“AITA For Not Splitting My College Fund With My Dad’s Affair Child?”
Family, Relationships

Parents break up for many different reasons, and infidelity is one of the most common. In fact, 60% of divorced couples cite a cheating partner as the primary reason why their marriage ended. It takes a toll on the entire family, more so if the children are already teenagers and young adults.

This family had one more problem to deal with after their father’s extramarital affair resulted in a stepbrother. The father then wished his children would share their college funds with the new sibling. One of the kids decided to ask people on the internet whether they were the bad guys for refusing to.

A father asked his children to share their college fund money with a kid he had out of wedlock

Image credits: Kaboompics / pexels (not the actual photo)

When they refused, he resorted to petty and questionable tactics

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Harold Granados / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: dispandapressed

Parents can change the beneficiaries of college funds if they choose to do so

Many families in the U.S. use a college savings fund like this family did. In fact, 30% of American families do so. A college savings fund is also called a 529, and, in 2023, the average 529 account balance was $27,741.

In theory, parents do have the right to withdraw funds from the college fund they’re setting up for their children. The owners of the account (the parents) have control of it, not the beneficiaries (the children).

The OP writes how, after the divorce, the fund is now under his mother’s name. If the court hasn’t decided to give ownership to the mother, the dad would be able to deplete the college fund. What’s more, he could change the beneficiaries from the three children he had with his wife to add his other son, Hank. Usually, this kind of thing is stated in the divorce decree.

A 529 plan is also pretty flexible. If a child decides not to go to college or gets a scholarship like the kid in this story, parents can use the leftover funds. They can change the beneficiary to another sibling or even another family member. So, if the kids choose to, it would be possible for the stepsibling Hank to be included in the fund.

The problem here is not so much a legal one but a moral one. The OP and siblings feel guilty if they don’t agree to split the college fund with Hank. On the other hand, they can’t forgive their father for the betrayal and don’t think Hank is really their sibling.

Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / pexels (not the actual photo)

A parent’s infidelity can have serious negative consequences for teens in the long run

Finding out your father has a secret child can have serious repercussions for children and their future. Although it may seem that this is between the mother and the father, children, even if they’re teenagers or young adults, can get caught in the argument as well.

Experts say that children of adulterer parents may experience guilt and blame themselves. Some might have trouble with their own relationships in the future, as they develop trust issues. A parent’s infidelity disrupts the stability of family life they’re so used to, negatively impacting children’s sense of security and academic performance.

75% of children whose parents have cheated say that they feel betrayed as well. Children think that the parent has broken an unspoken promise to be part of the family and remain forever loyal to each other.

Even when the children aren’t kids anymore, it hurts them just as much. “Some parents seem to think that once their children have gone to university, it doesn’t matter anymore because they’re adults,” sociologist Jean Duncombe explains. “But they’re still children within that context. So they’re absolutely devastated. It’s the lies, I think, that cause the deepest damage.”

Psychologist Lawrence Josephs, Ph.D. writes that the worst thing parents can do is try to guilt kids into reconciliation or force them to bond with the stepsibling. “Your children will just see that as further evidence of the self-centeredness and selfishness that led you to cheat in the first place,” he writes.

Image credits: محمد عزام الشيخ يوسف / pexels (not the actual photo)

The OP clarified that they could still use the money later if they don’t need it for college

Many people sided with the kids and the wife; the man made his bed when he chose to have an affair

Others, however, called the author a hypocrite and said the father can do with his money as he pleases

The OP later posted an update, saying the family is thinking about getting a restraining order

Image credits: August de Richelieu / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Kindel Media / pexels (not the actual photo)

Image credits: dispandapressed

Kornelija Viečaitė

Kornelija Viečaitė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

Read less »
Gabija Saveiskyte

Gabija Saveiskyte

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Hi there! I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. My job is to ensure that all the articles are aesthetically pleasing. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from all the relationship drama to lots and lots of memes and, my personal favorites, funny cute cats. When I am not perfecting the images, you can find me reading with a cup of matcha latte and a cat in my lap, taking photos (of my cat), getting lost in the forest, or simply cuddling with my cat... Did I mention that I love cats?

Read less »
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. Poor OP, that’s complicated. This is sort of related but I’m going to put it here because it will feel good to get it off my chest somewhere anonymous: my grandfather is in his late 80s and has over $1 million in the bank. He lives very frugally so he’s pretty much good for the rest of his life. His sister, my great aunt, recently passed away and left him $200,000. He called me to say he has no use for the money so he’d like to give me and my twin each $100,000, on the condition that we use it to “improve our lives” (school, down payment on a house, something like that). Coincidentally i was thinking of going back to school to get my marketing diploma. He offered to pay my tuition plus my rent (in Vancouver, one of the most expensive cities in North America) and bills and extra fun money while I’m going to school for two years so I don’t have to work - an incredible offer, I’m so amazingly lucky and privileged and I’m well aware of it and incredibly grateful. But. My mom is being (continued below):

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
58 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

(Cont’d) my mom is being really weird about it. She was a single mom when I was growing up and we were pretty broke most of my life. She has issues with my grandparents from her childhood, but they always treated my twin and I amazingly. She keeps telling me she’s angry at my grandpa for putting “conditions” on the money he’s offering my sister and I (meaning the “improve your life” clause) but some of the comments she’s made come across as….kind of jealous? I don’t know. It feels weird. Both my twin sister and I already had plans to go back to school and buying homes so we’re absolutely fine with getting $100,000 towards that, it’s like winning the lottery. But my mom is just acting so weird about it that I’m nervous to even bring it up around her because she gets angry. She’s married and doesn’t have any problem paying her bills now but I feel guilty thinking her parents are treating me better than they treated her. Thank you if you read this whole thing 😊

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Once again, the YTA types are only reading the parts of this article that support their viewpoint. OP doesn't mention where she's from, but college funds are typically a form of trust that are legally regulated and require specific conditions to remove funds--but these idiots are telling OP to give dad his share as if it's just taking money out of a cookie jar. I'm kind of surprised that nobody trotted out the old "family supports family" nonsense to justify Dad's harassment.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
