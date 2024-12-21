To get even more Christmas treat ideas, Bored Panda reached out to nutrition and health coach Ciara Turley. She told us what this year's Christmas food trends are going to be and even shared the most delicious Christmas Pavlova Wreath recipe with us. You'll find it below!

That's why we've decided to honor our old Panda tradition and give you some ideas for tasty, visually stunning snacks and meals you can impress your loved ones with this holiday season. Check out what people made for their Christmas table this year, and glean some inspiration to make your holidays truly magical!

If you celebrate Christmas , you undoubtedly will be attending some holiday parties this year. And what's the cardinal party sin? Not to bring anything for your friends and family to snack on, of course! It's not just about being a great guest; it's also a chance to show off your culinary and pastry-making prowess.

#1 Christmas Poppy Star, Have A Nice Sunday My Dears Share icon

Food blogger and nutrition and health coach Ciara Turley tells us that this year, more and more Christmas recipes seem to be tailored for air fryers and slow cookers. "Air fryer turkey and baked cheese with hot honey have become popular choices," she says. "Slow cookers are being used for everything from Christmas hams to festive hot chocolates and mulled wine." "Cheese continues to be a major feature," she adds. "Fabulous creations like cranberry and nut-crumbed soft cheese logs or cheese shaped into Christmas trees create stunning centerpieces for cheeseboards and charcuterie platters." When it comes to desserts, they're getting modern makeovers this year, too. "Baileys and chocolate trifles, pavlova wreaths, and pavlova Christmas trees are reinventing classics with a touch of festive creativity," Turley says.

RELATED:

#2 For The Christmas Morning Share icon

#3 Like Cinnamon Rolls But Prettier And Perfect For Christmas Brunchs Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday snacks and bakes not only have to be delicious, but they have to look the part, too. We asked Ciara how home bakers and home cooks can balance this task to create visually stunning but practical dishes and snacks. "I focus on easy-to-follow recipes that aren't overly complicated, using bright garnishes to enhance visual appeal," she says in short. "For desserts, vibrant berries and fresh mint leaves add a festive touch, while sprigs of rosemary or thyme work beautifully for savoury dishes," Ciara adds. "I also love adding my own spin to Christmas classics. For example, air fryer parmesan roasted parsnips with a drizzle of honey or pan-fried Brussels sprouts with bacon and maple pecans are simple and flavourful options. They're easy to prepare, delicious, and bring a festive flair to the table." In November, Ciara launched her Christmas ebook where you can find 30 easy-to-follow, delicious Christmas-inspired recipes to take the hassle out of Christmas entertaining. "From tasty festive nibbles, delicious desserts and cocktails, and, of course, the full Christmas dinner, each recipe is designed to be both easy and tasty, with lots of air fryer options!" Ciara says. Be sure to check it out here, Pandas!



#4 Black Forest Cake Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 The First Gifts Of The New Year Making These Tiny Brownie Packages Was So Much Fun You Should Definitely Try This For Christmas Share icon

#6 Cute Christmas Cake Share icon

The one goodie that Ciara can't imagine her Christmas dinner table without is her signature Christmas Pavlova Wreath. She makes it every year and it's always a hit. "I love experimenting with different toppings, but my Baileys and Raspberry Meringue Wreath with a chocolate drizzle is a consistent crowd-pleaser," she adds. "It's also practical for the busy Christmas season as you can prepare the meringue days in advance and simply add the toppings on the day you serve it," Ciara explains. Scroll a little further down to see the full recipe, or find it on Ciara's Instagram page!



#7 Both Of Us And The Jolly Snowmen Here Wish Everyone A Merry Christmas Share icon

#8 Drizzled In Hot Fudge Sauce And Loaded With Pretty Peppermint Pieces, This Treat Will Have Everyone Going Back For Seconds Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 This Years Trifle For My Family Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Recipe: Baileys and Raspberry Meringue Wreath Ingredients: 6 large egg whites 300g sugar or sweetener 1 tsp vanilla extract 1 tsp cornflour 1 tsp white vinegar Topping: Fresh or frozen raspberries 30g melted chocolate A handful mint leaves 500ml cream whipped 35ml baileys Preheat oven to 140c (fan oven). Beat the eggs until they are stiff white peaks then gradually add in the sweetener and vanilla until shiny and glossy. Mix together the cornflour and vinegar and fold into the meringue. Line a large tray with baking paper and draw a 12-inch circle and then a 6-inch inner circle, then turn the paper over and dollop on the meringue in the wreath outline. Using a knife to dig a slight trench through the centre top of the wreath for the cream to go into when cooked. Place in the oven and turn it down to 130c and cook for around an hour and 15 and leave in the oven to fully cook, I left it overnight! Then whip the cream add in the baileys, dollop onto the wreath and top with the raspberries, and drizzle the melted chocolate! Then add a few mint leaves, divine!!

#10 [homemade] Puff Pastry Christmas Tree Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Pinecone Cookies For Christmas Holiday! [homemade] Share icon

#12 Christmas Cookies. These Cookies Are Nice To Share And Give Away, They Are Easy To Make And Are Ideal For These Christmas Holidays Share icon

We might think that homemade Christmas dinners are a thing of the past. "Only our grandparents used to spend two weeks before Christmas to prepare for the big family dinner, this is not for us!" the young generation might say. Yet statistics paint quite a different picture. According to one poll, 61% of Americans say they will prepare a Christmas dinner at home themselves. 33% will also be hosting other people, like family and friends. Still, some people plan to either order or dine out for the holidays. According to Statista, 2% of Americans will be ordering their Christmas meal, and another 2% plan to go out to eat.

#13 3D Christmas Tree Cookies Share icon

#14 Edible Pine Cone Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Christmas Chicken Share icon

If you're reading this list, you're probably looking for some ideas for your Christmas dinner table. The centerpiece of a Christmas dinner, at least in the U.S., is often a turkey or a ham. And since many American families have just had turkey on Thanksgiving, many opt for a roast ham. In the UK, people also go for a turkey.

#16 No Flavour Is More Festive Than Gingerbread, And My Gingerbread Fudge Certainly Doesn’t Disappoint! Share icon

#17 With Three Distinct Layers, This Stunning Rocky Road Would Make The Perfect Festive Treat - Both As A Dessert Or An Edible Gift. If You Want To Ramp Up The Christmas Factor, Throw In Some Red Smarties And You Are Good To Go! ⁣ Share icon

#18 Caprese Christmas Wreath Share icon

Australians and New Zealanders, since they enjoy hot and sunny weather during the holidays, usually go for a hearty Christmas barbecue. They do grilled meats, burgers, chicken, or barbecue prawns. Cold beer is a staple that goes together with the meal really well, and the staple dessert for the holiday season is a Pavlova topped with fluffy whipped cream and seasonal fruit and berries. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My Little Christmas Tree Quiches With Romanesco Are So Wonderfully Simple To Prepare Thanks To The Mashed Potato Base That They Can Be Integrated Into A Christmas Menu Without Any Stress Share icon Together with some lamb's lettuce and cut vegetables, they are a real eye-catcher, I think.

#20 [Homemade] Christmas Yule Log Share icon

#21 This Vintage Cake Is A Must-Have For Your Christmas Parties! Share icon

Japan has a really interesting tradition when it comes to Christmas dinners. Due to a very successful marketing campaign in the 1970s, many Japanese people get a bucket of KFC chicken. The holiday chicken party bucket includes drumsticks, a shrimp gratin, and a chocolate cake. People start ordering the holiday special as early as November, as it can often sell out on Christmas day. ADVERTISEMENT

#22 Charcuter Tree Share icon

#23 Christmas Holly Cookies Share icon

#24 Today A Gourmet Recipe Perfect For The Month Of December That Is Coming! Florentines, A Delicacy In Every Bite To Enjoy Share icon

Christmas food trends in America are changing as well, but it's not KFC that Americans want. Whereas in the past, turkey was the staple of the American Christmas dinner, this generation would rather skip the long hassle and just have burgers on Christmas day. According to one poll, out of the 60% of Americans who have eaten something non-traditional on Christmas, 37% had pizza, 31% ate pasta, and 28% opted for burgers.

#25 To Start This Month Of Magic And Celebrations, I Offer You A “Recipe” (Assembly Even) Of Very Delicious Little Christmas Cups Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 Sooted Tangerines In Herb Oil On Toasted Baguette With Brie! Do I Need To Say That It Is Super Tasty And Maybe The Highlight Of Christmas Share icon

#27 Cutest Ever Coconut Polar Bear Share icon

Christmas cookies are not safe either. According to Google Trends' 2024 Christmas Cookie Map, the Italian Christmas cookie was the most searched this year. Also called Angletti (mini angels), the little treats are made with ricotta and topped with an almond-flavored glaze.

#28 How About Some Sweet Potato Rice Balls For Christmas Share icon

#29 Choc Berry Triffle - This Recipe Just Screams Christmas And Is One To Save For The Collection Share icon

#30 Ornament Cheeseball (Boursin With Pomegranate) Share icon

What are your plans to cook or bake for Christmas this year? I'll be bringing my signature tiramisu to the Christmas party, but we'd love to hear about the treats and snacks you'll be preparing, Pandas. Let us know in the comments! And while you're at it, be sure to check out our Christmas treat listicles from previous years here and here! ADVERTISEMENT

#31 Roast Jerk Pork With Cranberries And Fresh Spicy Jalapeno Salsa Verde. Whilst Entering The Holiday Season, I've Added A Twist With Fresh Cranberries, Cinnamon, Rosemary And Finished It All With A Fresh Salsa Verde To Give This A Tangy Pop And A Fresh Finish Share icon

#32 Raining For Christmas Parties. Reindeers Made Of Chocolate Dough Share icon

#33 These Reindeer Crackles Are The Cutest! And They Are Yummy Too Share icon

#34 Wreath Pizza.. Looks Pretty Good Share icon

#35 The Perfect Addition To Your Christmas Party! Or Fun Holiday Snacks For The Kids That Don’t Involve Chocolate! Share icon

#36 Christmas Snacks Inspiration Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Since My Favorite Time Of The Year Has Come, I'll Continue To Have Fun With Food Share icon

#38 These Are So Cute For Christmas Share icon

#39 Christmas Carrot Cake With Cream Cheese Frosting Share icon

#40 Introducing The Next In Our Festive Range, The Brie, Bacon And Cranberry Toastie. Brie’s Creamy Texture And Mild, Buttery Flavour Contrasts With The Crispy Saltiness Of The Bacon Share icon Bursting with festive flair, the cranberry sauce provides that fruity tang with the toasted-to-perfection bread balancing the soft interior. Pair it with a warm drink like our gingerbread latte or hot chocolate for the ultimate warming, winter treat.

#41 Cute Santa Festive Dish Share icon

#42 Shall We Struffoli Together? Share icon

#43 Santa Toast Bread Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#44 2023 Christmas Design Share icon

#45 No Reindeer Was Hurt In The Making Of These Strawberries Share icon

#46 This Christmas, Your Guests Won't Be The Only Stars At The Table Share icon

#47 Christmas Dessert Share icon

#48 Gingerbread Blondies Share icon

#49 Christmas Croquembouche. A Luxurious Tower Of 40-45 Profiteroles Filled With Rich French Brandy Custard And Coated In Smooth White Chocolate Share icon

#50 Xmas Log Cake Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#51 An Incredible Brownie “Alfajorcito”, Filled With A Thick Dulce De Leche Layer And Decorated With A Fresh Strawberry And Chantilly Cream Share icon

#52 Xmas Meringue Tree Share icon

#53 Christmas Appetizer - Olives, Mozzarella Pearls, Grape Tomatoes Share icon

#54 Christmas Trees Made With Brie Cheese - Topped With A Mixture Of Dried Cranberries, Parsley And Candied Pecans. Easy To Make And Taste Great - My Kind Of Dish! Share icon

#55 Santa Cupcakes Share icon

#56 Gingerbread Oat Pudding Share icon

#57 Breakfast Was A Snowman Requested By My Older Brother⛄️We Were Fighting Over How Many Refills We Wanted. By The Way, My Younger Sister Ate The Most Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#58 Parties And Celebrations Can Still Be Fun With Real Food. This Is My Homemade Chocolate Brownie Topped With Some Real Cream That I Whipped. I Added A Teaspoon Of Vanilla Extract And A Strawberry On Each One And The Result Is Santa Brownies Share icon

#59 Savoury Mince Topped With Mash Snowman & Broccoli Share icon

#60 Today I Offer You A Recipe For Shortbread In The Shape Of A Barley Sugar!! Really As Beautiful As It Is Good And Perfect For A Snack With A Good Hot Chocolate Or Tea Share icon

#61 Nothing Beats A No-Bake Christmas Treat, Especially When A Muffin Pan Is Involved. This White Christmas Recipe Is Made By Melting Condensed Milk, Butter And White Chocolate In A Pan And Then Adding All Those Traditional White Christmas Ingredients - And Some Vibrant Raspberry Lollies. ⁣ ⁣ Share icon

#62 Chocolate Ganache Sandwich Cookies Share icon

#63 An Idea On How To Turn Ordinary Cookies Into Cool Cookies In A Few Extra Steps Share icon

#64 These Moorish Cranberry Shortbread Truffles Might Look Fancy, But They Are The Ultimate Christmas Day Food Hack Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 My First Go At Making A Homemade Gingerbread Structure Share icon

#66 Pinecone Brownies Share icon

#67 Xmas Fortune Cookie Special Share icon

#68 Chubby Santa Claus Xmas Festive Dish - Tomato Egg And Santa (Made With Rice And Crab Stick) Share icon

#69 Our New & Improved Cheesy Wreath Share icon

#70 Today's Recipe Is One Of My Favorites: Heavenly Gingerbread Brownies With Cream Cheese Frosting That Will Fill Your Home With The Smell Of The Festive Season Share icon

#71 French Toast Casserole For Christmas Breakfast Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#72 Baba Ghanoush With Pomegranate Share icon

#73 Christmas Trifle Share icon

#74 More X-Mas Preparation. Duck, Caramelized Onions, Pistachio, Beetroot Share icon

#75 Christmas Red Velvet Share icon

#76 Santa Fruit Sticks Share icon

#77 [homemade] Salmon Wellington! I Shaped It Like A Fish Share icon My first try at making a salmon wellington! It was my trial run for Christmas dinner. I think it came out pretty cute, and it tasted great too imo I need to actually look at a picture of a salmon next time I think lol

ADVERTISEMENT

#78 Saturdays Are For Fun Pancakes! Look At These Cute Reindeer! Share icon

#79 Croquembouche Share icon

#80 Have Your Menu Really Stand Out This Xmas With These Fabulous Couscous Balls Share icon