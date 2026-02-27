This time, Bored Panda is focusing on both. We're bringing you stories about both positive and negative karma. We scoured Quora and several subreddits for the juiciest , most interesting experiences that people have had and present them here for your enjoyment!

A 2025 study, published in the journal Psychology of Religion and Spirituality, found that karma is good when it affects our lives, and bad when it happens to others. In the experiment, 69% of the participants wrote about their positive karmic experiences , and only 18% described good karma that happened to someone else.

Some people like to believe that there is balance in the universe. If you wrong others, you should face consequences for that. Interestingly, people have a tendency to wish good karma upon themselves and not upon others.

#1 My ex H had a 1.5 year affair with a married woman he worked with. They were IN LOVE. It was worth throwing away our 14 year marriage, splitting custody of our 2 little kids, selling our house, etc.



His AP was [sleeping with] multiple other coworkers.



I got to tell him that.

#2 I was driving in Yellowstone park many years ago. There was stopped traffic and a bit of snow on the ground. There were many beautiful bison meandering around the stopped traffic.



A man got out of his red pickup truck laughing, he made a snowball and hit a huge bison square on the forehead. Still laughing the man jumped back in his truck, and shut the door. The traffic was not moving at all. The bison stared at the closed door of the red truck for about a minute, and then he slowly walked over to the drivers side door. He then slowly head butted the door with his enormous horns, causing severe damage to the truck. You could hear the man screaming profanities through his closed window of the now misshapen truck.

#3 Me and my ex husband don't come from much money. Everything we earned in life we had to fight tooth and nail. He ended up getting a really nice car, and suddenly turned into an ego maniac (for once, not being the broke loser). He ended up becoming a serial cheater and I was none the wiser. At the time, I was submitting resumes for him for the major transit company in our city, with resumes I drafted for him because his old resume looked like it was written by a child.



Anyways, I end up finding out about the cheating and dump him around my birthday weekend. Pretty sure he was out [cheating] but he got busted driving drunk on his way back. Went to jail, plead guilty to a DUI, lost his license, lost his car (it was leased and he could no longer afford it). Best of all, the transit company reached out to him two days later. That's a bust.



Last I heard, he's living with his mom and getting around town on a skateboard.



Meanwhile, I've moved on, with a high paying job, studying for a career that we had both planned on doing together and in a way better car than the one he had.



I'm fighting the urge to wave hi to him on his skateboard on his route home.

#4 A woman was cutting in and out and honking at people in nearly gridlocked traffic. Driving super dangerously. Cut across three lanes of traffic at once into the lane next to me, ended up slightly bumping the car in front of her- a parked cop car which had stopped to deal with an accident. Watching that irritated cop walk towards her car and the look on her face when she realized how bad she messed up was great.



Oh, and traffic cleared up immediately afterwards so it was even more satisfying.

#5 Back in middle school, one of the popular girls made fun of a special ed kid to his face in P.E class. Just short of five seconds later, she receives a random basketball right to the face, starts crying, and goes to the nurse with like five people laughing and everyone else just standing there like oh snap because the popular and attractive girl got whacked with a basketball to the face. Her nose was broken as well.

#6 This was during the 1980’s. I had taken my niece to the zoo mainly for the exercise and fresh air. She was around a year old and in a stroller. I stopped at a bench in front of the big cat cages. At this time they were kept in small enclosures, most with a ledge and a water source. There really wasn’t much room for them to walk around. Most of the big cats slept up on the ledges rarely coming down to be seen.



In front of the cheetah cage was a little boy. His parents were sitting on the other end of the bench that I was on. They were talking to each other while keeping an eye on their son. This really wasn’t necessary as the whole time he stood in front of the cheetah cage yelling “Cheetah, cheetah, cheetah!” Like a baseball player would yell “Batter, batter, batter!”



This went on for around 10 minutes and was becoming annoying. I was beginning to rethink my decision to stop and sit on the bench. This is when the cheetah came down off the ledge. The little boy jumped up and down in excitement, never stopping his chant. He motioned for his parents to come over to see that he had got the cheetah to come down off the ledge. They went and stood by him.



The cheetah languidly walked back and forth in front of them as the little boy continued his chant. The cheetah then turned around looking like he was going back to his ledge. Instead the cheetah let out a stream of urine hitting the little boy in the mouth promptly shutting him up. The looks on his and his parents faces were priceless.

#7 Nice and easy one.. My wife cheated on me with her "friend" who she went to festivals with.. Whilst I stayed home to look after our 4 kids..



I found out the truth whilst she was at a festival with him.. They came home.. I confronted them.. She cried, begged, pleaded, etc.. Then when he went back home.. His first day back at work he was sacked..



To this day I am sure he believes I did this (I do have contacts in his industry.. But it never even crossed my mind).. But it was just Karma.. I just smiled a little when I found out.. Still do these days..

#8 Once a dude stole our tip jar out of the drive thru window. He tried to speed away but got stuck at the end of the lane by a car waiting to turn on the street. He was there for a good 2-3 minutes before he could go, so we all just waved and laughed (and wrote down his license plate number, not that Starbucks ever does anything about tip thieves).

#9 I worked as a guide in a national park. I had nothing going on at the moment so out of the kindness of my heart I swept a 100 meter board walk that was covered in sand as the sand would make it slippery and people would fall. Some lady made a snarky comment to me while I was doing it and slipped on a spot I hadn't swept.

#10 I was at a 7 11 and I saw a guy kick a car.



And then 5 seconds later got immediately [marked] by a bird.



That is the most beautiful thing I've ever seen.

#11 I worked security in a clothes store, I saw a tall guy enter carrying a plastic shopping bag from an up market store and a brief case. I watched him for about three minutes, he slipped some polo shirts into his bag as I approached him when he was leaving the store our security tagging alarm went off he started to panic and was about to run when his toe caught the edge of the window displays he went down hard split his nose, got pulled by me and arrested by the police and we recovered our shirts a pair of leather shoes, a brand new leather briefcase, a pair of pliers and the electronic tag he had cut off the shoes. He bled all over the office carpet which had to be replaced at cost to the shoplifter.

#12 My first wife of 20 years left me when I had a health issue. She said she wanted her freedom to live her life. I suppose she didn’t want to be stuck with me if she had to take care of me. I recovered. She quickly married a bar hookup who refused to work and for the next 30 years had to support them both. I don’t think he was the type to clean house or cook either. Our kids remained with me and have never been all that close to their mother after she left so she lost out on a husband who loved her and always provided for her so she didn’t even need to work unless she wanted to. She lost out on a close relationship to her kids and grandkids. Today at 71 she’s widowed and still having to work to support herself. My second wife and I both retired 14 years ago and enjoy every moment together and I see my kids and grandkids most weekends.

#13 When I was driving to work doing 55 a guy passed me, flipped me off then badly rear ended a car stopped at the light. This was a 55 zone hwy that has periodic stop lights. I knew the light was turning red so I was slowing down which pissed him off. So he floored it to pass only to have no time to stop. He totalled his car and the Mercedes he rear ended. The look he gave me as I passed the scene was priceless like it was my fault or something.

#14 My wife and I were at a local casino and they were offering random cash prizes, once per night simply swipe your players card to see if you win something. As we were walking up to a players card machine some guy rudely cut us off to get in front of us. He won nothing, my wife then swiped her card and won $500… the look on his face was worth way more than the money!

#15 Rush hour on the expressway moving at 10 MPH or so. I’m in the left-hand lane, and like to leave extra space in front of me. The guy behind me suddenly jumped onto the shoulder, passed me, and moved into that space (a risky move for essentially no gain). Then a second car did the same thing, and I had to brake to give him room. Then his flashing police lights went on and he pulled over the first driver to give him a ticket.

#16 My husband of seven years cheated on me and then discarded me and our unborn daughter when I was 28 weeks pregnant. He stated he would try to stay and work it out if the baby was a boy but he had no interest since she was a girl. In the divorce paperwork he didn’t even request visitation. I had put up with seven years of financial [mistreatment], gaslighting and infidelity. So, I hired the best lawyer in our city, and she nailed him to the wall. We took him to court and I was awarded a large lump sum alimony payment, payable within 60 days.



Meanwhile, the gal he cheated with reported to him at work. Lots of people at his company had huge issues with his infidelity and his decision to abandon his daughter and date his coworker. One day about a week before the lump sum was due to me, a lady who worked with him called me up and told me he had been strutting around like a rooster that morning because the CEO had asked to video conference with him unexpectedly. He told everyone his talent had finally been recognized and he was getting a promotion. Instead, the CEO fired him. They took his security badge and laptop, and escorted him from the building.



And immediately afterward, they went over to his girlfriend’s desk and told her she could gather her things and get out too. He freaked out and tried to get out of paying the lump sum since he was no longer employed but the court stood firm. I was awarded the massive lump sum alimony payment, plus 50% of the rest of our assets which were not inconsequential.



I moved back to my hometown to be near my family to raise my little girl. I met a wonderful man. I’ve remarried and he has since adopted my little girl. With the money I received from my divorce I purchased several investment properties and put them all in a trust for my daughter.



Me, my husband, and my daughter live a wonderful simple life. We are both self employed and work about 20 hours a week. We spend lots of quality time with our daughter. We took her to DisneyWorld twice so far! She is surrounded by my family who all adore her. She lives a beautiful life far away from the man who didn’t want her because she was a girl. She’s never met him or even seen his face. Last I heard he’s been fired two more times from various positions, and has moved three or four times. Karma. It’s a real thing.

#17 My biological father cheated on my mother with his high school sweetheart their entire 17-year marriage. We didn’t have much money but every couple of years he’d empty the bank account, run away with her, then crawl back when the money was gone.



When I was 16, my mom finally had enough and kicked him out. He ended up marrying his long term AP who left him for someone else about three years later.

#18 Well, I have a juicy one here: my cousin had an affair and left her husband for the AP ( they also had one kid together ). She got pregnant with AP's kid. Married him eventually. Found out he was cheating basically since day one. He cheated with and eventually moved in HER OWN SISTER in their home (well, his home ).

Sister had to leave, but came back and AP (now husband) kicked out my cousin and both kids out and is currently divorcing her. The kicker is that he gives her full custody and wants nothing to do with her and the kid he has with her because ... Her sister is six months pregnant with triplets !!! If this has not anything to do Karma being involved in here , then don't know what that is 😐.

#19 I walked in on my husband of 13 years with my best friend. We had a 12 year old boy, and I decided to live with my dad while we decided how we would go about things.



At first he assumed he would get the house, and both our cars, and wanted to “help buy things” vs. paying child support.



We decided to divorce, and we basically only had one asset, the house. He decided to try to pull a fast one on the judge (never a good idea) as he wanted to keep our family home. So he brought paperwork to our hearing showing the value almost $100K less than the value on my paperwork. The judge was confused and began asking why his value was so much less, he stated the house was in disrepair, and might even be worth less than what his paperwork said. She turned to me and asked if I thought I could get the value of the house on my paperwork if I sold it, I assured her I could. So she gave me the house, and said my ex could have his half of what his paperwork stated the home was valued at, and I would receive the rest.



So he was shorted almost 30K because he tried to pull a fast one on a judge.



Also—he’s ugly and fat now, so that makes me happy.

#20 Lady refused to pay for "waiting" so long (peak drive hour.) SSV (me) offered a free drink card (remember those things?) but only if she paid for her order. She did so reluctantly, made an illegal left out of our drive thru and got pulled over by police.

#21 A woman in the lobby tried telling me how to do my job when i didn’t make both of her drinks at the same exact time and hand them both out and she asked to speak to the manager and i got to say “i am the manager”.

#22 A guy was complaining about having to wait for his latte after recieving the cup of coffee he also ordered, saying that his coffee was going to go cold by then. After harassing the baristas at the end of the counter, he took a hard look at me and threw his coffee JUST by my face. I'm sure he didn't intend to hit me but made sure I SAW him do that and then left the store to catch his flight. Luckily, the pilot for said flight saw what he did and DENIED him entry to board the plane he was taking. I didn't know it til the next day and was told by the attendants at the gate what had happened after I left for home.

#23 Years ago I was chatting with a customer while making her drink. She apparently had just gotten a promotion and bought herself a new car and was excited. I congratulated her and asked if she like her new position, just trying to make small talk. What had been a pleasant interaction suddenly took a turn. She started being really condescending while bragging about her higher salary and benefits, etc. I’m just nodding along throwing in an occasional “wow” or “that’s great” wondering what I said or did to cause her to change her tone. As she takes her drink she makes one last dig telling me that I might could have what she has one day once I get a “real job”. I was working just under 40hrs a week and going to university full time; that comment stung but I plastered on the Starbucks’ smile and congratulated her again.



As she walked out the door towards her shiny new car a gust of wind lifted one of our umbrellas out of its stand and dragged it across the hood of her car. It left scratches on both front quarter panels and the hood. My SSV, who had watched the entire interaction, and I had to duck behind the counter as we could barely contain our laughter. I love justified schadenfreude.

#24 I saw a lady in a range rover (some of the letters were removed to read Ran Over) with bad road rage blow past us, and a couple miles later saw her pulled over.

#25 I was driving one day and unfortunately wasn’t paying attention to what’s around the bend on the road. I came up to a pedestrian crossing where the lights had turned red. I instantly jammed the brakes to stop my car as I saw a man already cycling across the road (the lights for him to cross had already turned green). In that moment I did see immense horror all over his face, and I can imagine I made his heart skip a beat as he probably thought I was going to run him over. He was so furious he stopped cycling and took to unleash his fury at me. I totally understood his reaction and did apologise profusely. I kept repeating, and repeating “Im so sorry, please forgive me, I wasn’t paying attention.” It seemed the more I apologised the more profanity and insults he hurled at me. I continued to apologise as I genuinely felt really bad, but he carried on disinterested in my apology, all while blocking my path. I didn’t know what else to do or say. He finally decided to continue along the pedestrian crossing as traffic was building behind me. As he cycled, still using profane language, he kept turning to me and giving me the… one finger salute. That was not a good move on his part. This time, his lack of attention to where he was heading caused him to collide straight into the traffic light ahead. In an instant he was off his bike. He was unhurt, but now even more livid. As I drove off I have to admit I did smile. I believe karma got him for not showing any mercy, and for not being thankful for not getting seriously hurt. The way I see it… If everyone was so unkind and unrelenting people would see no need to apologise, express remorse or reflect on mistakes. That man went too far with his anger, and karma stepped in with lessons for all. That’s why its my favourite instant karma moment.

#26 Way back in the day when smoking was still legal in most places, here in Los Angeles it was illegal to smoke in an elevator. I was on the elevator with a co-worker when a woman got on smoking a cigarette. I pointed out it was illegal for her to smoke there, and she said, “what are you going to do - call the police?” My friend, who was a reserve police officer, pulled out his badge and said, “that won't be necessary.” Her expression was priceless.

#27 My sister and I (we were around 8 or 9) were at the beach building a sandcastle when out of nowhere, a boy around our age, stomped on our sandcastle! We were shocked at this unprovoked attack but were not the sort to tattle. His father, seeing what his son had done, told him not to do it again. The son didn't even respond. I got the feeling he was in the habit of disregarding his parents. My sister and I moved a short ways away and rebuilt our castle. STOMP! followed by obnoxious laughter from the brat. My sister and I looked at each other then again, started to rebuild. This time we made a revision: we inserted a sharp stick into the tallest tower of our castle. STOMP! then a loud shriek of pain from bratty boy. As he runs crying to his dad, my sister and I watched dolefully, not sure if we were about to get in trouble. “Daddy, those girls put a stick in their castle and hurt my foot!”, the boy wailed like he'd been bitten by a shark. “Well son, I told you not to step on their castle,” replied dad mildly. The boy sniffled a few more times and pouted, but left us alone thereafter. Sometimes you have to make your own karma.

#28 My second son was a toddler and we were on the way to meet friends at a soft play centre. i always stopped off on the way at a local garage and got a large coffee. There was a short zebra crossing from the parking area to the shop and a young girl in a convertible parked across it. Son was walking holding my hand and I said



“Did you have to block the crossing”



“Too bad you fat cow” she flounced off into the shop.



Coffee in cup holder I watched her pull away between a lorry and the bollards at the shop front … and scrape the side of her pale blue car along the side of the lorry. I almost wet myself laughing so hard and loud enough that she heard me. The driver of the lorry who had watched this with amusement looked across at me and said



“At least us fatties can drive”

#29 Ok here's one. I got a couple of them. Wife cheats and abandons her family for AP. She believes that her and AP we're soulmate, doesn't care about the consequences or what effect it had on the kids. The kids are below 10 when when everything happens. When they get into their teenage years the catch on what went on and has been going on. They cut off their mother completely and continues having a good relationship with their dad.



Anyway kids grow up start their own families and have kids. Wife's new husband dies and she's left with one kid to take care of. But here's the catch, wife misses his kids, wants to have a relationship with grand kids, as most of her peers had relationship with their grand kids. She stumbles across their social media and sees their posts about their happy relationships with their families. She sees their family reunion, wedding gathering, baby showers vacations her ex in-laws, former friends. When they divorced she lost a couple of friends, her in laws, some of her family members.



She tried to reach out to them asking for forgiveness. She wanted to be part of that. But no one was having it. No one wanted her in their lives. She still trying to fix her relationship with her family. She's now a lonely, aged widow who lost her family long time ago. I guess that's the price you pay for your actions.

#30 The best karma story I ever read on Reddit was from a man married to his wife for over 20 years. They had two older daughters (18 and 20) and weren't rich but very comfortable. The wife had been a stay-at-home mom their entire marriage.



The wife announced one day that she has been having an affair with her doctor. She was also pregnant with her affair partner's child. The wife said no chance of reconciliation and she wanted a divorce as quickly as possible. She agreed to take none of the marital assets to get the jilted husband to agree and their divorce was completed within a few short months. The affair partner was in the same position and also gave his ex-wife everything to get their divorce completed as quickly as possible. The now ex-wife and AP both figured they could make the money back quickly with his career as a doctor.



Both divorces were completed in about three months and the now ex-wife and her new husband married the following weekend. They left for their honeymoon where they were in a car accident. The ex-wife was unharmed but her new husband [passed away] in the crash. The ex wife was suddenly in a position where she had absolutely no financial assets, no job experience working outside the home, and seven months pregnant with her new late husband's child. She was asking her ex-husband to renegotiate their divorce settlement and he was on reddit asking whether he should. The resounding advice was a resounding NO!

#31 Probably the most cliche karma story - My ex wife tried to monkey branch between me and a doctor she was having an affair with. Testing the waters with him to see if he would commit to her and if he didn’t, have me to fall back on. I figured out what was going on and filed for divorce.



I went out with friends to celebrate my divorce being finalized. Ran into her nurse coworkers who told me they were still together but the doctor has been sleeping with a bunch of nurses behind her back. The best karma though - I heard they got married last year. Have fun together!



Turns out a single doctor sleeping with a married woman isn’t the most moral of persons.

#32 A lady called corporate to complain about me (in front of me) and put it on speaker so I could hear it. Corporate said she was just being rude and to leave me alone.

#33 A lady was yelling at me and my trainee at drive thru, calling us names, she threw her (thankfully iced) drink at us, and then..

She pulled forward about 2 feet. The car behind her didn't notice she had stopped, saw her car start to move, drove and hit her car. Her newly made drink went everywhere and I told her we used the last of the almond milk for her drink. She sped out to the parking lot swearing after that and waited for the other car to pull around.

#34 One time a rude lady ordered a non fat latte at 195 degrees Fahrenheit with no foam. I hand it to her in drive thru and she argues with me that it is made incorrectly without even tasting it! She OPENS this hot drink to check that it has no foam at all and she spills it all over herself… I had to make it again but wow that was amazing to watch.

#35 A customer with his wife wanted an americano and they were acting as if we weren’t people (giving attitude, cutting us off as we speak, not even looking at us - just reaching their arm out their car window) and as he snatched the drink quickly from my hands, the americano lid caught on the top of their window and the lid flew off spilling their drink all over them. i obviously made sure he was okay and made him a new drink as he was blaming me for it but i couldn’t help but smile under my mask.

#36 Toss up between



Some guy flipping me off in traffic the week I got my driver's license, and then immediately having a blowout and hitting the highway divider.



And



I was leaving my [bad] retail job one day and saw this guy and his girlfriend arguing in the parking lot. She screamed something and he slapped her hard enough to knock her down. I yelled at him and started towards them and when he spun around to see who yelled another guy that had also seen what happened sucker punched him. We left him unconscious on the concrete and helped the girl up and made sure she was okay to drive home.

#37 I used to work in real estate (in Europe, and in the country where I am, stricter regulations have started being introduced only last year...), in rentals. In almost three years of impeccable work and work ethics, I make a minor mistake in back end system regarding client (won't go into boring details). A colleague from another branch (only working with the company for two months or so), working with the same client somehow found out and reported me to Head Office. It ended with me losing my commission from the deal. (It was a bit harsh, but rules are rules...) BUT, what he didn't know is that HO took these reports seriously and did background and log ins check on the one reporting as well. He got fired and reported to relevant authorities IMMEDIATELY, because, as it turns out, in that short time working, he had stolen around 7000 euros...

#38 I tried to push a friend into a puddle and 0.5 seconds later I triped in a rock and fell in that puddle.

#39 When I worked customer service there was this one Karen that was mouthing off to a coworker. She finished, did a sharp turn, and stormed off, she stormed into her bag she set down and fell on her gut with enough force to bounce. Everyone laughed.

#40 Friend slapped a friend and instantly slipped on a patch of ice 0.01 seconds later.

#41 When I was doing an internship over the summer, I had to use public transit very frequently. People are usually decent, albeit a few entitled people. This story is about one of the selected few. So it was 6:50 am, and I was waiting for the bus to arrive. I was already sweating, and the sun barely showed itself yet. People around me were quite anxious on this Monday, call it Monday syndrome, whatever. Basically, nobody was in a great mood. After a couple of minutes under the sun, we saw the bus a couple hundred meters away. At that point, as an unspoken rule, people started forming a line based on how far away from the curb they were currently standing, like they always used to. So I join and we have this line made, and the line gets tighter as the bus comes closer, with people coming in closer from the back to get on quicker. Then comes the entitled woman. I’ll call her Karen. She was in her mid-to-late 20s, dark purple sunglasses on, browsing the phone the whole time we were standing up. The bus stop only had seats for three people, and she was sitting in one when I arrived. Naturally, she was quite a ways back from the start of the line when it was assembled. So, what does she decide to do? She cuts the line like it’s none of her business. Now, in the UK, you might get some rude stares but not here. In Turkey, people tend to speak out about these kind of events, with the hope of publicly shaming the offender. So a man in his 50s turns to her and very calmly says, “If you don’t get back to where you are, you are not getting on this bus.” Karen, who is now enraged at this man’s behavior, starts raising her voice (rough translation): “Hello? I was sitting back there, how dare you take my spot? Move along please (as she tries to squeeze in between the opening by the man and the door) thaaank youu.” The man, lets her pass and have her way, because I imagine he is already frustrated because it’s Monday, and it’s quite hot. Well, she gets on, and that’s when karma strikes: She doesn’t have enough money on her card. The screen flashes red, and after seeing that we enter the bus one by one, beep beep green light, and we sit down. She goes around and asks nearby people for a swipe in exchange for money. She finally finds someone who agrees and she swipes. This time, she is the one red with embarrassment, and to top it all off, all the seats were taken by the time she scanned the card, so she is forced to stand up the entire way.

#42 Not me, my wife. She was paitently waiting for someone else to pull out of a parking space so she could park there when a brand new (2023) top of the line luxury car whippped by her and pulled into it. Quite annoyed and even though there was a vacant space to the left of the idiot she sought out another space. She had just parked when she was startled by the sound of a loud crash. A late 1980’s full size pickup which looked as if it had hit everything but the lotterty had also hit the idiot; hard. Apparently its driver attempted to pull into the vacant space to the left of the idiot and either misjudged their speed or the distance needed to turn. Further damage to the truck: indiscernable and so minor it backed up and awaited the police. Damage to the brand new luxury idiot: bad enough so it had to be pulled out of the parking space and flatbedded off.

#43 In around 1979 I was flying from South Lake Tahoe to San Francisco.The flight was sold out and I was on standby.While I was waiting in the small terminal with a ”no smoking” sign, a women lit a cigarette. I pointed to the sign and she laughed and blew smoke towards me. Not wanting a further confrontation, I moved away. A little while later, the flight boarded and I was given a standby seat by the door. It turned out the smoker was also on standby. The gate agent told her there was a seat available, so she came up the stairs. When she reached the door, the flight attendant told her that they made a mistake and sent her back to the terminal. I just smiled and waved to her when she saw me before turning around.

#44 When I was with my ex-husband, I used to bug him to go to the dentist. I had great benefits and he had never had coverage before.



After being married for only 18 months, I learned he had cheated on me with at least one woman. My heart was shattered as I moved out. At work I asked HR to remove him from my benefits so my deduction would go down.



After a couple of months, he calls me at work (and just doesn’t sound like his usual self). I was polite and professional, and asked how he was doing. Turns out he had a once-in-a-lifetime toothache that had kept him up all night.



Then he asked the million-dollar question: ‘I need to go to the dentist. How does our benefit plan work?’ I had such a hard time maintaining my composure, oh how I wanted to laugh and clap my hands in joy. Instead, I calmly replied that he was no longer on my benefit plan



What? We’re still married!’ This, even though he never grasped the concept of monogamy. I informed him that benefits cost money and I needed every cent I earned. Then I wished him luck and said goodbye.



t was a good day. A very good day indeed.

#45 Here's mine. Number of years ago I dated a girl from my home country. Nowadays when I look back on the relationship I realise how much she really treated me like dirt but at the time I couldn't see it as I was so in love with her. I paid for everything including her university fees as she didn't work. While she was at Uni she had a tutor and immediately alarm bells and red flags aplenty. They'd flirt constantly on her social media she followed him on any platform she could and seemed infatuated. I voiced my concerns a few times and everytime she'd either get angry at me or laugh in my face. Couple years later took her on holiday and the entire time we were there she barely spoke to me and instead spent all her time on her phone getting increasingly agitated which at the end of our time away she exploded and took out her anger on me for whatever reason. It was at this point I started to accept that maybe this wasn't meant to be but stayed for another year.



One day when I was using my laptop and noticed bookmarks in my browser which weren't mine. Turned out she'd used my laptop to check email and had somehow accidently synced her logins over from her tablet. I ignored it till a few months later her and her AP were flirting and reminiscing on FB about very specific things that had occured between them. I figured I've nothing to lose so I went home and had a look. Turns out that she'd been cheating from day one and there were multiple guys I counted at least 20 over the 5 years we were together. Also found out she was just using me for money. I confronted her and she laughed and told me that how funny it was using me and that she loves getting caught. Of course we broke up and went our seperate ways. I never actually deleted her number so due to whatsapp I was able to the number of failed relationships she ran through by way of her status updates and woe is me profile pics.



Couple years ago she reached out but I ignored her text messages. I'd already forgiven her for my own sake (holding onto the animosity did nothing for me especially when she showed zero remorse) so a year and a half I replied asking what she wanted. She proceeded to tell me how sorry she was and that she messed up and asked for forgiveness and how she wished we were still together. Told her I forgave her but it is what it is. Fast forward to a few weeks ago it was my birthday. Now at this point she just got dumped by her latest bf. She's now in her early 30's, overweight, lives in her fathers basement, works a [bad] job and really has nothing good going on it seems. She calls me up and wishes me a happy birthday, I tell her thanks and she then has the nerve to ask me when am I taking her out on a date... I just burst out laughing. Turns out she really thinks I'm going to come rescue her and we can have some wonderful life together. Nah, I'll pass.

#46 My ex wife and I were married for 10 years. High school sweethearts. She had an affair with a coworker of hers who was the absolute opposite of me.



I am a pretty straight laced, follows most of the rules, works hard kind of guy. Her AP was a head tattoos, motorcycle club, party hard kind of guy.



I was the bread winner in our relationship by far and she could have gotten quite a bit of money and spousal support, but wanted it over quickly so her and her AP could be together. She only ended up asking for enough money to pay off her car(~$30k). She left the dog, the house, my retirement, and our bank accounts alone and asked for no monthly alimony.



I went NC the day it was finalized and only know what I do from mutual friends who mention things. She’s no longer with AP. Her parents have essentially disowned her. She’s living in a small apartment with her sister and new boyfriend who has a similar name to me and looks a lot like me. She’s working two jobs to make ends meet.



But to me, the best karma has nothing to do with her, I’m not sure if she knows or not. I’ve since met and married a wonderful woman, we have had some amazing kids. We’ve done well real estate wise and now live in a house we have no business affording with our jobs, but with the sale of my old marital home and my wife’s starter home... it worked out well. I’m a little less straight laced and we have a lot of fun, but not recklessly. Wouldn’t trade my life for anything.



I honestly hope my ex is able to find a place in life where she is happy and content.

#47 So when I work window I often encounter different kinds of behaviors when it comes to taking your drinks/food. There's the people that put their hand out but with no actual grabbing motion. Cue drink/food sliding through their fingers and crashing to ground. Then they look at me like I did this while I'm just confused why they didn't actually use their hands to grab things.



Then there's the people that snatch everything out of your hand aggressively. Which of course means they squeeze the cup and it explodes all over them. Again they stare at me with this look of "why did you do this to me".



My favorites are the ones that refuse to roll their window down more than a few inches to pay...then super snatch their drink and quickly try to pull it into the car...only for it to catch and burst at the top of their window.



Im happy to say I've seen this happen more than once.

#48 Not me, but my SIL who was a SSV at my location was on window while I was on bar.



Apparently the man at the window had a meltdown because we wouldn't just *take* his card and put it in the chip reader. He shoved his card so hard into the card reader that he snapped it in half.

#49 When I walked my Jack Russell terrior down the street, he decided he was going to be big jerk man and bark at the dogs in a fenced in yard. As he strutted away, he went head first into a small ditch (not hurt). I actually told him, "There's your instant karma buddy!" lol.

#50 One night not too long ago I was on the highway. I had my cruise set to speed limit or slightly over. Hardly anyone was on the highway. I was in the left lane, slowly approaching & passing a car on the right. All of a sudden I noticed a car right behind me. Have no idea where 'he' came from. He was right on my bumper--so close I couldn't see his headlights or even most of his hood. If I'd brake-checked him, he would have definitely hit me. I continued my speed, passing the car I was originally passing. The car behind me stayed right behind me. I figured if he backed off, I'd move over, but if he stayed on my bumper, I was NOT going to move. It was a matter of principle at this point. He finally went around me & zoomed on by. A couple of miles down the road, I saw that same car on the side of the highway--both his front end & his rear end CRUNCHED. Two other cars were pulled over with him. They were all getting out of the cars as I passed, so no one seemed hurt. He'd tailgated someone else, and they brakechecked him!! YOU NEVER SEE THAT. Those aggressive drivers usually get by with it, terrorizing folks on the road. I hope that dude learned a lesson. It was quite satisfying to me.

#51 Many years ago I was driving home in my car and it broke down I was stuck at a intersection late at night and this car full of young guys laughed and drove on waving and hollering. A young guy helped me to push the car to safety and got it started for me. As I drove by I saw the clowns car being booked by the police so I stuck my head out the window waved and laughed at them.

#52 My wife and were driving home on a two-lane highway in the country. I was going the speed limit, taking in the scenery and conversing with my wife. A big black pick-up truck came up behind me at a faster speed, then passed me and sped off. 3 kms up the road, I see him pulled over by the police. Karma, highway justice, and satisfaction all at once.

#53 Many years ago, I had to make the fifteen-mile drive from school to home to fetch something I’d forgotten and couldn’t do without. As I left town on the way home, I noticed that the highway patrol had set up a speed trap for traffic bound into town. On the way back, I got caught on a two-lane highway behind a guy who wanted to do 40 in a 50-zone. Except when I tried to pass him in one of a few passing zones, when he’d speed up so that my VW bug couldn’t get around him. As we approached the final hill that preceded the long flat straightaway coming into town, I backed off a hundred-fifty yards or so and accelerated to about 80. As we went up that hill, I closed in on him at a considerably higher speed than he was going and pulled out, just short of the crest, in a no-passing zone, of course, as if to pass him. Naturally, he could, and did, accelerate very quickly to prevent my passing him—which I had no intention of doing. I jammed on the brakes just in time to be in the lane where I belonged, doing a sedate 45, when I crested the hill. Meanwhile, he’d crested the hill doing at least 80. I waved at him as I passed his car, which the cops had nailed.

#54 When my son was about 5 or 6 we parked in a supermarket carpark and got out of the car. A women was approaching as she was in the next parking space. She screamed that my son had opened our car door onto her car. He hadn’t. Anyway, I know I can lose my temper but didn’t want to in front of my son. She’s screaming. We’re very calm. when she eventually gets in her car, she fumbles getting her keys and drops a £10 note. Son and I just look at it. She drives off. I say, son, that £10 is yours now.

#55 My wife was paying at the grocery store when I became aware of a young teenager crawling on the floor around her feet. She then got up and walked away. Then a woman approached and told my wife that she had dropped a $5 bill and the child had stolen it. My wife went after her and asked for her money back, but the child cockily insisted that it was her $5 bill and just kept walking. As the girl walked away, my wife saw a $10 bill fall out of her pocket, so she picked it up and we left.

#56 I was driving on a residential street this morning, at the posted speed limit of 25mph. An idiot behind me, who was apparently in a hurry, passed several cars behind me as he closed the distance between us honking his horn and blinking his lights. I could not pull over because the road was too narrow. So, when the oncoming traffic cleared, he crossed the double yellow line and passed me going at least 60mph in a 25mph School zone. As soon as he cut back in front of me he passed an intersection where a Police radar car was posted. The cop hit his blue light and siren and pulled the guy over to the joy of myself and about 4 other motorists he passed on that road. Karma? Yes! Satisfying? Definitely!!

#57 My ex and his AP are married to each other now. They both cheated on spouses. Each time I see his new wife getting clingy when he’s around other women, I smirk. He still cheats and spends money on sugar babies. (I had a woman reach out as our divorce is public record.) If he’ll cheat with you, he’ll cheat on you. They deserve to be together their whole lives. Better that over finding some innocent person to cheat on.



Sometimes, it’s the fear of being cheated on that’s all the karma you need.

#58 So, legally separated, and we had drafted our divorce paperwork. We agreed (in writting) that we agreed to follow the conditions set forth in the divorce paperwork until the court granted the divorce. She had also moved back with family and made a big deal of her "family support structure" being the reason she would be the better "custodial parrent" while we drew up the divorce paperwork. Put simply, she has her parents, one pair of grand parents, an aunt/uncle, and an adult cousin all within 15 miles. I had no family within driving distance at the time.



During this time, she hit a deer. She had to take the car into the shop to get it fixed, and she discovered that she had declined car rental assistance when she set up her separate auto insurance. She called me and tried to say that I was responsible for covering half because it affects the kids. I asked if they had any medical appointments scheduled in the next 3 to 5 days... "no." "Then I dont see how this adversely impacts the kids. You will have to solve this problem on your own." She then tried whining about how she didn't know how she'd get to work (45 min commute) , and that she could lose her job, and that could affect the kids.



My respons was full of schadenfreude. "Your parents have two vehicles and work at the same place... can't they carpool and lend you a vehicle? Your grandparents have two vehicles and are retired. Plus they're spending most of their time home because of COVID... can't they lend you a vehicle? Your aunt works from home... couldn't you borrow her vehicle? You made such a big deal about how you'd make such a better custodial parent because of your strong family support structure, so how about you put your money where your mouth is and prove it? Plus, the divorce paperwork specifically states that you are responsible for your own vehicle and associated costs, so grow up, and figure it out. Im not your safety net anymore."



She grudging and grumpply acknowledged my statement and hung up on me and I was grinning for the next hour.

#59 It was when masks mandates were starting to be enforced. Guy came in without one. When asked to put one on, he got verbally aggressive and started threatening my shift supervisor. He went on a tirade how he'll beat him and the store manager did nothing really. Finally he turned to leave and as he was leaving, he hit himself with the corner of the long table in our lobby and was fuming as he limped out of the store.

#60 My second day at starbucks this lady tried to throw her pike at me through the window (at 530am) and it didn’t reach enough so it just splashed back and fell.

#61 One day a angry doctor came into the coffee shop six days in a row asking for gift card sleeves.This woman had the audacity to call me rude names I tried to tell this woman that we no longer have them she yelled at me, slammed her phone on the desk and stormed out of the store. Just when she was on her way out she lost her balance slipped and fell.

#62 I ordered a carpet cleaning service and spent much of the weekend preparing for their visit. Person shows up, vacuums a couple rooms to prep, had some kind of problem with a tiny lego toy hidden in a plush carpet, then just declares the job is too big and she’s leaving. We started trying to say maybe they could do less rooms, that we totally understand some stains won't come out, that we can pay extra, etc, but she just stormed off before we could work anything out. She left us with [stuff] piled on top of furniture all over the house, and several days wait before we could schedule any other service. Then she skidded out in our boulder-lined driveway and crushed 4 panels on her van.

#63 I was with a narcissistic serial cheater for 15 years. I had self esteem issues and started abusing substances after our daughter was born that first year. It was hell and we went through some big life changes losing a house and cars. He had a “business” that never made enough money so I supported us working 50-100 hours a week at up to 2 jobs, and when his neglect of the kids became apparent I started seeing all the red flags I had ignored for so long. I was never enough but wasn’t strong enough to leave... until I was when I caught him through his own lies. Our oldest now hates him and wants nothing to do with him , I got clean, got a great job, met an amazing man after learning to be happy with myself, and we’ve been married and have a little one now. The ex had a baby with AP and she kicked him out, he met someone with a stronger personality than his own and they got married. The best thing: he’s not my problem anymore!! And they’re in marriage counseling because they butt heads and he doesn’t work. Difficult to summarize the last 19 years in a paragraph so I hope it makes enough sense!

#64 Literally happened yesterday. I was out running trash during some down time. A lady speeds into our parking lot, sees me, and proceeds to speed up so she doesn’t have to wait the .5 seconds for me to cross in front of her, almost hitting me. (Mind you there was no drive thru line.. no need to rush)



She ended up leaving her card in drive thru. It was perfect.

#65 I ordered Chinese food and it was delivered by someone I knew and wound up disliking in undergrad for bad friend-group reasons.



Granted later I had to work retail for a bit. But at the time...