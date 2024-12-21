ADVERTISEMENT

If you celebrate Christmas, you undoubtedly will be attending some holiday parties this year. And what's the cardinal party sin? Not to bring anything for your friends and family to snack on, of course! It's not just about being a great guest; it's also a chance to show off your culinary and pastry-making prowess.

That's why we've decided to honor our old Panda tradition and give you some ideas for tasty, visually stunning snacks and meals you can impress your loved ones with this holiday season. Check out what people made for their Christmas table this year, and glean some inspiration to make your holidays truly magical!

To get even more Christmas treat ideas, Bored Panda reached out to nutrition and health coach Ciara Turley. She told us what this year's Christmas food trends are going to be and even shared the most delicious Christmas Pavlova Wreath recipe with us. You'll find it below!

More info: Ciara Turley | TikTok | Facebook | The Tummy Fairy Shop

#1

Christmas Poppy Star, Have A Nice Sunday My Dears

Festive star-shaped pastry dusted with powdered sugar, perfect for Christmas snack food ideas.

ksiegowa_77 Report

Food blogger and nutrition and health coach Ciara Turley tells us that this year, more and more Christmas recipes seem to be tailored for air fryers and slow cookers. "Air fryer turkey and baked cheese with hot honey have become popular choices," she says. "Slow cookers are being used for everything from Christmas hams to festive hot chocolates and mulled wine."

"Cheese continues to be a major feature," she adds. "Fabulous creations like cranberry and nut-crumbed soft cheese logs or cheese shaped into Christmas trees create stunning centerpieces for cheeseboards and charcuterie platters."

When it comes to desserts, they're getting modern makeovers this year, too. "Baileys and chocolate trifles, pavlova wreaths, and pavlova Christmas trees are reinventing classics with a touch of festive creativity," Turley says.
    #2

    For The Christmas Morning

    Christmas snack with crepes arranged as a tree, garnished with berries and chocolate, on a festive plate.

    poradcevyziva Report

    #3

    Like Cinnamon Rolls But Prettier And Perfect For Christmas Brunchs

    Christmas snack food ideas with sugar-dusted pastries on a festive plate.

    alinitabakes Report

    Holiday snacks and bakes not only have to be delicious, but they have to look the part, too. We asked Ciara how home bakers and home cooks can balance this task to create visually stunning but practical dishes and snacks. "I focus on easy-to-follow recipes that aren't overly complicated, using bright garnishes to enhance visual appeal," she says in short. "For desserts, vibrant berries and fresh mint leaves add a festive touch, while sprigs of rosemary or thyme work beautifully for savoury dishes," Ciara adds. 

    "I also love adding my own spin to Christmas classics. For example, air fryer parmesan roasted parsnips with a drizzle of honey or pan-fried Brussels sprouts with bacon and maple pecans are simple and flavourful options. They're easy to prepare, delicious, and bring a festive flair to the table."

    In November, Ciara launched her Christmas ebook where you can find 30 easy-to-follow, delicious Christmas-inspired recipes to take the hassle out of Christmas entertaining. "From tasty festive nibbles, delicious desserts and cocktails, and, of course, the full Christmas dinner, each recipe is designed to be both easy and tasty, with lots of air fryer options!" Ciara says. Be sure to check it out here, Pandas!
    #4

    Black Forest Cake

    Christmas snack idea: Yule log cake with berries, Santa decoration, candles, and festive decor.

    eunice.baking Report

    #5

    The First Gifts Of The New Year Making These Tiny Brownie Packages Was So Much Fun You Should Definitely Try This For Christmas

    Chocolate snacks decorated as gift boxes with white icing and surrounded by evergreen sprigs, perfect for Christmas snack ideas.

    cookthym Report

    #6

    Cute Christmas Cake

    Festive cake with a reindeer topper, snowflake cookies, and Christmas decorations, perfect for Christmas snack food ideas.

    9vaga_food9 Report

    The one goodie that Ciara can't imagine her Christmas dinner table without is her signature Christmas Pavlova Wreath. She makes it every year and it's always a hit. "I love experimenting with different toppings, but my Baileys and Raspberry Meringue Wreath with a chocolate drizzle is a consistent crowd-pleaser," she adds. 

    "It's also practical for the busy Christmas season as you can prepare the meringue days in advance and simply add the toppings on the day you serve it," Ciara explains. Scroll a little further down to see the full recipe, or find it on Ciara's Instagram page!
    #7

    Both Of Us And The Jolly Snowmen Here Wish Everyone A Merry Christmas

    Snowman-shaped Christmas snack food ideas with chocolate decorations and green hats on a festive background.

    bear.feeds.penguin Report

    #8

    Drizzled In Hot Fudge Sauce And Loaded With Pretty Peppermint Pieces, This Treat Will Have Everyone Going Back For Seconds

    Christmas snack with chocolate drizzle and peppermint pieces in a baking dish.

    tasteofhome Report

    #9

    This Years Trifle For My Family

    Layered Christmas snack with sponge cake, gingerbread cookies, cream, and assorted berries in a glass bowl.

    emmayoung_fit Report

    Recipe:

    Baileys and Raspberry Meringue Wreath

    Ingredients:

    6 large egg whites

    300g sugar or sweetener

    1 tsp vanilla extract

    1 tsp cornflour

    1 tsp white vinegar

    Topping:

    Fresh or frozen raspberries

    30g melted chocolate

    A handful mint leaves

    500ml cream whipped

    35ml baileys

    Preheat oven to 140c (fan oven). Beat the eggs until they are stiff white peaks then gradually add in the sweetener and vanilla until shiny and glossy. 

    Mix together the cornflour and vinegar and fold into the meringue.

    Line a large tray with baking paper and draw a 12-inch circle and then a 6-inch inner circle, then turn the paper over and dollop on the meringue in the wreath outline.

    Using a knife to dig a slight trench through the centre top of the wreath for the cream to go into when cooked.

    Place in the oven and turn it down to 130c and cook for around an hour and 15 and leave in the oven to fully cook, I left it overnight!

    Then whip the cream add in the baileys, dollop onto the wreath and top with the raspberries, and drizzle the melted chocolate! Then add a few mint leaves, divine!!
    #10

    [homemade] Puff Pastry Christmas Tree

    Christmas snack shaped like a tree, made from pastry and sprinkled with sesame seeds, on a wooden board with candle.

    Miffolka Report

    #11

    Pinecone Cookies For Christmas Holiday! [homemade]

    Festive pine cone-shaped cookies dusted with powdered sugar, surrounded by greenery for holiday snack inspiration.

    Tanya_Rozenberg Report

    #12

    Christmas Cookies. These Cookies Are Nice To Share And Give Away, They Are Easy To Make And Are Ideal For These Christmas Holidays

    Plate of Christmas stocking cookies with festive decorations next to a cup of milk.

    vainilla_cakes_and_cookies Report

    We might think that homemade Christmas dinners are a thing of the past. "Only our grandparents used to spend two weeks before Christmas to prepare for the big family dinner, this is not for us!" the young generation might say. Yet statistics paint quite a different picture.

    According to one poll, 61% of Americans say they will prepare a Christmas dinner at home themselves. 33% will also be hosting other people, like family and friends. Still, some people plan to either order or dine out for the holidays. According to Statista, 2% of Americans will be ordering their Christmas meal, and another 2% plan to go out to eat.
    #13

    3D Christmas Tree Cookies

    Christmas snack food ideas with cookies shaped like a tree, dusted with powdered sugar, surrounded by festive decorations.

    nathys_pastr Report

    #14

    Edible Pine Cone

    Christmas-themed snack trees made from crispy pastries dusted with powdered sugar.

    olwen_eats Report

    #15

    Christmas Chicken

    Festive Christmas snack food ideas with chicken, vegetables, and holiday-themed decorations on black plates.

    yur_rii Report

    If you're reading this list, you're probably looking for some ideas for your Christmas dinner table. The centerpiece of a Christmas dinner, at least in the U.S., is often a turkey or a ham. And since many American families have just had turkey on Thanksgiving, many opt for a roast ham. In the UK, people also go for a turkey. 
    #16

    No Flavour Is More Festive Than Gingerbread, And My Gingerbread Fudge Certainly Doesn’t Disappoint!

    Festive Christmas snack food with fudge, gingerbread cookies, and decorative holly on a red cloth.

    movers_bakers Report

    #17

    With Three Distinct Layers, This Stunning Rocky Road Would Make The Perfect Festive Treat - Both As A Dessert Or An Edible Gift. If You Want To Ramp Up The Christmas Factor, Throw In Some Red Smarties And You Are Good To Go! ⁣

    Christmas snack food idea featuring layered chocolate slices with mint and coconut toppings.

    taste_team Report

    #18

    Caprese Christmas Wreath

    Christmas snack food idea: Caprese wreath with tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil on a white plate.

    itsnotcomplicatedrecipes Report

    Australians and New Zealanders, since they enjoy hot and sunny weather during the holidays, usually go for a hearty Christmas barbecue. They do grilled meats, burgers, chicken, or barbecue prawns. Cold beer is a staple that goes together with the meal really well, and the staple dessert for the holiday season is a Pavlova topped with fluffy whipped cream and seasonal fruit and berries.

    #19

    My Little Christmas Tree Quiches With Romanesco Are So Wonderfully Simple To Prepare Thanks To The Mashed Potato Base That They Can Be Integrated Into A Christmas Menu Without Any Stress

    Festive Christmas snack idea with broccoli tree on a savory tart, decorated with carrots and a heart topper.

    Together with some lamb's lettuce and cut vegetables, they are a real eye-catcher, I think.

    jankes.seelenschmaus Report

    #20

    [Homemade] Christmas Yule Log

    Chocolate Yule log topped with berries and powdered sugar, a festive Christmas snack food idea on a gold platter.

    Ferons Report

    #21

    This Vintage Cake Is A Must-Have For Your Christmas Parties!

    Festive Christmas snack food with holly decoration on a cake, held by hands in front of a Christmas tree.

    thecupcakequeens Report

    #22

    Charcuter Tree

    Christmas snack food ideas with a festive tree-shaped platter of cheeses, fruits, nuts, and cured meats.

    kindraskitchen Report

    #23

    Christmas Holly Cookies

    Christmas snack food with holly-decorated cookies and gold ornaments on a marble surface.

    legally.chef Report

    #24

    Today A Gourmet Recipe Perfect For The Month Of December That Is Coming! Florentines, A Delicacy In Every Bite To Enjoy

    Christmas snack food ideas with chocolate and nut tarts on a wooden plate, surrounded by festive decor.

    nousansgluten_ Report

    Christmas food trends in America are changing as well, but it's not KFC that Americans want. Whereas in the past, turkey was the staple of the American Christmas dinner, this generation would rather skip the long hassle and just have burgers on Christmas day. According to one poll, out of the 60% of Americans who have eaten something non-traditional on Christmas, 37% had pizza, 31% ate pasta, and 28% opted for burgers.
    #25

    To Start This Month Of Magic And Celebrations, I Offer You A “Recipe” (Assembly Even) Of Very Delicious Little Christmas Cups

    Mini marshmallow mugs with candy cane handles on cookies, festive Christmas snack food ideas.

    nousansgluten_ Report

    #26

    Sooted Tangerines In Herb Oil On Toasted Baguette With Brie! Do I Need To Say That It Is Super Tasty And Maybe The Highlight Of Christmas

    Gourmet crostini with caramelized figs, brie, and microgreens, perfect Christmas snack food ideas on a wooden board.

    grocery_wealth Report

    #27

    Cutest Ever Coconut Polar Bear

    Christmas snack food ideas with bear-shaped cupcakes on a festive plate.

    nitasha.glutenfree.cooking Report

    Christmas cookies are not safe either. According to Google Trends' 2024 Christmas Cookie Map, the Italian Christmas cookie was the most searched this year. Also called Angletti (mini angels), the little treats are made with ricotta and topped with an almond-flavored glaze. 
    #28

    How About Some Sweet Potato Rice Balls For Christmas

    Christmas snack food ideas displayed as mini tree-shaped appetizers on a plate.

    menudesunny Report

    #29

    Choc Berry Triffle - This Recipe Just Screams Christmas And Is One To Save For The Collection

    Christmas snack food ideas with layered berry trifle desserts in glass cups, garnished with chocolate and surrounded by festive decor.

    _jos_kitchen Report

    #30

    Ornament Cheeseball (Boursin With Pomegranate)

    Festive Christmas snack resembling an ornament made of pomegranate seeds with a holiday dinner setup in the background.

    alinitabakes Report

    What are your plans to cook or bake for Christmas this year? I'll be bringing my signature tiramisu to the Christmas party, but we'd love to hear about the treats and snacks you'll be preparing, Pandas. Let us know in the comments! And while you're at it, be sure to check out our Christmas treat listicles from previous years here and here!

    #31

    Roast Jerk Pork With Cranberries And Fresh Spicy Jalapeno Salsa Verde. Whilst Entering The Holiday Season, I've Added A Twist With Fresh Cranberries, Cinnamon, Rosemary And Finished It All With A Fresh Salsa Verde To Give This A Tangy Pop And A Fresh Finish

    Plate of roasted meat with berry sauce, rice, and herbs, ideal for Christmas snack food ideas.

    thesaltychilli Report

    #32

    Raining For Christmas Parties. Reindeers Made Of Chocolate Dough

    Reindeer cupcakes on a plate, surrounded by festive Christmas decor. Perfect Christmas snack food idea.

    lucie_thehubs Report

    #33

    These Reindeer Crackles Are The Cutest! And They Are Yummy Too

    Christmas snack food ideas with chocolate clusters, pretzels, and red candies on a festive plate.

    simplifycreateinspire Report

    #34

    Wreath Pizza.. Looks Pretty Good

    Christmas snack wreath pizza with tomatoes, mozzarella, and basil on a wooden table.

    thechristmaswreathcompany Report

    #35

    The Perfect Addition To Your Christmas Party! Or Fun Holiday Snacks For The Kids That Don’t Involve Chocolate!

    Christmas snack food ideas with festive designs of snowmen, reindeer, and penguins made from vegetables on a platter.

    liddierowl Report

    #36

    Christmas Snacks Inspiration

    Christmas snack food ideas featuring cucumber and carrot Christmas tree snacks.

    basta.camden Report

    #37

    Since My Favorite Time Of The Year Has Come, I'll Continue To Have Fun With Food

    Caprese salad arranged as a candy cane shape, ideal for Christmas snack food ideas.

    lulumevy Report

    #38

    These Are So Cute For Christmas

    Plate of duck-shaped Christmas snack foods with berries and a pink flower.

    anjas_landhauszauber Report

    #39

    Christmas Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting

    Christmas snack idea: Festive cake with white icing, topped with dried oranges, cinnamon sticks, and star anise.

    eat.withmatt Report

    #40

    Introducing The Next In Our Festive Range, The Brie, Bacon And Cranberry Toastie. Brie’s Creamy Texture And Mild, Buttery Flavour Contrasts With The Crispy Saltiness Of The Bacon

    Grilled cheese sandwich with cranberry, a festive Christmas snack idea.

    Bursting with festive flair, the cranberry sauce provides that fruity tang with the toasted-to-perfection bread balancing the soft interior. Pair it with a warm drink like our gingerbread latte or hot chocolate for the ultimate warming, winter treat.

    realeatingco Report

    #41

    Cute Santa Festive Dish

    Festive Christmas snack food shaped like Santa using rice, egg, and vegetables on a plate with heart and tree decorations.

    val.eatss Report

    #42

    Shall We Struffoli Together?

    Plate of festive Christmas snack food topped with colorful sprinkles.

    bbmonaciello Report

    #43

    Santa Toast Bread

    Festive Christmas snack bread shaped like Santa on a wooden board with evergreen branches.

    uni_magic__cafe Report

    #44

    2023 Christmas Design

    Decorative Christmas snack shaped like a Santa hat with strawberries and cream on grass background.

    berrysweetpavlovas Report

    #45

    No Reindeer Was Hurt In The Making Of These Strawberries

    Chocolate-covered strawberries decorated for Christmas with festive designs.

    kc.sugarfix Report

    #46

    This Christmas, Your Guests Won't Be The Only Stars At The Table

    Star-shaped Christmas snacks with cheese, caramelized onions, and rosemary on a festive platter.

    rodihome_ Report

    #47

    Christmas Dessert

    Fruit Christmas tree with pineapple, grapes, strawberries, and star-shaped slices, perfect for festive snack food ideas.

    museleung Report

    #48

    Gingerbread Blondies

    Christmas snack food idea with festive cookie bars on a wooden board, surrounded by holiday decorations.

    thepuddingwagon Report

    #49

    Christmas Croquembouche. A Luxurious Tower Of 40-45 Profiteroles Filled With Rich French Brandy Custard And Coated In Smooth White Chocolate

    Christmas snack food ideas: edible tree made of pastries, decorated with icing and a gingerbread figure at the base.

    violetcakesau Report

    #50

    Xmas Log Cake

    Festive yule log cake with chocolate swirl, dusted with powdered sugar, surrounded by pine cones and edible mushrooms; Christmas snack.

    jllin_00 Report

    #51

    An Incredible Brownie “Alfajorcito”, Filled With A Thick Dulce De Leche Layer And Decorated With A Fresh Strawberry And Chantilly Cream

    Festive snack with a strawberry Santa hat on a chocolate base, perfect for Christmas snack ideas.

    cheta.bakerygoods Report

    #52

    Xmas Meringue Tree

    Festive Christmas snack shaped like a tree, decorated with berries and cream, ideal for holiday food ideas.

    galleyofgail Report

    #53

    Christmas Appetizer - Olives, Mozzarella Pearls, Grape Tomatoes

    Christmas snack food idea: olive and cheese Christmas tree on a festive table.

    SparklingParsnip Report

    #54

    Christmas Trees Made With Brie Cheese - Topped With A Mixture Of Dried Cranberries, Parsley And Candied Pecans. Easy To Make And Taste Great - My Kind Of Dish!

    Christmas snack food ideas featuring cheese trees with pretzel sticks and herb toppings on a plate.

    haftabake Report

    #55

    Santa Cupcakes

    Christmas snack cupcakes with Santa hats on a glass plate next to a vase of red roses.

    giuliettacupcakes Report

    #56

    Gingerbread Oat Pudding

    Christmas snack with gingerbread cookies, sliced oranges, and cherries in a decorative bowl on a festive table.

    healthy.by.maja Report

    #57

    Breakfast Was A Snowman Requested By My Older Brother⛄️We Were Fighting Over How Many Refills We Wanted. By The Way, My Younger Sister Ate The Most

    Three festive pancake faces with fruit and Christmas hats, perfect for Christmas snack food ideas.

    mogumogu_shu Report

    #58

    Parties And Celebrations Can Still Be Fun With Real Food. This Is My Homemade Chocolate Brownie Topped With Some Real Cream That I Whipped. I Added A Teaspoon Of Vanilla Extract And A Strawberry On Each One And The Result Is Santa Brownies

    Brownies topped with strawberries and cream resembling Santa hats, perfect for festive Christmas snack ideas.

    franklynourished Report

    #59

    Savoury Mince Topped With Mash Snowman & Broccoli

    Christmas snack food ideas featuring a mashed potato snowman on cottage pie with broccoli.

    slimmingpats Report

    #60

    Today I Offer You A Recipe For Shortbread In The Shape Of A Barley Sugar!! Really As Beautiful As It Is Good And Perfect For A Snack With A Good Hot Chocolate Or Tea

    Festive twisted cookies on a star-shaped plate with Christmas decorations and a gift box. Perfect Christmas snack food ideas.

    nousansgluten_ Report

    #61

    Nothing Beats A No-Bake Christmas Treat, Especially When A Muffin Pan Is Involved. This White Christmas Recipe Is Made By Melting Condensed Milk, Butter And White Chocolate In A Pan And Then Adding All Those Traditional White Christmas Ingredients - And Some Vibrant Raspberry Lollies. ⁣ ⁣

    Christmas snack food featuring white chocolate-covered rice crispy treats with festive sprinkles.

    taste_team Report

    #62

    Chocolate Ganache Sandwich Cookies

    Santa-shaped cookies in various colors displayed on a tray for Christmas snack food ideas.

    rii.26c Report

    #63

    An Idea On How To Turn Ordinary Cookies Into Cool Cookies In A Few Extra Steps

    Star-shaped Christmas snack cookies with chocolate faces and almonds as decoration on a festive table.

    __mmmila Report

    #64

    These Moorish Cranberry Shortbread Truffles Might Look Fancy, But They Are The Ultimate Christmas Day Food Hack

    White chocolate truffles with drizzled dark chocolate and dried cranberries, perfect for Christmas snack food ideas.

    _jos_kitchen Report

    #65

    My First Go At Making A Homemade Gingerbread Structure

    Gingerbread gift boxes with pink and white icing on a plate, surrounded by pink ornaments, perfect Christmas snack food idea.

    aww.sam Report

    #66

    Pinecone Brownies

    Christmas snack food pine cones with powdered sugar, set against holiday decorations and festive background.

    if_mikamami Report

    #67

    Xmas Fortune Cookie Special

    Festive Christmas snack with fruit, snowflake decorations, and colorful holiday ornaments on a white plate.

    paola_marocchi_ Report

    #68

    Chubby Santa Claus Xmas Festive Dish - Tomato Egg And Santa (Made With Rice And Crab Stick)

    Festive Santa-themed Christmas snack food idea made with rice and vegetables, overlooking a city skyline.

    val.eatss Report

    #69

    Our New & Improved Cheesy Wreath

    Festive Christmas snack wreath with fruits, meats, and cheese on a white tablecloth, surrounded by candy canes.

    platternboe Report

    #70

    Today's Recipe Is One Of My Favorites: Heavenly Gingerbread Brownies With Cream Cheese Frosting That Will Fill Your Home With The Smell Of The Festive Season

    Festive brownies topped with cream and colorful sprinkles, perfect Christmas snack food idea on a rustic wooden board.

    akis_petretzikis Report

    #71

    French Toast Casserole For Christmas Breakfast

    Baked bread pudding dusted with powdered sugar, a delicious Christmas snack idea.

    jamesissofast Report

    #72

    Baba Ghanoush With Pomegranate

    Christmas snack food idea with pomegranate seeds and basil leaves on a sliced eggplant, arranged on a white plate.

    cookthym Report

    #73

    Christmas Trifle

    Festive Christmas snacks with gingerbread decorations in glass cups, surrounded by holiday ornaments and decor.

    nitasha.glutenfree.cooking Report

    #74

    More X-Mas Preparation. Duck, Caramelized Onions, Pistachio, Beetroot

    Gourmet Christmas snack with steak, green beans, beet puree, and fries on a wooden platter.

    ___thetravelingchef___ Report

    #75

    Christmas Red Velvet

    Christmas snack food idea: festive bundt cake with Santa decoration in front of a lit Christmas tree.

    robertamasciopinto Report

    #76

    Santa Fruit Sticks

    Festive Christmas snack ideas with skewered fruits, including bananas, strawberries, grapes, and edible googly eyes.

    deezibara Report

    #77

    [homemade] Salmon Wellington! I Shaped It Like A Fish

    Baked fish-shaped puff pastry on parchment, a creative Christmas snack food idea.

    My first try at making a salmon wellington! It was my trial run for Christmas dinner. I think it came out pretty cute, and it tasted great too imo I need to actually look at a picture of a salmon next time I think lol

    PainBunni Report

    #78

    Saturdays Are For Fun Pancakes! Look At These Cute Reindeer!

    Reindeer-shaped Christmas snack made with pancakes, bacon, banana, blueberries, and a strawberry on a white plate.

    mangosandmayhem Report

    #79

    Croquembouche

    Tower of cream puffs arranged as a festive Christmas snack food idea on a dining table.

    thecookandcork Report

    #80

    Have Your Menu Really Stand Out This Xmas With These Fabulous Couscous Balls

    Christmas snack food ideas with colorful salad in a white dish, surrounded by various festive treats on a wooden table.

    abunoorfoods Report

    #81

    Experimenting On The Individual Christmas Sherry Trifles

    Festive Christmas snack with whipped cream and sprinkles in glass cups on a dark countertop.

    the_failed_chef_ Report

