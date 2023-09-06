So, be it something strangely comical or downright inappropriate, here is a list of 39 of the strangest things that moms and dads of the world have ever said to their children!

Have you ever caught yourself saying something so weird that it kept you up for the next week or two? Well, parents are not an exception – it’s just that they might not realize what kind of impact it had on their offspring.

#1 “I wish i never had kids”

#2 My mom told me that women pooped babies out of their butt. I believed this until I was 12 or 13. Boy, I got laughed at when I used this as my answer when asked in sex ed.

#3 After I told my mother that I didn't open up to her or my dad was because I didn't trust them with my emotions, she started screaming that she hated me



Like, girl, this is exactly why I don't tell you things 😂

#4 Eating all your vegetables son will make the hair grow on your chest and balls. Well WTF if I don’t want hairy balls mom!

#5 "If you're like this now I hate to think what you'll be like on your period."



I was huddled in a chair, running a low grade fever and suffering diarrhea. She was angry with me for trying to stay home from school.



One, it's a field trip day, I don't WANT to stay home but hello, a*s pee.



Two, a period is a natural thing, and there are pads/tampons for that. Diarrhea is NOT natural and I can't exactly shove a cork in my colon.



Spoiler: she made me go to school and I shat myself mid fieldtrip.

#6 I shaved my head at 21 and kept that hairstyle for the last 28 years.

My dad walked into my room when I was 26 and asked me for a comb!

He looked at me , thought about it for a second and laughed.

Rip dad.I miss you.

#7 My father once told me that between my brother and I, I was his favorite. This caught me off guard because I thought parents weren’t supposed to have favorites.

#8 my mom told me she wishes i'd just [unalive] myself already once she doesn't remember saying it but it's stuck with me as the most f****d up thing she's ever said

#9 Where do I even start?! I've written alot about my mom on Reddit. She was a crazy abusive monster when I was a kid. She was controlling and completely unhinged. A few weeks ago we had the following convo- Her " I just can't imagine hurting an animal. I could never forgive myself." Me "really. I must be thinking of my other mom, but my mom [unalived] my first pair of geckos that I saved a years worth of allowance to buy because she didn't want them in the house. My mom also [unalived] my parrot by putting it out side in the winter where it froze to death." Her " I did that? I would never do that." Pretty sure you did, mom.

#10 A few months ago I had gone to do a surprise visit my grandparents on my dad’s side. While I was driving up their property I saw them walking in their groceries and witnessed seeing my dad for the first time. I had never met my dad in my life but knew my grandparents.



I walked up greeted my grandmother and she ushered me over go talk to my father. As I went to greet him this dude threw his hood on and jumped in his truck and locked the doors and said no words to me. Never in my life have I witnessed a grown man run away like that.

#11 When I told my mom I didn't want to keep contact with my ex-husband as he had been abusive she told me she knew there had been some hitting in the past but that she'd never witnessed it, and he'd always been very nice to her so she'd like to go have coffee with him. Seriously?! WTF.

#12 When I called my mother to find out a good time of year to visit her she said, "What for?"

#13 "I should have aborted you." When her dryer needed cleaning because *she* didn't check dad's pockets of laundry she was doing and a grease pen melted all over it.



"Just look at you...If I looked like you, I'd [unalive] myself." To chubby 5 or 6yo old me. Like, lady, just give me a salad or some s**t.

#14 Wasn’t my parents but my Grandpa.



“Josh can you take me to see Marge?”

Marge was his long time girlfriend who had Alzheimer’s. My GP was in his 70s at the time and we took away his car because he was a dangerous man behind the wheel to say the least. . “Sure Papa Joe!” That or PJoe was his nickname. Drive him to the place Marge was cared for at. Stop at the front and ask “How long until I come back?” He replied with “Give me an hour. That should be long enough for us to have sex.” I start crying laughing and he leaves with a giant smirk. I could never look at him again without thinking or saying “Almost 80 and still getting after it, WTF”

#15 Oof. I hadn’t talked to my dad in 15 years. I decided to reach out (for certain reasons and not to restart a relationship). He asked if he could ask me about my life. I let him. I told him, among other things, I was in a wonderful relationship with a terrific gal. “Is this a real relationship or like the girlfriends I had when I was with your mother.”



I was equally glad I disowned him 15 years ago, disappointed a man and a father would speak like that to his estranged son, and angry that he was the father I was born to. He is just one big joke to me.

#16 “I’m raising my daughter to be a wife” (she’s 4)

#17 I needed to take my youngest sister with me to my appointment—as I was taking her somewhere later—and afterwards she gleefully told me how beautiful my therapist was.



I thought that was super adorable, and decided to share that sentiment with my mother.



Her response? “Really? I thought she was black.”



🤦🏻‍♀️ I still haven’t recovered from that response. Like mom, you’re hispanic, you shouldn’t be like this.



Edit: formatting

#18 I would often visit the kitchen to watch how my mother cook. One day when my father saw me coming out of the kitchen, he said “you keep visiting kitchen, your d**k and balls are gonna fall off. That’s how girls are made.”

context: I was 7 when he said that to me and we are Korean family

#19 I reminded my mom that humans deserve a basic level of respect, and that the fact she considered obedience a form of respect skews her view on how to treat people, and she told me "I don't have to respect you. You're my child." I was an adult at the time.

#20 Called my dad asking how to set up a retirement fund, he said “retirement is for the birds, work until you’re dead” *click*

#21 "You're a weak person. You should go [unalive] yourself." After I opened up to my dad about my depression six months after my mom passed away.

#22 “You need to stop eating.”



My dad kind of underhandedly waited until he and I were alone away from my mom and brother. He glared pointedly at my belly (admittedly large from weight gain), and said that to me. Not “I’m concerned about your health” or “try to cut back and move more” - just “stop eating.” Stop doing something necessary to live.



I had previously suffered for years from eating disorders and his comment worsened everything. Eight years later, I still actively think about it multiple times every day. My relationship with food and my body is awful; I’ve become a recluse because of my shame over my appearance. Fights over my insecurity have contributed significantly to my crumbling marriage.



The kicker? My dad has been morbidly obese his entire life

#23 A lot of things



1. My retina detached. My mom asked why I need a surgery to fix it.

2. When she could still my bank account, she got mad and asked me why I was spending $30+/week at gas stations. Um. Gas. What else would I get from a gas station every week?

3. Refuses to get a physical/annual exam/mammograms/bloodwork or anything that's recommended for her age. Tries to claim I'm the unhealthy one who doesn't take care of my health.

4. She tried to forge her friend's signature for a document that needs go be notarized and acted surprised when the court wouldn't accept it

#24 When I was a kid, my best friends mother was an insufferable snob,and looked down on me because my family was lower middle class. When we were about 9 years old, she took my friend and I to the library to checkout some books, and ran into a friend of hers on the way out. She introduced us to the friend. She said very loudly, that "(insert her daughters name here) is a voracious reader and very very smart, but (insert my name here) is NOT!". I was upset and said "YES I AM!" She then looked at me, then her friend, and they rolled their eyes and laughed. That was nearly 50 years ago, and I remember it as if it were yesterday, and honestly, it had a hugely negative effect on my life, it traumatized me. The only consolation for me (I know this makes me a bad person) was that 10 years later, her very wealthy husband left her for a much younger woman and she was forced to live well below her accustomed means, and was bitter the rest of her days.

I should note I am now a very happy person, in a great relationship, running my own successful business.

#25 "[Temnyj] is your mothers favourite."



Said directly to both my younger brother and sister.



Made even worse by the fact that everybody knew my sister was *his* favourite. So. An extra f**k you to my brother, i guess.



There were a lot of pretty s****y nuggets from him, but that one always stuck with me as an exceptionally unnecessary comment that serves no purpose other than f*****g up your kids self worth.

#26 The main one that gets the biggest wtf from ppl is when I tell them that during lockdown my mom kept finding my brothers baby clothes (she threw mine away) & kept sending me pics, telling me that she can't wait to be a grandma. I asked if my brother got his gf pregnant, she said she was talking about me, I reminded her I would never give her & my dad grandkids she responded with "don't worry, I'll find someone to r**e you & force you to have the kid"

#27 My old boss said that she got jealous when her husband called their 4 year old daughter beautiful, so she called her daughter ugly and told him to stop inflating her ego. She proudly admitted it to all of us as if it was normal and it baffles me to this day

#28 Dad wasn’t around as a child. Meet dad when I am 7 years of age. Dad makes no attempt to connect. I had a hard time calling him dad cause he was a stranger. After doing the every other weekend thing, it became more of a chore to have to see him. When I’m about 11 years of age he told me “ you know you don’t have to come here if you don’t want to”. Even as an 11 year old, I was baffled that a father would say that to his child. That was probably the first “what the f**k” I said in my head.



Haven’t seen or spoke to him since that day. 15 years and still going strong.

#29 As a kid I downloaded an app on my Kindle Fire tablet that was supposed to teach me how to play the ukulele. Well I ended up accidentally buying a 1 year subscription for the app that costed around $100 with my parents credit card (still don’t know how this happened as their card wasn’t connected to anything on my tablet). Well my stepdad called the apps customer service and ended up telling them that I had “down syndrome” and that’s why I accidentally bought the subscription. This was all right in front of me btw. The lady on the phone was super nice and probably would’ve given him a refund anyway but like…? Was that really necessary? The best part is, is that my Mom is a SpEd teacher so again…? Why did he think he needed to say that? Idk. I don’t have Down syndrome. Also, another time he told me to get the pizza from the delivery guy on our front doorstep but again, I was really young and got scared so the pizza guy left with our pizza. He called the pizza place and told them I had autism so they’d come back with the pizza. Also had this conversation right in front of me. He thought it was hilarious, like he was “rigging the system”. Still baffles me to this day. Oh also my mom divorced him last year.

#30 *knocks on the shed door*

If you boys are gonna smoke grass, at least do it inside. Besides, you look like wierdos sneakin' out here.

#31 If I didn’t go get my dad alcohol he always threatened to ‘ off me ‘.



Once we were at the harbor , I pretended not to hear him so he pushed me , I don’t think he intended to, but I fell in the water between to parked boats.



A man who’s on one of the boats saw this and jumped in to save me ,I was 10 so I wasn’t a strong swimmer yet. My dad just laughed when the man was yelling at him.

#32 Once my mom talked about how my dad was a good father despite him having a bad upbringing with his dad. She was basically using it as an excuse for him while she was talking to extended family.



Me and my dad always had a complicated relationship. I was scared of him as a kid and we don't talk very much now. At one point as a kid the story goes he tried to burn me with a lighter and it was a whole thing, but I guess we all moved on. I couldn't really believe it when I heard it.

#33 "You were a mistake, and I had planned to abort you."



Yeah... that happened...

#34 Two things.



1. "[My Aunt] is so stupid! Couldn't even get a full scholarship!" My aunt is going to become a doctor and is extremely good at it. She just couldn't get a scholarship that covered her fully just like so many other people who go to become doctors.

2. "Not to be racist but I think that if people live in America they should be required to speak English." A comment about my aunt's fiancée's family (the same aunt who she called stupid) simply because they didn't speak fluent english.

#35 "Your mom was a prostitute and I might not be your dad." I was age eleven when I was given this piece of information.

#36 For context, I work with a bunch of children, and I bring them food and drinks and stuff like that as well. When I came down with a bad cold, I stayed home from work, not because I was too tired to go in or anything, but because I obviously didn't want to get like 12 kids and their parents sick. Mum blew up at me, asking why I care about the kids at all, they're not mine after all. Like jeez mum, have some empathy 😅

#37 They only wanted my twin..

#38 When I was about 28 my mom broke the news to me and my siblings that our dad had passed away, and oh ya you have a half brother who is in his 40s. Has a wife and children…still in shock and I’m in my mid 30s now. My dad bailed on us when we were toddlers.