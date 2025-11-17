Woman Deals With Toxic Ex And His Constant Threats: “I Played Dirty”

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re happily in love, you never imagine things falling apart. But once a relationship turns sour, it’s shocking how quickly everything can get ugly.

This Redditor divorced her husband and shared custody of their children. But the moment she began seeing someone new, her ex seemed to take it out on the kids. He grew controlling, obsessive, and repeatedly threatened to sue her over even the smallest things.

Eventually, she reached her limit and decided to beat him to it. Scroll down below to see how it all unfolded.

RELATED:

The woman started seeing someone new after divorcing her husband

Woman with long blonde hair confronting toxic ex outdoors, expressing frustration and tension during intense conversation.

Image credits: peus80 / Envato (not the actual photo)

But the moment her ex learned about it, he threatened to sue her over their kids—a move he soon regretted

Toxic ex dealing with custody threats from a controlling narcissist, navigating a bitter divorce and playing dirty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a woman dealing with toxic ex and his constant threats after she found a new supportive boyfriend.

Text graphic with a statement about dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats in a challenging situation.

Text excerpt showing a woman dealing with toxic ex and his constant threats over custody and babysitting issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a woman dealing with a toxic ex who constantly threatens and causes emotional distress.

Text describing a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats, including a legal threat incident.

Man in red plaid shirt and glasses gesturing while talking during a tense discussion about toxic ex and constant threats

Image credits: Satura_ / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Woman dealing with toxic ex and his constant threats over custody, medical appointments, and child support issues

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats affecting family interactions.

Text excerpt showing a woman expressing frustration with a toxic ex and his constant threats over two months.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats, focusing on legal and emotional struggles.

Text excerpt showing a woman exposing her toxic ex and his fraud involving food stamps and rent payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats involving a legal dispute.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text describing a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats by suing and gathering evidence.

Young girl comforts brother on couch, illustrating woman dealing with toxic ex and his constant threats concept.

Image credits: dvatri / Envato (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt showing a woman dealing with toxic ex and his constant threats by using medical records and receipts for child support.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a woman dealing with toxic ex and his constant threats, mentioning records and receipts.

Text on a white background discussing a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats, stating he folded quickly.

Image credits: anon

Plenty of readers cheered the author on for teaching her ex-husband a lesson

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a toxic ex and constant threats in a controversial conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman sitting thoughtfully, dealing with toxic ex and his constant threats in a tense, emotional moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

User comment on a forum discussing a woman dealing with toxic ex and his constant threats about legal custody of kids.

Comment discussing legal support for a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats in a court context.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a user comment praising a woman who deals with a toxic ex and his constant threats with resilience.

Screenshot of an online comment praising someone for being a good parent in a supportive message.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing handling a toxic ex and dealing with his constant threats in a humorous tone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter discussing toxic ex and dealing with constant threats, sharing advice about moving on and family issues online.

Screenshot of a comment describing a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats about custody and child support.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post with the message Be careful who you have kids with, highlighting a woman dealing with toxic ex and constant threats.

Commenter expressing hope that a woman dealing with a toxic ex confronts his constant threats together with his ex wife.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing narcissism in response to dealing with a toxic ex and threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a user comment discussing a multi-party lawsuit involving a woman dealing with a toxic ex and threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment expressing hope that a woman dealing with a toxic ex has ended her troubles with him.

Screenshot of an online comment warning about a toxic ex and potential violent threats in a discussion thread.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment showing a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats in a text exchange.

Screenshot of a forum comment expressing sympathy for a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a toxic ex and the challenges faced in dealing with constant threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment discussing dealing with a toxic ex and the challenges of constant threats in a relationship context.

Screenshot of an online comment showing a strong reaction related to a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his threats.

While some shared similar stories of their own

Text post showing a user discussing trauma caused by a toxic ex and dealing with constant threats.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter sharing experience dealing with a toxic ex and constant threats in a difficult family situation online.

Text post discussing a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats, focusing on manipulation and parental impact.

Screenshot of a comment discussing a woman dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats in a custody situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alt text: Online comment discussing woman dealing with toxic ex and his constant threats in a protective order context.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing dealing with a toxic ex and handling constant threats after custody issues.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing dealing with a toxic ex and challenges in separation or divorce.

ADVERTISEMENT

Others, however, felt she hadn’t handled the situation as well as she could have

Screenshot of an online comment discussing toxic ex and threats, highlighting drama and conflict in a personal story.

Commenter discussing the complexities of dealing with a toxic ex and the challenges of constant threats in a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman dealing with a toxic ex and playing dirty in their conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Online comment about dealing with a toxic ex and his constant threats, expressing frustration and disbelief.

Comment about toxic ex and threats on a forum, highlighting emotional conflict and harsh language.