Report

    11points
    POST
    #32

    This Dashboard Bobblehead I Won At Dirty Santa

    Dancing with Jesus figurine and backdrop, one of the most bizarre things people received as Christmas gifts.

    someonerezcody Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    A Bamboo Keyboard Received By Dad As A Gift

    Compact wooden keyboard with bamboo keys and engraved letters, a unique and bizarre Christmas gift idea.

    _the69thakur Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    My Insurance Company Sent Me A Christmas Gift. It's A New Battery For My Fire Alarm

    Small battery in a gift box with a safety note, one of the most bizarre things people received as Christmas gifts.

    GamerMamaWithCats Report

    11points
    POST
    #35

    Given As A House Parting Gift, A Small Turtle Figurine, Not Sure If Real Gold, Random Numbers On The Bottom

    Small metal turtle figurine with a magic square on its underside, one of the most bizarre things received as Christmas gifts.

    janienicesocks Report

    10points
    POST
    sarafrazer avatar
    Sara Frazer
    Sara Frazer
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Nah that's gotta be brass, very cool anyway

    0
    0points
    reply
    #36

    Ceramic Holder Of Some Kind? Small? Business Card Size? From An Elderly Relative

    Hand holding a bizarre ceramic item resembling a miniature shoe, one of the most bizarre things people received as Christmas gifts.

    CableSufficient2788 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    My Girlfriend Received This As A Gift And We Have No Clue What It Is

    Bizarre Christmas gift showing a decorative fan with floral and bird design in a traditional style box.

    RollinBart Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    I Got A Signed Picture Of Chuck Norris From A White Elephant Gift Exchange

    Autographed vintage black and white photo of a muscular man holding a dumbbell, one of the bizarre Christmas gifts.

    BananaJoe_1910 Report

    9points
    POST
    #39

    I Won The White Elephant Gift Exchange

    The Golden Girls Chia Pet planter with green chia sprouts resembling hair, one of the most bizarre Christmas gifts.

    Lordmilligan Report

    9points
    POST
    #40

    The Perfect Combination Of Two White Elephant Gifts

    Action figure riding a colorful rooster, one of the most bizarre Christmas gifts displayed on a wooden desk.

    mustachiou1 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    This Was One Of The White Elephants Gifts At The Christmas Party Last Night

    Learn to shave Barbie doll toy with hair curlers, shaving accessories, and ultrahairy feature as bizarre Christmas gift idea.

    ohineedascreenname Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    The White Elephant Gift I'm Giving At Tonight's Christmas Party

    Pig figurine dressed as Santa holding a list and a bag on a roasted eels tin, bizarre Christmas gift idea.

    hgiwvac9 Report

    9points
    POST
    #43

    My Contribution To The Family White Elephant Gift Exchange. No One In My Family Is Named Helen And I Found The Photo On The Internet

    Box of assorted chocolate bars as bizarre Christmas gifts with personalized label reading Great work Helen and photo inside.

    Misiman23 Report

    9points
    POST
    #44

    Stainless Steel Object With An Angled Hooked End. Given As A Gift

    Metal tool with circular cutouts and hook, placed on a box and table with ruler, one of the bizarre Christmas gifts received.

    Helpful-Fruit-1404:

    High Quality Stainless Steel Spaghetti Pasta Measure Tool with Hook, and that's a more likely gift than a surgical tool, too.

    MrMalta Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    My White Elephant Gift To An Unfortunate Coworker

    Framed bizarre Christmas gift photo of a man in historical military uniform on a kitchen countertop.

    gambino13 Report

    9points
    POST
    #46

    Picked The Best Gift At My Family's White Elephant

    Woman smiling indoors wearing novelty pink octopus tentacle gloves as bizarre Christmas gifts received by people.

    BabyHuey Report

    9points
    POST
    #47

    My Company Gifted Every Employee A Fire Extinguisher

    First Alert Home1 fire extinguisher in box, an unusual Christmas gift idea for home safety.

    KTthemajicgoat Report

    9points
    POST
    #48

    Somebody Gifted My Dad Around 15 Lbs Of Provolone

    Unusually large provolone cheese next to a paper towel roll, one of the most bizarre Christmas gifts received.

    is_this_metal072317 Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    What Is This Thing Received By A Family Member As A Christmas Gift?

    Vintage wooden and metal antique hand tool with hallmark stamps, one of the most bizarre things people received as Christmas gifts.

    Top half silver, bottom half wood. Around 10-12 cm long, stamped with 'S*B', an anchor, lion and horseshoe.

    Edit:

    Thanks for the answers guys!

    Nail buffer (minus the covering) produced in 1938 by Synyer & Beddoes in Birmingham.

    Kennysnaps Report

    8points
    POST
    #50

    Literal White Elephant From Our Gift Exchange

    Small white elephant-shaped object placed on a patterned chair, one of the most bizarre things people received as Christmas gifts.

    BruteClaw Report

    8points
    POST
    #51

    White Elephant At Work. 80 Gift Cards And Only 1 With Money

    Unusually wrapped Christmas gift box with Happy Birthday Jesus paper containing a large stack of cards inside.

    XGueroX Report

    8points
    POST
    #52

    Someone Special Is Getting A Solid Gift At The White Elephant Exchange Tonight. (The Hat And Scarf Are Hot Glued On)

    Rock dressed with a Christmas hat and green scarf as one of the most bizarre things people received as Christmas gifts.

    Renzodagreat Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    This Thing Came With The Perfume Gift Set But I Have No Idea What’s Supposed To Be

    Limited edition Dior ornament with a bow and ribbon, an example of bizarre Christmas gifts people received.

    It feels like it’s made of clay or something but there’s no description in the box or anything.

    lightningusagi:

    It's a perfume diffuser. You can spray your perfume on it, and it will absorb it and release the smell into the air.

    Solve-Problems Report

    8points
    POST
    #54

    $500 Thank You Gift From Seattle’s Space Needle To My Grandfather (In Law) In 1974

    Stack of fake $100 bills encased in clear resin, a bizarre Christmas gift idea on a fabric surface.

    RevolutionaryWeek573 Report

    8points
    POST
    #55

    A Gift From A Friend With Some Unfortunate Word Placement

    Close-up of a bizarre Christmas gift bottle with cartoon cats and text saying eat cats Vegas, a strange holiday present idea.

    Meranek Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    These Sodas I Got As A Gift

    Three bottles of bizarre flavored sodas on a wooden table including sweet corn, butter, and bacon flavors as unusual Christmas gifts.

    XplorPineapple Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    My White Elephant Gift. 1,000 Individually Bagged Pennies

    Box filled with 1,000 pennies individually bagged, shown as a bizarre Christmas gift in unusual presents collection.

    Clubcub Report

    7points
    POST
    #58

    My White Elephant Gift

    Bottle of blinker fluid and a packet of trucker-themed supplements shown as bizarre Christmas gifts outdoors.

    foooodmooneyyy Report

    7points
    POST
    #59

    Prank Gift Box I Put Together For An Office Gift Exchange

    Small battery in large box with handwritten note gift not included, an example of bizarre Christmas gifts received by people.

    albhednomad Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    4 Inches, Plastic, Pointed On One Side. Received As A Christmas Gift, What Is This For?

    Hand holding a bizarre plastic object, one of the most bizarre things people received as Christmas gifts.

    KilFallen:

    Looks like a page spreader for reading. Point end goes into the spine and thumb in hole so you can one hand books easy.

    Karljoneill Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Christmas Gift From My Loving Friend

    Man in a wheelchair holding a personalized mug, one of the most bizarre things people received as Christmas gifts.

    reddit.com Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!