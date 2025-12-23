Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Family Expects To Just Turn Up To A Christmas That Was Prepared And Paid For, Gets A Reality Check This Year
Two women in a decorated room having a tense conversation about family demands and hosting Christmas dinner responsibilities.
Lifestyle, Occasions

Family Expects To Just Turn Up To A Christmas That Was Prepared And Paid For, Gets A Reality Check This Year

Kornelija Viečaitė
36

38

36

Hosting Christmas can be a lot of work, yet most families choose to celebrate at home. In the UK, 42% of Brits say they will host Christmas dinner themselves. People say that celebrating Christmas at home brings a cozy, relaxed atmosphere and feels more personal and meaningful.

But it can also be so tiresome that the designated family host would like to refuse. That’s exactly what this sibling did when family members asked them to host for the eighth year in a row. When they refused, the family ganged up on them, calling them “selfish” and accusing them of ruining the holidays for the kids.

    A family was left without a Christmas host when one sibling refused to do it for the eighth year in a row

    Three women having a tense discussion during a Christmas dinner, highlighting family demands and hosting conflicts.

    Three women having a tense discussion during a Christmas dinner, highlighting family demands and hosting conflicts.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Feeling like the family doesn’t at all help or pitch in, the sibling didn’t feel any guilt

    Person frustrated after family demands hosting Christmas dinner despite no help and highest earnings.

    Person frustrated after family demands hosting Christmas dinner despite no help and highest earnings.

    Text discussing a family demanding person hosts Christmas dinner while not helping, despite earning the most.

    Text discussing a family demanding person hosts Christmas dinner while not helping, despite earning the most.

    Text excerpt about family demands person to host Christmas dinner due to earning the most and tradition expectations.

    Text excerpt about family demands person to host Christmas dinner due to earning the most and tradition expectations.

    Text saying my mum even said it would be selfish to break the family routine about hosting Christmas dinner.

    Text saying my mum even said it would be selfish to break the family routine about hosting Christmas dinner.

    Text discussing family demands person hosts Christmas dinner while not helping, highlighting unfair contribution and cost concerns.

    Text discussing family demands person hosts Christmas dinner while not helping, highlighting unfair contribution and cost concerns.

    Woman in white sweater looking thoughtful near Christmas tree with lights, reflecting on hosting Christmas dinner demands.

    Woman in white sweater looking thoughtful near Christmas tree with lights, reflecting on hosting Christmas dinner demands.

    Image credits: IrinaG1504/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about refusing to host Christmas dinner despite family demands, highlighting hosting and Christmas dinner conflict.

    Text excerpt about refusing to host Christmas dinner despite family demands, highlighting hosting and Christmas dinner conflict.

    Text about family demanding person hosts Christmas dinner without helping, expressing frustration over unfair moral responsibility.

    Text about family demanding person hosts Christmas dinner without helping, expressing frustration over unfair moral responsibility.

    Image credits: WillieFIrwin

    The average cost of hosting Christmas in the UK is £1,626

    In the UK, Christmas is a pretty big deal. Nine in 10 Britons plan to celebrate this year, and, despite all the stress, most associate it with feelings of happiness, nostalgia, and joy. However, hosting Christmas and celebrating Christmas are two very different things.

    According to MoneySuperMarket, the average cost of hosting Christmas in 2025 will be around £1,626 ($2196). Hosts plan to spend the most on groceries (£138), turkey (£51.44), meals and drinks (£84.36), and alcohol (£78.08). Most hosts also spend a big portion of their holiday budget on energy bills, as all the preparation and hosting family members might cost an average of £105.97.

    Image credits: kelvn_photo/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Costs of Christmas staples like turkey, mince pies, and chocolates have also risen due to inflation. Festive sweets are the biggest offenders, as some of them cost around 70% more in 2025 than the year before. In 2024, a Tesco Finest free-range medium bronze turkey crown cost £14.95, and this year it’s £68.77.

    Of course, people spend even more when they don’t have time to prepare. Last-minute gift and grocery shopping means that Brits have to open their wallets significantly wider, as many estimate that they lose £256 when they don’t prepare their shopping list and buy all the stuff in advance.

    So, asking for family members to chip in doesn’t seem so out of bounds. If one family member has to host year after year, it takes a toll on their finances, even if they are the most well-off in the family.

    Christmas hosting stress goes beyond the financial side of it

    But hosting Christmas isn’t all about the money. There are plenty of other things to worry about when you’re preparing dinner for a family of a dozen, if not more. In fact, in 2021, a YouGov survey showed that 24% of Brits find hosting Christmas stressful.

    Hosting isn’t all about food, either. People also name putting up decorations and wrapping gifts as major sources of stress, as well as having to see certain family members. In fact, 24% of Brits say that this is their biggest concern and stressor during the holidays. That’s especially true for young people, as they see family interactions as a source of stress.

    In an age where most of our friends will be sharing photos of their Christmas table on social media, it’s natural for hosts to worry about how their Christmas feast will be perceived. 19% of Brits also say they worry immensely about the cleanliness of their house and whether their guests will judge them.

    Image credits: Masson-Simon/Envato (not the actual photo)

    When you take all of that into account, it looks like being a host on Christmas isn’t just about the money and having the time to prepare a turkey. It might seem impossible to enjoy the last weeks of the year when stress seems so overwhelming.

    However, Natalie Mason, a lecturer in psychology at Arden University, tells The Sun that when it seems like everything is too much, it’s important to ground yourself in the present moment. “Identify things you can see, hear, smell, feel and taste. For example, seeing kids open presents, hearing laughter, smelling the Christmas dinner cooking, feeling a hug from a loved one and tasting the spices in the mulled wine.”

    “This can help bring someone back to the present moment and identify positives in the current situation,” Mason explains. The aim isn’t to force yourself to feel festive, but to protect your peace, respond with compassion and make room for small moments of calm.”

    “Your family are ungrateful and rude,” commenters sided with the sibling, urging them to stand their ground

    Comment criticizing family for demanding Christmas dinner hosting without helping, highlighting family dynamics and income issues.

    Comment criticizing family for demanding Christmas dinner hosting without helping, highlighting family dynamics and income issues.

    Social media post about family demanding person hosts Christmas dinner without helping despite earning the most.

    Social media post about family demanding person hosts Christmas dinner without helping despite earning the most.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing family demands and pressure to host Christmas dinner without helping.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing family demands and pressure to host Christmas dinner without helping.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing family demands on hosting Christmas dinner without helping.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing family demands on hosting Christmas dinner without helping.

    Text post about family demanding one person host Christmas dinner without helping, focused on unfair expectations.

    Text post about family demanding one person host Christmas dinner without helping, focused on unfair expectations.

    Comment complaining about family being ungrateful and refusing to help host Christmas dinner despite one person earning the most.

    Comment complaining about family being ungrateful and refusing to help host Christmas dinner despite one person earning the most.

    Text post about family demanding one person host Christmas dinner despite not helping, causing frustration and fatigue.

    Text post about family demanding one person host Christmas dinner despite not helping, causing frustration and fatigue.

    Comment discussing family demands on one person to host Christmas dinner despite not helping, highlighting earning the most as reason.

    Comment discussing family demands on one person to host Christmas dinner despite not helping, highlighting earning the most as reason.

    Comment discussing family demanding one person to host Christmas dinner without helping, highlighting family and Christmas dinner hosting conflicts.

    Comment discussing family demanding one person to host Christmas dinner without helping, highlighting family and Christmas dinner hosting conflicts.

    Text post discussing hosting Christmas dinner with family demands and contributions, highlighting effort despite lack of help.

    Text post discussing hosting Christmas dinner with family demands and contributions, highlighting effort despite lack of help.

    Screenshot of a forum comment expressing disbelief about a family demanding one person host Christmas dinner without helping.

    Screenshot of a forum comment expressing disbelief about a family demanding one person host Christmas dinner without helping.

    Alt text: Family demands person hosts Christmas dinner despite not helping, highlighting unfair expectations and family pressure.

    Alt text: Family demands person hosts Christmas dinner despite not helping, highlighting unfair expectations and family pressure.

    Comment text about standing ground during family demands, related to family hosting Christmas dinner without help.

    Comment text about standing ground during family demands, related to family hosting Christmas dinner without help.

    Text post about family demanding person hosts Christmas dinner despite not helping, highlighting family conflict and expectations.

    Text post about family demanding person hosts Christmas dinner despite not helping, highlighting family conflict and expectations.

    Reddit post discussing family demands around hosting Christmas dinner despite not helping, highlighting earnings and holiday stress.

    Reddit post discussing family demands around hosting Christmas dinner despite not helping, highlighting earnings and holiday stress.

    Alt text: Family demands person hosts Christmas dinner without helping, highlighting unfair family dinner responsibilities and hosting stress.

    Alt text: Family demands person hosts Christmas dinner without helping, highlighting unfair family dinner responsibilities and hosting stress.

    Alt text: Family demands person hosts Christmas dinner despite not helping, highlighting unfair expectations and earning the most.

    Alt text: Family demands person hosts Christmas dinner despite not helping, highlighting unfair expectations and earning the most.

    Comment urging person not to host Christmas dinner when family demands hosting without any help.

    Comment urging person not to host Christmas dinner when family demands hosting without any help.

    Text post discussing family pressures on the person who hosts Christmas dinner despite no help from others.

    Text post discussing family pressures on the person who hosts Christmas dinner despite no help from others.

    Text message discussing the pressure to host Christmas dinner without help and breaking the cycle of family demands.

    Text message discussing the pressure to host Christmas dinner without help and breaking the cycle of family demands.

    Comment on family demands person hosts Christmas dinner while not helping, highlighting unfair expectations.

    Comment on family demands person hosts Christmas dinner while not helping, highlighting unfair expectations.

    Family

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    16 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's eight Christmases in a row when she hasn't been able to get away from family. For me that's the worst of hosting xmas: you can't leave. You have to put up with your family until the last one goes. These are not people you have chosen to live with, are they?

    7
    7points
    reply
    dirkdaring99 avatar
    Dirk Daring
    Dirk Daring
    Community Member
    15 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Well if it's too much for you, maybe don't make such a big deal of it." Hey, you know what? Wish fncking granted.

    4
    4points
    reply
    betinastratford avatar
    Betsy S
    Betsy S
    Community Member
    5 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds good. "Open house from 1 - 4, and appies ONLY will be served. No alcohol because everyone will need to drive shortly. Everyone please leave by 3:50 p.m."

    0
    0points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
