Sis Tells Custody Court Judge The Truth About Bro Who Abandoned His Kid, Fam Drama Ensues
Let’s be real: every kid deserves a parent, but not every parent deserves a kid. Some people just have no idea that, once you have a child, you’re 100% responsible for their well-being and that commitment will be with you for life.
One woman turned to an online community to vent after her brother, who had a kid and then promptly disappeared, had a meltdown because she testified against him in custody court. Now even her mother is taking his side.
It’s been said that all kids deserve parents but, sadly, not all parents deserve their kids
One woman’s brother had a kid but went AWOL when the child was just two years old, refusing to even pay proper child support
The woman stayed close to her brother’s ex, the mother of the child, as well as her nephew, helping out with babysitting and school stuff
After three years, her brother reappeared, asking for his ex’s new address, which she refused to give him, but he found out anyway and lawyered up
When asked to testify against her brother in custody court, she told the truth, but now her brother and mother are mad at her, so she’s asked netizens if she made a jerk move
The original poster (OP) grew up watching her mom bend over backwards for her older brother, and those old habits never faded. When his long-term relationship ended, OP stayed close to his ex, Lena, and their young son. When her brother vanished completely, she quietly became one of the child’s few reliable and safe adults.
According to OP, her brother didn’t just drift away; he straight-up abandoned his young family. He stopped paying support, disappeared for months, and cut contact after meeting another woman. Lena struggled, but OP babysat, helped with school, and stayed present while her brother remained absent, despite several chances to step up.
Things exploded when her brother suddenly resurfaced, demanding his son back without even apologizing. He pressured OP for Lena’s address and threatened legal action, but she refused, telling him to follow the right channels. After accusing her of betrayal, he somehow found the address himself and immediately filed for custody.
When things went to court, OP testified honestly about his years of absence and Lena’s stable parenting. When the judge ruled against him, her brother said she should’ve lied for the sake of the family. Now she’s been iced out by her family but stands by her decision to protect her nephew, leaving netizens to debate whether blood should always be thicker than water.
To be honest, there can be no doubt that OP’s brother and mother are seriously toxic. Trying to force her to be dishonest when telling the truth meant doing what was best for her nephew shows just how low they’re willing to go. So, if OP’s even up to it, what’s the best way for her to deal with her evil family members? We went digging for answers.
Writing for VeryWellMind, Sherri Gordon says that trying to work out how to cope with a difficult family can be exhausting, overwhelming, and frustrating. Family members who are consistently negative, obnoxious, or melodramatic can be a nightmare to deal with, and constant conflict with them can actually have a negative effect on your health.
If you’re battling to navigate a toxic relationship with a family member, the good news is that there are ways to counteract at least some of the challenges. Start by remembering you’ve got no control over their actions; all you can control is how you respond to them.
The experts over at Psychology Today have a few useful suggestions for dealing with toxic family members, including not trying to “fix” the difficult person, trying to remain present and direct, encouraging the family member to express themselves, and keeping an eye out for trigger topics.
Other worthwhile advice includes knowing that some topics will just always be off-limits, realizing that it’s probably not actually about you, and putting your own well-being first at all times.
Considering OP is basically estranged from her badly-behaved brother, there might be very little relationship to salvage there. As for her mom, it’s up to OP to decide whether she even wants to try to repair things.
What’s your take? Do you think OP did the right thing by telling the truth, or should she have kept her mouth shut like her brother demanded? Drop your thoughts in the comments!
In the comments, readers wholeheartedly agreed that the woman was definitely not the jerk in the whole mess and did exactly the right thing
Well I guess we know exactly where the brother got his "bad parenting" from, the worthless mother. I'd block them both.
This is one of the reasons why I hate this whole 'family is family' thing. If it's wrong, it's wrong, regardless of whether someone is family or not. For people to prioritise something as conceptual as 'family' above the actual safety and well-being of a child is beyond me. OP's family shows a terrifying lack of morality.
