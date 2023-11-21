“I’m Over Buying Gifts To Be Thrown Away Or Donated”: Woman Opts For Minimalist Christmas
The most wonderful time of the year is almost upon us, dear pandas! And with that, in many cultures, it means it’s time for the gift hunt! Toys for the kids, knit sweaters from the grandparents, and the classic holiday candle that trumps all.
However, the ever-more-present movement of minimalism has reached the gift-giving season as well. Some people are trying to figure out more planet-friendly ways of sharing the holiday cheer. Others want to give their loved ones presents without breaking the bank. One redditor has had enough. They shared their strategy for this Christmas to make gift-giving more sustainable for the planet and for people’s finances.
Most Western cultures associate the holiday season with excessive gift-giving
Image credits: Gustavo Fring (not the actual photo)
One redditor shared their frustration with gifting items that end up unused or given to somebody else
Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Maria Lin Kim (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Somanycatsinhere
This may be unpopular, but we give money to our daughters, to each other and to my in laws. I would rather than, than give tat that would end up in a landfill somewhere. It works for us and the recipients are happy with getting money. It allows them to either save it for a rainy day or spend it on something that they wouldn't normally buy for themselves. It's a win-win situation for us.
Modern gift-giving culture reached peak absurd long ago. What happened to 'it's the thought that counts', or 'it's better to give than to receive?'
We realised a few years ago that my sister in law and her husband have everything they need, we do likewise. The one thing we don't have is much time together. So every year, we take them somewhere, and they take us somewhere. It might only be a two night city break, but we all enjoy it greatly. And kids get to an age where they would much rather have money or gift cards. I used to buy my Nan meat for her little freezer, appreciated by someone who lived through the war. Grown ups get consumables, either specialities or home made. (I've just made a batch of medlar jelly, and there will be medlar liqueur). Everyone is happy with this, as one of the contributors said, there was audible relief from the rest of the family
