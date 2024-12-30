On Reddit, one curious 71-year-old retiree asked fellow golden-agers about the best gifts they’ve given themselves since trading in their suits for slippers, and the answers are pretty fabulous.

Retirement, the ultimate mic drop after a long, grueling, coffee-fueled career. It’s the time when you hang up the office jargon, ditch the deadlines, and step into a life of you-do-you. For many, that means kicking back and just treating themselves to a well-deserved gift – whether it’s a shiny new gadget, a passport to adventure, or just the sweetness of doing nothing, or “Dolce far niente,” as the Italians would say.

#1 A house in Spain! We retired, sold everything in the states, and moved permanently to Spain. Life is great!

#2 I bought myself a new car. I usually buy certified pre-owned, but I thought, “what the heck.” Now I’m going to adopt a dog and I’ll be set.

#3 Porsche 911

Worth it!

Retirement isn’t just an exit; it's more like an entrance to a whole new chapter of self-discovery, joy, and, let’s be honest, some well-deserved indulgence. After years of earning and saving, treating yourself in retirement is not only satisfying but also a great way to redefine your goals and passions. Think of it as a pat on the back for all those Mondays you survived, the promotions you snagged, and the office coffee you endured. ADVERTISEMENT



#4 I bought a Switch, a PS5 and spend a small fortune at my local dispensary. No, I never grew up. I'm ok with that.

#5 Neither one of us is big on things (although my husband’s guitar collection is growing) but as a joint gift to ourselves now that we’re both retired (coming up on our one-year anniversary) we offloaded our most hated chores and hired people to take them over. House cleaning (which we both suck at), snow removal and landscaping? Yeah, more than happy to have others take ‘em on. More time for us to do anything or nothing.

#6 2. Puppies.

But retirement, as we know it, wasn’t a common concept until the 19th century, when pensions and Social Security made it possible. In the U.S., the first employee contribution plan was established in 1880 by a railroad company, while in 1889, German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck introduced the concept of retirement as we know it today. Before that, people worked until they physically couldn’t. So really, you’re part of a generation that earned the right to celebrate this phase. But, in some parts of the world, older adults actually prefer to keep working, even after retirement, to keep themselves sharp.



#7 Extravagent vacations! I don't want more stuff just fun experiences.

#8 Edibles and an electronic drum set!

#9 We got a new to us Casita camper last year and spent 3 months in it last year.

We wanted to learn more about what older adults think of retirement, so Bored Panda reached out to Eng. Liana Hancu, PhD, an engineer and professor at Technical University of Cluj-Napoca, who recently retired after spending 40 years teaching at the same university. She told us that, so far, retirement has been wonderful, though it’s not exactly what she imagined. Professor Hancu explained that she thought she would have endless free time once retired, but she's managed to keep herself quite busy! “It feels freeing but also a little strange not having a rigid routine after so many years. It’s a mix of excitement and adjustment,” she added. We asked Professor Hancu what the one thing is that she would say is better about being retired compared to working full-time. She told us that the freedom is unmatched. No more early alarms or looming deadlines! She gets to plan her days entirely on her terms, whether it’s taking an impromptu trip with friends or relaxing with a good book and a cup of tea. ADVERTISEMENT



#10 Airplane.

Retired aircraft maintenance guy (mil/civ).

Bad eyes so couldn’t fly for the Army. Set piloting aside. Rode my motorcycle across the country, skydiving while in the military, volunteer work after retirement.



Finally found myself in a place to get a pilot certificate. And then started airplane shopping. It wasn’t inexpensive, but didn’t break the bank. So I went for it. Now it’s a matter of getting open days on the calendar (holidays and all) and good weather.

#11 At 75 I bought a sports car. Still have it at 88. Not many miles on it Gets lots of attention. I may give it to my granddaughter in a few years—or just let it be a part of my estate. I love just knowing it is there.

#12 Once a year I have spent a week on the road by myself. From Texas, in separate trips, I have driven to Montana, Virginia, and Michigan. Next year my plan is to drive Route 66 to California.

We wanted to know how Professor Hancu celebrated her retirement and if she treated herself to something special. Hancu said that she splurged on some incredible trips to Italy and Spain with her friends, which were relaxing but also enriching. She also mentioned that she loves surprising her family with gifts a bit more than she did before. We also asked Professor Hancu if she thinks waiting until retirement to splurge on yourself is worth it. She explained that it’s all about balance. Retirement gives you the time to enjoy things, but your energy and health might not always be the same. “I’d say: treat yourself occasionally during your career too—don’t wait for 'someday.' Life’s meant to be enjoyed along the way,” Hancu advised.



#13 For mid 5 figures I bought myself a 128 day cruise around the world. What an experience. Of course my husband insisted on coming so that made it a low 6 figures extravagance.

#14 BMW R1200RT motorcycle.

#15 Art.



My partner and I have started buying original art, and it give us such a lift to look at it on our walls. And it's nice to support local emerging artists.

In some countries (like Japan), senior employment is both a necessity and a way to stay engaged and sharp. Japan’s aging population has embraced “silver work” as a way to keep physically active, socially connected, and mentally stimulated. Seniors often fill part-time or flexible roles, contributing their expertise while steering clear of retirement boredom. In fact, initiatives like senior employment programs and community-driven roles aim to provide a fulfilling alternative to endless hours of daytime TV. Because let’s face it—there’s only so much Sudoku one person can do! Psychologists also point out that treating yourself can have emotional benefits. Rewarding yourself reinforces the idea that you’ve worked hard and deserve happiness, boosting your overall well-being, developing a greater sense of self-compassion, and even relieving stress. Gifts and better health? Count me in! ADVERTISEMENT



#16 This may sound nuts, but a couple of months ago I went to a hobby shop and purchased a remote controlled race car.



I took it to the county park and ran it all over the place, wearing out the tires. It gave me hours of fun and sparked dozens of conversations with friendly strangers.



I went back to the shop, bought new tires, ordered a custom made super fast ‘monster truck’ from them, and a fast battery recharger pack. That truck is tons of fun!



Now my great- granddaughter and I can race whenever she drops by, but for me they have consistently been a good way to break up my boredom. .

#17 We remodeled our bathroom for "aging in place". No tub to climb over, grab bars actually blocked into the walls, a nice shower bench, etc. My favorite thing is the warm towel rack. I do miss having a tub in there but I can't get out of a tub once I'm in one so there is that. And I've heard awful things about the walk in ones.

#18 A beach house.

Whether it’s a drum set, a house in Spain, or simply peace of mind, these retirees are living proof that rewarding yourself is an essential part of retirement. Whatever your dream retirement gift may be, make sure it sparks joy, celebrates your achievements, and makes this chapter of life truly golden. After all, you’ve earned it. And if one Redditor can buy themselves an airplane, surely you can treat yourself to that thing you’ve been eyeing.



#19 A new 2024 generation 12 Kindle Paperwhite. Much better than my old generation 7.

#20 A meditation chair from Pipersong for my art studio. I sit all wonky and have had trouble with every single office chair. It was so annoying to have to try so many chairs and have them fail.



This chair lets me sit wonky comfortably. Why I didn't get it years ago is a mystery to me, but now I have it and it feels great to sit for hours and hours.



[Chair]



It isn't a huge expense at all, but I normally wouldn't bother with a chair that costs 300$!!

#21 I moved in with my daughter after she moved North and put in a lovely garden area with raised beds. I also have an herb spiral in there.

#22 A really good mattress for a really good night's sleep. Beauty Rest Black.



Our old mattress was sagging and every movement that my husband or I made was annoying to the other person and waking us up. Plus sagging making little canyons where our bodies sleep the most.

#23 After 25 years of not having a new vehicle and not having one since I was provided a vehicle for work I brought new F150 for myself.

Now in the next few years I’m looking at getting a second home in a warmer climate state.

#24 Single, 72 and my career was in software development. My favorite place in the house is my workspace, and so I gifted myself a very nice desk chair, built myself a high end computer, a 4k 43" monitor, some audio add-ons, and a very comfy bed. I do all my reading at my workspace, and I still mess around running VMs under Linux, I have a few Raspberry Pi, etc. Basically I indulge my geekdom.

#25 I'm not waiting until retirement to buy myself presents. I like to buy things that make my hobbies more enjoyable.



For instance, I like to cook so I bought myself a $200+ knife. It makes cutting stuff up so much easier.



I also play guitar so I bought a $1000 Taylor acoustic guitar. I didn't want to get it too expensive because I still want to take it camping and stuff. It sounds 100 times better than my last guitar. It's truly a pleasure to play.



I play disc golf so I spent $400+ on a pull cart that has a place to sit. It holds all the stuff I normally carry and I can take a load off on the longer tournaments that wear me out.



Not sure if you're looking to buy yourself one big ticket item but maybe a bunch of smaller quality of life items would be nice too.

#26 I bought a new refrigerator. Wow.

#27 This is such a great question. As a 53 year old retired lady, I started learning diy projects and bought myself some tools. It has been fun and satisfying to still be able to learn and accomplish something, even if it's simple.

#28 Some crocodile skin style Dr Martens boots. I look like a pair of bouncy golf clubs. It's great.

#29 My kitchen aid mixer and a kitchen reno.



Now all my stuff fits in my cupboards, I've got counter space to hold my kitchen aid so I don't have to lift it down from a shelf, I have a pantry that holds months worth of canned goods and I can see them all, and I have a giant deep sink where you can bathe a dog or stack up three days worth of dishes.

#30 High-end extra virgin olive oil and cacao powder that’s been third party tested for purity and polyphenols/flavonoids. I have very little money so I spend any little extra on my health 😊.

#31 2 whitewater kayaks.

#32 I didn’t buy it I live it, peace and contentment.

#33 An ebike. A medical problem made me decide I was a risk while driving so I parked the car. Balance issues made riding my regular a little difficult taking off. After 6 months of riding my ebike I realized my car was sitting, so I sold it. I've found so many places to explore and visit in my area that I previously drove by. I also got into metal detecting so every trip is like a little history lesson. The only time I rely on a ride somewhere is vet visits. The dog won the battle of getting into a dog trailer with the bike.

