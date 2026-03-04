Redditors have been sharing stories of the most brilliant petty revenge plans they’ve ever witnessed or executed themselves. Now, we certainly can’t endorse getting payback on your enemies, but we have to admit that these stories are entertaining ! Enjoy reading through them, and be sure to upvote the tales that inspire you to be a bit more petty in your own life.

#1 I occasionally deliver pizza as a part-time job.





There is a customer that tends to pay with a big bag of change. I don't mean a bag full of quarters, I mean a bag full of dimes, nickels, and pennies. Since his meal typically costs about $20, the bag usually weighs several pounds. It is a total pain to count out all of the change, so typically drivers will just assume that he has the correct amount, and leave. Usually, he has just enough or maybe a few cents over. I don't think it is an innocent thing either, as he usually gives the bag of change with a grin. It is such a pain, that most of the drivers know his address by heart, and avoid going to his house if at all possible.





I was having a bad night, and by the luck of the draw got this dude's house. I remembered reading a post on r/pettyrevenge involving someone paying in a checkout line with a bag of change, and I knew I could use a similar method to take my frustration out on this guy in the pettiest way possible. I pulled up to his house, and left the pizza in the car. I rang the doorbell, and when he answered I saw the large bag of change in his hand that I knew would be there. He asked where his pizza was, and I said "New policy, sir. Gotta count it out before we can give out the pizza." So I sat down on his doorstep and started to count out all of the change. At one point, I even asked if he could turn on his porchlight, because I was having a hard time seeing. He did end up sitting there while I counted out the entire bag of change, even though it took about ten minutes. He ended up being about a dollar over, so I started picking up pennies to give him his change back, when he said that I could keep the rest as a tip. When I gave him his pizza, he sheepishly told me sorry and then shut the door.





The whole situation was incredibly awkward, and to my knowledge he hasn't ordered pizza from us in a while. Oh well.

#2 You young'uns here might not believe it, but back in the early 90s, supermarket cashiers had to type every price in by hand.



I was at a Vons in San Diego, walking toward the only open check stand with a single bottle of soda in my hand. Suddenly this hoity toity lady with a cart stacked to the top flew out of one of the aisles like a freight train and cut me off. "I'm in a hurry," she said, then looked away like she was annoyed that I'd been born.



I looked at the cashier. He rolled his eyes and got to work. Five minutes later she's walking out the door and it's my turn.



"You're good," says the cashier. "I put your soda on her tag."



That felt good.

#3 I used to deliver pizza for Dominoes. It was my last shift and there was this house that was always rude (I called to asked what the house looked like and they said "I gave you the address" and hung up), never tipped, etc.



I got to their house and they gave me a check for 1 cent less that what the total was. I said "I am going to need the extra penny". They grumbled off and took their time hoping I would give up but I just sat there holding the pizza. They finally came back all mad and gave me the penny. Note that they had no intention of tipping. They gave me the penny and I chucked it out into the street and left. They saw me do it. It was SATISFYING.

#4 There was this kid (about 15) who cut in line in front of me at the supermarket. When he wasn't watching I broke his chocolate bar while still inside the wrapper.



Later I saw him cycling by, opening his bar, and half of it fell out. He got mad and I chuckled.

#5 I saw an ad for a work from home type job. It didn't sound scammy and sounded sort of legit. So I asked for more info from the website. enter your email thing. It was a scam, and was sending me spam several times a day. For whatever reason blocking it didn't work.



I got annoyed one day and answered back, stop spamming me. The guy actually answered. He actually monitors that address. He told me to unsubscribe. Which did nothing. After about another week of it, I came up with an idea.



I took his email address he answered from and added it to his own list. Then signed it up for any other spam I could find. A few days later it stopped spamming me.

#6 My little brother and his girlfriend came to stay at my house for the weekend, and the girlfriend was super self centered and obnoxious. When they left, she forgot her clothes and toiletries because she left them sprawled all over my bathroom.



About a week later, she and my brother moved into an apartment together. After he paid for the moving truck, deposit and utilities, she cheated on him with her ex and kicked him out of the apartment. This left him broke, homeless, and heart broken.



In the days after the breakup, she kept calling and emailing him several times per day, demanding that he ask me to ship her clothes and toiletries back to her ("I mean, it's really important. It's my NORTHFACE.") My brother called and pleaded with me to ship them to her so she would stop having a reason to contact him.



Being the loving sister that I am, I gathered up the Really Important Northface sweatshirt, shorts, underwear, shampoo, conditioner, soap and razor. I folded everything nicely. I then wrote a nice note apologizing for taking so long to mail them to her, and let her know that I hope all is well. The note was written in permanent marker, and the paper happened to be resting on the Really Important Northface when I wrote it. Unfortunately, the ink bled straight through the paper and onto the shirt. Also unfortunately, the shampoo, soap and conditioner caps were not tightly secured on their bottles, and the contents leaked out all over the clothes, further spreading the ink. The most unfortunate result, though, was that her razor didn't have any sort of protective cap or container and left little slashes all over the front of the Really Important Northface.



She received the package, and my brother never heard from her again.

#7 Unused to work shifts many years ago, including regular night shifts. My boss was an unpleasant person to say the least.



He would leave his keys on top of his locker. One night I took a small file to work and filed down one or two teeth of his front door key. The next day he was telling everyone of how he got home and his door lock was broken and he had to get a locksmith out which cost a fortune and he didn't get much sleep.



Happened again a couple of months later.



Then his car key got some treatment. I stopped after that as I heard him mention it was getting suspicious that all these locks stopped working.



But, unknown to me, other colleagues also disliked him. One night his locker disappeared entirely. Rumour has it that it's part of the foundations of an office block in London now.

#8 Knew a crazy kid in elementary. Kid jumped across the table and tried to choke me out. I got suspended bc i instigated it by saying he was"cuckoo for cocoa puffs" when that the only thing that kid ever talked about and was wearing a cocoa puffs shirt that day.



Senior year of highschool kid was in my Design class. Needed to get a C or better on the final. Over the year i found out the kid was taking my work off my share drive (highschool IT was dumb and each kids folder was public) and copying it. For the final I purposely messed up the drawing in my folder, but the kid didn't double check it. He turned it in and failed and had to go back and be a super senior.



TLDR. Kid Choked Me. Waited 10years made them fail Highschool.

#9 A girl on my softball team bullied me and spread rumors about me to the team and coaches. We were competing for the same position.



She was in my geometry class and tried to buddy up to me because I was good at geometry, and she wasn't. So for a while I let her copy my homework, then one day I gave her all the wrong answers and turned in the right answers for myself.

#10 My wife used to keep these little Godiva chocolates that she likes in her desk at work, but started noticing some of them missing and figured it must be someone from the overnight cleaning staff taking them. Fed up with losing her not-inexpensive treats, she decided to get revenge on the choco-thief in question by replacing the good chocolate with little squares of chocolate laxatives that look just like real candies. The next morning she saw several of the laxatives gone, and then from that day forward, she was never missing another one of her good chocolates ever again.

#11 My mom & dad. This happened when I was in my late twenties. My mom & I were in the car. My dad called and they started bickering with each other. My mom got irritated, and hung up on him. He called her right back, and when she answered he hung up on HER! Didn’t even say a word just waited for her to pick and and hung up. It was so petty and hilarious to see my parents acting like children. I couldn’t stop laughing. They’ve been married over 35 years. I still get tickled when I think about that.

#12 I worked at a 50k+ tech company. I worked with a PM, Maggie, who mis-read my email and got her dates messed up. She scheduled a meeting for Thursday instead of Friday. When I told her she scheduled on the wrong day, she got mad at me, and emailed all my managers up to my vice president (4 levels of management) to say how much of a trouble maker I was ... It was her own fault for not being able to read.



2 years later, I have to work with her again, and I pretend like I'm all happy and friends with her.



2 years after that, I quit and move on to a better company. I get an email saying that Maggie is applying to my new company and said I could provide a positive reference for her.



I email the recruiter and blast all my 6 years of bad experiences on her and block her from getting hired. Take that Maggie, you jerk. I never forget.

#13 Boss paged me on my wedding night (yeah, bad on me for leaving the pager on but in my defense it automatically turned on after charging & I wanted to have a full battery before setting off on my honeymoon trip). He did it as a joke, but it came at an ... inappropriate ... moment. We had a "page only if something's on fire" policy, so I had to call in even though I had just gotten married and was about to go on two weeks' vacation. When he answered, he laughed so hard I just HAD to do something about it.



So when I got back I programmed the mail servers to call out on their phone lines and hit his pager with dial-back numbers for phone adult services. At 4AM. Every day. His wife got this pager before he did one time and saw a text message something like "I loved how you described how you would do me, Jerry. Call back when your wife's gone for the day." Wife was NOT amused. She thought he'd been calling phone adult operators & tore him a new one.



He knew it was me, but he was too stubborn to ask me to call it off. So it kept up for weeks until he finally figured out where the script was running from and used it to page me instead. We had a back-and-forth pager war for a while, but then it all messed up when an actual data center emergency happened and one of us ignored the page thinking it was the other pranking him. That ended the fun.

#14 A horrible former coworker always claimed she worked way more hours than she actually did, and when she was at work she just browsed Facebook all day. The doctor/owner was very hands-off and just let her do whatever she wanted (despite me going to him with proof), so I️ decided to take revenge. She was not computer savvy at all, so I removed Internet Explorer from her desktop and installed an identical icon that, when clicked, would instantly restart the computer. It was so satisfying when she would forget and click it, losing anything that she was working on. She would always grumble and complain about the “virus” on her computer. I️ started a new job about three weeks later, and when I️ left it was still giving her problems.

#15 Now this was a couple years back when I was in college. My friend, we'll call her Susie, and I were both going into our second years. So was her boyfriend Brad (his real name because f you Brad). So Susie finds out that she has herpes. The only guy she has ever been with is Brad. Naturally she is devastated to find out he's been cheating. We find out that she is not the only one he infected. There are in fact at least 5 other women we find out about.



What's more we find out Brad has known that he is positive and still going around hooking up with people and saying that he is healthy. Basically his attitude is that someone gave it to him, so why would it be wrong for him to spread it too. Yeah, Brad is a jerk of epic proportions.



Susie is just devastated and can't get out of her funk and what she now has to deal with health wise.



Now there is an urban legend where as revenge a woman hid, I think, shrimp in her cheating SO's curtain rods when she was forced to moved out of their apartment. This story has been featured on many shows about urban legends. It just so happened to come on late one night when me and Susie were watching tv.



Problem was Brad had 5 roommates. So no way that was going to work. But wait Brad has a car. And Brad is too broke to afford a new car anytime soon. She knows the door code to unlock the vehicle and I just so happen to know how to remove certain vehicle panels to access holes in other panels that it would be impossible to get shrimp out of. Plus he worked the early shift on Wed, lucky us it's Tuesday night.



So off we go to the store to buy the clearance section of meat and seafood out. We're talking ground beef, shrimp, imitation crab meat, various kinds of fish and deviled eggs.



Oh, and during this lovely time of September our little town was experiencing a triple digit heat wave. So off we go in the middle of the night, when its still 90 degrees out, and get to work. Luckily for us brad lives in a bad apartment with no security cameras and other tenets who don't car about 2 women working on a vehicle at 1am.



Sure enough the door key code still works. So we pop out these little covers on the doors panels that access the interior of the door. In goes the tiny little shrimps. Then we remove the plastic panels from the wheel wells. And in goes some ground beef and deviled eggs. Next was his lift gate. Anyway you get the idea.



We put his car back together and off we go. Over the next few days the smell just got worse and worse. The apartment complex manager asked him to move the car off grounds because of the smell. Our town also has some mean feral cats that roam around, they just loved hanging around his car. So not only did it stink, but he risked being attacked by some mean feral cats. He would have to always have the windows open at least a little.



Best part is Brad and I have the same major. So over the next three years I see him a lot. He became notorious for his horrible smelling car. He couldn't afford to replace it, no one would buy it, no matter how many times he had it cleaned the smell remained, and no one could figure out where the odor was coming from. Even if they had figured it out most of the panels would need to be completely replaced because the only access is tiny holes.



To this day people still ask him about his car on Facebook. Like, if he says he will pick people up they ask him if he has a new car. Nope. Still the stink mobile. He currently works at Starbucks, so that thing isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Kind of like his herpes.



I like to think of this as my ultimate Sherlock Holmes level petty revenge/prank. I will never top the awesomeness of this one, it was my masterpiece.



TLDR: Guy knowingly gave my friend herpes. So we took parts of his car off and hid various meats and fish inside during a heatwave. F you Brad, I hope you see this and know the brilliance of our petty revenge.

#16 This was my best revenge. I went through an awful divorce. My ex-wife cheated on me, told lies about me and all throughout the divorce I took the high road and was there for my kids while she disappeared off the face of the earth. Her birthday was only a couple of weeks after the divorce was final. As the kids were young I was a good guy and purchased several presents from the kids to her. Among the gifts I bought a necklace with a big red A at the end. Her first name is Ann. I had the kids give that to her and she wore her scarlet letter all around town. Most people in our town knew what she had done and some even were aware of the necklace. Yup, I made my adulterous ex-wife wear the scarlet letter.

#17 Not me, but a friend's story from his time in the military:



Receives care package from grandparents of 7 pounds of home made fudge and cookies, but immediately has to go on a long mission, like 2 months long. Instructs his bunk mates to wait for his return and all will be shared. He returns, there's less than a pound left. There's initial outrage to be sure, but he's calm about it. You'd rather see his outrage than his calm face, because that's when he's plotting your demise.



Weeks and months pass, and he has plotted. Finally he's scheduled to be in the same vehicle as them. The night before, he chows down on two boxes of Oreos and a gallon of milk. Lactose intolerant. His head is sticking out the top hatch, and made a seal with his belt and equipment. Just as they got too far to return, he lets loose the most vile, sickening flatulence - he was happy to, quite literally, pooped his pants. The guys inside ended up vomiting all over the inside of the vehicle, and ended up having to pay my friend back the market value of the fudge, which he never got to taste again because his grandmother passed away before being able to make another batch.

#18 This hasn't happened yet, it should commence in roughly 3 hours.



My current job is not all that great, small company cronies and all that. But what makes it truly bad is the management and ownership attitude. We are treated like throwaway items, not people. We've had a fair amount of people let go recently, most of them for cost cutting reasons. When some of these terminated employees pointed out that the holiday season is a bad time for planned reductions, they literally got told "not my problem, that's your problem".



When we are forced to perform jobs without adequate equipment, funds, parts, etc.



"Not my problem, make it work"



"Lie to the customer if you need to, its your issue, not mine"



I'm the last surviving member of my department. I'm doing the jobs of three people, just to keep operations running. I'm by no means vital to company survival, but there will be pain if my workshop sits idle.



I'm turning in my final timesheet today, without notice. My new job starts next week. I think its petty revenge, but that's ok.



Not my problem, right?



Update: For those asking, I worked my whole shift instead of leaving an hour early. While I don't like my employer, I liked my fellow employees, so I made sure the person most likely to be forced to fill in for me was set up as best as I could manage.



One manager had a definite "oh darn" look as I told him, but he was the only decent manager we have, he even wished me luck. The other didn't seem to give a darn, and promptly ignored me until I left the office after I turned in my company gear. No goodbye, no reaction, just went back to tapping on the phone like I wasn't there.



Update 2: I'm home, adult beverage in hand. While I'm happy to be rid of such a soul crushing job, I will miss a fair number of my coworkers, they are great people stuck in a bad job. But I'm going to enjoy an extended weekend before starting the new gig. Better pay, better benefits, and I will be able to see some new places. I can honestly say I never expected my little plan to get so much attention, you all are making me blush.

#19 I was dating this girl. Thought she was the one. So I gave her the keys to my apartment. I worked late for my job. I was just happy there was someone in my bed. when I got home at 2 in the morning. Came home one night, and she was awake. She confessed to using my apartment to cheat on me with 7 different people. So I packed her stuff up, she was still living with her mom anyways. So I lied to her, and said I moved to Seattle. I moved to Hawaii instead. 3 month's after being in Hawaii I get a phone call from her. I answer, and to my surprise she's called me from the Seattle airport. She flew out there to try and fix things between us. The dialog goes as follows



Me: So you're in Seattle?

Her: Yeah! weren't you listening? I came here to fix us.

Me: oh...well that's bad.

Her: what's Bad?

Me: I'm in Hawaii! (then hung up the phone)



(Phone rings I answer)



Her: YOU LIED TO ME!!

Me: huh, how does it feel?

I hang up again.



I don't know if that's petty, but to me was a good revenge.

#20 Every year I go away for 2 to 3 weeks to work in a different location. One summer when I rotated through my usual supervisor took some time off. To cover the three weeks they brought in a person from outside of our group to supervise. I was working my butt off, doing my work and what should have been the supervisor's work. We were set up in a temporary office, with no connections to the outside world. We had plenty of work to keep us quite busy though. The supervisor's day consisted of playing solitaire all day on the computer and then yell for an hour at the end of every day that work wasn't getting done fast enough. Two and a half weeks in and I had enough. I deleted the shortcut for solitaire off of her desktop. Pandemonium breaks out, she lost her mind. I had to swear that I did not delete any programs from her computer, which was completely accurate. I watched her over the next few days I was there, do any and everything to get a connection so she could download solitaire. She even tried to get AOL working on the machine so she could dial up and get it.

#21 Me and a few workmates were at an italian restaurant for a leaving party, when i had to go toilet. Came back and carried on eating my pizza. Turns out one of my colleagues poured the chili oil all over my pizza and that set my mouth on fire, plus im not a big fan of heat anyways, so i basically had to write off a slice of pizza. Anyways, the guy that did it found it hilarious, and since he covered his food in the same oil, i figured he'd have oily fingers from the bottle.



"Youve got something in the corner of your eye Callum"



His left eye went completely red and didnt stop watering for about 15 minutes.

#22 Found out a piece of work alcoholic teacher was making fun of me behind me back so a few friends and I would go pick up his jeep and turn it between two other parked cars so it couldn't get out on a regular basis.

#23 When me and my ex fiance were having a bunch of arguments after we broke up, I got tired of her constantly texting me about nonsense so I called -insert phone carrier- to have them cut off service to her phone that I paid for in the middle of an argument.

#24 My roommate in college was a selfish jerk. Now I have known him since preschool and we are still friends but he is one of those people you cannot live with. He attended the local tech school that is supposed to be a pipeline into the main school that third roommate and I attended. However he barely went to class and sat around getting high and playing xbox. My xbox specifically, which is where this story begins.



He used to have friends over all the time and mostly, they'd get baked and play xbox in the living room. Now I don't like having a TV in my bedroom, so I set up my flatscreen and xbox in the living room. I'd like to note that both he and third roommate had xboxes as well, but they had theirs set up in their respective rooms. When the latest (at the time) call of duty came out, we would spend hours playing together in a big squad. That is until third roommate's xbox got the red ring of death. Shortly after, my xbox got the red ring of death.



Well we think it's all good because roommate has the next gen xbox360, that wasn't prone to the same issue. We'll just move his xbox out to the living room so we can keep playing COD zombies. The response 3rd roommate and I got was, and I quote, "nah, I don't want people playing it all the time because it will probably break. Plus what if you and 3rd roommate are playing it and I want to play by myself?" We were livid. How could he spend all that time using my stuff and not extend the same courtesy?



At the time, I had supplied the router for the internet in the house, which meant I alone had the admin password. I also found out you can block specific MAC addresses. Well guess who couldn't connect to xbox live when he wanted to play online? I would turn it on and off sporadically over the next few weeks. I found out he spent like 4 hours calling both time warner and microsoft trying to get the issue resolved. Eventually he started to put 2 and 2 together about when it would go out and come back. You'd think I would stop, but I adapted. I found out that you could open a port to remotely access your router from the internet. At the time I had a blackberry (I know I know) which could load the html router config page. Thus, I started turning off his access when I was gone. I was even away one weekend at our rival school and shut him down from 3 hours away. To this day he still doesn't know it was me. I still go over to his house and hang out on the weekends.



Frick you dude, I know they taught us sharing in preschool.

#25 My roommate and her SO loved doing elaborate jigsaw puzzles. After I found out she cancelled our lease, leaving me 1 week to find a new place to live, I threw away 1 piece of two different puzzles they were working on. Before you ask, she was able to do this because I was 17, and not able to legally sign a lease.



Edit: I'm a she, Dad was on a boat, Mom was.... hmm, IDK where that crazy girl was at! Everything turned out cool. I'm married and am a mom to an awesome little girl. I don't know why the adults in my life let things go down like that, maybe cause we live in a certain southern state that rhymes with Malabama.

#26 My sister said some pretty means things to me in front of my friends when I was younger. So I put a slice of Bologna in her walkman CD player. I got the idea from Cory in the show That's so Raven.

#27 Late and not as sophisticated as most, but I started in a new job 2 years ago and hated a guy that kept joking about me, so I got his phone number and announced his PS4 for sale for like 50$.



Same day during lunch he was already nuts because of the calls.



OFC he found a way to remove it, but it was nice to watch.

#28 When I was in 7th grade, the startup my dad was a part of was failing miserably in no small part due to a crazy CEO. While at his house, my dad observed the CEO's toddler daughter picking up a piece of dog poo and licking it. He picked her up and told her to give her dad a kiss.

#29 I lived in a cheap bad apartment with roommates and we all worked in fast food. Money was tight. One roommate ended up unemployed for a few weeks and then got a job as a bank teller, making much better money. However while unemployed she had missed a rent payment, which we had scraped together to cover for her.



Two weeks into the new job she gets her first paycheck, obviously we are expecting immediate payback. Day 1 she says something along the lines of she couldn't do personal business (cash her check) during work so she could pay us in a couple of days.



The Friday she was supposed to pay us she comes home with a big shopping bag and casually mentions she can't pay back rent yet because she had to buy new work clothes. When roommates and I got upset she went total jerk on us that we "didn't understand how to work a professional job because we were only food service" and basically told us we would get our money when she felt like it.



That weekend she misplaced her nametag required at work. She spent hours searching for it. At some point, I came across the nametag in a random spot and said nothing. She kept searching for it all weekend and was panicked that she would look bad to her boss, etc. I never moved or took the nametag but the whole time I knew where it was. She never found it and had to get a new one. She also never paid the back rent and we kicked her out a few weeks later.

#30 During my Freshman year of high school I was in a biology class that was made up of mainly juniors. This one guy, who sat next to me, would always be a jerk to me during class. I always did well on the tests so he would always look over and copy the answers from my scantron. I'm pretty sure he didn't realize that I knew he was cheating off of me. Well one day I got fed up with this guy messing with me and cheating off of me. So the next test comes around and sure enough he starts copying my answers. I finish the test and so does he. He gets up and turns his test in and comes back to his seat. I looked him in the eyes and proceeded to erase my entire scantron. I then retook the test, this time marking the correct answers. The look of panic in his eyes was so satisfying. He ended up making a 2% on that test and never cheated off me again.

#31 In grade school, I kept a bag of chips in the same pocket everyday of my backpack. This kid I knew would punch that pocket any chance he could for 5 days in a row. One day I replaced the chips with a bag of sewing pins. He never did it again.



Sweet sweet justice.

#32 My dad had an old truck parked on the back of our property that some kept stealing small parts from (cap, rotor, points, etc). We wired it to an electric fence power supply. One evening we heard a bunch of yelling and swearing and went back there and the guy left us some free tools.

#33 Crossing at a busy downtown intersection, a very impatient driver waiting to make a turn honked at a lady pushing a stroller (she had the right of way). I slowed down, but the guy next to me straight up stopped in front of the car, then bent down to re-tie his shoelaces.

#34 Man, I hate that I'm late to this, because mine is good.



My wife stayed up late, binge watching Narcos the other night, and woke me up by being really loud when she came to bed. I couldn't get back to sleep and I was super irritated about it. I mean, just be quiet when you come to bed. You don't have to "THIS IS SPARTA!!" kick the door open, turn on both lamps and the overhead, and then Greg Louganis into bed.



Anyway, I'm a commercial helicopter pilot, and I had a 6 am flight that morning. So I decided to take a short detour and flew a few laps right over our bedroom to wake her up. When I landed, I had a text from her, calling me a huge jerk. Vindication feels pretty sweet y'all.



Sorry neighbors.

#35 Hopefully not too terribly late...



Two instances:



1. As a young kid, like from age 4 until she disappeared with the some random HVAC tech who apparently serviced her, as well as our actual furnace on a repair call, my stepmother would make me wait on her hand and foot. At first, it was fun and I felt useful, but it became apparent that she was totally taking advantage of me—especially when my dad wasn’t around. ‘Take out the trash!’’Clean not only your room, but the bathrooms and kitchen!’ ‘Get me [name the item]!’’Fetch my cigarettes!’mGet the lighter,’ etcetera, all the time.



One of her regular requests was ‘get me a glass of water!’ Now, we lived in a sprawling ranch (single floor) house at the time, with the kitchen on one end and the “Florida Room,” a type of living area with windows on all sides, sort of like an all seasons room at the opposite end—and the stepmonster’s favorite place to lounge. Well, it was a walk for anyone, let alone a barely three foot tall little kid, and then, of course, she wanted her water quickly, so I’d double time it, spilling water all along the route in the process—and getting yelled at for that, as well.



About a third of the way to the kitchen was a powder room. It was around a corner and off a hallway not visible from the Florida Room, so instead of going all the way to the kitchen, climbing a footstool to reach the tap, and carefully, but quickly, coming all the way back, I’d simply detour into the bath for water.



It didn’t matter that I couldn’t reach the tap—and except for some mild, taste-questioning lip smacking, she never found out I was dipping her glass in the toilet bowl to fill it.



2. My uncle was a prominent, busy, doctor. My Aunt, a stay at home mother of 2. My uncle was very rigid and authoritative, and had to have things just so: a certain breakfast at a specific time every morning, his clothes folded or hung in a particular way, a specific drink waiting for him upon his return home, and a specific dinner at a given time every night, based on a rotating menu: pork chops say, Monday, Turkey, Tuesday, etcetera. This went on for decades, until he eventually passed.



Regardless, one night was meatloaf night, and after years of no complaints, my uncle erupts, screaming at my aunt that her meatloaf is simply garbage, how could she not be able to cook something so simple, et al, and literally fires his full dinner plate across the room.



My Aunt, his submissive, quiet, loyal servant over their then twenty or so years of marriage, simply apologizes and cleans up, promising to improve her recipe.



It was only after my uncle died—they were married for 52 years—that she admitted to my mother that she’s fed him meatloaf and solely of Alpo (wet, canned dog food) for the past 30 years with nary a complaint.

#36 Roommate in college was disgustingly messy and a raging jerk. When I had the flu once, I had left a blanket and sweatshirt in the living room to keep warm.



Woke up to a text along the lines of "You're a disgusting pig. The apartment is a disaster. Get all of your belongings out of the living area or we're going to have a problem."



And honestly if she had nicely asked then fine. And if she weren't insanely messy then fine. But she had to go full out jerk.



She had forgotten that I had provided all of the furniture for our apartment. Couch, table, TV etc. All "my belongings".



So, while she was in class, I called up some friends on the football team that occasionally helped people move for spare cash. We loaded up every single piece of furniture onto their truck and just parked it a few blocks away on the street.



Cue my roommate coming home to an empty apartment. Screaming at me and calling me names. I just told her I was following her orders and I moved out "all of my belongings". She was dumbfounded and really had nothing to say.



Obviously brought the furniture back hours later. But certainly proved my point.





Tbh that's only one of many petty points I had to make to that jerk.

#37 When i was a senior in high school, I was in a group English project with 2 other people. We had to read the assigned book, and over the course of a month or so we had several mini-projects to do before the final presentation. These mini-projects were designed so that each person would be covering a different section of the book, and they would all be combined for the finished product.



The night before the first mini-project was due, I learned that neither one of my group members planned on putting any more effort into the work into the project than Spark notes. I ended up pulling several all-nighters trying to just get a passing grade.

Fast forward to the day of our final presentation. We were going to be the last group to present, putting us after the lunch break in the middle of class. What I hadn't told anyone was that I was going to the blood drive that our school was having during lunch to donate. I Go, donate, and spend a couple minutes making sure I'm not going to pass out afterwards.



I come back to the classroom and find my group halfway through the prezi I had made for the presentation. Apparently they had been floundering, making stuff up on the fly, and making it very clear to everyone that they had never read the book or had any idea wht the hell was going on. Teacher has her head in her hands.



I walk back in, and my group says, "Oh thank god he's back." I restart the prezi, give the presentation and took my seat. Explain what happened to the teacher after classs. Got a passing grade. 90% sure they failed.

#38 I’m significantly older than my siblings.



In his junior year my younger brother had a girl who wouldn’t leave him alone. After he rejected her, she started to show up once a week to leave creepy passion plays in chalk on our driveways.

After that my brother still didn’t communicate with her, so she started to TP our house while she was drawing her stick figures on our driveway.



So my brother came to me and asked what we could do to get back at he. He wanted to wait outside with airsoft guns. Pull the caps off of their tires at school. Because I’m an adult, and could get in quite a lot of trouble for harassing a minor I did the next best thing. I called her school and got her barred from Prom.

#39 When I was a freshman in high school, I rode the school bus with the middle school and high school kids. We had this one little special snowflake on our bus that year, who just didn't understand how the bus worked. He would get on the bus and try and sit with the high school kids and would harass the younger kids to try and get our attention. He would say all sorts of gross and nasty things to the girls on the bus and laugh thinking we would think he was cool. I kept telling this kid it wasn't cool and the only thing he was doing was ticking us off with his immaturity. Being a special snowflake he thought he just needed to up his antics. So one day, I’m sitting on the bus listening to my awesome CD player and trying to forget about the day I had. This kid had other ideas and decided to continue to harass a bunch of young girls on the bus. The words coming out of his mouth were so over the top, and nasty that two of this girls started crying and that's when I had enough of this kids issues. I told him very nicely to stop it or I would make him stop and he wasn't going to like what I did. He just smiled and turned around and continued to harass these girls. So I got out of my seat, and pushed him over into his seat and sat down. I got real close to his face and started to tell him off. He turned his head away from me to ignore what I was telling him. So I grabbed him by his hair (mind you I had winter gloves on at the time) and turned him to face me. I told him that if he ever harassed another kid on the school bus that I would make sure that he didn't walk home when he got off the bus but would be crawling from the whooping that would come his way. I could tell this kid was a little scared but I don't think he thought I was serious. I got up out of my seat and told the girls to let me know if he so much as smiled at them wrong, and I went back to my sit.



The next day my parents get a call from the school(s) that there is going to be a meeting with both the middle school and high school principals, the bus driver, the kid and his parents and my parents. The special snowflakes parents wanted me to be suspended for harassing their baby and they weren't going down without a fight. This is where I decide to get my revenge and take this kid down.



After everyone arrives the meeting gets started and the adults want to hear each kid’s side of the story. I told them that the special snowflake can go first, and I listened and waited to see what he had to say. He goes on this long ramble about how mean, and horrible I have been to him since the school year as started and how he feels harassed by me every day and doesn't feel safe on the same bus as me. The whole time, my dad is taking notes as the kid is talking, and at one point his parents stopped the kid and asked my dad what he was doing. My dad looks up from his notebook and stared straight into the kids fathers eyes and says "I need accurate notes for our lawyer." then went back to taking notes. The kid’s father just snorts and says, "You forget what your kids done to mine, I should be the one taking the notes.” The special snowflake ends his sob story with those special tears and even has this smirk on his face as if he won the war. After he was done, the adults (not my parents though) looked at me like I was the worse kid they have ever had to deal with and they were ready to throw me out of their school that very moment.



I started off by asking the adults in the room, when they will be reviewing the video from the school bus. As a side note. The school that year had put cameras in all the new school buses so that in the event of something like this happening there would be documentation and proof. However what the school didn't tell the parents was that not all the bus's had functioning cameras, it turned out that every 1 out of 3 bus's had a camera that was recording the other 2 bus's just had the dummy cameras. I had found out the first few weeks of school that our bus only had a dummy camera because our bus driver had never had any problems on her route and she didn't request her bus to have one. I had asked her when we first got the bus and I notice that the camera didn't have a red light on during the ride. So I knew when the special snowflake and I had our little discussion that there wasn't going to be a recording. So after I asked that, the principals had to explain to both sets of parents that the camera was actually a dummy camera and there was no recording. So I went on with my side of the story, and advised all the adults that the kid was lying and that I never actually laid my hands on him. I however admitted to his father and mother that yes I did threaten the kid and that I know I shouldn't have, but their child was out of control. The revenge part…..I pulled out of my backpack a list that I had started to compile after the Officer showed up at my house and the time of the meeting. I had gone to ever person on our school bus and had them write down everything they could remember that this special snowflake had been saying to them since school had started. At the time of the meeting, I had 4 pages of hand written quotes from all the kids. I asked the adults in the room, if it was okay for me to read off what this kid had been saying to the young girls on the school bus. They of course gave me the go ahead, and I started to list all the things he was saying. Each time, I got to a swear word or nasty statement, I would hesitate and ask if it was okay if I said these words out loud. I think I had gotten only 5 or 6 of quotes out before the adults told me to stop. I made everyone in the room so uncomfortable with what this kid had been saying to all the young girls that they couldn’t listen to it anymore. When I looked up the special little snowflakes father looked like he was ready to have a heart attack, his face was a shade of red I had never seen before. As I was about to continue on to why, I did what I did, the father interrupted me. He turns to his son and asked him if any of these things were true that he supposedly said. The kid of course started to stutter and tried to say no. I looked at the principals and the adults, and pulled out my last bit of revenge, yet another list. I handed it to the middle school principal and advised her that each of those names on the list were kids that were harassed and are willing to come in with their parents to discuss what has been happening on the school bus... At this point the kid just all out started bawling his eyes out to the point that snot and tears were running down his face and shirt and he couldn't talk. After a few minutes he finally calmed down and his father told him, he had one more chance to tell the truth otherwise things were going to be very serious when they got home. The kid finally looked up from the table and said in the weakest voice, that yes he did say all those things to the girls on the bus. I swear to this day, the look on his father’s face was worth all the hassle that my parents and I went through. The kid’s father looked like his eyeballs were going to pop out of his head because it was about to exploded.



Around this time, the other adults in the room, started to apologize to me about how things escalated to this point and how they can’t agree with my actions, they can understand how it happened. I looked the special snowflake in the eye and asked him to explain to the adults in the room that he had also lied about me putting my hands on him. Everyone waited for his response and all the kid could say was sorry, I lied about that too. In the end the special snowflake was so special that Mom and Dad had to drive him to school every day because he was kicked off the bus for the remaining school year.

#40 Sharing a holiday home with some friends and their 10 year old son started to be a pain. Not helping around the house and crying if he didn’t get his way. His parents decided to just let him sit and watch YouTube on his iPad instead of disciplining him.

So I logged into the internet router and would use admin privileges to suspend his device from accessing the internet. As soon as he got up to ask his dad for help I would reactivate the device so it seemed as if nothing was wrong.

I did this every day for two weeks.

#41 This was petty revenge executed on me by a friend. Executed flawlessly.



At some point back in the late 90s early 00s my friends and I started trolling each other by sending each other links to what were supposed to be legit pictures (normally of each other hanging out, something cool, etc), but were actually pictures of plant stands. It got so bad that we started refusing to click links sent around, and coined the phrase "don't plant stand me".



Flares up and down for several years as my friends move away from NYC and around the country, but continue to share pictures/funny links/etc. We would also keep track of who had gotten who most recently, and I don't even remember what I'd done but I'd plant standed one of them particularly badly.



Fast forward about a year, I'm getting married. Everyone is invited, including this friend who is going to stay at my place during the wedding. She drives up in a rental and asks me to help bring her bags in. I'm so excited to see her I rush out and grab a couple and carry them into the guest room and get her all set up.



It's a great wedding and my wife and I head off to our honeymoon for a week, saying good bye to everyone before we go. When I get back to my house, another week or so goes by before I have to get something from the closet in the guest room. And that's when I find it.



A huge, wrought-iron plant stand, smack in the middle of the room.



This friend of mine found, bought, disassembled, flew to another country, reassembled and left a plant stand in my guest room. And I helped carry it into my own house!



Needless to say, she won. We don't plant stand anymore. There's no point.

#42 Had an ex roommate who's girlfriend over time just started living at our house & refused to chip in on rent & utilities. Even after multiple conversations about how it would be more beneficial to split things between us all (there were 3 of us living there before she started being a leach).



Each month the utility bills went up (which really pissed me off because they were in my name) The house had one garage but a double wide driveway, my roommates & i had it planned out who parked where according to who left for work at such & such times, the gf started parking in my space leaving me to park in the street & throwing off the parking arrangements. She also ruined a few pots and pans my mother had given to me by using metal utensils & then leaving them in the sink to get rusty. After awhile she stopped socializing & sequestered herself in his room all the time & we got mice because she was keeping food in the bedroom.



The thing that really pushed me over the edge though was when I discovered she had been using my cosmetics when she had her own. Ended up getting pink eye because she just wouldn't stop using my makeup, even after I removed it all from the bathroom.



My petty revenge was pissing in her shampoo. Not a little squirt either, I made sure to get nice & dehydrated & filled a solo cup then poured it into her bulk sized shampoo bottle & shook it up. This happened years ago & it still gets me riled up like nothing else. No regrets.

#43 I used to turn my friends cigarettes upside down in the pack. It worked because he would just put the pack to his mouth and pull a cigarette out with his lips and then light it straight away. So he would end up lighting the filter on his cigarette. Coughing wildly and then tell me to go frick myself.



Sometimes he would make the mistake multiple times in one night.

#44 When my Brother 'Doug' was 12 he'd cycle to local supermarket with his buddies to shoplift chocolate bars on Saturday. This went on for a month until they were hauled in by Security. The Stockroom manager 'Bob' was married to our cousin & recognizing my Bro volunteered to bring him home…



On ride home my bro was seriously pleading with Bob not to tell my parents what had happened / he'd never do it again & he'd pay for the chocolate/ he'd learned his lesson yada yda. Bob drops my bro off & tells my Mom everything. This was in mid October, my bro got grounded for six weeks.



Christmas rolls around & we're in my Aunt's house for extended family get together. Mom gives Doug the presents to hand out. Doug says "Aunty Susan , thanks for hosting, enjoy your gift"…."Cousin Kevin, awesome to see you, here's your present"…then he comes to Bob and says (shouting): "YOU REALLY THINK YOU'LL GET A GIFT?! RATS DON'T GET ANYTHING!!"



Me & siblings almost wet ourselves laughing, Mom & Dad wildly embarrassed. Doug got grounded for another month.

#45 When me and my ex broke up, we were living together, but my name was not on the lease. I had paid for that month, and we agreed I would move out after that. I had known that our relationship was one its way out so I wasn't all that torn up about the break up at first.



She went out of town until I moved out of the apartment. During that time I kept hanging out with people I had met thru her, which apparently infuriated her to the point every time I would go hang out with that group of people, I would receive a text saying, "did you have fun with blah and blah." This progressed to her telling me that I wasn't allowed to hang out with those people, and that if i I was going to hang out with "her" friends, I had to at least respond to all her text messages (i would only respond if it was about our place).



This went on for about two weeks, until she found out I had started to hangout with another girl that went to her school and she told me that regardless of the fact I had paid for the month I had a week to get out of the apartment. I protested, but lost that argument to the her counter-arguement of, "she broke girl code, you hurt me, contracts change."



When it finally came time to for me to move out, and her to come to town, I decided to be petty and take the toilet paper rolls out of the bathroom and made sure to not leave any at the house for her and her family.

#46 Saw a lady with her purse on top of her car at a stop sign, rolled down my window to tell her, she interrupted me by saying "Leave me alone, I can play my music as loud as I f-ing want!".



Even with my window down i couldnt hear her music...

#47 My roommate in college had only child syndrome and taped a piece of paper over her clock because she didn’t want to “share it with me.” Never mind that she couldn’t see the clock herself, but she would rather no one see the clock then share the clock with my eyes.



So, from then on, I would steal one sock from a set once a week. It was slow enough that she didn’t realize it was me sabotaging her socks, but fast enough for her to be really annoyed and wondering that the hell was happening to all of her matching socks.

#48 I used to be "best friends" with this girl that whenever she met someone she'd practically forget about me, like she'd literally ignore me like i didn't exist. anywho, we went together on a trip and met a group of girls, and she obviously chose them over me and hung out with them all day, acting like they all were best friends or something, but as soon as they weren't around anymore she instantly started talking bad about them.



one day she went to hang out with them as usual and she forgot some camera at our hotel room (she kept bragging about it because it was pretty expensive and had wifi...i don't know, who cares) and when i saw it on the bed i decided to hide it somewhere.



an important detail i forgot to mention is that we were sharing our room with two other girls we didn't know much. they seemed nice though, but she hated them and kept telling me that they were "low class" and looked like thieves or something. (pretty sure she was just mad because one of the first days we were trying swimsuits and i got complimented by them. she on the other hand got told that she looked weird because "her legs were skinny but she had a big belly.")



anywho, when she got back she obviously realized her camera was gone and started freaking out. i pretended to help her look around for it and just when i was about to tell her that i hid it as a joke the other girls came in the room and she immediately turned around and started yelling at them. she kept screaming that she knew they were thieves from the very first moment she saw them and that she wanted her camera back. obviously the other girls called her a snob and she stormed off and demanded we got other roomates because she refused to "stay with poor low class people that steal."



anyway everything escalated quickly so when everyone was gone i grabbed the camera and put it somewhere else she could find it easily. next day she had her camera back but the atmosphere in the room was heavy as frick since everyone hated each other except for me. my "best friend" thanked me for staying with her unlike her new friends who decided to go party instead of helping her look for camera and hung out with me the rest of the trip.



this happened like 6 years ago.



never ever told her the truth, not even when i stopped hanging out with her.

#49 My uncle took revenge on the FedEx guy that regularly picks up deliveries from his stone working business. He produces things like head stones, address stones, name brick, etc. Single order address stone are about 18x4 inch blocks of limestone. Usually we individually box stones, load them onto a palette, and bring it to the back of the FedEx truck with a fork lift. The delivery man just slides the boxes into his truck.



One day, FedEx showed up early and grumpy, and took off in a bit of a fit before we could finish boxing all of the stones. We missed delivery dates and my uncle was pissed about it. Before FedEx showed up the next day (always the same guy) my uncle flipped open whatever a forklift's equivalent its hood is, and told us to act like the lift was broken. He also told us not to help the delivery man load boxes.



I can't remember how many boxed stones the guy had to deal with, but I know that by the time he was done lugging stones across the warehouse and into his truck he was out of breath and drenched in sweat.

#50 Someone said mean words about me on Snapchat, I wasn’t too phased but my sister decided to tell the school about the weed in the girls locker for probably the pettiest revenge I’ve ever witnessed.

#51 My husband just pissed me off so I decided to unplug his phone that he thought was charging. I unplugged it from the wall so he wouldn't think I unplugged his for mine then took mine when it was done. Now it just looks like he forgot to check the other end to make sure it's plugged in.

#52 Delivered pizzas about a week for my best friend's shop. Warned me about a few customers, but one in particular was always rude to the drivers and never tipped. Lucky for me, I got to deliver his order of a single calzone, maybe $6 or $7 total, and he tried to pay with a $50 bill.



All the menus and the website prominently said nothing over a $20 bill for deliveries, and he'd been their customer long enough to know that. But when I told him this while explaining how I didn't have enough change, he got extremely rude and was loud about how it's not his fault and that drivers should always carry enough money on them.



So I did what any person in that situation should do, and told him not to worry about it, and I'd pay for the order. For those few seconds he thought he'd won a free calzone by being a jerk- until I pulled it out and started eating it as I walked back to my car.



Of course he mf'ed me the whole time I was walking, but darn if that wasn't the best tasting calzone ever.

#53 Used to work with people who were tech illiterate and one woman talked on her personal cell all day, while me and a coworker on her time did all the work. We talked to all the bosses etc and nothing was going to happen, she was in the "in" crowd. So one day I turned off her middle monitor (we used 3) just so it'd be blank and that'd show her!...11hr days are rough with someone who could help but was too lazy, I wanted a petty victory.



The next day I kid you not 4 people were at her desk trying to get it to work (she started an HOUR before me), I chuckled and took my seat and got to work because it needed to get done by lunch. I finish our presentation, get it all set up before lunch and they are still at her desk, it's been 6hrs at this point. I figured there must be something big they are doing, I'll help.



I walk over and the middle monitor is STILL off and they are talking with our in house IT department and were at the point they replaced the cord and were going to order a NEW monitor. At this point i asked if it's turned on, they look at each then at me. "of course it is" which is when I reach over and turn on the monitor and boom, it turns on and displays correctly...



I was so disappointed, proud but disappointed.



Tl:Dr I turned off a co-worker's monitor and they couldn't fix it for 6hrs, until I turned it back on.

#54 My parents were in a check-in queue for their flight and the lady in front of them was giving the black male steward a really hard time, being rude, racist etc. He calmly took it without any kind if comeback and wished her a nice day. When my parents finally got up to the desk my mum asked him how he put up with people like that .

He just smiled and said "Well, she's going to Rome but her luggage is going to Paris!".

#55 My friend stood at a full court shot and aimed a basketball across the court. Before throwing it, he said he bet me ten bucks he can make it in the hoop without moving. I agreed, and he looked behind him and made the shot in the hoop next to him. Respecting it, I gave him his ten dollars. In pennies. On practice graduation day. He had no pockets and carried 1,000 pennies up to the stage in his shirt.



Edit: People asking me why I have 1000 pennies. I collect change I find, get as store change, etc in a change jar. Been building it for years before the incident, and I gave it to him on graduation practice day on purpose, which was about a month after the incident.

#56 I was working as a retail sales rep for Comcast. One day this guy and his wife comes in requesting to switch service to her name so they can get better pricing. I look up the location and they've been switching back and forth for the past 6 years. Not a problem. As a rep I'm not allowed to explicitly tell customers to do this, but if they ask I can't deny them



So I go over the procedure with him. In order to do the switch the old account has to be closed clean. That means the equipment needs to be returned and the final balance paid. Normally I'll let the equipment slide as long as they return it within a week, but the final bill needs to be paid before the switch. There's no exceptions.



He throws a fit. The bill is about $200 but he's disputing half of it. "I'll pay you $100 and thats it" Yeah no, this is not a negotiation. $200 or no switch, you can dispute the transaction later. I explain to him that this is our policy for account switches and if I do what he's asking I'll get in a lot of trouble. I outright tell him **"Youre asking me to do sonething that will get me fired"** he doesnt care, he insists i take the $100. Finally after 15 minutes more of wasting my time he gives up and yells "Fine! Ill call in and put it under my son Roberts name".



The moment he leaves I notate his account **CUSTOMER WANTS NEW ACCOUNT IN SON ROBERTS NAME. REFUSES TO PAY FINAL BILL. DO NOT RESTART SERVICE UNTIL BILL PAID IN FULL & EQUIPMENT RETURNED**



Dude came back a few days later tail beyween his legs, with a bunch of DVRs (The old heavy ones) and paid the bill in full to restart service.

#57 I let me sister move in with me a few years back. It was getting to be fall and getting a bit chilly out and she kept turning the furnace on without asking anyone. We always took it to a house vote to make sure everyone was on the same page.(about 5 of us lived there at the time)

Well, I warned her multiple times to stop or I would make her mad and she kept turning it on. So I waited until it got down to about freezing one night and I told all my roommates except her to use an extra blanket and bust out a space heater for the night cause it was gonna get cold. I flipped the breaker for the furnace. My sister woke up at about 3am with numb toes and freezing. She told me in the morning we needed to get the furnace fixed and I told her it was working just fine.

She got pissed, I got phone calls from Mom and Dad shortly after.

My sister moved out about three weeks later.

#58 My neighbor's dog poops in our yard all of the time. It wouldn't be a big deal, except he never cleans up after her. I finally had enough, so I decided to go with a classic. I put a flaming bag of his dog's poo on his porch, rang the bell, and hid in the bushes. When he answered the door, I finally got my revenge by having an affair with his wife for the last three and a half years.

#59 When I was a kid, I attempted to call my aunt. For whatever reason I accidentally dialed a 6 instead of a 3 and this man cursed me out for being a telemarketer. I was so stunned I didn't even hang up initially. My petty revenge was giving the number to all my friends and for about 2 weeks we called him every day at all hours.

#60 My sister and I once applied for a summer job. I was in charge dropping the applications off to the company one day. I got there after a 40 minute commute. It was closed so I just drove back home. My sister was mad at me for not dropping them off regardless of the circumstances. She told me she was going to go there herself and drop her application and not mine, since I didn't do it right the first time. My parents found out about this, and made her drive a second trip to drop off my application as well since she was being petty and wouldn't take it the first time.

#61 So this one may take awhile, so I am sorry about this. I am/was in the Navy, and on my first ship, I had a small group of friends. We were very close, and spent most of our time together.



In the military you have to build up time to take off, and 2 of my friends decided to take a trip to Ohio for some reason. They went through the process of requesting the time off, and got it approved. They were in the process of booking a flight, when another one of our shipmates (sailors) overheard them talking about booking flights. He told them he was taking that leave as well, and was heading somewhere and could drop them off (it was on his way).



Fast forward to the day of leave, my friends are packed up ready to go, and the other sailor said he was ready to go and would meet them on the pier, to take them to Ohio. I hung out with them on the pier, since we were close and I was off, but was leaving that day. 2 hours passed and they received a phone call that he was running a little late, and would be there in an hour. 5 hours later, my friends said let's do it and booked flights. Cost them around 300, 400 extra dollars, and being E-3's that was a lot of money.



Jerk finally met up with them, and gave them a lengthy excuse on why he left them on the pier, and it was lies to say the least. My friends were pissed, and even though he didn't actually do anything "wrong, wrong" he still screwed them over.



I slept on the rack underneath the jerk, and already didn't like him. He wasn't very reliable and smelled kind of bad, which was a common occurrence when you lived in close quarters, but it could give people a negative stigma about you. One day, out-to-sea I got tired of his smell, and was still pretty perturbed about what he did to my friends, so I decided to switch his sock out with one of mine. Only my sock wasn't used for my feet, it was used for my 'alone' time.



I waited until he fell asleep, and took his shoe, then shook his old sock out (he reused his socks). I slid my 3 day used crusty sock into his shoe and set my alarm for when he got up.



He then woke up, used the bathroom, and got ready for watch. He took his shoe down, pulled the sock out, noticed something was weird, peeled the sock open and brought it to his mouth/nose to smell (It literally touched his lips). Then put the sock on and went to stand his 12 hour watch.



I waited a long time to tell my friends, as I didn't want anyone finding that out. But once that guy went UA (unauthorized absence), and never returned, I told my friends, and they were pretty happy with my decision.



TLDR. Someone abandoned my friends on the pier, so I switched his sock out with my old sock.

#62 Well... for the entirety of high school, I lived with my aunt and uncle because my parents wanted to make sure I got a good education.



There was one day in high school that I was super cold. I didn't have a clean hoodie to wear so I borrowed my cousin's. I had second period with my cousin's younger brother and he looks at me and nods in disappointment. "You know you shouldn't be wearing that, right?" I explained that I was in a hurry and if it was such an issue I'd wash the hoodie and put it back. He shrugs his shoulders.



Later in the day, I'm getting off the bus and my cousin calls me from DC (where he's going to college). He chews me out for an hour over this hoodie. He said some pretty nasty stuff. So I retaliated - I said "at least I don't have to worry about my brothers doing substances (super petty in hindsight)." I wish I hadn't had said that because stuff hits the fan from here.



His younger brother (the one that ratted me out) had just started smoking grass. My family is super anti-substances so that was a huge issue. DC cousin tells his parents, parents chewed younger bro AND me out, and force us to take tests. Before taking his test, younger bro rats me out for drinking alcohol before prom. I passed, he failed. The family is crying, and there was a clear divide between my cousin's family and me. I was literally told that I broke the family apart, and I got berated some more.



He ends up getting sent to Valley Forge and my aunt/uncle said "you're lucky you're going to college - it will straighten you out." I drank more alcohol/smoked more grass over those 5 years than ever before. But I did end up getting straightened out. I drink socially and don't smoke anymore because I'm finishing my master's in a health profession. I actively avoided going to their house for any family events for 7 years...



Had I simply just taken the whooping and not said anything about him doing substances, it would have been a minor inconvenience that would have gone away... but sometimes you don't think of this stuff when you're 17. It was petty and it backfired.



TL;DR: my pettiness almost destroyed my relative's family.

#63 While living with my then roommate, he went on a drunken tirade one night about how I never help clean around the house and that I'm such a slob for living in deplorable conditions. I simply responded "ok" and carried on through the rest of the night.



After that I stopped cleaning around the house or helping with anything at all.



It took a week for me to receive an apology



*edit* Just want to note that I did clean all the kitchenware I used. I cleaned up after myself but didn't help with the general upkeep of the place.



*edit 2* Want to clarify again... I didn't help with the general upkeep during my 1 week hiatus after my roommate said I never helped around. After he apologized I started helping around again.

#64 I had a rival in high school because we got almost the same marks in everything, so I would 'sabotage' him in harmless ways whenever I could. My most frequent one was to empty out the contents of his pencil case, then turn the pencil case inside-out, before refilling the pencil case with its contents, and carefully zipping it closed with the pull-tab on the inside.



He still doesn't know it was me doing it, because it would happen while he was in the bathroom and not at his desk.

#65 My Dad wants to chop down the trees in our yard. He has had to rake thier leaves over the last 20 years. He is retired now, and now hires people to do the rakeing. My mom loves the trees because she loves nature. So they frequently fight over it.



My mom wants to go to Europe with my dad and my dad wants the trees cut down. He refuses to go to Europe until atleast two trees (of his choosing) are chopped down. My Mom won't let him chop them down, so they aren't going anywhere.



When I asked my dad why he wants to cut them down so badly, since he doesn't even rake any more, he professed his deep seated hatred for those darn trees. He wanted them dead for revenge. Seemed like he had ptsd too. The trees remind him of all the horrible memories raking.



EDIT: Everyone recommending to poison the trees, I apprecite the idea, but I don't want to do that to my mom. And she would probably find out anyway, she's smart. It would be disastrous for me and my dad. Even if he had nothing to do with it, she would blame him.

#66 Girlfriend had an iPod for like 3 years. It gets remotely locked one day and she starts getting messages saying it was stolen. Turns out she bought it from a guy who got it from a girl who sold it for illegal stuff. We'll this girls dad comes back from deployment and FREAKS out threatening my then 17 year old girlfriend for stealing this iPod.



Now my GF would have been totally cool with returning it, for her money back, but this guy is seriously irate. Threatening showing up at her house and everything (the address to which he got buy using his apple account because the iPod was still under his account.) He's acting way overly violent and my GF honestly feared for her safety because this guy was so intense, this went on for about a week before he really stated scaring her.



So my GF does some digging and finds out how the iPod eventually ended up in her hands, finds out his daughter sold it for illegal substances because she ran out of her parents money she could steal without being caught, GF tries to tell the father this who refuses to believe his daughter is anything but a complete angle.



So they agree that my GF will leave it at a Walmart customer service desk and he will come pick it up later. What he picked up was an envelope with an iPod case and a letter in it. The letter telling him the actual iPod was out in the parking lot beneath a car and that he should find it before is run over.



The iPod was infact already destroyed and placed behind the tire of a SUV in the Bob Evans next door.