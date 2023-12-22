ADVERTISEMENT

The Christmas spirit is at an all-time high, with the holiday being a mere two days away. Mariah Carey has been fully awakened from her slumber, and we can almost taste the delicious meals that will be waiting for us at the festive dinner table. Your stomach has growled at you even at the thought of it, hasn’t it?

A juicy turkey, delicious sides, sweet pecan pies, and freshly baked gingerbread cookies—these are the foods that we usually save for Christmas and get to savor during the holidays.

But if you haven’t planned your meals or you might feel overwhelmed wondering what to serve this year, don’t worry; Bored Panda is here to help!

We’ve compiled a list of some of the most stunning Christmas dishes that creative cooks have whipped up in their kitchens. So kick back and feast your eyes on the mouth-watering meals below that might give you some inspiration for your own festive table.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Here's The Completed Snow Globe Cake. A White Chocolate Chiffon Fresh Cream Drip Cake, Butter Cookie Decorations, And A Crystal Sugar Dome That Took Years Off My Life. Merry Christmas

Here's The Completed Snow Globe Cake. A White Chocolate Chiffon Fresh Cream Drip Cake, Butter Cookie Decorations, And A Crystal Sugar Dome That Took Years Off My Life. Merry Christmas

petrichoro Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
33points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

A Simple Definition Of Christmas

A Simple Definition Of Christmas

letsbakesby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Gingerbread Imperial Star Destroyer

Gingerbread Imperial Star Destroyer

alfosn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST

Usually, our Christmas table is full of meals that we enjoy the most, making each one of them unique. But the festive dinner isn’t the same without traditional staples like a roasted bird, Brussels sprouts, mash with gravy, or gingerbread cookies.

For example, in the UK, people eat over ten million turkeys at Christmas, and even though there’s always someone complaining about the meat being dry or bland, it’s a fan favorite across the country.
#4

Vanilla Cupcake Wreaths With Chocolate Peppermint Ganache

Vanilla Cupcake Wreaths With Chocolate Peppermint Ganache

BabyCakesBakeryyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

Christmas Cake With Something Cute

Christmas Cake With Something Cute

letsbakesby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
27points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

This Christmas Focaccia Was Definitely, Not A Waste Of Thyme, Sage Or Rosemary

This Christmas Focaccia Was Definitely, Not A Waste Of Thyme, Sage Or Rosemary

Typically-lost Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST

But have we ever stopped to think about the origins of the dishes we put on our tables every year? The turkey, for example, initially started as a goose. People avoided slaughtering cows for meat, as they produced milk all year round, while chickens produced eggs, which were quite expensive. Geese only lay eggs seasonally, which makes them the perfect candidates for the Christmas table.

ADVERTISEMENT

This holiday dish quickly became a staple in many households. However, the bird wasn’t enough to feed bigger families, and eventually, imported turkeys replaced them by the mid-twentieth century.
#7

Christmas Rubik's Cube

Christmas Rubik's Cube

Newbee_3000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Christmas Tree Canapés. I'm So Ready For All Things Festive

Christmas Tree Canapés. I'm So Ready For All Things Festive

fancyplantsfoodie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
tanne82 avatar
Me
Me
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's the only thing on this list I might be able to finish myself

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Snowy Chocolate Pinecones

Snowy Chocolate Pinecones

cravingcrafts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST

Gingerbread is also a classic during the holidays, but did you know that the tradition of building and decorating it as a house began in Germany? Food historians say that this activity started with the Brothers Grimm publishing their book of fairy tales in the 1800s. The story of Hansel and Gretel, two children who found a house made of bread and sugar decorations, circulated throughout the country and inspired German bakers to create their own versions.

Today, the edible structures have become vastly bigger and more intricate, like this Downton Abbey one.
#10

I Used Pomegranate Arils To Make Christmas Trees On The Side Of This White Chocolate Pomegranate Cake, And It Turned Out So Cute

I Used Pomegranate Arils To Make Christmas Trees On The Side Of This White Chocolate Pomegranate Cake, And It Turned Out So Cute

thefloralapron Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

I Made A Van Gogh Gingerbread House

I Made A Van Gogh Gingerbread House

IndigoSalsa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#12

Some Santa Hat Whipped Cream Cupcakes I Made Today

Some Santa Hat Whipped Cream Cupcakes I Made Today

savvygee13 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST

Besides, we also have to thank Germany for coming up with our beloved candy canes. The popular legend says that they date back to 1670 when the choirmaster at the Cologne Cathedral handed out sugar sticks to the younger singers to quiet them down during the Living Creche ceremony. People complained that sweets weren’t appropriate at church, so he bent them into shepherd's hooks in honor of Christmas.

There’s also another version, a less fun one, that says that it’s possible that Germans angled candy canes to hang them from trees alongside other decorations like cookies and fruits.
#13

Get Ready To Be The Talk Of The Party When You Bring This Board To Your Grinchmas Celebrations. If It Weren't Filled With So Many Delicious Treats You Might Feel Naughty Eating It

Get Ready To Be The Talk Of The Party When You Bring This Board To Your Grinchmas Celebrations. If It Weren't Filled With So Many Delicious Treats You Might Feel Naughty Eating It

playpartyplan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

I Made Santa Macarons Today. Filled With Nutella Buttercream

I Made Santa Macarons Today. Filled With Nutella Buttercream

Gibby5683 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Since You Guys Loved The Wreaths, Here's Another Simple Royal Icing Technique

Since You Guys Loved The Wreaths, Here's Another Simple Royal Icing Technique

Owlbbaking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST

Additionally, it’s common that during the holidays, most avid bakers and cooks pull out spices like cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger from their cupboards. Afterward, they appear in all sorts of dishes, and it’s all because of some soldiers who fought in the Crusades (a religious war). They were the ones who brought back the spices and the style of combining them with dried fruit and meat. At first, they were so valuable that they were saved for the most important celebrations, particularly Christmas. Now they are easily accessible and can be found in pies, cookies, and chicken dishes.

ADVERTISEMENT
#16

First Attempt Ever At Royal Icing And Flooding. Not Perfect, So I Think The Melted Snowman Cookies Were The Right Choice For A First Project. They’re Authentic Looking

First Attempt Ever At Royal Icing And Flooding. Not Perfect, So I Think The Melted Snowman Cookies Were The Right Choice For A First Project. They’re Authentic Looking

querencia34 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

Christmas Cake With Festive Decor

Christmas Cake With Festive Decor

a.bite.of.heaven Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

I Also Made An Apple Pie For Christmas. And Wanted Someone To See It

I Also Made An Apple Pie For Christmas. And Wanted Someone To See It

tafunast Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

Homemade Christmas Beef Wellington

Homemade Christmas Beef Wellington

BillyrayChowderpants Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

The famous Yule log, or rolled chocolate sponge, goes all the way back to Scandinavian paganism when the ancient Norse burned round firewood to celebrate the sun's return at the winter solstice. After Christianity swept the UK, the tradition continued by scorching them in fireplaces. But as homes got smaller, it became harder to fit large logs in them. Instead, someone decided to bake a cake as a reminder of it, and the Yule log was born. In the 19th century, it became popular across Europe when Parisian bakeries started making and embellishing them to place on their displays.
#20

Christmas-Themed Macarons. Hope Santa Likes It

Christmas-Themed Macarons. Hope Santa Likes It

hotdogs-r-sandwiches Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Reindeer Bento Stuffed With Green Pepper Meat It's Great For Christmas, And It's Fun To Make

Reindeer Bento Stuffed With Green Pepper Meat It's Great For Christmas, And It's Fun To Make

yur_rii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Christmas Pound Cake

Christmas Pound Cake

downtothekrumb Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I managed to make a loaf cake like that, but not a ring cake

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#23

Vegan Gingerbread Loaf With Cream Cheese Frosting

Vegan Gingerbread Loaf With Cream Cheese Frosting

nourishing.amy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is cream cheese dairy free (DF)?if not then loaf is no longer vegan. Did they mean gluten free, GF...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Eggnog, as we know it today, is a concoction of eggs, milk, and sugar spiked with rum or bourbon. While its lineage can’t be accurately traced back, most historians agree that it originated from the medieval British drink “posset.” It was made with hot milk that was curdled with wine or ale and flavored with spices. The ingredients were the food of the wealthy, so eggnog was often used in toasts for prosperity and good health. It was tied to the holiday when the drink reached America. In fact, George Washington shared his own eggnog recipe that was very alcohol-heavy, with four different types of booze included in it. What a fun guy!
#24

Happy December Everyone. I Made This Charcuterie Wreath

Happy December Everyone. I Made This Charcuterie Wreath

makefoodlovely Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

After A Beautiful Day Spent Outside, My Girls Always Need Hot Chocolate. Literally, Can't Live Without It. And What Is Hot Cocoa Without Mini Marshmallows?

After A Beautiful Day Spent Outside, My Girls Always Need Hot Chocolate. Literally, Can't Live Without It. And What Is Hot Cocoa Without Mini Marshmallows?

cutefoodforkids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Vegetable Quiche With Chestnut Mushrooms, Spinach And Cheese. Isn't This A Really Nice Christmas Dish?

Vegetable Quiche With Chestnut Mushrooms, Spinach And Cheese. Isn't This A Really Nice Christmas Dish?

You can use it as a vegetable course with a good piece of meat, but it is also super delicious as a main meal.

renees_eettafel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#27

I've Been Thinking What To Cook For Christmas This Year

I've Been Thinking What To Cook For Christmas This Year

brightercook Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST

As we can see, we've come a long way before we ended up with unique dishes like the ones on the list. If you lack the confidence to try the creative Christmas foods you see in the pictures, maybe you can try returning to the traditional ones; no one will judge you for it!

And those of you who have planned your Christmas menu in advance, let us know in the comments what whimsical treats you’ll be surprising your loved ones with.

For more holiday-inspired foods, make sure to check out our earlier publications here and here.

Lastly, we wish you delicious upcoming holidays and happy cooking!
#28

Santa Bread

Santa Bread

Lilylawless Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

Got A Mandolin For Christmas So I Made Ratatouille

Got A Mandolin For Christmas So I Made Ratatouille

shagawaga Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
celine_viallet74 avatar
Cé Vi
Cé Vi
Community Member
6 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is not Ratatouille, this is Tian provençal, nom d'un chien !

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#30

I Baked This Book Stack Chocolate Christmas Cake. It Is 100% Edible

I Baked This Book Stack Chocolate Christmas Cake. It Is 100% Edible

Jesuka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#31

My Grandma's Christmas Cookies

My Grandma's Christmas Cookies

kartoffelfee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Every Christmas Eve, I Make Julia Child's Queen Of Sheba Cake With Chocolate Almond Pine Cones

Every Christmas Eve, I Make Julia Child's Queen Of Sheba Cake With Chocolate Almond Pine Cones

SpeakerCareless Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Homemade Christmas Charcuterie Board

Homemade Christmas Charcuterie Board

missingtoothtyler Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Cinnamon Rolls, Made By My Brother For Christmas

Cinnamon Rolls, Made By My Brother For Christmas

Icebird-99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#35

"Up" Gingerbread House

"Up" Gingerbread House

therealhlmencken Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

I Made A Gingerbread House From Scratch. All Edible

I Made A Gingerbread House From Scratch. All Edible

viktor72 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Santa's Bag

Santa's Bag

anna_murz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

My Attempt At A Cupcake Wreath For My Son's Preschool Staff

My Attempt At A Cupcake Wreath For My Son's Preschool Staff

rubyredrising Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
judekay avatar
Jude Kay
Jude Kay
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your "attempt"???!! You have a WINNER!! Looks like ribbons. Exquisite!

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#39

Ordered Some Sprinkles On Etsy And Made These Door Cookies With Wreaths

Ordered Some Sprinkles On Etsy And Made These Door Cookies With Wreaths

Rb011389 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

Ricotta Pancakes With Strawberry Santa And His Butter & Candy Cane Sleigh

Ricotta Pancakes With Strawberry Santa And His Butter & Candy Cane Sleigh

celineyrs Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Do You Like Popcorn Balls?

Do You Like Popcorn Balls?

cutefoodforkids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

If You're Anything Like Me, The Lead-Up To Christmas Is Already Too Busy, But As A Parent, You Want To Add As Much Magic To The Season As You Can, Am I Right?

If You're Anything Like Me, The Lead-Up To Christmas Is Already Too Busy, But As A Parent, You Want To Add As Much Magic To The Season As You Can, Am I Right?

cutefoodforkids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Christmas Cookies

Christmas Cookies

azysa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

I Made Melted Snowman Cookies

I Made Melted Snowman Cookies

Tesseract314 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

Homemade Christmas Stained Glass Window Cookies

Homemade Christmas Stained Glass Window Cookies

Lulubellec Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Couldn't Make My Pumpkin Pie For Thanksgiving So I Gave It A Christmas Glow Up

Couldn't Make My Pumpkin Pie For Thanksgiving So I Gave It A Christmas Glow Up

christitchery Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
22points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

A Cheese & Olive Christmas Tree

A Cheese & Olive Christmas Tree

train_spotting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#48

Homemade Chocolate And Raspberry Christmas Trunk Cake

Homemade Chocolate And Raspberry Christmas Trunk Cake

anothernewgrad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Christmas Strawberry Santas

Christmas Strawberry Santas

FoodieSamreen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
jr_15 avatar
PrettyJoyBird
PrettyJoyBird
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These seem the easiest from this list which makes them perfect!

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Christmas Wreath Sugar Cookies With Buttercream Icing

Christmas Wreath Sugar Cookies With Buttercream Icing

sarahdxyz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Here Are 2 Festive Edible Tips To Make For Christmas. I Made The Sausage Tray A Few Years Ago For The Sit-In Night And The Fruit Tray As A Snack For The Kids

Here Are 2 Festive Edible Tips To Make For Christmas. I Made The Sausage Tray A Few Years Ago For The Sit-In Night And The Fruit Tray As A Snack For The Kids

jennyshusochhem Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Christmas Tree Potato

Christmas Tree Potato

panda_ayumi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Try Out These Dreamy Chocolate Orange Moose Cups. Your Guests And Crew Will Fall In Love With Them

Try Out These Dreamy Chocolate Orange Moose Cups. Your Guests And Crew Will Fall In Love With Them

chefs_at_sea Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Festive Salmon In Puff Pastry

Festive Salmon In Puff Pastry

madamevorger Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Christmas Tree Focaccia

Christmas Tree Focaccia

blackwidowink Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

I Made Christmas-Themed Macarons, Enjoy

I Made Christmas-Themed Macarons, Enjoy

DiNiro9 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

My Fiance And I Enjoyed Baking A Christmas (Eve) Cranberry Orange Cake

My Fiance And I Enjoyed Baking A Christmas (Eve) Cranberry Orange Cake

Ruimte Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#58

Second Year Making This Cake. Starting My Own Christmas Tradition With It

Second Year Making This Cake. Starting My Own Christmas Tradition With It

Sea_Theory6050 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Kourampiedes - Christmas Almond Biscuits

Kourampiedes - Christmas Almond Biscuits

natliciousfood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Christmas Tree Cupcakes

Christmas Tree Cupcakes

Which-Construction61 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
caroline_kimber avatar
NapQueen
NapQueen
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful, but I don't think I could eat all of that icing....

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#61

I Made Snow Globe Cupcakes

I Made Snow Globe Cupcakes

Shark-Farts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

My Daughter Asked Santa Claus For A Giant Cherry Pop Tart

My Daughter Asked Santa Claus For A Giant Cherry Pop Tart

ThatsMrSmeeToYou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

When Your Santa Sugar Cookies Come Out Looking Like Southpark

When Your Santa Sugar Cookies Come Out Looking Like Southpark

wzs2101 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Speculaas Is A Biscuit Full Of Herbs And Spices. Traditionally Baked On Or Just Before St Nicholas' Day In The Nederlands (5th December) And Around Christmas In Germany And Austria

Speculaas Is A Biscuit Full Of Herbs And Spices. Traditionally Baked On Or Just Before St Nicholas' Day In The Nederlands (5th December) And Around Christmas In Germany And Austria

finla.noronha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Christmas Recipes: Rabanada (Brazilian French Toast) Stuffed With Salted Caramel

Christmas Recipes: Rabanada (Brazilian French Toast) Stuffed With Salted Caramel

curitibahonesta Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
momincombatboots03 avatar
Madre_Dr4gnZFly
Madre_Dr4gnZFly
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It looks good and I love caramel, but I just don't get the appeal of salted caramel.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#66

Whoever Invented This, I Hate You. Every Christmas I Have To Put The Ears, Eyes, And Nose On

Whoever Invented This, I Hate You. Every Christmas I Have To Put The Ears, Eyes, And Nose On

Frazster Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

I Made Some Traditional German Christmas Cookies With My Mum. Look At This Perfect Little Heart

I Made Some Traditional German Christmas Cookies With My Mum. Look At This Perfect Little Heart

Ingredients: 300g All-purpose flour; 150g sugar; 2 teaspoons vanilla sugar (I am using some self-made here); 1 egg; 200g butter; A pinch of salt; 2 tablespoons of cocoa powder; 2 tablespoons of cream.

Mix the flour, sugar, and vanilla sugar in a bowl, then add the egg, butter, and salt (I strongly recommend adding the butter in little pieces, as it will be much easier to knead). Then knead the dough with your hands until you have a nice firm ball. In the next step, you part the dough in half, take one of the halves, and knead in the cocoa powder and cream. The dough itself is now completed and then you come to the fun part: designing your cookies.

Vanuviel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#68

Who's Doing A Ham On Christmas Day? Here's My Jam And Whiskey Glazed Ham

Who's Doing A Ham On Christmas Day? Here's My Jam And Whiskey Glazed Ham

Low_n_Slow_Basics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Dark Chocolate Christmas Bundt Cake

Dark Chocolate Christmas Bundt Cake

Bombdotcomm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

It's That Time Of The Year Again. Baked Some Christmas Cookies With My Wife

It's That Time Of The Year Again. Baked Some Christmas Cookies With My Wife

Matuloo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Mille-Feuille With Matcha, White Chocolate And Gold Pearls. Merry Christmas

Mille-Feuille With Matcha, White Chocolate And Gold Pearls. Merry Christmas

AnkeroTV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Christmas Tree Snack Board

Christmas Tree Snack Board

flybyknight665 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

We Have A Running Joke With My Friends That I Only Cook Hotdogs. I Hope They Enjoy Their Christmas Cookies

We Have A Running Joke With My Friends That I Only Cook Hotdogs. I Hope They Enjoy Their Christmas Cookies

Giblet15 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#74

Winter And Christmas Holidays Also Mean The Beginning Of The Brussels Sprout Season For Many Canadians. Homemade Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Bacon And Shallot

Winter And Christmas Holidays Also Mean The Beginning Of The Brussels Sprout Season For Many Canadians. Homemade Roasted Brussels Sprouts With Bacon And Shallot

TheLadyEve Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Christmas Sugar Cookies

Christmas Sugar Cookies

AnStar24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

A Christmas Wellington

A Christmas Wellington

FHQWHGADMANS123 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Blazed Salmon For Christmas

Blazed Salmon For Christmas

Pitten41 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#78

This Little Reindeer Snack Has All The Good Stuff - Nutella Toast, Fresh Grapes, And Candy Canes To Give It A Festive Feel

This Little Reindeer Snack Has All The Good Stuff - Nutella Toast, Fresh Grapes, And Candy Canes To Give It A Festive Feel

cutefoodforkids Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

For Christmas, I Attempted A Kransekake. It Wasn't As High As I Wanted It To Be, But It Was Crazy Delicious

For Christmas, I Attempted A Kransekake. It Wasn't As High As I Wanted It To Be, But It Was Crazy Delicious

chewylewis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Christmas Snake, A Family Tradition

Christmas Snake, A Family Tradition

TheEggsMcGee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Beef Tenderloin With Chimichurri I Made For Christmas Dinner

Beef Tenderloin With Chimichurri I Made For Christmas Dinner

Brocktoberfest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Homemade Lemon Cream And Strawberry Panettone My Sister Made For Christmas Day

Homemade Lemon Cream And Strawberry Panettone My Sister Made For Christmas Day

Tomb_Brader Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh my goodness, I didn't know anyone made pannetone at home! I'm in awe

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#83

Homemade Christmas Tarts

Homemade Christmas Tarts

Debitface Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Fondant Potatoes For Christmas Dinner

Fondant Potatoes For Christmas Dinner

duende_hunter_2000 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#85

Impress Your Party Guests With This Festive Olive And Cheese Appetizer. It's So Easy To Throw Together At The Last Minute, And The Rosemary Smells Amazing

Impress Your Party Guests With This Festive Olive And Cheese Appetizer. It's So Easy To Throw Together At The Last Minute, And The Rosemary Smells Amazing

allrecipes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#86

These Are The Fun Cookies I Baked Over The Weekend

These Are The Fun Cookies I Baked Over The Weekend

alina.esty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#87

Homemade Glazed Christmas Ham

Homemade Glazed Christmas Ham

half-squatch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#88

Mushroom Cube With Fresh Marjoram And Lemon Peel. "Mushrooms Kuba" Is Probably The Easiest And Typical Czech Winter Dish

Mushroom Cube With Fresh Marjoram And Lemon Peel. "Mushrooms Kuba" Is Probably The Easiest And Typical Czech Winter Dish

mariebartosova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
#89

Candy Cane Breakfast Bowl Made With Mango Yogurt, Topped With Candy Cane Christmas Sprinkles, Strawberries, And Banana

Candy Cane Breakfast Bowl Made With Mango Yogurt, Topped With Candy Cane Christmas Sprinkles, Strawberries, And Banana

spaghetti.face Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think I would have put the pointed end of the strawberry there. But I would happily steal the pengling tray

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#90

Tasty Fish Soup (Inspired By Hungarian Fisherman's Stew). This Bright Red Folk Soup Brings Warmth To Hungarians During The Wintertime

Tasty Fish Soup (Inspired By Hungarian Fisherman's Stew). This Bright Red Folk Soup Brings Warmth To Hungarians During The Wintertime

fitwithmindy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
#91

Made This McNugget Tree For A Christmas Party. It Was A Hit

Made This McNugget Tree For A Christmas Party. It Was A Hit

rperissi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!