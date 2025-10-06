“We Were Scammed”: Coworkers Go to Superior’s Wife’s Show Only To Realize It Wasn’t Free At All

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
We see the people we work with day in and day out for years. For some, their colleagues even become friends. In fact, 27% of Americans see their coworkers outside of work at least once a month. But there’s always a risk: how do you continue working together when drama occurs?
These five coworkers faced this dilemma after a colleague gifted them tickets to his wife’s performance, but she asked them to pay for it after the fact. Confused and insulted, the group asked the internet’s opinion: was this just a miscommunication between the coworker and his wife, or was this some shady con?
RELATED:
A man invited his coworkers to his wife’s performance and gave them the tickets
Person wearing mask holding two night party tickets indoors, illustrating coworker show scam realization.
“His wife was looking for singers,” the author tried to deduce why Scott had approached Rebecca at all
Coworkers realize superior's wife's show wasn’t free after being scammed with ticket misunderstanding and miscommunication.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments discussing being scammed by coworkers at superior's wife's show that was not actually free.
Forum conversation discussing coworkers feeling scammed after attending superior’s wife’s ticketed performance show.
“This sounds really suspicious,” commenters wrote, guessing that “Scott” and his wife were trying to con the coworkers
Coworkers realizing they were scammed after attending superior’s wife’s show that was not actually free.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text conversation about coworkers realizing the superior’s wife’s show was not free, feeling scammed over tickets.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text message screenshot discussing coworkers feeling scammed after paying for superior’s wife’s show tickets unexpectedly
Comment warning about scam, advising not to give money, related to coworkers going to superior’s wife’s show.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text conversation about coworkers feeling scammed after attending superior’s wife’s show that was not actually free.
Comment discussing coworker realization of scam involving superior's wife's show and payment dispute.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing coworkers being scammed at superior’s wife’s show with unexpected ticket costs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text conversation screenshot discussing coworkers realizing superior’s wife’s show was not free, expressing feelings of being scammed.
The wife may have needed to raise the money from the tickets to pay the promoter to be able to perform
A situation like this is less than ideal. The friend group only accepted the tickets as a gift and had no intention of paying for them. After the wife confronted them, things got awkward for both the employees and their manager, the husband. To top it all off, the group didn’t know how to approach “Scott” because he was their superior; what if he made their work lives a living hell for this whole miscommunication?
Some commenters speculated whether the couple truly tried to scam “Scott’s” colleagues. While some agreed, others thought that this whole train wreck of a situation was the result of some ongoing fight among “Scott” and his wife.
ADVERTISEMENT
But other netizens thought something different was going on. Since this was a personal performance by the wife, some speculated that she might have done it on the condition of pay-to-play.
A pay-to-play event is when a performer pays a promoter to be able to put on a performance at their venue. To get that money back, performers have to sell a certain amount of tickets. So, it’s possible that the wife expected the colleagues to pay for their tickets. The husband, perhaps not knowing this, thought he was simply tasked with inviting as many people as possible.
Musician Matt Terzi writes that pay-to-play gigs are scams that do not benefit the performer. “Let’s say you’re buying 100 tickets at $10 a pop. You’re paying $1,000 out of pocket,” he explains the concept. “That sounds like a lot, but you’re then reselling those 100 tickets at $20 a pop, which means you’re not only making that money right back, but doubling it… right?”
ADVERTISEMENT
“Of course, this seedy promoter isn’t actually promoting anything. You’re doing all of the marketing for the show yourself. And if you could sell 100 tickets easily, they wouldn’t be asking you to do it for them. At that point, your act is a solid booking, and venues should actively want to bring you in.”
ADVERTISEMENT
So, was the wife the victim of a seedy promoter? Did the husband misunderstand the ticket situation? Whatever it was, the employees got themselves in between something that shouldn’t be their fault.
Gift-giving between employees can turn awkward really fast
Gift-giving in the workplace can be a tricky thing. Most of us have received some sort of gift at work. Be it a thank-you note from the boss, a pizza when the team reaches a certain milestone, or even a scented candle during the company holiday gift exchange.
In fact, eight out of 10 employees in the U.S. say they have received a gift from their managers. The sad part? They didn’t even want it. These kinds of gifts usually include something with a company logo, and employees seldom qualify them as gifts.
There are some etiquette rules for workplace gift-giving. According to etiquette expert Lizzie Post from her grandmother’s Emily Post Institute, gifts up the ladder are never appropriate. “Gifts are always down the ladder. The exception is when there’s a two-person team, think Carrie Bradshaw and her assistant,” she told Salon. An employee gifting their boss something can be misconstrued as an attempt to win favor and look quite inappropriate as well.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, there’s also a line for bosses and managers when it comes to gifts for employees. “Absolutely avoid giving anything that could feel too personal or intrusive — think of items like skincare products, perfumes or clothing,” another etiquette expert, Jamila Musayeva, says. “These can easily overstep boundaries. Additionally, stay away from humor-based gifts or anything that could be seen as overly casual.”
Concerts to a performance aren’t too intrusive or inappropriate as a gift at all. However, in this situation, it put both the employees and the manager in an impossibly awkward position. Does that mean that all colleagues should stick to boring and impersonal gifts like the “World’s Best Boss” mug? Not necessarily, but if you’re ever in doubt about whether your gift is appropriate, always check with someone else first; someone from HR or ChatGPT, at least.
The group decided to confront Scott at work the next day
Update text describing coworkers realizing they were scammed attending superior’s wife’s paid show, discussing next steps.
ADVERTISEMENT
Coworkers realize superior’s wife’s show wasn’t free and feel scammed after unexpected ticket costs arise.
ADVERTISEMENT
Three coworkers in business attire talking near office windows, discussing the coworker scam about a paid show.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
31
3