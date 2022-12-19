The holidays are about many things. Spreading peace and joy, spending lots of time with our loved ones, and arguably the most important thing: eating delicious food. From cookies to cakes to kringles to cheese balls, Christmas is a wonderful time to indulge in all of your favorite festive sweets and scrumptious savory dishes. But we don’t want just any cake or charcuterie board gracing our Christmas tables. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! So we should go all out with tree-shaped boards, reindeer-shaped cupcakes, cookies that could pass for snowmen and slices of fruit that look far too adorable to eat.

Down below, we’ve gathered some of the most beautiful and impressive holiday food selections that might inspire you to get a bit more creative with your culinary selection this week. While some of these items are best left for the experts, plenty of them can be recreated by an amateur chef with just a bit of patience and attention to detail.

Enjoy devouring this delicious list, and be sure to upvote all of the creations you’d like to feast your eyes (and your tummy) upon this weekend. Then let us know in the comments what whimsical, festive treats you plan on whipping up this holiday season! And if you’re interested in finding even more inspiration for your gorgeous Christmas table from Bored Panda, you can find jolly food ideas that Santa himself would approve of right here!

Christmas Mood Cake! Hand-Drawing On The Mirror Glaze

Christmas Mood Cake! Hand-Drawing On The Mirror Glaze

Kat O.
Kat O.
What talent! I love it!

My Mom Always Makes Christmas Cookies That Are (Almost!) Too Pretty To Eat

My Mom Always Makes Christmas Cookies That Are (Almost!) Too Pretty To Eat

RonSwansonsChair Report

Akshara Panduga
Akshara Panduga
I CANT EVEN DRAW ON PAPER THIS WELL

My Wife Made This Beautiful Gingerbread House For Christmas

My Wife Made This Beautiful Gingerbread House For Christmas

panache123 Report

Home-Made Christmas Cake My Dad Made

Home-Made Christmas Cake My Dad Made

reddit.com Report

Mune
Mune
Aww, nitpiccky but the leaves could've been just a little bit greener.

My Wife’s Chai Coconut Christmas Cake! She Says There’s “No Way The Internet Will Care About This,” But I Think It’s Really Well Done

My Wife's Chai Coconut Christmas Cake! She Says There's "No Way The Internet Will Care About This," But I Think It's Really Well Done

Landon_Punches Report

Gingerbread House My Dad Made For Christmas

Gingerbread House My Dad Made For Christmas

OccultDaddy Report

Mune
Mune
Community Member
Now this is simply too pretty to eat.

My Gingerbread House This Year. I Won First Place At My City’s Festival Of Gingerbread. This House Is Based Off Of An Old Long Gone Detroit House

My Gingerbread House This Year. I Won First Place At My City's Festival Of Gingerbread. This House Is Based Off Of An Old Long Gone Detroit House

viktor72 Report

Mune
Mune
Community Member
Must've had some good memories there if you put this much work into it

I Made From Scratch A Gingerbread Semi Truck For A Friend. Though Y’all Would Like It. We Appreciate You! Merry Christmas And Stay Safe

I Made From Scratch A Gingerbread Semi Truck For A Friend. Though Y'all Would Like It. We Appreciate You! Merry Christmas And Stay Safe

sogingerly Report

First Christmas As A Single Dad. I Did My Best And She Enjoyed Herself I Think

First Christmas As A Single Dad. I Did My Best And She Enjoyed Herself I Think

tokyo_swan Report

Premislaus de Colo
Premislaus de Colo
Community Member
God jul, brother. Greetings from a single dad

My Little Buttercream Christmas Penguin Cake. I Just Think He's The Cutest

My Little Buttercream Christmas Penguin Cake. I Just Think He's The Cutest

therobynsnest Report

Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
That slice had to come from his backside, I assume, so now I'm just giggling at the makeshift booty crack.

Home-Made Knit Hat Cake For Christmas Eve

Home-Made Knit Hat Cake For Christmas Eve

julianaschuyler Report

Gluten-Free Christmas Focaccia

Gluten-Free Christmas Focaccia

erin324098 Report

JB
JB
Community Member
a savory treet

Home-Made Reindeer Christmas Cake

Home-Made Reindeer Christmas Cake

lordcik Report

Home-Made This Year's Christmas Gingerbread Creation

Home-Made This Year's Christmas Gingerbread Creation

MissTeacherFace Report

A Snowy Winter Landscape Composed In A Cake

A Snowy Winter Landscape Composed In A Cake

a.bite.of.heaven Report

Matcha Cookie Christmas Tree Stacks

Matcha Cookie Christmas Tree Stacks

I just stack up the matcha shortbread cookies, sprinkle them with powdered sugar, top with an almond, and wrap them up for inexpensive little Christmas gifts. One batch of dough makes 10 Christmas tree stacks.

morganeisenberg Report

Akshara Panduga
Akshara Panduga
Community Member
😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘

Home-Made Apple Pie For Christmas

Home-Made Apple Pie For Christmas

SubMiscreant Report

Home-Made Christmas Cupcakes

Home-Made Christmas Cupcakes

xspidermonkey Report

Akshara Panduga
Akshara Panduga
Community Member
HOME MADE??? THESE LOOK STORE BOUGHT THEY ARE SOOO PRETTY 🤩

First You Chose Dinosaurs, Then You Chose Robots… What Will My Christmas Cookie Theme Be This Year?

First You Chose Dinosaurs, Then You Chose Robots… What Will My Christmas Cookie Theme Be This Year?

reddit.com Report

Cookies I Made For Christmas

Cookies I Made For Christmas

huyener Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
İ would've totally messed those up

Christmas Cookies Are The Best Cookies

Christmas Cookies Are The Best Cookies

Iusetoomuchtp Report

Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
However they have made the wrapping paper, it's incredibly effective. Edit: I checked on the Reddit post too see how it was created- "She puts crinkled wax paper over wet frosting, lets it dry and takes it off."

Been Making Cookies For About A Year Now. I’m A Junior In College And Do This On The Side For Fun And Just Started Seriously Selling Them

Been Making Cookies For About A Year Now. I'm A Junior In College And Do This On The Side For Fun And Just Started Seriously Selling Them
Here are my 2019 Christmas cookies!

Here are my 2019 Christmas cookies!

dippingsticks991 Report

Christmas Tree Snack Board

Christmas Tree Snack Board

flybyknight665 Report

Sinead Kenny
Sinead Kenny
Community Member
Stunning but feel I would have a 'nailed it!' Moment if I tried to recreate this 🤦‍♀️

The Christmas Cookies I Made This Year

The Christmas Cookies I Made This Year

cateamanda7 Report

I Am A Full-Time Cake Maker (From My Home) And Thought You Guys Might Be As Excited As I Am For My Christmas Selection This Year

I Am A Full-Time Cake Maker (From My Home) And Thought You Guys Might Be As Excited As I Am For My Christmas Selection This Year

littleredsquarecakes Report

Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
The tree cake is my favourite 🤎

Made This Cake For My Sister-In-Law’s Christmas Party Tomorrow

Made This Cake For My Sister-In-Law's Christmas Party Tomorrow

fakeforfunsies Report

Home-Made Gingerbread Carousel I Made For Christmas

Home-Made Gingerbread Carousel I Made For Christmas

MissTeacherFace Report

Did Some Christmas Baking Over The Weekend

Did Some Christmas Baking Over The Weekend

Cynerdolly1 Report

Home-Made Christmas Sugar Cookies With Home-Made Buttercream Icing

Home-Made Christmas Sugar Cookies With Home-Made Buttercream Icing

SleepyBear317 Report

This Past Christmas Was A Blur And Didn't Feel Christmassy Enough, So I Tried To Evoke The Spirit Of The Season In Cake Form

This Past Christmas Was A Blur And Didn't Feel Christmassy Enough, So I Tried To Evoke The Spirit Of The Season In Cake Form

Chocolate cake with Nutella ganache filling and vanilla buttercream decor.

reddit.com Report

Akshara Panduga
Akshara Panduga
Community Member
THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT IS INVOOOKKEEED

Home-Made Cheese Stuffed Garlic Pull Apart Christmas Tree

Home-Made Cheese Stuffed Garlic Pull Apart Christmas Tree

amaikko Report

Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
Gimme it all.

Made A Christmas Pizza At Work, And The Boss Actually Approved

Made A Christmas Pizza At Work, And The Boss Actually Approved

areyouseriousno Report

Papa Het
Papa Het
Community Member
Only one present? Not okay

Christmas Tree Focaccia

Christmas Tree Focaccia

Second time making Samin Nosrat's Ligurian Focaccia but my first time decorating it. Subbed agave for the honey in the recipe and decorated with flat-leaf parsley, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and a banana pepper star. Very pleased with the result!

Herculicia Report

This Bread My Sister Made For Christmas

This Bread My Sister Made For Christmas

boneapptheteeth21 Report

JB
JB
Community Member
She's a star baker

Pesto Puff Pastry Tree

Pesto Puff Pastry Tree

boothys_sw_insta19 Report

Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
Looks great.

Home-Made Some Candy Cane Sugar Cookies I Made For Christmas Last Night

Home-Made Some Candy Cane Sugar Cookies I Made

MrDerfenstein Report

Home-Made Royal-Iced Christmas Sugar Cookies

Home-Made Royal-Iced Christmas Sugar Cookies

denali_lass90 Report

Such A Nice Christmas Twist On One Of My Favorite Fruits

Such A Nice Christmas Twist On One Of My Favorite Fruits

ericasweettooth.com Report

My Friend Made The Charcuterie Board For A Christmas Event

My Friend Made The Charcuterie Board For A Christmas Event

Alone-For-Fun Report

JB
JB
Community Member
More like a charcuterie plywood sheet

Made An Apple Pie For Christmas, Wanted Someone To See It

Made An Apple Pie For Christmas, Wanted Someone To See It

reddit.com Report

Lolly
Lolly
Community Member
Looks super cute and tasty. Well done you

The Finished Product! 2 And A Half Hours And A Cramped Hand Later! I Think My Idea Of A Christmas Sweater Came Through

The Finished Product! 2 And A Half Hours And A Cramped Hand Later! I Think My Idea Of A Christmas Sweater Came Through

kwarburton14 Report

Home-Made Christmas Chocolate Bonbons, Cookies And Cream And Gingerbread And Speculaas

Home-Made Christmas Chocolate Bonbons, Cookies And Cream And Gingerbread And Speculaas

Ctrl_Alt_3lite Report

Home-Made Christmas Tree Macarons

Home-Made Christmas Tree Macarons

Gibby5683 Report

My 16-Year-Old Daughter's First Batch Of Christmas Cookies For The Year! She Wanted To Try Something Different And I Am Obsessed With These

My 16-Year-Old Daughter's First Batch Of Christmas Cookies For The Year! She Wanted To Try Something Different And I Am Obsessed With These

SweetHeidiJo Report

Ugly But Cute Sweaters

Ugly But Cute Sweaters

Aggressive-Ordinary6 Report

All About The Details

All About The Details

Cyabro , www.reddit.com Report

So You Guys Like Gingerbread Structures?

So You Guys Like Gingerbread Structures?

dasguud Report

Merry Christmas From Norway - Viking Boat Gingerbread We Made

Merry Christmas From Norway - Viking Boat Gingerbread We Made

korp8311 Report

This Year’s Christmas Cookies

This Year’s Christmas Cookies

archdork Report

I Made The Cutest Darn Cookies

I Made The Cutest Darn Cookies

tjsetze Report

I Was At My Local Hispanic Bakery And I Saw This Christmas Tree Made Entirely Of Conchas

I Was At My Local Hispanic Bakery And I Saw This Christmas Tree Made Entirely Of Conchas

idkkimkim Report

Christmas Baking

Christmas Baking

malusokay Report

Christmas Cake I Made For A Holiday Baking Competition At My Office

Christmas Cake I Made For A Holiday Baking Competition At My Office

DolphinGirlLJ Report

Home-Made The United States Of Christmas Cookies

Home-Made The United States Of Christmas Cookies

hawkypunk Report

Home-Made Christmas-Wreath-Inspired Meat And Cheese Board

Home-Made Christmas-Wreath-Inspired Meat And Cheese Board

TheCroatianCookie Report

Christmas Village Cake

Christmas Village Cake

Thefreiguy Report

I Thought I’d Post Things I Baked During The Christmas Season

I Thought I’d Post Things I Baked During The Christmas Season

daffodilkitty Report

Home-Made Christmas Charcuterie Board

Home-Made Christmas Charcuterie Board

googleeoh Report

Sicilian Cannoli For Christmas

Sicilian Cannoli For Christmas

TheThinkerBigger Report

Joy Cookies

Joy Cookies

a.bite.of.heaven Report

My Mom's Hand-Painted Christmas Cookies

My Mom's Hand-Painted Christmas Cookies

AgentAlonzoMosely Report

White Chocolate Christmas Cake

White Chocolate Christmas Cake

ShayCanBake Report

Very Simple Little Cones, Which Will Also Be Fun To Make With The Kids

Very Simple Little Cones, Which Will Also Be Fun To Make With The Kids

a.bite.of.heaven Report

Linzer Wreath For Christmas With Pistachio, Raspberry, Bourbon, And Vanilla

Linzer Wreath For Christmas With Pistachio, Raspberry, Bourbon, And Vanilla

a.bite.of.heaven Report

Home-Made Christmas Sugar Cookies

Home-Made Christmas Sugar Cookies

HeroBrothers Report

My Christmas Trifle

My Christmas Trifle

plantfoodcatlady Report

Madeleine Tree. For The 12th Box Of The Advent Calendar

Madeleine Tree. For The 12th Box Of The Advent Calendar

marieemilie.marlin Report

