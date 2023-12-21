Teacher Asks 7th Graders What To Gift 30-Somethings For Holidays, And They Hilariously Deliver

ADVERTISEMENT

When I was a kid, people in their 20s looked like mature adults. I assumed they knew and lived through all sorts of stuff. When I turned 20, however, I felt like the same kid I was when I was 15.

Now, as a person one year away from being in my 30s, I can say with confidence: we are not that old, kids! Yes, my lower back hurts all the time and it usually takes five days to get over hangovers. But we don’t need hip replacements! Not yet, at least.

One teacher went viral on TikTok when he posted the answers from his students to the question “What do you buy someone in their 30s for the holidays?” The kids delivered the most hilarious and accurate roasts. Read their funny quips and people’s reactions below!

When you work with kids, you often get to hear their opinions on older generations

Max Fischer (not the actual image)

This teacher asked his students for some holiday gift ideas for people who are in their 30s

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

Image credits: 7thgradechronicles

The teacher’s video went viral – it racked up 2 million views in 2 days

Different generations indeed want different gifts

Although gift preference differs from individual to individual, marketers can make some generalizations. Storage Cafe launched a survey in 2021 to find out the latest gift trends for Americans.

They found that millennials (now aged 27 to 42) cite experiences as the best gifts. The go-to presents are tech, jewelry and household items. Experts say that this is most likely the lingering effects of the pandemic.

Deborah Brosdahl, Associate Professor, University of South Carolina, College of Hospitality, Retail and Sport Management, told Storage Cafe that people are gifting things that are more unique to the person.

“Giving gifts from the kitchen like a favorite barbeque rub or a plate of cookies are gifts that are less expensive, more meaningful, and can be adapted in different ways to match the recipient.”

Storage Cafe’s survey also found that among the most-wanted gifts for millennials in 2021 were photo frames, smart watches, and designer bags. People in the survey also were vocal about what they didn’t want. Some bad gifts include socks, gift cards, slippers, key rings, scented candles and notebooks.

According to Statista, the top 3 most unwanted gifts for millennials in 2023 are flowers and plants, beauty products, and liquor.

Millennials and Gen X are distancing themselves from some Christmas traditions

Elaine Sharpe, an associate professor of psychology at Rockford University, told Chronicle Illinois that Gen X and Millennials also view Christmas less as a religious celebration.

“Generation X and Millennials may be less likely to attend church or integrate something spiritual into their holiday celebrations,” Sharpe said. On the other hand, these two generations still gather around the table with their families.

Another tradition that is slowly fading into Christmas oblivion is greeting cards. The younger generations are more mindful of the wastefulness aspect of paper cards. Thanks to the abundance of technology, they find it easier to click on a few buttons and send their Christmas greetings via email or social media.

“With the push of a button, they can still send the sentiment and have that connection with others quickly and more efficiently than the time it takes to write out and send Christmas cards in the mail,” Sharpe commented.

Most commenters took the roast in good stride – we millennials do love soup, after all

