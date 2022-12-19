92 Times People Went Above And Beyond With Their Christmas Food
The holidays are about many things. Spreading peace and joy, spending lots of time with our loved ones, and arguably the most important thing: eating delicious food. From cookies to cakes to kringles to cheese balls, Christmas is a wonderful time to indulge in all of your favorite festive sweets and scrumptious savory dishes. But we don’t want just any cake or charcuterie board gracing our Christmas tables. It’s the most wonderful time of the year! So we should go all out with tree-shaped boards, reindeer-shaped cupcakes, cookies that could pass for snowmen and slices of fruit that look far too adorable to eat.
Down below, we’ve gathered some of the most beautiful and impressive holiday food selections that might inspire you to get a bit more creative with your culinary selection this week. While some of these items are best left for the experts, plenty of them can be recreated by an amateur chef with just a bit of patience and attention to detail.
Enjoy devouring this delicious list, and be sure to upvote all of the creations you’d like to feast your eyes (and your tummy) upon this weekend. Then let us know in the comments what whimsical, festive treats you plan on whipping up this holiday season! And if you’re interested in finding even more inspiration for your gorgeous Christmas table from Bored Panda, you can find jolly food ideas that Santa himself would approve of right here!
Christmas Mood Cake! Hand-Drawing On The Mirror Glaze
My Mom Always Makes Christmas Cookies That Are (Almost!) Too Pretty To Eat
My Wife Made This Beautiful Gingerbread House For Christmas
Home-Made Christmas Cake My Dad Made
My Wife’s Chai Coconut Christmas Cake! She Says There’s “No Way The Internet Will Care About This,” But I Think It’s Really Well Done
Gingerbread House My Dad Made For Christmas
My Gingerbread House This Year. I Won First Place At My City’s Festival Of Gingerbread. This House Is Based Off Of An Old Long Gone Detroit House
I Made From Scratch A Gingerbread Semi Truck For A Friend. Though Y’all Would Like It. We Appreciate You! Merry Christmas And Stay Safe
First Christmas As A Single Dad. I Did My Best And She Enjoyed Herself I Think
My Little Buttercream Christmas Penguin Cake. I Just Think He's The Cutest
That slice had to come from his backside, I assume, so now I'm just giggling at the makeshift booty crack.
Home-Made Knit Hat Cake For Christmas Eve
Gluten-Free Christmas Focaccia
Home-Made This Year's Christmas Gingerbread Creation
A Snowy Winter Landscape Composed In A Cake
Matcha Cookie Christmas Tree Stacks
I just stack up the matcha shortbread cookies, sprinkle them with powdered sugar, top with an almond, and wrap them up for inexpensive little Christmas gifts. One batch of dough makes 10 Christmas tree stacks.
Home-Made Apple Pie For Christmas
Home-Made Christmas Cupcakes
HOME MADE??? THESE LOOK STORE BOUGHT THEY ARE SOOO PRETTY 🤩
First You Chose Dinosaurs, Then You Chose Robots… What Will My Christmas Cookie Theme Be This Year?
Cookies I Made For Christmas
Christmas Cookies Are The Best Cookies
Been Making Cookies For About A Year Now. I’m A Junior In College And Do This On The Side For Fun And Just Started Seriously Selling Them
Here are my 2019 Christmas cookies!
Christmas Tree Snack Board
Stunning but feel I would have a 'nailed it!' Moment if I tried to recreate this 🤦♀️
The Christmas Cookies I Made This Year
I Am A Full-Time Cake Maker (From My Home) And Thought You Guys Might Be As Excited As I Am For My Christmas Selection This Year
Made This Cake For My Sister-In-Law’s Christmas Party Tomorrow
Home-Made Gingerbread Carousel I Made For Christmas
Did Some Christmas Baking Over The Weekend
Home-Made Christmas Sugar Cookies With Home-Made Buttercream Icing
This Past Christmas Was A Blur And Didn't Feel Christmassy Enough, So I Tried To Evoke The Spirit Of The Season In Cake Form
Chocolate cake with Nutella ganache filling and vanilla buttercream decor.
Home-Made Cheese Stuffed Garlic Pull Apart Christmas Tree
Made A Christmas Pizza At Work, And The Boss Actually Approved
Christmas Tree Focaccia
Second time making Samin Nosrat's Ligurian Focaccia but my first time decorating it. Subbed agave for the honey in the recipe and decorated with flat-leaf parsley, cherry tomatoes, red onions, and a banana pepper star. Very pleased with the result!