Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Single Dad Buys Dream Home, GF Of 4 Months Freaks Out Over Not Being “Consulted”
Couples, Relationships

Single Dad Buys Dream Home, GF Of 4 Months Freaks Out Over Not Being “Consulted”

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Ah, the early days of a relationship… that head-over-heels, butterflies in your stomach stage, where everything feels fresh and exciting. You’re still learning each other’s quirks, like who hogs the blanket or whose go-to coffee order sounds more like a dessert. But somehow between all those fun dates and endless texting, one question pops up: how much say does your new partner get in your big life decisions?

For one Redditor, buying his dream house seemed like a no-brainer – perfect location, great price, and an easy win for his family. But his girlfriend was not so thrilled about it.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The early days of dating are like a road trip—you’re both in the car, but you’re still figuring out the best route

    Image credits: Thirdman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    One single dad bought his dream home for his family, but his girlfriend of 4 months was upset because he didn’t consult her before signing the papers

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Jakub Żerdzicki / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The man had been house hunting for a long time and, when the perfect home hit the market, he jumped on it without a second thought, but his girlfriend was not thrilled

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The man’s sister says his girlfriend, being 32 years old, is probably dreaming about a family and raising her kids in that home, and feels excluded for not being consulted

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Swimming-Age-2944

    “I feel that it is a little premature to consult my girlfriend of 4 months before buying a home”: the man asks if he’s wrong for purchasing a house without talking to his girlfriend

    The OP (original poster) is a single dad with 2 teenage boys, and he’s been casually dating his 32-year-old girlfriend for most of the year. Exclusivity only became a thing 4 months ago, so it’s still pretty early days. And while his girlfriend has been open about wanting kids someday, the OP made it clear that parenthood would be at least a couple of years down the road. So far, so good.

    Here’s where it gets tricky. The OP has been house hunting for a while because his current home just isn’t cutting it. His job is a brutal 30-minute commute, and the boys’ school? A dreaded 45-minute ride away. So, when the unicorn of houses (perfect location, perfect price) appeared out of nowhere, he jumped on it, with a same-day offer, deal-sealed kind of jumping. I must say, I respect the hustle.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    But when he shared the good news with his girlfriend, she wasn’t exactly cracking open the bubbly. Instead, she hit him with a “Why didn’t you consult me before?” The OP explained that he’d been house hunting long before they got together and, realistically, good houses vanish faster than free samples at a supermarket. Still, she wasn’t convinced and felt hurt that she hadn’t been included.

    The OP’s sister came through with a perspective check. She pointed out that, at 32, his girlfriend might be looking at life through a long-term lens. It’s normal to envision the house where your future kids might one day make pillow forts and spill juice on the carpet. Sure, buying a house is a big deal, but is it realistic to think someone will pause their home-buying dreams to seek input from a partner they’re still getting to know?

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    In a relationship, 4 months is generally the honeymoon phase, aka the euphoric stage, as the pros call it, when even your partner’s questionable music taste is endearing. This lovey-dovey stage can stick around for anywhere between six months to two years, and it’s all powered by that sweet dopamine rush.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    You’re constantly texting, planning cute dates, and giggling at inside jokes no one else finds funny. Everything feels easy because, well, you’re both on your best behavior. But big decisions like buying a house are not usually part of the honeymoon manual.

    Love is great and all, but so is avoiding a 45-minute school run every day. So, why did the OP’s girlfriend feel excluded? Was she upset because she sees this relationship as something serious? Whatever the case, this is the perfect time for a good old heart-to-heart.

    Talking about the future in a relationship can be as awkward as your mom asking if you’re still “seeing someone”. Experts say that dropping words like “kids”, “marriage” and “moving in together” too early in a relationship might make your partner uncomfortable.

    But it doesn’t have to be that way. The key is open, honest communication. If you’re not sure where you both stand, start small. Ask questions like, “Where do you see yourself in a few years?” or “What’s important to you long-term?” This chat should be less about locking things down immediately and more about understanding each other’s goals.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    So, is the OP the villain for snagging his dream home without a heads-up? You tell me! The comment section is open for business.

    Netizens side with the dad, saying he is not a jerk for buying a home without consulting his girlfriend, since he has been house hunting longer than he has been dating the woman

    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    5
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    5

    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Monica Selvi

    Monica Selvi

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi! I'm Moni. I’m a globetrotting creative with a camera in one hand and a notebook in the other. I’ve lived in 4 different countries, an visited 17, soaking up inspiration wherever I go. A marketer by trade but a writer at heart, I’ve been crafting stories, poems, and songs, and creating quirky characters since I was 7.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's being terribly presumptuous given the short duration of the relationship. I'd be extremely put off by her attitude, and consider it a deal-breaker, not for this incident in itself, but for its deeper implications for issues in terms of moral compass and self control (i.e. you know it's not yours, so have enough self control not to throw a strop just because you think this is your one chance in life to grab it for yourself).

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    4 months? Her questions aren't even worthy of a response. Just shut that line of questioning down. If absolutely necessary, a "We're so not there yet" would suffice.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    guineveremariesmith avatar
    Gwyn
    Gwyn
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He doesn't say if they had talked about getting engaged or married. He said if they have kids it would be at least a couple of years. It just doesn't sound serious enough to involve her in the decision. He's a single Dad of two, and it's hard to raise children on your own, he probably needed to make this change whether or not she approved anyway. NTA

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    POST
    cattkitt avatar
    TribbleThinking
    TribbleThinking
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's being terribly presumptuous given the short duration of the relationship. I'd be extremely put off by her attitude, and consider it a deal-breaker, not for this incident in itself, but for its deeper implications for issues in terms of moral compass and self control (i.e. you know it's not yours, so have enough self control not to throw a strop just because you think this is your one chance in life to grab it for yourself).

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    karmore333 avatar
    Jane No Dough
    Jane No Dough
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    4 months? Her questions aren't even worthy of a response. Just shut that line of questioning down. If absolutely necessary, a "We're so not there yet" would suffice.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    guineveremariesmith avatar
    Gwyn
    Gwyn
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    He doesn't say if they had talked about getting engaged or married. He said if they have kids it would be at least a couple of years. It just doesn't sound serious enough to involve her in the decision. He's a single Dad of two, and it's hard to raise children on your own, he probably needed to make this change whether or not she approved anyway. NTA

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Comments
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda