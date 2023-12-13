Gen Z is opting to text mostly because of their anxiety about phone calls. New research has shown that nine out of ten young people would rather message than talk on the phone, with some describing phone conversations as a phobia of theirs. They even admit that having an awkward conversation via phone is one of the top three things they would want to avoid in life. It turns out that talking on the phone is a skill, and we didn’t realize that because previous generations did it all the time.

Psychology professor Nick Haslam says that this shift to texting is also down to control, convenience, and multitasking—three things Gen Z values highly. Messaging allows people to communicate on their own schedule rather than having to do it on another person’s time. Additionally, you can think more thoroughly about what you want to say than on-the-spot calls and you can easily control the length of the conversation. It’s not productive or amusing to be stuck on the other end of the line with a chatterbox.