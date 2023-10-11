Scroll down to check out some of the most gosh-darn brilliant examples of bosses out there, as shared by happy employees across the internet.

Contrary to what r/AntiWork leads many to believe, bad bosses are actually in the minority. Depending on how you approach it, it’s roughly 13% of employees who reflect on their bosses as being truly sucky. Mostly in Europe. So, where are all the good guy bosses at? This list, of course!

It doesn’t take a lot to ruin a good thing. Or any thing, for that matter. A single bad managerial figure can destroy a good vibe at any workplace and also potentially scar you for life in more ways than one. But, believe it or not, bad bosses aren’t all that common.

#2 My Dog Goes To Work With Me Every Day And My Bosses Gave Him A Christmas Bonus

So, what’s a good boss? Funnily enough, explaining what a bad boss is first is the easier task. Brace yourself as it’s about to get super crunchy (get it, because numbers and facts?). The tl;dr explanation is that a bad boss is any managerial persona who’s confrontational, unkind, unaccommodating, or unmotivated. This can manifest in a number of ways: lack of leadership skill, use of micromanagement tactics, and exceedingly high demands for employees, just to name a few. This is besides lacking any sort of positive human qualities, thus prompting for hostility, avoiding providing help where needed and just being flat out disrespectful. And then morale plummets, employee turnover skyrockets, productivity tanks, and the negative Glassdoor reviews start piling in, culminating in a cluster-truck of trouble for the company.

#6 I Confided In My New Manager How Much I'm Struggling Mentally With My New Job. I Also Commented On How Much I Loved Her Pin Badges. This Was On My Desk This Morning

Now, there are ways of dealing with poor management. Mostly, it’s tackling the issue head on and working together to fix it. This involves taking notes and recording (within legal limits) the actions and behaviors that need correction, consulting with fellow employees, and approaching the supervisor directly, either with or without HR (though the former is recommended). Ideally, the use of “proper channels” makes sure that everything is civil and it provides the manager with a chance to explain themselves. By proxy, talking through an issue can determine who is at fault (if any) and identify ways to rectify it. A learning experience all around.

#9 My Boss Stood By Me The Whole Time I Had Cancer Treatment, So For Christmas, I Made Him This

So, 13%. A 2018 study done by the Institute of Labor Economics dove deep into how common bad bosses are in a discussion paper series of theirs. The need for the study arose for a number of reasons. Most notably, it was the increasingly common media and movie representation of bad bosses, the Peter Principle (whereby managers were often promoted to positions one level above their realistic aptitude) and the more recent concerns of stress and psychological ill-health in workplaces. ADVERTISEMENT The study also premises its research with a number of factors. A key aspect was that supers, managers and the like exert a great deal of power in the workplace, and this has a significant impact (either positive or negative) on employees and the way the company operates. This includes a direct correlation with performance and results.

#12 My Girlfriend Just Received This Email From Her Boss. She Works At A Grocery Store And They Are Taking Care Of Her In The Midst Of Coronavirus

The key demographic of the study was Europe, though data sets and descriptive stats were given for the USA as well. Bosses were classified as bad if the net score was negative across seven categories scored by workers: feedback, respect, praise and recognition, help getting the job done, support for individual development, successful team-working, and one who helps and supports.

#13 My Boss Recently Rescued An Injured Hummingbird. It Loves Being Fed Sugar Water Through An Eye Dropper

#14 I Had Mentioned That We Were Having Financial Difficulties At Work To My Boss. I Didn't Expect This At All And Almost Went Full Cry Mode At Work

#15 I Had To Quit My Delivery Job Today Due To Depression, And This Is How My Manager Responded

Around 13% of all employees in the survey were actually working under what the survey would consider a genuinely bad boss. This was actually lower than some of the extreme convictions brought about by other similar studies and polls of the time. Funnily enough, 13% of employees also gave their bosses a perfect score. According to the study, the most bad-boss-laden industries were transportation (a bit above 17%), manufacturing (16%), and human health and social work activities (nearly 15%). Runners up include agriculture, admin and support services, hospitality and food service industries, wholesale and retail, among many others.

#18 My Awesome Boss Went To America For A Month. I Got A Month Off With A Pay, And She Brought Back These For Me

So, let’s circle back to what is a good boss? The same ILE study provided a dead giveaway, actually: it’s a boss who gives useful feedback, is helpful in getting the job done, respects workers as people, encourages development, gives praise and recognition, is successful in teamwork, and helps and supports employees. PeopleHum adds to this by also suggesting other lesser-practiced, yet still significant aspects. You know, having a plan (a clear vision) on how work will be done, communicating expectations, treating employees like equals (horizontal hierarchy), and making work fun. Team building, events and activities, snack giveaways, that sort of thing. ADVERTISEMENT

#19 My Boss Handed Me My Paycheck With This Included. He Continually Goes Above And Beyond For Me, And I've Only Been Employed With Him For Just Under A Year. He's A Good Man

#20 I Have To Work On Christmas Day, So My Employer Has Given Everyone Who's Working Today A Christmas Hamper With Goods

But if you need an even more digestible version of what is a good boss, hey, you’re scrolling this list! Absolutely meta, we know, but the employees are real, the bosses are real, and the goodness you’re feeling right now—yep, real too! The overarching theme that is the beauty behind all of these good boss posts is that they were all done in very simple ways. Just think about it: one boss makes breakfast for his team every Wednesday, which has amazing potential for team building; another boss sent a thank you letter, acknowledging all of the hard work the employee did, which is just plain nice; heck, just straight up giving money is always a nice gesture, and the kind words add volumes to it.

#22 My Boss Gave My Coworker A New Monitor. He Didn't Get Caught Doing Anything, He's Just Blind As Hell

And just as violence begets violence, it works the same way with being nice, kind and caring. If your boss is good to you, be good back! Management values employees who show dedication and commitment, perform their tasks reliably and with confidence, and don’t shy away from teamwork all while being able to work independently too. And whipping out skills like critical thinking, self-awareness and self-improvement, and good interpersonal communication is always a good idea throughout the entire work process.

#27 Getting Positive Feedback From My Boss Validates Years Of Hard Work. Kindness And Appreciation Allow One To Achieve Even More

It’s naturally tempting to say “screw it” and quit your job on the spot when a rotten egg of a manager is in charge. But, again, a civil code of conduct is the way to go and so the laws of teamwork have to apply. In other words, mutual respect between managers and employees leads to more willingness to offer support (both ways) and perform well. Both find reasons to do their best, thus boosting productivity and collaboration, all while pushing away the problems of absenteeism (unplanned absences from work) and employee turnover.

#28 I Work At Construction, And My Boss Gave Another Meat Platter This Year In Time For The Holidays

#29 I Was Having A Rough Day At Work So My Manager Brought Me A Bouquet

#30 My Boss Mailed Me This After Two Years At My Newest Job. Complete 180 From The Last Job I Was At

If you’ve enjoyed this list, then buckle up because this was part two. You can enjoy more great bosses, brought to you by Bored Panda, in part one of the series. But before you do that, make sure to share your thoughts on anything or everything you’ve read here today. And if there’s a good boss story to tell, be sure to do so in the comment section below!

#32 Today, I Got A $10,000 Quote On The Cost Of What Needs To Be Done To My Teeth. It Made Me Feel Even More Helpless. But My Boss Is Taking Care Of This For Me, Free Of Charge

#34 I'm An Intern At A Fashion Magazine. My Boss Asked If I Liked Lipsticks And Handed Me A Bag Of Free Samples
All lipsticks were in different shades, but the brand was something like luxury lipstick. I only took 5 because I'm in an office full of ladies, but I did get in there first and got a good pick.

#36 My Boss Cured And Smoked Some Meat For Him And His Family. He Gave Me This Today At Work. What A Legend

#37 "Made Some Care Packages For The Employees. They Are Coming In From 12-2 To Pick Up, And Then We Are Going To Have A Movie Night Tonight On Netflix Party"
My old boss made care packages for his employees since they were closed. He truly cares about his workers!

#38 My Boss Rushed Out To Get Me A Last Minute Birthday Present. He Came Back With This. I Was Not Disappointed

#39 Food Retail Is A Nightmare At The Moment, But This Response From My Manager Is Perfect. Thanks, Boss, It Really Means A Lot To Me

#40 For All Of You With Incompetent Bosses I Apologize. This Was On My Desk When I Came In Today
"I know It's been a long, tough week for all of you. Especially the guys who stayed late for patch Tuesday. Take an extra hour for lunch and enjoy.

-Chris R."

-Chris R."

#43 My Daughter Was Admitted To The Hospital Hours Before I Was Due To Leave On Work Travel. No Questions, My Boss Offered To Call The Hotel And Adjust My Reservation For Me

#44 When You Stayed Behind At Work, And Your Boss Nicks A Bun From The Bosses' Break Room For You As A Thanks

#45 At Work I'm Known For Being A Bit Of A Tea Freak, And For Christmas My Boss Got Me 2 Tins Of My Favorite Type And Brand Of Loose Leaf

#46 My Boss Got Me An Early Birthday Cake Delivered To The Office Today. Can't Wait To Go Home And Dig In

#47 I Got This From My Boss At Work. I Don't Think I've Ever Received Such A Positive Words From Anyone Else I've Ever Worked With

#49 I'm A Student Working For A Chain Of Sushi Restaurant. I Got A Gift Card From My Boss For New Years. I Probably Won't Get To Eat Like This Until The Graduation