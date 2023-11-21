Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“I’m Over Buying Gifts To Be Thrown Away Or Donated”: Woman Opts For Minimalist Christmas
Christmas, Occasions

“I’m Over Buying Gifts To Be Thrown Away Or Donated”: Woman Opts For Minimalist Christmas

The most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us, dear pandas! And with that, in many cultures, it means it’s time for the gift hunt! Toys for the kids, knit sweaters from the grandparents, and the classic holiday candle that trumps all.

However, the ever-more-present movement of minimalism has reached the gift-giving season as well. Some people are trying to figure out more planet-friendly ways of sharing the holiday cheer. Others want to give their loved ones presents without breaking the bank. One redditor has had enough. They shared their strategy for this Christmas to make gift-giving more sustainable for the planet and for people’s finances.

Most Western cultures associate the holiday season with excessive gift-giving

Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)

One redditor shared their frustration with gifting items that end up unused or given to somebody else

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Maria Lin Kim (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Somanycatsinhere

Commenters praised the OP for their sustainable approach to Christmas

Other readers shared tips on how to buy practical gifts and avoid waste

People continued sharing their personal experiences and gave other ideas for potential gifts

poisonivy0748 avatar
Poison Ivy/Boo
Poison Ivy/Boo
Community Member
50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This may be unpopular, but we give money to our daughters, to each other and to my in laws. I would rather than, than give tat that would end up in a landfill somewhere. It works for us and the recipients are happy with getting money. It allows them to either save it for a rainy day or spend it on something that they wouldn't normally buy for themselves. It's a win-win situation for us.

joepublique avatar
Joe Publique
Joe Publique
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Modern gift-giving culture reached peak absurd long ago. What happened to 'it's the thought that counts', or 'it's better to give than to receive?'

lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We realised a few years ago that my sister in law and her husband have everything they need, we do likewise. The one thing we don't have is much time together. So every year, we take them somewhere, and they take us somewhere. It might only be a two night city break, but we all enjoy it greatly. And kids get to an age where they would much rather have money or gift cards. I used to buy my Nan meat for her little freezer, appreciated by someone who lived through the war. Grown ups get consumables, either specialities or home made. (I've just made a batch of medlar jelly, and there will be medlar liqueur). Everyone is happy with this, as one of the contributors said, there was audible relief from the rest of the family

POST
