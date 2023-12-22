91 Stunning Christmas Meals That Might Add To Your Festive Menu (New Pics)
The Christmas spirit is at an all-time high, with the holiday being a mere two days away. Mariah Carey has been fully awakened from her slumber, and we can almost taste the delicious meals that will be waiting for us at the festive dinner table. Your stomach has growled at you even at the thought of it, hasn’t it?
A juicy turkey, delicious sides, sweet pecan pies, and freshly baked gingerbread cookies—these are the foods that we usually save for Christmas and get to savor during the holidays.
But if you haven’t planned your meals or you might feel overwhelmed wondering what to serve this year, don’t worry; Bored Panda is here to help!
We’ve compiled a list of some of the most stunning Christmas dishes that creative cooks have whipped up in their kitchens. So kick back and feast your eyes on the mouth-watering meals below that might give you some inspiration for your own festive table.
Here's The Completed Snow Globe Cake. A White Chocolate Chiffon Fresh Cream Drip Cake, Butter Cookie Decorations, And A Crystal Sugar Dome That Took Years Off My Life. Merry Christmas
A Simple Definition Of Christmas
Gingerbread Imperial Star Destroyer
Usually, our Christmas table is full of meals that we enjoy the most, making each one of them unique. But the festive dinner isn’t the same without traditional staples like a roasted bird, Brussels sprouts, mash with gravy, or gingerbread cookies.
For example, in the UK, people eat over ten million turkeys at Christmas, and even though there’s always someone complaining about the meat being dry or bland, it’s a fan favorite across the country.
Vanilla Cupcake Wreaths With Chocolate Peppermint Ganache
Christmas Cake With Something Cute
This Christmas Focaccia Was Definitely, Not A Waste Of Thyme, Sage Or Rosemary
But have we ever stopped to think about the origins of the dishes we put on our tables every year? The turkey, for example, initially started as a goose. People avoided slaughtering cows for meat, as they produced milk all year round, while chickens produced eggs, which were quite expensive. Geese only lay eggs seasonally, which makes them the perfect candidates for the Christmas table.
This holiday dish quickly became a staple in many households. However, the bird wasn’t enough to feed bigger families, and eventually, imported turkeys replaced them by the mid-twentieth century.
Christmas Rubik's Cube
Christmas Tree Canapés. I'm So Ready For All Things Festive
Snowy Chocolate Pinecones
Gingerbread is also a classic during the holidays, but did you know that the tradition of building and decorating it as a house began in Germany? Food historians say that this activity started with the Brothers Grimm publishing their book of fairy tales in the 1800s. The story of Hansel and Gretel, two children who found a house made of bread and sugar decorations, circulated throughout the country and inspired German bakers to create their own versions.
Today, the edible structures have become vastly bigger and more intricate, like this Downton Abbey one.
I Used Pomegranate Arils To Make Christmas Trees On The Side Of This White Chocolate Pomegranate Cake, And It Turned Out So Cute
I Made A Van Gogh Gingerbread House
Some Santa Hat Whipped Cream Cupcakes I Made Today
Besides, we also have to thank Germany for coming up with our beloved candy canes. The popular legend says that they date back to 1670 when the choirmaster at the Cologne Cathedral handed out sugar sticks to the younger singers to quiet them down during the Living Creche ceremony. People complained that sweets weren’t appropriate at church, so he bent them into shepherd's hooks in honor of Christmas.
There’s also another version, a less fun one, that says that it’s possible that Germans angled candy canes to hang them from trees alongside other decorations like cookies and fruits.
Get Ready To Be The Talk Of The Party When You Bring This Board To Your Grinchmas Celebrations. If It Weren't Filled With So Many Delicious Treats You Might Feel Naughty Eating It
I Made Santa Macarons Today. Filled With Nutella Buttercream
Since You Guys Loved The Wreaths, Here's Another Simple Royal Icing Technique
Additionally, it’s common that during the holidays, most avid bakers and cooks pull out spices like cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger from their cupboards. Afterward, they appear in all sorts of dishes, and it’s all because of some soldiers who fought in the Crusades (a religious war). They were the ones who brought back the spices and the style of combining them with dried fruit and meat. At first, they were so valuable that they were saved for the most important celebrations, particularly Christmas. Now they are easily accessible and can be found in pies, cookies, and chicken dishes.
First Attempt Ever At Royal Icing And Flooding. Not Perfect, So I Think The Melted Snowman Cookies Were The Right Choice For A First Project. They’re Authentic Looking
Christmas Cake With Festive Decor
I Also Made An Apple Pie For Christmas. And Wanted Someone To See It
Homemade Christmas Beef Wellington
The famous Yule log, or rolled chocolate sponge, goes all the way back to Scandinavian paganism when the ancient Norse burned round firewood to celebrate the sun's return at the winter solstice. After Christianity swept the UK, the tradition continued by scorching them in fireplaces. But as homes got smaller, it became harder to fit large logs in them. Instead, someone decided to bake a cake as a reminder of it, and the Yule log was born. In the 19th century, it became popular across Europe when Parisian bakeries started making and embellishing them to place on their displays.
Christmas-Themed Macarons. Hope Santa Likes It
Reindeer Bento Stuffed With Green Pepper Meat It's Great For Christmas, And It's Fun To Make
Christmas Pound Cake
Vegan Gingerbread Loaf With Cream Cheese Frosting
Eggnog, as we know it today, is a concoction of eggs, milk, and sugar spiked with rum or bourbon. While its lineage can’t be accurately traced back, most historians agree that it originated from the medieval British drink “posset.” It was made with hot milk that was curdled with wine or ale and flavored with spices. The ingredients were the food of the wealthy, so eggnog was often used in toasts for prosperity and good health. It was tied to the holiday when the drink reached America. In fact, George Washington shared his own eggnog recipe that was very alcohol-heavy, with four different types of booze included in it. What a fun guy!
Happy December Everyone. I Made This Charcuterie Wreath
After A Beautiful Day Spent Outside, My Girls Always Need Hot Chocolate. Literally, Can't Live Without It. And What Is Hot Cocoa Without Mini Marshmallows?
Vegetable Quiche With Chestnut Mushrooms, Spinach And Cheese. Isn't This A Really Nice Christmas Dish?
I've Been Thinking What To Cook For Christmas This Year
As we can see, we've come a long way before we ended up with unique dishes like the ones on the list. If you lack the confidence to try the creative Christmas foods you see in the pictures, maybe you can try returning to the traditional ones; no one will judge you for it!
And those of you who have planned your Christmas menu in advance, let us know in the comments what whimsical treats you’ll be surprising your loved ones with.
Lastly, we wish you delicious upcoming holidays and happy cooking!
Santa Bread
Got A Mandolin For Christmas So I Made Ratatouille
I Baked This Book Stack Chocolate Christmas Cake. It Is 100% Edible
My Grandma's Christmas Cookies
Every Christmas Eve, I Make Julia Child's Queen Of Sheba Cake With Chocolate Almond Pine Cones
Homemade Christmas Charcuterie Board
Cinnamon Rolls, Made By My Brother For Christmas
"Up" Gingerbread House
I Made A Gingerbread House From Scratch. All Edible
Santa's Bag
My Attempt At A Cupcake Wreath For My Son's Preschool Staff
Ordered Some Sprinkles On Etsy And Made These Door Cookies With Wreaths
Ricotta Pancakes With Strawberry Santa And His Butter & Candy Cane Sleigh
If You're Anything Like Me, The Lead-Up To Christmas Is Already Too Busy, But As A Parent, You Want To Add As Much Magic To The Season As You Can, Am I Right?
Christmas Cookies
I Made Melted Snowman Cookies
Homemade Christmas Stained Glass Window Cookies
Couldn't Make My Pumpkin Pie For Thanksgiving So I Gave It A Christmas Glow Up
A Cheese & Olive Christmas Tree
Homemade Chocolate And Raspberry Christmas Trunk Cake
Christmas Strawberry Santas
Christmas Wreath Sugar Cookies With Buttercream Icing
Here Are 2 Festive Edible Tips To Make For Christmas. I Made The Sausage Tray A Few Years Ago For The Sit-In Night And The Fruit Tray As A Snack For The Kids
Christmas Tree Potato
Try Out These Dreamy Chocolate Orange Moose Cups. Your Guests And Crew Will Fall In Love With Them
Festive Salmon In Puff Pastry
Christmas Tree Focaccia
I Made Christmas-Themed Macarons, Enjoy
My Fiance And I Enjoyed Baking A Christmas (Eve) Cranberry Orange Cake
Second Year Making This Cake. Starting My Own Christmas Tradition With It
Kourampiedes - Christmas Almond Biscuits
Christmas Tree Cupcakes
I Made Snow Globe Cupcakes
My Daughter Asked Santa Claus For A Giant Cherry Pop Tart
When Your Santa Sugar Cookies Come Out Looking Like Southpark
Speculaas Is A Biscuit Full Of Herbs And Spices. Traditionally Baked On Or Just Before St Nicholas' Day In The Nederlands (5th December) And Around Christmas In Germany And Austria
Christmas Recipes: Rabanada (Brazilian French Toast) Stuffed With Salted Caramel
Whoever Invented This, I Hate You. Every Christmas I Have To Put The Ears, Eyes, And Nose On
I Made Some Traditional German Christmas Cookies With My Mum. Look At This Perfect Little Heart
Ingredients: 300g All-purpose flour; 150g sugar; 2 teaspoons vanilla sugar (I am using some self-made here); 1 egg; 200g butter; A pinch of salt; 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder; 2 tablespoons of cream.
Mix the flour, sugar, and vanilla sugar in a bowl, then add the egg, butter, and salt (I strongly recommend adding the butter in little pieces, as it will be much easier to knead). Then knead the dough with your hands until you have a nice firm ball. In the next step, you part the dough in half, take one of the halves, and knead in the cocoa powder and cream. The dough itself is now completed and then you come to the fun part: designing your cookies.
Who's Doing A Ham On Christmas Day? Here's My Jam And Whiskey Glazed Ham
Dark Chocolate Christmas Bundt Cake
It's That Time Of The Year Again. Baked Some Christmas Cookies With My Wife
Mille-Feuille With Matcha, White Chocolate And Gold Pearls. Merry Christmas
Christmas Tree Snack Board
We Have A Running Joke With My Friends That I Only Cook Hotdogs. I Hope They Enjoy Their Christmas Cookies
Winter And Christmas Holidays Also Mean The Beginning Of The Brussels Sprout Season For Many Canadians. Homemade Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Bacon And Shallot
Christmas Sugar Cookies
A Christmas Wellington
Blazed Salmon For Christmas
This Little Reindeer Snack Has All The Good Stuff - Nutella Toast, Fresh Grapes, And Candy Canes To Give It A Festive Feel
For Christmas, I Attempted A Kransekake. It Wasn't As High As I Wanted It To Be, But It Was Crazy Delicious
Beef Tenderloin With Chimichurri I Made For Christmas Dinner
Homemade Lemon Cream And Strawberry Panettone My Sister Made For Christmas Day
Homemade Christmas Tarts
Fondant Potatoes For Christmas Dinner
Impress Your Party Guests With This Festive Olive And Cheese Appetizer. It's So Easy To Throw Together At The Last Minute, And The Rosemary Smells Amazing
These Are The Fun Cookies I Baked Over The Weekend
Homemade Glazed Christmas Ham
Mushroom Cube With Fresh Marjoram And Lemon Peel. "Mushrooms Kuba" Is Probably The Easiest And Typical Czech Winter Dish
Candy Cane Breakfast Bowl Made With Mango Yogurt, Topped With Candy Cane Christmas Sprinkles, Strawberries, And Banana
Tasty Fish Soup (Inspired By Hungarian Fisherman's Stew). This Bright Red Folk Soup Brings Warmth To Hungarians During The Wintertime
Made This McNugget Tree For A Christmas Party. It Was A Hit
