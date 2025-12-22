Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“It Shouldn’t Be Gone”: Teen Drags Mother To Court Over $30k She “Wasted” While She Was A Child
Teen girl looking concerned indoors, reflecting the situation of wondering what happened to her $30k money.
Family, Relationships

“It Shouldn’t Be Gone”: Teen Drags Mother To Court Over $30k She “Wasted” While She Was A Child

One of the signs of adulthood is having and managing your own money. In the U.S., 45% of young adults aged 18 to 26 say they’re completely financially independent from their parents. Yet, not everyone has that luxury, especially if their parents mismanaged money meant for them while they were kids.

One young woman claimed that exactly this happened to her. She said that her parent wasted the $30,000 in her childhood payouts and only $524 was left. That’s why she refused to attend Christmas. However, people’s reactions weren’t as she had hoped: netizens didn’t side with her this time.

    A woman planned to skip Christmas with one of her parents because of an old wound

    Teen girl with long dark hair looking thoughtful and concerned, wondering about missing $30k, indoors near a wall.

    Image credits: PhotoVolcano / envato (not the actual photo)

    The parent, according to her, mismanaged her childhood funds and refused to admit that she did it

    Teen wonders about missing $30k PFD payout, mom gives vague answers while online calls teen ungrateful.

    Teen questions what happened to her $30k, mom gives vague answers about money used for medical bills.

    Text excerpt showing a teen questioning what happened to her $30k funds while her mom gives vague answers.

    Text discussing a teen questioning missing $30k, with vague answers from mom and references to PFD payments in divorce decree.

    Teen wondering about missing $30k with mom giving vague answers, sparking online debate and ungrateful accusations.

    Teen holding cash in hands, standing against a blue wall, illustrating concerns about missing $30k and vague mom answers.

    Image credits: heatherdeffense / envato (not the actual photo)

    Text post discussing a teen wondering about her missing $30k and a mom giving vague answers online.

    Text about teen questioning missing $30k, mom giving vague answers, and online criticism for being ungrateful.

    Teen wonders about missing $30k, mom gives vague answers while online reactions call her ungrateful and confused.

    Text post from a teen questioning $30k money use, expressing frustration over vague answers and court orders.

    Teen questions missing $30k, mom gives vague answers, sparking online debates about ungratefulness and legal issues.

    Image credits: Puzzled-Idea8462

    Eligible Alaska residents use PFDs for different necessities, and they have become essential in many people’s lives

    The comment section under this story was buzzing with people arguing about whether the mother used the PFD money appropriately. Is it meant as a fund for a child that is given to them once they reach 18, or is the parent free to use it for childcare purposes until then?

    PFD stands for the Alaskan Permanent Fund Dividend. The APF, Alaskan Permanent Fund, is a state-run fund that manages the surplus revenue from the money from the government’s oil and gas reserves. Essentially, the APF invests the money it receives and gives away a portion of it to eligible Alaskan residents.

    Who is eligible for the money? Residents who have lived in the state for at least a year and plan to do so indefinitely are eligible. Also, applicants who have committed any criminal activities become automatically ineligible.

    In 2025, every eligible resident was to receive $1,000, and over 600,000 Alaskans were said to be recipients. However, it is also the smallest sum in five years. In 2024, for example, the dividend was about $1,700. Since its inception in 1982, the amount has varied between $1,000 and $2,000.

    Residents use this money in different ways. Some buy essentials for winter, like fuel and food, or pay for “wish list” items, such as a new TV. Other Alaskans use it for essentials like groceries and paying bills. Granted, other folks put it into their college funds or cover student loans.

    Either way, it has become essential in many Alaskans’ lives. “At all stages and in various states of employment it made a difference in different ways,” Alaska resident Nathan Zierfuss-Hubbard told Business Insider. “As a child it contributed to the family’s income and was often translated into paying for school clothes or supplies. It helped with unplanned bills and the higher cost of living.”

    Alaska is a fairly expensive state to raise children

    Image credits: EyeEm / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But does the money Alaskans receive from the APF need to be used like the teen in this story says it does? Was the mother supposed to save it for her until she finally turns 18? If there’s no court order to do so (like there was in this story), then probably not. If the recipient of the PFD has to pay child support and fails to do so, the Alaska Child Support Enforcement Division collects that money.

    But the dilemma here for some commenters seems to be more ethical than legal since, as the teen clarified later, the mother did legally misstep by not replenishing the funds. Many pointed out that it takes much more than the fund offers to raise a child.

    Experts estimate that in the U.S., raising a kid costs around $21,681 a year nowadays. Over 18 years, that amounts to about $389,000 in total. It also matters what state you live in, of course. In the most expensive U.S. state, Massachusetts, raising a child costs $36,000 annually. In contrast, raising kids in Mississippi is only $16,151. Over 18 years, the difference is staggering: $439,000. In Alaska, this cost was around $32,947 in 2025.

    But what do you think, Pandas? Should the mother have saved the money until the daughter turns 18, even if she wasn’t ordered by the court to do so? Or if there’s some information missing and the teen is holding a grudge against her parent and being too unfair and petty? Let us know your opinions in the comments!

    The daughter’s main issue was that her parent wasn’t following court orders

    Screenshot of an online conversation where a teen questions missing $30k and a mom gives vague answers.

    Online discussion shows teen questioning missing $30k, mom gives vague answers, sparking accusations of ungratefulness.

    Online discussion about teen questioning missing $30k and mom’s vague responses with doubts on money management.

    Reddit discussion on teen questioning $30k fund use, mom’s vague answers, and online reactions calling teen ungrateful.

    Online debate over teen’s missing $30k and mom’s vague answers sparks claims of ungratefulness and entitlement.

    Comment discussing a teen’s missing 30k and vague answers from mom amid online calls of being ungrateful.

    Online discussion about teen questioning missing $30k, with mom’s vague answers and debates on money and responsibility.

    Reddit discussion about teen wondering what happened to her $30k and mom giving vague answers online.

    Surprisingly, many people thought the daughter was being a jerk in this situation: “That money wasn’t yours”

    Screenshot of online discussion where a teen questions missing $30k while mom gives vague answers and faces criticism.

    Online discussion shows teen questioning missing $30k, mom gives vague answers, sparking debate about gratitude and money management.

    Reddit comment discussing teen wondering about $30k and vague answers from mom in an online debate about money and entitlement.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen questioning their missing $30k and the mom's vague answers.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen questioning missing money and parental vague answers.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen wondering about her missing 30k while her mom gives vague answers.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen questioning what happened to her $30k while facing vague answers from her mom.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen wondering what happened to her $30k and her mom’s vague answers.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen’s $30k and vague answers from her mom amid accusations of being ungrateful.

    Screenshot of an online comment questioning an 18-year-old teen’s understanding amid a $30k money dispute with mom.

    Comment discussing teen wondering about missing $30k and vague mom answers, sparking online controversy about gratitude.

    Online comment questioning a teen about $30k and a mom's vague answers, sparking debate over gratitude and money.

    Alt text: Online comment discussing $30k money confusion and vague answers between teen and mom causing controversy.

    Comment discussing how a mom's vague answers about a teen's $30k relate to expenses like rent and groceries.

    Comment discussing teen's $30k money confusion and mom's vague answers amid online criticism of ingratitude.

    Comment accusing a teen of being spoiled brat and wrong about $30k situation, sparking online debate.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing teen's missing $30k and mom’s vague answers amid financial struggles and online criticism.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a teen’s entitlement over missing $30k with vague answers from mom.

    Screenshot of an online comment criticizing a teen’s entitlement over missing $30k with vague answers from mom.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen’s $30k money dispute with her mom and online reactions questioning gratitude.

    Comment discussing a teen's $30k money confusion, mom's vague answers, and online reactions calling the teen ungrateful.

    Some tried to explain that the PFD money in Alaska isn’t like an inheritance

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a teen’s missing $30k and vague answers from her mom.

    Comment explaining how PFD funds are used by parents for children's needs, addressing teen's concerns about $30k money.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen’s $30k dividend, parenting, and conflicting views on money and care.

    Reddit comment questioning a teen's expectations about $30k savings and the role of child support in divorce arrangements.

    Comment explaining $30,000 over 18 years averages $140/month, justifying spending on child’s food and housing expenses.

    Comment warning a teen about parental manipulation in a $30k financial dispute with vague answers from mom online.

    “Don’t let anyone guilt you,” others wrote, agreeing with the OP that the mother mismanaged her funds

    Reddit comment discussing teen wondering about missing $30k and vague answers from mom while online viewers react.

    Reddit comment discussing child benefit payout and expenses of raising a child related to teen $30k money concerns.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen questioning what happened to her $30k and vague answers from her mom.

    Reddit user shares experience about a mom misusing money while teen wonders what happened to $30k.

    Screenshot of an online comment calling a parent a thief and liar amid a teen’s missing $30k and vague answers.

    boredpanda1_3 avatar
    Becky Samuel
    Becky Samuel
    Community Member
    21 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is the problem if an unreliable narrator. We have no way of knowing whether this is a case of a selfish and neglectful mother, or a mother who just didn't keep meticulous records as mandated by a court. It feels to me like there is manipulation of the situation from the other parent to turn the child against their mother.

    13
    13points
    reply
    davd2222 avatar
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    19 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The whole "court ordered her to replenish it" sounds a bit off to begin with. It's not like the money is a trust where the funds are being held till the child is an adult, PFD payments are made to the parents, and they can spend those funds as they see fit. There are no strings or conditions that the funds need to go to the child, so why would a court stipulate as part of the divorce that they need to be set aside and any spending replenished.

    10
    10points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    amandajgruber79 avatar
    Motivated sloth
    Motivated sloth
    Community Member
    22 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This girl won’t read or actually consider any point of view that doesn’t align with her own. Everyone that tried to explain to her that she shouldn’t have expected to collect a check at 18, and that the $125/month was obviously spent on her welfare, just receives a response backing her own point of view and disagreeing with them completely. This is really sad actually. I feel so bad for her mom.

    10
    10points
    reply
    juliajuhas avatar
    JuJu
    JuJu
    Community Member
    21 hours ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Poor mommy, at least she has a 20k collection to cuddle with...

    Load More Replies...
    el_bali avatar
    Mari
    Mari
    Community Member
    23 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    To raise a kid it costs a fortune. If the mom provided her with everything, the daughter should not complain. A kid costs more than 140$ a month. People who are rich enough can put the money aside. But most households use that money to pay bills or buying groceries.

    5
    5points
    reply
    stephyg1980 avatar
    Ms.GB
    Ms.GB
    Community Member
    17 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There's no way that mother didn't spent way more than $30,000 for her daughter's basic necessities over 18 years.

    3
    3points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    Load More Comments
    User avatar
    POST
