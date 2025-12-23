Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Entitled Cheater Wants Affair Partner’s B-Day As Custody Swap Day, Mad As Ex Husband Says “No Way”
Father sitting on couch with kids, showing strong kids custody relationship and celebrating birthday together.
Entitled People, Relationships

Entitled Cheater Wants Affair Partner’s B-Day As Custody Swap Day, Mad As Ex Husband Says “No Way”

Co-parents can thrive if they communicate their needs and are honest with one another, otherwise, there will be a lot of conflicts. This is especially true if one person puts their wants above those of the other individual, without trying to understand their side.

This is what happened with one man whose ex-wife asked him to do a custody swap on her affair partner’s birthday so that their kids could celebrate his special day. She didn’t seem to understand how hurtful such a request would be to him and was shocked when he refused.

More info: Reddit

    Coparenting is all about working as a team and respecting each other’s boundaries 

    Father with kids showing affection during a custody visit, highlighting the importance of relationship on a birthday.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster explained that he and his ex-wife split up and shared custody because she cheated on him, and then got married to her affair partner

    Custody agreement details kids and relationship birthdays as swap days in a family adjusting to post-divorce changes.

    Custody arrangement details explaining kids swap days include birthdays and family events for managing relationships.

    Custody dispute over kids relationship and birthday swap day with ex and her affair partner arguing fairness.

    Happy family outdoors celebrating kids custody relationship during a sunny birthday picnic in the park.

    Image credits: bristekjegor / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Both co-parents decided that their birthdays and major events would be “custody swap” days, which they made sure to legalize by court order

    Text discussing a kids custody relationship conflict involving a child's birthday and parental disagreements.

    Text excerpt showing a custody dispute involving kids, custody, relationship, and birthday communication issues.

    Older man offering support to a younger man, discussing kids custody and relationship challenges around a birthday event.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One day, the woman requested that her affair partner’s birthday be included as a swap day, and both she and her husband got mad at the poster’s refusal

    Text excerpt discussing a parental alienation case involving kids, custody, and relationship issues around a birthday.

    Text discussing custody conflict involving kids, relationship issues, and a dispute about a birthday swap list.

    Woman and child sitting together at a table, discussing kids custody and relationship issues on a birthday occasion.

    Image credits:

    Instead of finding a solution to the issue, the ex-wife threatened to file a “parental alienation” case against the poster and called him selfish for setting a boundary

    When it comes to making a co-parenting relationship work, it’s important for both parties to adjust and feel like they’ve been heard. It seems like that’s exactly what the OP and his ex-wife were doing, as they had charted out a balanced custody arrangement and even made concessions for birthdays and other events.

    Experts also state that when both individuals are flexible about the time-sharing schedule, it makes it easier for themselves and the children in the long run. Such concessions also help to keep the co-parenting relationship friendly and ensure that the kids are present for important occasions in their parents’ lives. 

    The most important thing that lawyers advise to keep in mind is that even if both adults are on good terms, they should still outline such arrangements in a legal document. By including the custody schedule and the swap days, it ensures that everything is aboveboard and there won’t be any room for misunderstandings.

    It’s possible that the woman wanted to include her new husband in the co-parenting dynamic, which is why she asked the OP to make his birthday one of the swap days. What she didn’t seem to understand was how her affair had affected the poster, and how unfair it might be to ask for her partner to be prioritized in such a way.

    Hand circling a birthday date on a calendar while holding documents, related to kids custody relationship planning.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The OP obviously took a stand against his ex-wife’s request, and he stated that he had no desire to change his mind at all. When the affair partner got mad and called the poster a bad dad, he reminded the man that by being the “other person” in someone else’s marriage, he had helped break up a family.

    Unfortunately, despite this discussion and the OP’s boundaries, the woman and her husband weren’t backing down. They threatened to take the poster to court and make a case against him for parental alienation, even though they had no evidence for anything of that kind.

    According to professionals, this kind of case can only be made if one adult’s conduct causes the child to fear, reject, or avoid their other parent. Since these types of situations are difficult to navigate and prove, experts usually spend a lot of time looking for evidence and interrogating both parties first.

    Luckily for the poster, his attorney knew that there was absolutely no proof against him and that his ex-wife was just clutching at straws. He mentioned that if she tried to bully him any further, they could bring up how she tried to buy him out so that he would drop out of his childrens’ lives.

    Hopefully, the OP doesn’t have to compromise on his boundaries just because of his ex-wife’s threats and bullying behavior. Do you have any advice for him on how to deal with such a situation? We’d love to hear your perspective on all of this.

    People were furious about the woman’s behavior and urged the man to ignore her and only listen to his lawyer’s advice

    Comment discussing kids custody relationship and handling step-dad involvement around a child's birthday celebration.

    Screenshot of an online conversation about kids custody and relationship issues during a birthday situation.

    Conversation about kids custody relationship and handling birthday issues after a breakup between ex-partners.

    Comments discussing legal advice on kids custody relationship issues with a mention of documenting and issuing a warning.

    Screenshot of a conversation discussing kids custody relationship issues around a birthday context.

    Comment advising careful documentation and communication during kids custody exchanges to protect the parent-child relationship.

    Comment discussing kids custody relationship and boundaries around a stepfather's birthday in blended family dynamics.

    Comment discussing kids custody and relationship challenges around birthday celebrations in split or blended families.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a kids custody relationship around a birthday situation.

    Comment discussing kids custody relationship issues around birthday celebrations and legal disputes over timing.

    Text message discussing concerns about parental alienation and custody affecting kids' relationship on a birthday occasion.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about kids custody and relationship issues regarding birthday celebrations.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing kids custody and relationship dynamics around a birthday event.

    Cheating

    37

    11

    37

    11

    paulc_1 avatar
    Paul C
    Paul C
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't understand why anyone would want to marry a known cheat. Do they think the leopard changes its spots? Or do they think they are so great that the person who cheated with them would never cheat on them?

    8
    8points
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    18 hours ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I’m 65 now, and when I was young I was told by a much older woman so this is not new advice, “If they’re cheating WITH you, and you stay with them, they’re going to end up cheating ON you.”

    9
    9points
    reply
    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    18 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sounds to me like the cheating ex was just marrying up. The older affair partner is probably better off financially than OP, which is why they tried to buy him off. Don’t worry. As soon as someone with even more money comes along, the gold digger will be cheating on this affair partner too, maybe even trying to buy him off to keep him away from any kids they have together as well. Poor kids would be way better off being with their father full time.

    6
    6points
    reply
    gregoryw avatar
    Gregory W
    Gregory W
    Community Member
    14 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kids are going to find out the whole story eventually and then hopefully hold their mother and stepfather accountable.

    3
    3points
    reply
