Mom’s Xmas Gift Avalanche For 12-Year-Old Daughter Leaves Internet Arguing If It’s Normal

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas is coming, and with it, many people have already begun their holiday shopping. This year won’t be so different from 2024, as Americans plan to spend an average of $1,007 on gifts. Some folks are even sharing their holiday gift hauls online, but one particular woman got more attention than most.

Just a few days ago, user @theresaontheclock shared a video showing the presents for her 12-year-old daughter under the Christmas tree. Yet, the video rubbed a lot of people the wrong way because of how many items the child was getting. Hence, a discussion broke out in the comments about overconsumption and spoiling children with gifts, as the commenters divided into two camps.

RELATED:

Many parents spend the majority of their Christmas budget on gifts for their kids

Young girl sitting by Christmas tree holding a gift in a cozy room with wrapped presents and festive decorations.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This family with their three kids has always celebrated Christmas in a big way

Family posing with Stitch character at theme park, smiling and making hand gestures, reflecting a Christmas gift haul for daughter.

Image credits: theresaontheclock

ADVERTISEMENT

But recently, the mom went viral for sharing what she planned to put for her 12-year-old daughter under the Christmas tree

Christmas gift haul for daughter showing various wrapped presents with festive patterns and bows.

Plush star face blemish patch gift set held by hand, part of a Christmas gift haul for daughter collection.

Christmas gift haul showing a Daise bedazzle kit and a texture set for squishies for daughter enjoyment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas gift haul showing a strawberry hair wrap and a wet brush detangling duo for daughter hair care.

Hand holding a purple Disney Princess Repunzel Owala water bottle in a Christmas gift haul for daughter.

Christmas gift haul featuring Abercrombie kids gray matching sets and camo bow sweatsuits for daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hand holding a Kendra Scott jewelry set with 12 colorful inserts as part of a Christmas gift haul for daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Red Summer Fridays lip butter balm vault shown open and closed as part of Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash.

Pink Tazz Dazzle and Chestnut Uggs displayed in boxes as part of a Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas gift haul showing Kendra Scott jewelry and a jewelry stand for daughter’s new pieces.

Woojer gaming haptic vest for immersive music, movies, and games, perfect Christmas gift haul for daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas gift haul featuring cozy holiday hoodies with gingerbread and winter-themed designs for daughter backlash.

Christmas gift haul showing Hollister seamless long sleeves and PJ pants for daughter with backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assorted colorful Roller Rabbit PJ sets and a soft pink robe with a bow, part of a Christmas gift haul for daughter.

Christmas gift haul including a heated round brush and beauty items amidst daughter backlash discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steve Madden multi-piece set with bag, markers, and peel and stick patches in a Christmas gift haul for daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEGO Creator giraffe set and ballet dancer snow globe featured in a Christmas gift haul for daughter haul backlash.

Clixo magnetic puzzle and Mariah Elizabeth mini mystery plush from a Christmas gift haul for daughter.

Image credits: theresaontheclock

Over a million people watched her video, and many had strong opinions

ADVERTISEMENT

Over-gifting can lead to children becoming entitled and overly materialistic

There are few things as magical as waking up on Christmas morning to open presents together with your siblings and family members. Even as adults, it’s probably the part of the holidays that most of us remember and look forward to the most.

The commenters who sided with the mom were right: nobody can tell a parent what to gift or not to gift to their children. Similarly, no one can tell a person how much they’re allowed to splurge on themselves. And yet, those who raised concerns made a good point, too: there is such a thing as over-gifting, especially when it comes to children.

ADVERTISEMENT

On average, American parents spend about $461 on Christmas presents per child. When it comes to the quantity of gifts, the majority (51.4%) buy their children around two or three gifts. 4.2% of American parents say they give their kids 10 or more presents each. Another 2022 study found that parents spend around $220, and the highest budgets are for kids aged 7 to 12.

However, Mark Joseph, the founder of the parental advisor Parental Queries, explains that over-gifting might lead children to develop a sense of entitlement and a lack of appreciation. “Overgifting can be a real issue. It may lead to children becoming overly materialistic and expecting too much from gift-giving occasions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Some parents implement the “X gift rule”

To make the decision of how many presents are just the right amount, some parents implement certain rules for Christmas gifts. There are several models; for example, the “7 gift rule.” It includes something you want, something you need, something to wear, something to read, something to do, something for me, and something for the family.

If that seems like too many, parent educator at The Parenting Center at Children’s Hospital New Orleans, Lisa Phillips, MSW, LMSW, suggests the “4 gift rule” that has been making the rounds on social media since 2022. Choose gifts from the first four categories: something they want, something they need, something to wear, and something to read.

“There’s no clear cut answer to this question [of how many gifts], but many parents worry about overindulgence during the holidays,” Phillips added. For pre-teens aged around 12 to 13, experts recommend focusing more on gifting experiences where children can spend time together with friends and family. That includes tickets to a sports game, a museum, or a concert.

Some parents may not be able to afford heaps of Christmas presents

It seems like parents can never win. If they shower their kids with love by getting them many presents, they’re bad parents. If they only give them one or two, they’re accused of being Scrooges who hate their children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maggie Dent, Australian author on parenting and education, sympathizes with parents. “We now live in a very consumerist society and parents and kids are heavily marketed to.” Christmas, according to her, is “the perfect time to teach children and teens the joy that comes from giving to others. So maybe get them involved in baking or making something special for neighbours or others in your community, especially people in need.”

Indeed, not every parent is able to provide their kids with 10 or more presents. “Consider your personal values and be realistic about what you can afford,” educational psychologist Elanna Yalow, Ph.D., says. “Make a list with your child about what they want and prioritize it based on your child’s interest—and your judgment.”

Some called her out for the excess: “A child doesn’t need this much stuff!”

Comment saying she is spoiled, related to Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media reading the overconsumption with a skull emoji, related to Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash.

Comment on a post expressing disappointment about a Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash by theresaontheclock.

Comment criticizing a Christmas gift haul for daughter, discussing the impact of giving too many presents and its backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by Chrissy reads Overconsumption at its finest with a shocked face emoji on a social media platform discussing Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash by user fokustwun, saying You got her an attitude problem.

Comment criticizing over consumption in Christmas gift haul for daughter, highlighting environmental impact of waste.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media about playing with dolls at age 12, related to Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash.

Comment discussing the Christmas gift haul for daughter and the backlash about setting unrealistic expectations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media saying no one needs that much stuff, related to Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment questioning the practice of giving many small gifts instead of a few good ones in a Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash.

Comment stating kids with too many gifts feel superior, related to Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash discussion.

Comment on social media about a Christmas gift haul for daughter, discussing the amount spent on a 12-month-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment reading Too much on a social media post about a Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash.

Comment saying Are you sure thats enough in response to a Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash on a social media post.

Screenshot of a social media comment saying "a doll is enough" related to Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment warning against kids under 18 using skincare and makeup to protect natural and healthy skin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment about twelve year olds not playing with toys anymore, reflecting on a Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash.

Others defended her: “I would’ve absolutely loved this when I was 12”

Comment from Jess Jackman on social media expressing excitement about a Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from user Alana asking to join for Christmas with sad and pleading emojis, related to Christmas gift haul for daughter.

Comment expressing excitement about a Christmas gift haul for daughter and the joyful reaction expected during unwrapping.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment about the joy of kids opening Christmas gifts, related to Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media comment saying Her Christmas is about to be lit with emojis, related to Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash.

Comment praising a parent for a thoughtful Christmas gift haul for daughter, mentioning toys, clothes, and functional items.

Comment praising a Christmas gift haul for daughter video for showing gifts without long talking, with 19079 likes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Screenshot of a positive comment praising cute and age-appropriate Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash discussion

Comment from Lindsey expressing she wants the entire Christmas gift haul for daughter for herself, sparking backlash discussion.

Comment by user mdds007 expressing jealousy with crying emojis on a Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment expressing surprise and admiration about the large Christmas gift haul for daughter causing backlash on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment from Mari Claire stating she will spoil her kids regardless of how much money she gets, related to Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash.

Comment praising a Christmas gift haul for daughter, expressing love for the gifts and holiday wishes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment by user Ruby-Rose saying yes to normalizing spoiling kids, related to Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash conversation.

Comment from Nina expressing love for moms spoiling their children with a heart emoji, related to Christmas gift haul backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on social media saying keep making her life magical, related to Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment about Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash on social media by a woman sharing shopping thoughts.

Screenshot of a social media comment praising a Christmas gift haul for daughter, expressing enthusiasm and love.

Comment discussing Christmas gift haul for daughter and parental budgeting strategies amid backlash online.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment defending spending on Christmas gift haul for daughter amid backlash, expressing frustration with critics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a Christmas gift haul for daughter backlash, defending a mother's decision to spoil her child.

Comment defending a Christmas gift haul for daughter, addressing backlash about spoiling and parenting choices.

Comment expressing confusion over backlash about the Christmas gift haul for daughter on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment sharing a personal story about Christmas gift haul for daughter and the emotional impact of family gift traditions.

In another video, the mom also shared what she got her 17-year-old daughter