50 Awesome Bosses That Proved There’s No Need To Be A Jerk To Run A Company (New Pics)
It doesn’t take a lot to ruin a good thing. Or any thing, for that matter. A single bad managerial figure can destroy a good vibe at any workplace and also potentially scar you for life in more ways than one. But, believe it or not, bad bosses aren’t all that common.
Contrary to what r/AntiWork leads many to believe, bad bosses are actually in the minority. Depending on how you approach it, it’s roughly 13% of employees who reflect on their bosses as being truly sucky. Mostly in Europe. So, where are all the good guy bosses at? This list, of course!
Scroll down to check out some of the most gosh-darn brilliant examples of bosses out there, as shared by happy employees across the internet.
A Boss Who Understands
If only this was common practice. Work wouldn't be such a chore.
My Dog Goes To Work With Me Every Day And My Bosses Gave Him A Christmas Bonus
Our Boss Makes Us Breakfast Every Wednesday Without Fail. It Really Helps With The Morale
So, what’s a good boss? Funnily enough, explaining what a bad boss is first is the easier task. Brace yourself as it’s about to get super crunchy (get it, because numbers and facts?).
The tl;dr explanation is that a bad boss is any managerial persona who’s confrontational, unkind, unaccommodating, or unmotivated. This can manifest in a number of ways: lack of leadership skill, use of micromanagement tactics, and exceedingly high demands for employees, just to name a few.
This is besides lacking any sort of positive human qualities, thus prompting for hostility, avoiding providing help where needed and just being flat out disrespectful. And then morale plummets, employee turnover skyrockets, productivity tanks, and the negative Glassdoor reviews start piling in, culminating in a cluster-truck of trouble for the company.
Amazing Boss
That's awesome! I would love that someone knew me so well, and could think outside the box like that as well. I would probably repay the bookstore by buying a few (or more tbh) books.
Standing Up To Karens! I Wish More Businesses Backed Their Staff This Way
I Confided In My New Manager How Much I'm Struggling Mentally With My New Job. I Also Commented On How Much I Loved Her Pin Badges. This Was On My Desk This Morning
Now, there are ways of dealing with poor management. Mostly, it’s tackling the issue head on and working together to fix it. This involves taking notes and recording (within legal limits) the actions and behaviors that need correction, consulting with fellow employees, and approaching the supervisor directly, either with or without HR (though the former is recommended).
Ideally, the use of “proper channels” makes sure that everything is civil and it provides the manager with a chance to explain themselves. By proxy, talking through an issue can determine who is at fault (if any) and identify ways to rectify it. A learning experience all around.
My Boss Gave Free Clothes To People Who Lost Their Home
My Boss Encouraged Me To Paint At Work Since It's Been So Quiet
My Boss Stood By Me The Whole Time I Had Cancer Treatment, So For Christmas, I Made Him This
So, 13%. A 2018 study done by the Institute of Labor Economics dove deep into how common bad bosses are in a discussion paper series of theirs. The need for the study arose for a number of reasons. Most notably, it was the increasingly common media and movie representation of bad bosses, the Peter Principle (whereby managers were often promoted to positions one level above their realistic aptitude) and the more recent concerns of stress and psychological ill-health in workplaces.
The study also premises its research with a number of factors. A key aspect was that supers, managers and the like exert a great deal of power in the workplace, and this has a significant impact (either positive or negative) on employees and the way the company operates. This includes a direct correlation with performance and results.
What A Lovely Morning Surprise From My Bosses
My Boss Being A Total Bro About Spending Time With A Family
And here, Nordstrom tried to make me skip my best friend's engagement party. (I went anyway and quit about a month later because things got worse.)
My Girlfriend Just Received This Email From Her Boss. She Works At A Grocery Store And They Are Taking Care Of Her In The Midst Of Coronavirus
The key demographic of the study was Europe, though data sets and descriptive stats were given for the USA as well.
Bosses were classified as bad if the net score was negative across seven categories scored by workers: feedback, respect, praise and recognition, help getting the job done, support for individual development, successful team-working, and one who helps and supports.
My Boss Recently Rescued An Injured Hummingbird. It Loves Being Fed Sugar Water Through An Eye Dropper
I Had Mentioned That We Were Having Financial Difficulties At Work To My Boss. I Didn't Expect This At All And Almost Went Full Cry Mode At Work
I love that he explained it wasn't pity but a neighbour's care. We are all neighbours and should look after those we can. Love one another as you would (should) love yourself.
I Had To Quit My Delivery Job Today Due To Depression, And This Is How My Manager Responded
Around 13% of all employees in the survey were actually working under what the survey would consider a genuinely bad boss. This was actually lower than some of the extreme convictions brought about by other similar studies and polls of the time. Funnily enough, 13% of employees also gave their bosses a perfect score.
According to the study, the most bad-boss-laden industries were transportation (a bit above 17%), manufacturing (16%), and human health and social work activities (nearly 15%). Runners up include agriculture, admin and support services, hospitality and food service industries, wholesale and retail, among many others.
My Boyfriend's Boss Had This Helmet Made For Him While Working In Egypt
OH MY GOSH WOAH!!! Dude you are so freaking lucky I would pass out if I got something like that!
My Boss Is A Gem And Leaves Snacks And Drinks For Delivery Drivers
My Awesome Boss Went To America For A Month. I Got A Month Off With A Pay, And She Brought Back These For Me
So, let’s circle back to what is a good boss? The same ILE study provided a dead giveaway, actually: it’s a boss who gives useful feedback, is helpful in getting the job done, respects workers as people, encourages development, gives praise and recognition, is successful in teamwork, and helps and supports employees.
PeopleHum adds to this by also suggesting other lesser-practiced, yet still significant aspects. You know, having a plan (a clear vision) on how work will be done, communicating expectations, treating employees like equals (horizontal hierarchy), and making work fun. Team building, events and activities, snack giveaways, that sort of thing.
My Boss Handed Me My Paycheck With This Included. He Continually Goes Above And Beyond For Me, And I've Only Been Employed With Him For Just Under A Year. He's A Good Man
I Have To Work On Christmas Day, So My Employer Has Given Everyone Who's Working Today A Christmas Hamper With Goods
My Boss Sent These Cookies To Me During The Lockdown
But if you need an even more digestible version of what is a good boss, hey, you’re scrolling this list! Absolutely meta, we know, but the employees are real, the bosses are real, and the goodness you’re feeling right now—yep, real too!
The overarching theme that is the beauty behind all of these good boss posts is that they were all done in very simple ways. Just think about it: one boss makes breakfast for his team every Wednesday, which has amazing potential for team building; another boss sent a thank you letter, acknowledging all of the hard work the employee did, which is just plain nice; heck, just straight up giving money is always a nice gesture, and the kind words add volumes to it.
My Boss Gave My Coworker A New Monitor. He Didn't Get Caught Doing Anything, He's Just Blind As Hell
This is what is meant by reasonable adjustments. If your employee needs extra support to do their job and you're in a position to give it, then you should. Too many employers don't seem to understand this, and then they complain that employee isn't able to do their job properly. I have anxiety and depression and even with occupational health reports recommending certain reasonable adjustments, I've not had them put in place by my employers in the past. Then I've been moaned at for having to go off sick because the lack of support has led to a decline in my mental health. This is the law in the UK as well under the Equality Act 2010.
This Is My Boss, Running Nearly A $200 Million Dollar Company, Emailing The Whole Company
This Boss Who Appreciates His Staff
And just as violence begets violence, it works the same way with being nice, kind and caring. If your boss is good to you, be good back!
Management values employees who show dedication and commitment, perform their tasks reliably and with confidence, and don’t shy away from teamwork all while being able to work independently too. And whipping out skills like critical thinking, self-awareness and self-improvement, and good interpersonal communication is always a good idea throughout the entire work process.
My Boss Stole My Car And Got My Tire Fixed Without Me Even Noticing
My Awesome Boss
Getting Positive Feedback From My Boss Validates Years Of Hard Work. Kindness And Appreciation Allow One To Achieve Even More
It’s naturally tempting to say “screw it” and quit your job on the spot when a rotten egg of a manager is in charge. But, again, a civil code of conduct is the way to go and so the laws of teamwork have to apply.
In other words, mutual respect between managers and employees leads to more willingness to offer support (both ways) and perform well. Both find reasons to do their best, thus boosting productivity and collaboration, all while pushing away the problems of absenteeism (unplanned absences from work) and employee turnover.
I Work At Construction, And My Boss Gave Another Meat Platter This Year In Time For The Holidays
I Was Having A Rough Day At Work So My Manager Brought Me A Bouquet
Now I want a bouquet. No I am not having a rough or bad day. I love flowers.
My Boss Mailed Me This After Two Years At My Newest Job. Complete 180 From The Last Job I Was At
If you’ve enjoyed this list, then buckle up because this was part two. You can enjoy more great bosses, brought to you by Bored Panda, in part one of the series.
But before you do that, make sure to share your thoughts on anything or everything you’ve read here today. And if there’s a good boss story to tell, be sure to do so in the comment section below!
Further Evidence That My Wife's Boss Has A Sense Of Humor. This Is Her Christmas Card
Today, I Got A $10,000 Quote On The Cost Of What Needs To Be Done To My Teeth. It Made Me Feel Even More Helpless. But My Boss Is Taking Care Of This For Me, Free Of Charge
Wholesome Boss
I'm An Intern At A Fashion Magazine. My Boss Asked If I Liked Lipsticks And Handed Me A Bag Of Free Samples
All lipsticks were in different shades, but the brand was something like luxury lipstick. I only took 5 because I'm in an office full of ladies, but I did get in there first and got a good pick.
Sounds like you could've taken all of them. Thanks for being so considerate yourself!
My Boss Gets It
My Boss Cured And Smoked Some Meat For Him And His Family. He Gave Me This Today At Work. What A Legend
"Made Some Care Packages For The Employees. They Are Coming In From 12-2 To Pick Up, And Then We Are Going To Have A Movie Night Tonight On Netflix Party"
My old boss made care packages for his employees since they were closed. He truly cares about his workers!
My Boss Rushed Out To Get Me A Last Minute Birthday Present. He Came Back With This. I Was Not Disappointed
Hope you realize how lu KY you are to have a boss like this
Food Retail Is A Nightmare At The Moment, But This Response From My Manager Is Perfect. Thanks, Boss, It Really Means A Lot To Me
For All Of You With Incompetent Bosses I Apologize. This Was On My Desk When I Came In Today
"I know It's been a long, tough week for all of you. Especially the guys who stayed late for patch Tuesday. Take an extra hour for lunch and enjoy.
-Chris R."
My Boss Is Paying For My Car Repair
I notice a lot of these just being empathy shown in different ways,I want all of you pandas (including myself) to so something nice for someone tomorrow
My Boss Gave Me This The Other Day. She Knows How I Feel About Halloween
My Daughter Was Admitted To The Hospital Hours Before I Was Due To Leave On Work Travel. No Questions, My Boss Offered To Call The Hotel And Adjust My Reservation For Me
When You Stayed Behind At Work, And Your Boss Nicks A Bun From The Bosses' Break Room For You As A Thanks
At Work I'm Known For Being A Bit Of A Tea Freak, And For Christmas My Boss Got Me 2 Tins Of My Favorite Type And Brand Of Loose Leaf
My Boss Got Me An Early Birthday Cake Delivered To The Office Today. Can't Wait To Go Home And Dig In
I Got This From My Boss At Work. I Don't Think I've Ever Received Such A Positive Words From Anyone Else I've Ever Worked With
My Boss Leaving Notes On My Paychecks
I'm A Student Working For A Chain Of Sushi Restaurant. I Got A Gift Card From My Boss For New Years. I Probably Won't Get To Eat Like This Until The Graduation
I Reached Out To My Boss, Thinking My Request For Overtime Would Be Denied, Since I'm Still In My 90 Day Probation. This Was His Response
I recently had a kid, and have been struggling even with my new job that pays decently. I'm literally crying right now and know my boss cares enough to break rules to help.
