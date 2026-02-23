Arrogant Mistress Tries To Play Mom For BF’s Kids, He Defends Her Against Ex As She’s Cruel To Them

ADVERTISEMENT

As though cheating on their partner is not enough, some people even hurt their children by forcing them to bond with their affair partner. It can be really heartbreaking how much kids have to suffer because of something stupid or nasty that adults did.

For instance, this man’s mistress wanted to be the “bonus mom” for his kids and got violent when they refused to bond with her. Their mom was furious, but she was baffled by her husband as he was just letting it happen and even sided with his mistress. Here’s how it went down…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

It’s really sad to think that sometimes, kids suffer the most because of their parents’ mistakes

Three young girls sitting in the backseat of a car holding stuffed animals, illustrating arrogant mistress with her boyfriend’s kids.

Image credits: noxos / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster and her husband had four kids, but she found out that he was having an affair and also had a baby with his mistress

Text post about relationship drama involving an arrogant mistress, children, and conflict between ex-partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text on a white background describing a woman’s affair with a coworker and lack of knowledge about their son.

Arrogant mistress arguing with kids, trying to play mom while boyfriend defends her against his cruel ex.

Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

While divorcing, she co-parented with him for their kids’ sake, but his mistress kept trying to act like a “bonus mom” for them

Text excerpt showing a mother discussing divorce and children struggling with their dad’s new partner and family changes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Arrogant mistress tries to play mom to boyfriend’s kids while he defends her against his ex’s accusations.

Young couple with baby indoors, illustrating arrogant mistress playing mom and conflict with boyfriend's ex over kids.

Image credits: bristekjegor / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, the kids didn’t really like her as she forced them to be friendly to her, while also bad-mouthing their mom in front of them

Text on white background stating conflict about co-parenting and the girlfriend inserting herself into everything.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a mother describing how her boyfriend’s mistress tries to act as a mom but is cruel to his kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a mistress trying to play mom for boyfriend’s kids while he defends her against his ex’s claims.

Text on white background reading Last week the situation did escalate, highlighting conflict involving arrogant mistress and BF’s kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Toddler girl in blue dress holding adult hand outdoors, highlighting tense family dynamics with BF’s kids and ex involved.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, when the poster’s youngest daughter didn’t greet the woman, she grabbed her hand, and the poster was furious

Text describing an arrogant mistress trying to play mom for boyfriend’s kids, defended by him against ex while being cruel.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about mistress being cruel to kids and boyfriend defending her against ex in family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing an arrogant mistress clashing with boyfriend’s kids, defended despite her cruelty.

Woman with short hair arguing with a younger woman outdoors, highlighting arrogant mistress playing mom for boyfriend’s kids.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The frustrated poster reminded her that she was not their mother, and she would never replace her, so she should respect it

Text excerpt discussing arrogant mistress playing mom for boyfriend’s kids and the challenges involving respect and family dynamics.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a confrontation where a mistress refuses to accept a maternal role for her boyfriend’s kids.

Text showing a tense message about an arrogant mistress trying to play mom for boyfriend’s kids and being defended against ex.

Text about disciplining daughter and respecting boyfriend’s kids despite dislike, amid mistress and ex conflict.

Image credits: anonymous

ADVERTISEMENT

However, she got a text from her ex that his mistress just wanted a “happy family,” and the poster was shocked that he sided with her

In today’s episode of men and their mistresses acting high and mighty, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as she tells her dramatic story. Not only did her 35-year-old husband (Dan) have an affair with a 23-year-old coworker (Kennedy), but they also had a 1-year-old son when his wife found out about it. Naturally, they were divorcing, but co-parented their 4 kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Kennedy was the real problem as she inserted herself into everything, forced the children to bond with her, and also bad-mouthed the poster in front of the little ones. Naturally, they didn’t like her as she acted like a “bonus mom” for them. This lady also felt she had “won” in life by giving the man his first son, and even expected OP to co-parent with her.

One day, she just took things too far with the poster’s 5-year-old daughter, as the child only greeted her dad, but not her. When told to greet her as well, the kid stated that she was not her mom, which infuriated Kennedy so much that she grabbed her right in front of the poster. Obviously, our lady was livid and reminded her that she wasn’t their mom and would never replace her.

ADVERTISEMENT

What really baffled OP was the text she got from Dan later, as he tried to justify Kennedy’s nasty behavior. He claimed that all she wanted was a happy family, and she was really hurt by what the poster had said to her. Well, our lady just couldn’t believe how clueless the man was, but still disciplined her little daughter to respect the woman, even if she didn’t like her.

Arrogant mistress scolding young girl, trying to play mom for boyfriend’s kids in a tense home setting.

Image credits: peoplecreations / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens felt really awful for the little children who were suffering because of the “bonus mom.” Research emphasizes that a stepparent should never try to take the other parent’s place, physically punish stepkids, assume a position of authority, interfere with co-parenting discussions, actively counter the other parent’s wishes, or bad-mouth the ex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Kennedy was doing all this while also getting violent with them in front of OP. Who knows what she might be doing behind her back? A study indicates, “Stepfamilies tend to create a more stressful environment, which can increase the risk of child maltreatment. Step-parents with weak emotional bonds or low self-worth and self-control are also at higher risk of acting violently with children.”

Some folks also argued that Kennedy was trying to alienate the kids from their biological mom. Experts claim that 19% of the population in the United States has been exposed to parental alienating behaviors. They further elaborate that because of this, kids may develop a confused sense of self-perception and fail to remember how to trust their perceptions.

Netizens also warned OP to keep a record of everything that will help her case. However, they were disappointed that she was disciplining her child for the woman’s behavior. After all, why should the kids be forced to bond with someone that they don’t want to? Don’t you agree with them? We would love to hear your thoughts, so drop them in the comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens called his mistress immature, but many said that the poster shouldn’t discipline her daughter for resisting the woman

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment advising to use a neutral spot and parenting app for communication about kids and pickups.

Comment discussing how a mistress tries to play mom for boyfriend's kids but fails to earn their love and respect.

Comment discussing an arrogant mistress playing mom to boyfriend’s kids and being defended against his ex for cruelty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment text on a social media post discussing drama involving an arrogant mistress and family conflicts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post about a boyfriend defending an arrogant mistress who tries to play mom and is cruel to his kids.

Comment on a forum about an arrogant mistress playing mom and being defended by her boyfriend against his ex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on custody lawyer and family therapy advice regarding arrogant mistress being cruel to boyfriend’s kids.

Comment discussing arrogant mistress trying to play mom, cruelty to kids, and boyfriend defending her against ex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of forum comment advising documentation of parental alienation and consulting a divorce lawyer about custody issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment advising court pick up and drop off at neutral location to prevent arrogant mistress from acting cruel to boyfriend’s kids.

Comment discussing disrespect toward a woman and a husband defending an arrogant mistress playing mom to his kids.