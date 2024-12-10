ADVERTISEMENT

There's this trope that most people hate their boss. The Internet is ripe with pictures of bosses micromanaging, refusing to give raises, and just being plain jerks. Yet the reality might be different. According to a Pew survey, 55% of Americans have an excellent relationship with their boss, with 26% describing their relationship as "good."

This list might just be the proof that there are funny and wholesome bosses around. We've gathered the best examples of bosses who aren't afraid to be whimsical and nice to their employees and have earned the title of "Good Boss." Want proof that not everyone's boss is an insufferable jerk? Scroll away!

#1

Alli Had A Very Rough Day At The Animal Hospital - My Employer Found Out And Sent Her A Care Package

Dog humorously eyeing vacuum-sealed steaks on a kitchen counter. Good-funny-bosses vibe with playful curiosity.

Dogsanddogs Report

#2

Someone Asked The Boss If We Were Going To Have Cake For Halloween, He Disappeared And Came Back With This

Cake with "Now get back to work" icing, reflecting good funny bosses' humor.

copperpin Report

#3

Started A New Job 3 Days Ago And I Just Lost A Family Member. This Is How My New Boss Responded. I Couldn’t Be Happier With My Decision To Work For Him. Take Notes, Employers - This Is How It’s Done

Text exchange showing a supportive message from a boss encouraging focus on family, showcasing good-funny-bosses.

Accurate_Leg_2447 Report

#4

Yesterday The Owner Of My Company Noticed That The Shoes I Had On Were Worn Through And The Jeans I Had On Had Holes In Them. I Was Planning On Getting A New Pair Of Each On My Next Paycheck. Today He Took Me To Costco And Bought Me 2 New Pairs Of Shoes, 4 New Pairs Of Jeans, And Some Food

Adidas and Skechers shoeboxes with new pants on carpet, related to Good-Funny-Bosses theme.

I started in December of 2020 after being laid off/unemployed for a vast majority of the year. I’m still trying to get back on my feet financially and make ends meet. It was such an unbelievably nice gesture. I cried and gave him a hug. I can’t wait until I’m able to pay it forward.

DRIPPINNNN Report

#5

This Is My Home Office My Whole Team Works Remotely Now Since Covid. Here’s The Shelf Next To The Desk Set Up. Still Need To Get One More Shelf To Complete The Space But I Love It So Much Already!

Pink BT21 keyboard and mouse on a desk, gifted by a humorous boss.

btarmymama Report

#6

Beautiful To Be Supported By Such A Thoughtful Team

Tweet about Good-Funny-Bosses who support an employee with a mental health day, taking over their cases.

ohmystass Report

#7

I'm The Only Gothic Person In The Office. Halloween Is My Favourite Time Of The Year. Came To Work To My Desk Decorated For The Day By My Managers

Decorated office desk and cake with Halloween theme, showcasing good-funny-bosses' creativity.

It was also my birthday earlier this month, but I was on holiday (which is why the desk wasn't decorated to begin with) so they got me a Halloween themed cake! Don't think I've ever felt this special. Happy Halloween everyone!

Powerfluffgirl20 Report

#8

Semi Load Of Water I Just Got To Donate

Pallets of bottled water stacked inside a large truck, showcasing good-funny-bosses logistics humor.

I actually work for a company that cares. My boss gave me $10k to help wildfire victims, doesn’t care how it helps as long as it helps. Started with a semi load of bottled water. In 3 decades of work, I’ve never worked for good people until now. Been smiling for 2 days about this.

bigmilker Report

#9

We Made Our Own Valentine's Day Boxes For Work. This Is My Boss

Funny boss at desk with a large, humorous face cutout and playful desk decorations.

MintyHippo6889 Report

#10

My Boss Got A Puppy And Brought Her Into The Office. Productivity Went Waaay Down

A playful German Shepherd puppy sitting in an office, surrounded by people, embodying good-funny-bosses vibes.

reddit.com Report

#11

I Jokingly Told My Boss My Basement Level Office Needed A Sky Light. He Made It Happen

Ceiling tiles with sky prints creating a humorous office view, highlighting good-funny-bosses’ creative decor ideas.

timrbrady Report

#12

I Asked My Boss If We Could Pose With (Some) Of Our Prop Money At The End Of The Day; He Insisted We Use All Of It

Two people sitting on a truck loaded with stacks of cash, with paper money scattered around, embodying good-funny-bosses vibe.

lhbruen Report

#13

My Boss Writes Notes On His Hand And Photocopies It For Later

Photocopied hand with handwritten notes, surrounded by workplace documents, illustrating good-funny-bosses humor.

LonelyLightningRod Report

#14

Best Boss Ever

Handwritten thank-you note from a boss expressing gratitude with humor.

Last week my boss asked me to go over some paperwork for a project, to which I said, I will make it a fun weekend activity to read through it with my son. For context, my wife and I have set a goal to read him 1000 books in 2024. We joked that the paperwork should count as 10 books, we chuckled and moved on. Today, I came in to work to find a couple books and this note with a couple books sitting at my desk. The fact that she cared enough to not only buy the books but to write this adorable note genuinely made me smile. It’s these small details that make her the best boss I have ever had.

dijay0823 Report

#15

Been Battling Mental Health Struggles The Better Part Of My Life And Finally Had A Psychotic Break Last Night And Am Now Seeking Care. Was So Nervous To Text My Supervisor About It. This Was His Response :')

A text message from a supportive boss encouraging communication and showing flexibility.

OurSpeciesFailed Report

#16

The Manager At This Restaraunt Is Breaking Up The Lobster Shells For These Two Old Ladies Who Are Celebrating One Of Their Birthdays

Three people at a restaurant booth having a conversation with a good-funny-boss in a blue shirt.

stevenson734 Report

#17

What A Perfect Response

Text message from a supportive boss, offering empathy and playlist creation to cheer up an employee.

tpwk_betch Report

#18

I’d Like One Please

Cart filled with old telephones and calculators, showcasing a humorous boss's request.

KLobstar Report

#19

My Boss Bought A Display Shelf For My Mocs

Display case of toy fire trucks and a large fire truck, highlighting good-funny-bosses with a playful approach to emergency vehicles.

I got into vehicle procurement at the Fire Department (Berliner Feuerwehr) after I built a MOC of the first electric fire engine (2nd from the top, Rosenbauer RT) and brought it to their booth at a huge fire/rescue trade show 2 years ago.
Since then, I’ve accumulated quite a number of trucks, and the last time I brought one in my boss said that’s enough we need a display shelf (and I needed some space at home tbh).

firestuds Report

#20

My “Boss” Just Sent Me This

Text message exchange about receiving a Dunkin' E-Gift, showcasing a thoughtful, funny boss interaction.

I’ve been helping this girl out by doing chores at her apartment, caring for her pets, organizing, etc. since she is too busy because she is about to take her bar exam. I’m OBSESSED with dunkin refreshers, and I’ve shown up with one almost every week. I go over there this morning, and she sent me this literally could cry. She was paying attention, I see. It’s the little things. It really is.

kalopsis- Report

#21

The Boss Is Clearly A Micromanager

A tiny RC forklift on a warehouse floor lifting a miniature pallet, highlighting humorous boss behavior.

soursillypickle Report

#22

My Boss Gifted Me My Dream Car

Person posing happily beside a black car, capturing a moment of joy.

The Outback has always been my dream car for the last 10 years. Started out with an Impreza that ended up breaking my heart when the CVT died and I wasn’t in a position to get it fixed. I’d given my wants up to time, if I get it, awesome. If I don’t, I still have a vehicle.

I moved 2k+ miles with just my kitties from the state I grew up in 2021. Will be at my firm 2 years on 04/25. I had a car after the Impreza died, which happened 10 months after I moved, but the Volkswagen had been stolen (then returned 12 hrs later with 7 suitcases and fentanyl in it) and it was really janky and would break down a lot.

My boss saw I had a need and only out of the goodness of his heart fully paid for my ‘21 Outback. No strings. No payments to him. However he is an attorney and made me get an insane 1M policy. But I don’t complain about that at all. I got incredibly lucky as the amazing dealer found one with 1 owner who leased it so, it only had around 18k on it. I have my dream car. 5 months later I still can’t believe it. Absolutely floored. Hard work pays off in other ways than money or promotions.

I’m so eternally grateful for the people the Universe has put in my life. Words can’t explain my appreciation and safety knowing people I have no relation to has my back. And it gives me comfort to know that my closest friends and family to think of me in such a way to see me happy.

cloudymint Report

#23

My Boss At My Internship Was Told By A Coworker That I Like To Listen To Music But Don't Have Headphones ATM, So He Gave Me A Headset!

A wired on-ear headset in packaging, reflecting light, with a glove holding the box, related to Good-Funny-Bosses.

MrQuackalotOWO Report

#24

I Started My First Full Time Job Recently, And My New Supervisor Bought Me These

LEGO figures of funny bosses displayed on a wooden shelf, featuring various characters in a creative setting.

YFIRedditOfficial Report

#25

Appreciation From My Boss. (I Work As A Nanny)

Text message expressing gratitude and humor about Batman pajamas, conveying a good-funny-bosses vibe.

Ivymoon89 Report

#26

My Boss For Student Appreciation Week Gave Me This! I Feel So Lucky To Have Such Great People To Work With!!

Hand holding a signed thank-you card from bosses, praising strong work ethic.

"Jadan,
Your strong work ethic is a shining example of what it means to be a dedicated professional. Thank you for your commitment to excellence.
Thank you!
Hilda Jennifer"

MadlyJado Report

#27

Me: - I Have A Small Stapler, Do You Have A Bigger One? Boss: - Yes, Here You Go

Small stapler on a desk next to a large stapler; a funny office comparison highlighting good-funny-bosses.

bel_luna27 Report

#28

My Boss Lost A Bet

Boss in a funny dog costume standing in an office.

yourbff Report

#29

Went Away On A Trip, Found This On The Back Of An Update Note At My Job. If You Can't Tell I Love My Job And My Supervisor, They're The Best 💜

Handwritten note from a good funny boss saying "In case you were wondering, you were missed! Hope the trip was great" with a smiley face.

"In case you were wondering, you were missed! Hope the trip was great."

tersay Report

#30

So My Boss Ordered The Wrong Size Measuring Jugs. He Said It Was Such A Good Deal He Ordered 10!

Tiny measuring cup held in a palm, showcasing Good-Funny-Bosses humor.

DublinItUp Report

#31

My Boss Ordered Me A Ham As A Bonus For Doing Good This Past Week, What Would You Guys Do If This Fell Into Your Possession?

Cat sitting on carpet next to a large ham, looking curious.

I’m pretty much definitely going to wind up freezing most of it as I live with just my girlfriend and I don’t have family to share with, but I’d love some feedback on how to make the most of this beast.

Gingy-Breadman Report

#32

If You've Ever Felt Like An Idiot, There Are Two Managers On This Planet Who Were Tasked With Buying A Sofa For Their Office, And They Ordered It From A Doll Shop

Person holding a miniature white sofa, illustrating a good-funny-bosses moment.

margyeezy Report

#33

My Boss Accidentally Wore His New Shoes To Work

Employee in a kitchen wearing shoe covers, preparing food with a humorous sign of good-funny-bosses on the wall.

Cuddlemonster6060 Report

#34

Last Day At Work, Boss Got Me A Cake

Cake with humorous message "Knock Knock Who's There Not Jade," featuring colorful balloon decorations.

sailingittakesmeaway Report

#35

I’m Full Time CS!! I Literally Wanted To Cry. My Managers Got Me A Balloon And Cupcake And Told Me It Was Well Deserved 🥺❤️ Very Grateful For The Team I Work With Everyday, I Wanna Cry I've Worked So Hard For This

Person holding a "Congratulations" balloon and cupcake; office setting humor with good-funny-bosses theme.

Old-Illustrator-4752 Report

#36

Xmas Rolled In From The Boss

Two $100 bills, a Mac Tools check, and a thank you note from a funny boss on a wooden table.

NCC74656 Report

#37

Owner Bought Us Steaks. One Of Our Techs Hit A Shop Record For Hours In A Day So The Boss Bought Steaks For Lunch.

Grill with steaks wrapped in bacon, a humorous meal by good-funny-bosses, cooking outdoors.

STR3TCH1982 Report

#38

Bro Boss

Text conversation with a funny boss about being late due to a cute dog.

Random013743 Report

#39

Boyfriend Lost His Serving Job Because Of Corona. Bosses Cleared Out The Kitchen To Provide Food For Employees And Intend On Making Them Weekly Care Packages

Three cheerful men in a cozy brewery setting, surrounded by stacks of food containers on a wooden table, showcasing good-funny-bosses.

welcome2arbys Report

#40

My Boss Gave Me My Christmas Gift A Little Early This Year. A Set Of All-Clad Plus A Cuisinart Food Processor!

Shiny kitchen pots and pans on a countertop next to a blender.

Mange-Tout Report

#41

This Is How Your Boss, Or In My Case The Owner Of The Company, Is Supposed To React

Text conversation about a positive COVID test and boss responding humorously.

Dwights_Son Report

#42

Gonna Need To See Those Welds So I Can Pretend I Know A Lot About Welding

Man wearing eclipse glasses indoors, shared by good-funny-bosses.

billybrizzle420 Report

#43

Look What My Boss Gave Me!

Person holding a Game Boy Advance displaying the Grand Theft Auto game screen, related to good-funny-bosses theme.

It also came with 4 other games, link cable and wall adapter.

Consistent-Order5375 Report

#44

23 Years Ago, My Boss Gave Me This Ornament Because I Loved To Eat Hot Dogs For Lunch At Work

Funny hot dog ornament with a smiling face, hanging on a Christmas tree, representing good-funny-bosses humor.

ABeautifulSurrender Report

#45

I Don’t Drink Coffee And This Morning My Boss Gave Me A Strange Beverage Simply Labeled As “Ocean” And Now My Brain Feels Like It Has 800 Hp And I Can Also See God

Large cup labeled "ocean" with dark blue drink and pink straw held in hand. Good-funny-bosses moment.

blakesley_ Report

#46

Boss Surprised Me With Vegan Cupcakes For My Birthday

Box of vegan cupcakes with "Happy Birthday" written on the lid, showcasing a good-funny-bosses vibe.

reddit.com Report

#47

Rate My Outfit (This Was The Manager's Punishment For Being 30 Minutes Late)

Person in a funny bunny costume taking a mirror selfie, showcasing good humor in a workplace setting.

Kronocide Report

#48

Gift From The Boss

Tattooed hand holding a novelty lightsaber resembling a flashlight, capturing the essence of good fun with funny bosses.

I was joking with one of my bosses that when he went to Disney that he should bring me back a lightsaber. He jokingly told me one of the owners is a huge Star Wars guy himself and goes several times a year himself. I started joking with him that he should get me one next time he goes. Turns out he came back yesterday and he gifted me this bad boy today. I offered to throw him money for it but he insisted that I just have it for free. Definitely extremely grateful to my boss for this!

silverwrx420 Report

#49

My Boss’s Response When Asking To Come In Late To Finish An Essay For College

Chat exchange showing a supportive and understanding boss, highlighting good-funny-bosses vibes.

He is literally one of the best managers I’ve worked with. He is always working with me when I need time off or I’m sick, and when I’m overloaded with school. Wanted to post to show there are still good bosses out there.

ParkTiny3784 Report

#50

Some Managers Are Keepers. New Manager Promoted To 2ic, Potentially Will Take Over The Company When The Boss Retires. He’s An Absolute Treasure

Text messages showing a humorous and understanding boss response to employee's family situation. Good-Funny-Bosses.

torolf_212 Report

#51

Get You A Boss Who Responds Like This & Asks If You Need Anything When You Call In Sick Instead Of Belittling You For Calling In Sick (:

Text exchange illustrating good-funny-bosses with humorous response to an employee's sick day message.

Raeganhallowseve Report

#52

Two Years Ago, The Company I Was Working For Was Bought Out And I Lost My Job. My Manager Sent Me This Hand Forged Knife As A Goodbye Present Because He Knew I Collected Knives. It's One Of The Kindes Gestures I've Ever Received

Hand holding a small knife with a white handle next to a brown leather sheath, suitable for a good-funny-bosses theme.

JephriB Report

#53

I Employed A Redditor, She's Always Browsing Instead Of Working. I Hope She Sees It Because I'm Sick Of Telling Her To Get Back To Work!

A waiter at a kebab restaurant, smiling and giving a thumbs-up, illustrating the concept of good-funny-bosses.

The_Kebab_Guy Report

#54

Surprise From My Supervisor

Two Godiva chocolates with a card saying "you are amazing," showcasing good-funny-bosses encouragement.

I came into work today to find this little card and some chocolate from my supervisor. Back says "thanks for all you do :)". My previous job was filled with toxic managers who always made me feel like I was crap at my job because customers weren't flooding the sales floor and buying cars (I worked internet sales for a car dealership), and that I was always expendable. Now I work for great people that make me feel valued and if I mess up, my job isn't at risk. Just wanted to share my fuzzy feeling with you all.

QuickgetintheTARDIS Report

#55

My British Boss Is Pretty Pleased With His 4th Of July Outfit

Man in wolf shirt and American flag shorts, embodying good funny bosses with a cheerful pose.

DukeofEarl44 Report

#56

My Boss Ties Pieces Of Paper To His Hoodie So He Remembers To Look At It Later

Man in casual attire with a hoodie and jacket, seated at a desk with a mug and papers, embodying Good-Funny-Bosses vibes.

LonelyLightningRod Report

#57

My Boss Takes His Vacation Very Seriously

Humorous out-of-office reply email screenshot from a funny boss.

I forwarded my boss a threatening email I received while he was away on vacation. This was his response.

Salt_and_Bone Report

#58

A Christmas Toast Offered By My Boss

Table with snacks and drinks arranged with red napkins, symbolizing good-funny-bosses' hospitality.

DaHitcha Report

#59

I Bought Them Recently And I Looove Them!! So Comfy

Funny gift from a boss: cozy slippers with "Meet Me" and "At Midnight" designs, perfect for Secret Santa.

dearreeder Report

#60

So My Boss Also Bet Me $50 That Judge Wouldn’t Win MVP This Was Sitting On My Desk When I Walked In This Morning

A bag of coins on an office desk, humorously showing coins spilling, illustrating good-funny-bosses in a light setting.

EmSheDoesIt Report

#61

These Were Given To Me By My Indian Boss As Part Of Diwali Celebrations. Sweet And Filled With Cashews

A colorful assortment of decorated sweets in a gift box, perfect for sharing with funny bosses.

They're delicious and I don't know what to Google to find more.

Stecharan Report

#62

Lost 1 Of My Part Time Jobs After 10 Years - Business Closed Down . Boss Sent Me This . The Small Things In Life Make Such A Difference

Gift basket with assorted chocolates, showcasing appreciation from good-funny bosses.

The note reads: "Thanks for sooooooooo many years for dedicated service to the ***. We couldn't have done it without you! Wishing you every success in the future."

jasontaken Report

#63

I'm A Lifeguard. My Boss Gave Me A Key To Open This Drawer, Then Started Laughing Hysterically When I Tried Unlocking It. I Didn't Realize Why Until Now

Steel cabinet with a padlock, labeled "Swim Team," in a humorous workplace setting related to good-funny-bosses.

whenwacko Report

#64

I Got A Papercut At Work And My Boss Gave Me This Belle Bandage

Cartoon band-aid on a person's finger, humorously related to good-funny-bosses.

Vivid_Bug122 Report

