Add post
“It Feels Like A Gift For A Coworker”: GF Asks If She’s Justly Upset With BF For Wrong Present
Christmas, Occasions

"It Feels Like A Gift For A Coworker": GF Asks If She's Justly Upset With BF For Wrong Present

It’s not always easy giving gifts. Some people have a natural talent for it, others have to put in more work and thought. And some don’t even bother – a random candle will do. But what if a person tells you exactly what they want? All that’s left then are just a few clicks to order the present online, right?

As evident from this story, it’s not always as simple as this. One Redditor went to the r/TwoHotTakes subreddit to share her story about a Christmas gift from her boyfriend. She wanted to know whether her reaction to getting the wrong gift was appropriate or not, so she decided to ask the Internet’s opinion. Read the entire story and people’s reactions below.

The giving season is officially upon us. Unfortunately, with it also comes unwanted gifts

Image credits: Eugene Zhyvchik / unsplash (not the actual photo)

What do you do when you ask for a specific gift but get something else?

Image credits: Wicked Monday / unsplash (not the actual photo)

Image credits: botany-bunny

This is what the GF actually wanted

Image credits: Jakub

And this is what the boyfriend got her

Image credits: amazon (not the actual photo)

The reactions in the comments were mixed

Some people shared their own stories about how clueless men can be when buying gifts

The OP posted an update

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)

There was another update – the couple seems to have talked it out

Image credits: Andres Ayrton / pexels (not the actual photo)

