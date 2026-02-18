Grandma Pulls Free Childcare Perks After DIL Rages At Her For Teaching Grandkid To Read

ADVERTISEMENT

After the digital revolution, things have drastically changed in our daily lives, which have been mingled with technology. What some people don’t realize is that it’s not always the solution to everything. Sometimes, going back to the old ways is what can actually help us more.

Even this granny felt that her granddaughter’s reading problem would get resolved by reading an actual book. However, her parents kept insisting that she read along with a tablet app, so the old lady said she would take back all babysitting favors. Scroll down to find out what the couple did!

More info: Reddit

Just because everything has been digitalized doesn’t mean that there’s anything wrong with the old ways

The poster’s granddaughter was in the 4th grade, but she still struggled with reading, so her grandma was helping her with it

However, the poster’s daughter-in-law wanted the kid to read along on a tablet app, which the kid didn’t do, and instead just stared at it

That’s why the poster took away the tablet and gave her an actual book to read instead, but the couple was furious about it

Image credits: SatisfactionOk9038

The daughter-in-law accused the poster of questioning their parenting, but had to relent as the grandma said she would stop babysitting altogether

Today, we dive into the life of a frustrated grandma, who is the original poster (OP). Her daughter-in-law was a stay-at-home mom, but due to their financial condition, she started working again. That’s why the grandma had been helping them babysit their daughter (a 4th grader) after school, and had been trying to get her homework done during that time.

While studying, OP noticed that her granddaughter didn’t know how to read properly and had to break down words if they were longer than four letters. Well, it was not a learning disability, but the poster spoke with her daughter-in-law about it. Apparently, the couple was working on it, and she would bring her tablet the next day, which had a read-along app.

When the kid was using the app on the tablet, OP noticed that she was just staring at it and not reading along. Well, she took away the tablet, gave her an actual book to read, and also tried to explain the words she couldn’t understand. The poster told this to the child’s mom when she came to pick her up, but the woman was visibly upset, accusing OP of questioning her parenting.

In fact, the poster also got a call from her son asking her to use the tablet. She tried to reason that it was not really helping the kid, but also threatened to cut off the free babysitting. Since she insisted on using an actual book, the couple was mad at her. However, they didn’t really have any other option as they couldn’t afford a sitter, and let OP do it her way.

Sadly, studies suggest that 54% of U.S. adults read below the equivalent of sixth-grade level, and 64% of the country’s fourth graders do not read proficiently. It further elaborates that this multi-generational challenge can have an impact on the most pressing concerns faced by the country, from economic growth to civic engagement.

Many netizens were shocked that a 4th grader couldn’t do something so basic. Research indicates that when kids struggle to learn how to read, it can lead to a downward spiral in which behavior, vocabulary, knowledge, and other cognitive skills are eventually affected by slow reading development. It’s essential that the kid learn this basic skill, and her grandma was right to be concerned.

Folks online also wasted no time in chastising her parents for just shoving technology down her throat rather than actually understanding the problem that she was facing. Experts also warn that kids derive deeper meaning from printed texts than from screens. They further stress that such educational screens are harming children’s academic performance.

In this story, it’s clear as day why netizens instantly sided with the grandma, while many expressed concerns for the child. If it weren’t for OP, she would’ve continued to learn through the screen and might not have progressed. Well, I am really glad that she has such a loving and caring granny to help her. What about you? Leave your thoughts in the comments below!

Netizens reassured the poster that she was actually helping the kid, unlike her parents, who were just forcing technology on her

Screenshot of a user comment praising grandma for teaching grandkid to read amid childcare perks dispute.

Screenshot of forum text recommending phonics resources for teaching a grandkid to read, related to free childcare perks.

Screenshot of an online comment defending grandma for teaching grandkid to read and mentioning free childcare perks.

Comment discussing literacy issues and the importance of phonics in education related to grandma teaching grandkid to read.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment from an educator discussing kids' reading skills and childhood overstimulation.

Comment supporting grandma teaching grandkid to read, defending children’s ability to read real books for over a century.

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing childcare and praising essential early reading teaching efforts.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a 4th grader with possible reading disability in a childcare context.

Comment highlighting a teacher’s support for providing one-on-one guidance and removing technology for a grandchild’s learning.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing the importance of teaching phonics for reading skills in grandchild education.

Comment about grandma pulling free childcare perks after daughter-in-law gets upset over teaching grandkid to read.

Comment discussing grandma teaching grandkid to read and childcare perks after daughter-in-law's reaction in online forum.