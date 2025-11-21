Parent “Ruins Nephew’s Christmas” By Taking Back Gift Meant For Him And Giving It To Son

ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re a parent, you probably know you’ll have to fork over a lot of money for your kids’ Christmas presents. Last year, researchers found that parents spent an average of $461 per child for Christmas. If you add other children from extended family, that might add up to a pretty big sum!

This parent still went out of their way to buy their nephew an expensive gaming console, the same one their son already had. However, when the little menace broke his cousin’s console and made him cry, the parent took away his present and gave it to their son. After their sister and family shunned them, they asked for unbiased opinions online: was the parent wrong to replace the son’s console with the nephew’s Christmas gift?

A parent bought their nephew a gaming console for Christmas, the same one their son already had

But when he smashed their son’s console, the parent took his away from under the Christmas tree and regifted it to their son

Text excerpt about woman who took back nephew’s Christmas gift and gave it to her son amid family tensions.

Woman took back nephew’s Christmas gift after buying an extra gaming system and wrapping it under her tree.

Woman took back nephew's Christmas gift after video game system was smashed and caused distress.

Text excerpt showing a woman explaining how her nephew made fun of a baby toy before she took back the Christmas gift.

Woman took back nephew’s Christmas gift after explaining the expensive system was broken and needing discipline.

Text excerpt showing a woman took back nephew's Christmas gift after a dispute about unsupervised play and parenting fault.

Woman took back nephew's Christmas gift to give it to her son, showing a heartfelt moment of sacrifice and family care.

Text excerpt revealing a woman took back her nephew’s Christmas gift during a family disagreement.

Text excerpt showing a woman took back nephew’s Christmas gift, causing family tension and a slammed door.

Text describing a woman took back nephew’s Christmas gift after a family dispute over jealousy and behavior.

Text excerpt from woman took back nephew's Christmas gift, expressing concern about money and feeling bad.

“She is kind of known for this kind of thing,” the parent wrote about their sister

Reddit comments discussing a woman who took back her nephew’s Christmas gift after he deliberately damaged it.

Reddit discussion about woman took back nephew’s Christmas gift due to his serious behavior and family conflicts.

Reddit comments discussing a woman who took back her nephew’s Christmas gift after his bad behavior.

Reddit user discusses woman took back nephew’s Christmas gift after console was destroyed by nephew.

Reddit comments discussing a woman who took back her nephew's Christmas gift after he broke her son's game console.

Commenter discussing woman who took back nephew’s Christmas gift due to his destructive behavior at her home.

Woman took back nephew’s Christmas gift after he damaged it, discussing supervision and responsibility for kids' behavior.

Reddit comments discussing a woman who took back her nephew’s Christmas gift over his behavior issues.

Commenters sided with the parent, pointing out how the sister and the nephew were both acting unreasonably

Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a woman who took back nephew’s Christmas gift.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who took back her nephew’s Christmas gift after his behavior.

Comment praising woman who took back nephew's Christmas gift for teaching a valuable lesson about jealousy.

Comment praising woman who took back nephew's Christmas gift, explaining actions have consequences and replacement was required.

Screenshot of an online discussion about a woman who took back her nephew’s Christmas gift, sharing opinions on respect and boundaries.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman who took back her nephew’s Christmas gift due to family tensions.

Comment on a forum post about a woman who took back her nephew's Christmas gift, discussing consequences for the nephew.

Comment on Reddit explaining why the woman took back her nephew's Christmas gift after he smashed her son's.

Comment explaining why woman took back nephew's Christmas gift before the holiday date was reached.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment where a user suggests putting the smashed system in a box as a gift.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment warning about manipulation and gaslighting related to a woman who took back nephew’s Christmas gift.

Comment from anon praising a woman who took back her nephew’s Christmas gift for responsible parenting after a 13-year-old broke things.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman who took back her nephew’s Christmas gift, explaining family tensions.

Comment text on a white background where a user supports a woman who took back her nephew’s Christmas gift to show consequences.

