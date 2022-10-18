Just because something is technically legal doesn’t automatically make it good, moral, or fair for consumers and regular folks alike. It might mean that the law simply hasn’t caught up to reality, that there are glaring flaws and oversights in the legal system, (or that sneaky lobbyists conduct clandestine operations to sway the system in the favor of their multi-billion dollar clients).

There are tons of small things that annoy us in our day-to-day lives. Like receiving unsolicited email subscriptions. Being unable to unsubscribe from spam without jumping through more hoops than a show dog. Being forced to pay a ‘convenience’ fee for, well, pretty much anything. As well as realizing that the person you helped vote into political office isn't fulfilling the promises they made. And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of some truly unpleasant practices that are still prevalent in 2022.

User u/cucutz fired up a very interesting discussion on r/AskReddit after they asked the digital crowd to share their thoughts about completely legal things that should become illegal. We’ve collected the most interesting insights to share with you Pandas. Scroll down to read them all, and don’t forget to upvote the posts you agree with. Have the redditors missed something that you think is atrocious and needs to be banned? Be sure to share your opinions in the comments, Pandas.

#1

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Increasing the volume on commercials by 20 goddam decibels.

jcro8829 , unsplash Report

karl briggs
karl briggs
2 minutes ago

I just thought I was being paranoid!

#2

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Clipping puppy tails and ears.

Hulkemo , pexels Report

Jan Rosier
Jan Rosier
45 minutes ago

Banned in most of Europe...

#3

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Child beauty pageants.

getthephenom , rawpixel Report

Crease Almighty
Crease Almighty
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Gross and probably the reason of a lot of mental health issues as adults.

One of the things mentioned in the r/AskReddit thread concerns receiving unsolicited emails. And it's a great example showing us how the lines between privacy and vulnerability to marketing have become blurred in recent years.

Look, we’ve probably all been there: you start getting emails from random people, clogging up your inbox with paragraphs about weird products, news that you never wanted to get, and offers that simply don’t interest you. The fact of the matter is that your email can end up on some ad or PR agency’s list without you having come into contact with them at all in the past. It happens far more often if you’re even a semi-public person and your contact info is visible somewhere on a company website or on social media.
#4

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Family vloggers, and any other kind of of making kids famous on social media. They have no privacy, no protections in place, nothing.

Some Place Under Neith podcast just did a fantastic series about this and I really recommend giving it a listen.

PsychoSemantics , pexels Report

#5

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be "Convenience fees" for paying taxes and bills online.

menege1293 , pexels Report

James016
James016
Community Member
16 minutes ago

That's a scam, nothing more

#6

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Breeding dogs that are no longer healthy.

Katulobotomy , Caio Report

Xottel
Xottel
Community Member
10 minutes ago

This is also getting gradually restricted in the EU. Some of those breeds are even banned from participating in competitions now.

We’d all probably love it if we were expressly asked if we’d like to subscribe to email lists from a company before they start sending us their newsletters like a bolt from the blue. And sometimes, the ‘unsubscribe’ function (which might take up to several steps) isn’t enough to get them off your back. They keep contacting you. Over. And over. And over again. In short, unsolicited mass marketing is annoying, and unsolicited bulk emails are the devil.

In the United States, for example, it’s perfectly legal to send out unsolicited commercial emails. There are some restrictions, however. Meanwhile, anti-spam laws appear to be stricter in the United Kingdom, and breaches of regulations can lead to fines of up to 500k pounds (around 568k dollars).
#7

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be I think paparazzi should be illegal to be honest.

Altruistic_Ant_236 , pexels Report

Crease Almighty
Crease Almighty
Community Member
38 minutes ago

Stop liking their pictures and they go away… but people want these pictures. Bit like factory farming and cheap clothes… if there wasn’t a demand then it would go away.

#8

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Politicians making medical decisions. They really do make cr*ppy doctors.

daltonfromroadhouse , National Cancer Institute Report

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
9 minutes ago

Remember when it was first suggested (by a politician ofc) that instead of terminating, an ectopic pregnancy should be re-implanted into the womb? Which is medically 100% impossible, but they insisted that it's possible, and this is still an existing myth in some circles? Yeah.

#9

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be This used to be illegal but advertising for prescription only drugs.

BoredWeazul , pexels Report

James016
James016
Community Member
13 minutes ago

I believe it's banned in the UK. We don't see adverts for prescription medicine, only over the counter stuff.

It all comes down to the need for stricter privacy and information-sharing laws. It feels like a huge invasion of privacy when someone you don’t know starts offering services you don’t need. We see enough ads on billboards and on the TV, thank you very much.

Don’t get us wrong, the people sending those marketing emails are just doing their jobs and we’re sure most of them are perfectly decent folks. But boundaries have to be drawn. When you get an email, you expect it to be important, informative, or entertaining. What you don’t want is to have your time and energy wasted by a poorly-disguised ad. 
#10

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be It should be illegal to blatantly lie to voters while running for political office. We call it fraud and jail people for lying in order to gain financially. Yet we call it normal and allow politicians to lie in order to gain votes for political offices, offices which not only benefit them financially but also give them enormous amounts of power to benefit and detriment others.

Then we wonder why political office seems so often to attract the most fraudulent, sociopathic, and dishonest among us. We basically have a neon sign over our political system saying, “If you enjoy committing fraud and are a pathological liar, please apply here… we will let you deceive as many of us as you possibly can for more money and power than you can dream of.”

thrww3534 , Edmond Dantès Report

Crease Almighty
Crease Almighty
Community Member
42 minutes ago

If I lie in a job interview and get caught out, the company has the right to fire me… should be the same in politics. Don’t do it!

#11

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Subscription to an emailing list without a previous email confirmation.

ZealousidealTillV , pexels Report

Iampenny
Iampenny
Community Member
37 minutes ago

This is banned in the EU

#12

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Siren sounds on the radio.

9681468046 , pexels Report

Chich
Chich
Community Member
16 minutes ago

The only time I hear those hereabouts is during emergency broadcast testing.

#13

For profit prisons.

The-Silent-Cicada Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Wait, what?

2
#14

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Contracts signed by parents on behalf of their child still be enforceable once the child comes of age.

Taylor Swift and Lilly Allen are the big famous examples of this, but it happens to loads more who don't get big enough to get the media attention.

They did not sign the contract. Forcing an adult to live by the rules in the contract they did not agree should be classed as a form of slavery.

Bardsie , pexels Report

Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Tilfeldig Forbipasserende
Community Member
13 minutes ago

That's some f****d up legislation.

#15

Not being able to unsubscribe to something using the same method you used to subscribe.

MJLDat Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
37 minutes ago

And automatically subscribe you to some s**t.

#16

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be The predatory practices of the U.S. Healthcare system.

HellaHellerson , EVG Kowalievska Report

#17

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Catching wild animals and selling them as pets. Hermit crabs, parrots, and many fish still fall in this category and are going extinct because of it.

Spizam71 , Couleur Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
40 minutes ago

And releasing them to foreign ecosystem once they are out of control/too tedious/expensive to care.

0
#18

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Free trials that auto charge when they run out.

gecalab740 , pexels Report

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Yep. I just straight-up refuse to sign up for any trial that asks for banking information because of this.

#19

Insider trading by elected officials. Absolutely blatant abuse of power and funneling of wealth.

poorsigmund Report

#20

Congress owning stocks in any industry or company they regulate, take money from, etc. Corporations donating to political campaigns. Advertising prescription drugs to customers (the US is one of the only places this is still legal).

diaperedace Report

Stacey Rae
Stacey Rae
Community Member
8 minutes ago

Trudeau........

#21

Declawing cats. I’d rather have my cats scratch my face off then ever putting them through that much pain.

Angnovik Report

Richard Coy
Richard Coy
Community Member
15 minutes ago

It's illegal in the UK and I think most of Europe

#22

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Cops can lie to you, but you cannot lie to them.

randomatic , Kindel Media Report

Henrik Schmidt
Henrik Schmidt
Community Member
30 minutes ago

But you CAN refuse to say anything to them.

#23

Overselling a plane and putting people who BOUGHT tickets on stand by.

no_tori_ous Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
38 minutes ago (edited)

Hotels as well

#24

Payday loan companies.

Few_Budget4985 Report

Tobias Reaper
Tobias Reaper
Community Member
31 minutes ago

this one definitely they are all predatory there have been tougher regulations brought in that capped the amount of interest and charges they could charge and a lot of companies went under because of it which shows that's how they made their profit if its a few days before payday and you need the help they can be not so bad bud they make it easy to get loans i had trouble before it was my own fault for taking them out in the first place but they made it so easy and at one point i had 5 loans with one company they should be illegal they are basically legal loan sharks.

#25

People marrying minors.

A11L1V3ESL0ST Report

#26

Bribery. Sorry, I mean lobbying.

JBEqualizer Report

#27

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Ticket touters. So many people won’t get to see their favourite artists now + people will end up playing to empty stadiums as the cost of living grows.

PeanutButterCallisto , pexels Report

#28

Unskippable ads on youtube

UghNeyko Report

M Kawai
M Kawai
Community Member
29 minutes ago

Add hijacking is the worst!

#29

Tipping! Restaurants and other businesses shouldn’t be able to get away with holding their customers “socially hostage”. People shouldn’t be forced to provide the salaries of employees they did not hire, simply to avoid looking like an a-hole. The practice is criminal.

Time-Statistician907 Report

#30

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be Fireworks, so many injuries every year and basically selling explosives to morons.

siciowaThe9 , pexels Report

#31

Civil asset forfeiture.

Std_Dev1437 Report

#32

Gerrymandering. How the hell is it just for a politician to pick their constituents? It results in more extreme candidates and disenfranchised voters who got packed or cracked.

CeolMor Report

#33

Predatory Lending. This includes aggressive service charges/fees/etc.

blarg-zilla Report

#34

People serving more than 3 terms in the Senate or 5 terms in the House.

Krabitt Report

#35

People Share 71 Things That Are Not Illegal But That They Think Should Be When I go to a doctor and they suggest a test or procedure (an X ray for example), I should know how much I will be obligated to pay. I declined a procedure today the doctor suggested because I had no clue what it would cost ( I have insurance). It’s like going to a restaurant where the menu has no prices, except the “food” helps keep me “not sick or dead.”

Jasminestl , Karolina Grabowska Report

Chich
Chich
Community Member
13 minutes ago

Yeah, we have those kind of medical menus with no prices here because we don't get billed.

#36

Infant circumcision

amran04 Report

#37

Paternity fraud and baby trapping. They're sex crimes and should be treated like any other sex crime.

buppyu Report

#38

American anti-abortion organisations protesting outside my country’s clinics and hospitals. Go away you f*****g cretins. Your views aren’t welcome.

emojicatcher997 Report

#39

reproductive coercion but especially stealthing.

Getting pregnant by an unsuspecting man who is then forced into either fatherhood or worse, a nice extra income through child support.

AffectionateAd2942 Report

#40

Forcing women to give birth.

proclivity4passivity Report

#41

Political campaign donations. All Political campaigns should be free to run. No one gets to advertise. Network TV Aires debates in prime time paid for by the taxpayer.

misha_ostrovsky Report

#42

piercing newborns ears because it looks pretty to you

MindartisNailo Report

#43

I work in the ER. The amount people have to pay in co-pays for ER visits. My sis in law has to pay $250 per ER visit and she's been really sick lately, is up to $750 now (3 ER visits) All while we get drunks and hypochondriacs on state insurance coming into the ER daily for free, for them. The system is so broken.

Belle_82 Report

#44

Government bailing out banks and airlines with taxpayer money

rouen_sk Report

#45

Being a MAP(Minor Attracted Person) and spreading that it's ok to be one and refusing to go to see a psychiatrist/therapist.

Razmatazzer Report

InvincibleRodent
InvincibleRodent
Community Member
2 minutes ago

No, don't call them "MAP"s. That's their own sanitized word for it. Call them what they are: pedophiles.

#46

tax avoidance by the rich and by corporations.

Amazon avoided £150m in corporation tax in the UK one year simply because their sales are booked in Luxembourg

Joe_PM2804 Report

Stacey Rae
Stacey Rae
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Boycott Amazon

#47

Unnecessarily bright dipped headlights.

jnthhk Report

#48

Forced overtime.

Ignoreeverthing Report

#49

Ticketmaster. How is that not scalping?

Hey_Its_Q Report

#50

Sending catalogs to my house without my permission. The quantity of paper that is wasted is unreal. We call to have them cancelled but they keep coming. I have to pay to have my trash collected where I live, so basically those companies are forcing me to pay to throw away their garbage that they created unnecessarily and there is nothing i can do.

vaporeng Report

Buren
Buren
Community Member
35 minutes ago

I cancelled my National Geographic magazine subscription and received tons of forms to re-subscribe TEN F*****G YEARS after that.

#51

Corporations owning single family homes

Also, sale of my data. I should not have to opt out for a company not to sell my data I should have to opt in

Gerlon_Two_Fingers Report

#52

Tax exemptions for religious institutions. How is that not a violation of separation of church and state

Solocaster1991 Report

#53

Hiding ingredients in food by calling it "natural flavors".

Vegan_Harvest Report

#54

Those stupid f*****g mini game ads for mobile games.

IamARock24 Report

#55

false advertisement of big food companies (For example: foods claiming sugarfree but actually contains sugar)

curiouskid1724 Report

#56

The space of a seat in a economic class plane.

capuski Report

#57

Credit reporting on student loan debt. Withholding transcripts for past-due student balances.

BitterDiscipline3573 Report

#58

Governments being able to take land when ever they want to.

angelfieryrain Report

#59

Big Pharma advertisements for medications.

Medicine should be something you research yourself or consult your doctor about.

It shouldn't be pushed by a goddamn commercial with puppies and butterflies while a family is laughing and playing in the sunlight, only for someone to rattle off 30 side-effects in a low voice, followed by someone saying "Ask your doctor about this."

gaxaji9750 Report

#60

Almost everything politicians are allowed to do, create laws and somehow trade stocks that are involved in said policies????!?!? Strange I go to jail if I do s**t like that.

A_curious_fish Report

#61

Releasing balloons. Pretty littering

nelsonic1990 Report

#62

Nestlé

KaiFirefist Report

Stacey Rae
Stacey Rae
Community Member
4 minutes ago

Awful company

#63

Funding their own charity group to evade their existing taxes

Aggravating_Screen_3 Report

#64

Those predatory vehicle loan places for people with bad credit where you can be charged like quadruple what the car is worth and if the loan defaults the car can be sold over and over to more poor suckers.

whazzat Report

#65

Being in p*rn at the age of 18. Let's raise that age by at least 21 please (I would prefer 25, when the woman/man has a entire developed brain).

Cynthevla Report

#66

Having more than 15 items at the "15 items or less" checkout counter.

rpuppet Report

#67

Forcing a man to pay child support when he was pretty clear he didnt want the kid.

kharjou Report

Stacey Rae
Stacey Rae
Community Member
2 minutes ago

And forcing a woman to have to have a child that she's really clear she didn't want

#68

All the lies told in political ads.

Oh4faqsake Report

#69

Crypto Pump and dumps

Present-Elk707 Report

#70

Factory farms

Few_Understanding_42 Report

#71

P*rn. It isn’t healthy to be addicted. Stop making excuses. I can’t stress this enough.

randomuncreativenam3 Report

