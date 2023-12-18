“It Feels Like A Gift For A Coworker”: GF Asks If She’s Justly Upset With BF For Wrong Present
It’s not always easy giving gifts. Some people have a natural talent for it, others have to put in more work and thought. And some don’t even bother – a random candle will do. But what if a person tells you exactly what they want? All that’s left then are just a few clicks to order the present online, right?
As evident from this story, it’s not always as simple as this. One Redditor went to the r/TwoHotTakes subreddit to share her story about a Christmas gift from her boyfriend. She wanted to know whether her reaction to getting the wrong gift was appropriate or not, so she decided to ask the Internet’s opinion. Read the entire story and people’s reactions below.
The giving season is officially upon us. Unfortunately, with it also comes unwanted gifts
Image credits: Eugene Zhyvchik / unsplash (not the actual photo)
What do you do when you ask for a specific gift but get something else?
Image credits: Wicked Monday / unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: botany-bunny
This is what the GF actually wanted
Image credits: Jakub
And this is what the boyfriend got her
Image credits: amazon (not the actual photo)
The reactions in the comments were mixed
Some people shared their own stories about how clueless men can be when buying gifts
The OP posted an update
Image credits: RDNE Stock project / pexels (not the actual photo)
There was another update – the couple seems to have talked it out
Image credits: Andres Ayrton / pexels (not the actual photo)