Evil Lady Has Her Claws In Son And Mistreats DIL, They Go No-Contact After A Bad Hospital Incident

Just a few months back, one of my high school friends married her long-term boyfriend. While she was overjoyed at their union, she dreaded the fact that her mother-in-law was going to live with them. While she might be a nice lady, my friend finds her pushy at times.

It’s hard to find good ones, but this woman’s mother-in-law was an absolute nightmare, who always disrespected her. When her daughter-in-law went into labor, she broke the one rule that the couple had laid out. Scroll down to find out how they permanently dealt with her!

More info: Reddit

Good mothers-in-law are as rare as precious gems, but evil ones are just littered everywhere

Middle-aged woman and younger woman sitting apart on couch looking upset, showing tension and mistreatment issues.

Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s mother-in-law never really liked her, but her husband defended her every time his mom said something untoward to her

Couple leaning on each other looking down, depicting emotional distress after a hospital incident and family mistreatment.

Image credits: vladimirclar / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The couple felt that things would get better with time, but the woman just grew more toxic and disrespected her daughter-in-law every chance she got

Pregnant woman standing while another woman sits touching her belly, highlighting family tension and no-contact after hospital incident.

Image credits: pressfoto / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When they got pregnant, the woman kept “checking in” on the poster, but the couple made it clear that they didn’t want her at the hospital during delivery

Image credits: PublicWerewolf687

When she still showed up, her son asked her to leave, so she started badmouthing the couple and also made the poster cry, which forced them to go no-contact with her

Today’s story is quite traumatising as our original poster (OP) tells us about her extremely evil mother-in-law. Well, the woman never really liked our lady from the start and always had this air that she was snatching her son away from her. The poor poster tried everything to form a good bond with her, but to no avail, as she was never open to accepting her.

In fact, every chance the woman got, she grabbed it and spread her negative vibes and her icy behavior. Whether it be their engagement or marriage, she used every opportunity to insult the poster and even spoke ill of her behind her back. The frustrated couple even went to therapy to try and figure out how to deal with her, but nothing seemed to work.

Throughout this whole time, OP’s husband was her rock, as he defended her every time and always stood up to his mom. Now, fast forward to when the couple got pregnant, and the woman was delighted that she was going to be a grandma. However, the poster and her husband made it very clear that they didn’t want anyone in the hospital during delivery.

As expected, the woman thoughtlessly broke this rule, but her son sent her home. She started badmouthing them after that and went psycho on OP when confronted. That was the final straw as the postpartum poster had a teary meltdown. The couple finally went no-contact with the toxic woman and refused to budge even after his family asked them to mend fences.

Tired mother holds upset baby indoors, reflecting stress and emotional strain in a challenging family no-contact situation.

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

According to a study, 60% of women admitted that the relationship with their female in-law caused them long-term unhappiness and stress. Moreover, two-thirds of daughters-in-law believed that their husband’s mother frequently exhibited jealous, maternal love towards their son. This can clearly be seen in this story as the jealous woman literally tortured OP with her behavior.

Research also emphasizes, “Toxic mothers-in-law can have a powerful impact on relationships, using subtle control and manipulation tactics. These behaviors can create tension and lead to issues like low self-esteem, anxiety, and even depression.” The fact that the couple had to go to therapy just to understand how to deal with her shows exactly how much it was affecting them.

While the poster clarified that her husband had backed her against his mother every time, netizens weren’t satisfied with it. After all, it was only after his postpartum wife had a meltdown that he decided to go no-contact. He should have done it long before when his mom wouldn’t stop insulting his wife. The fact that she had to go through this drama just after delivery sounds awful.

Experts stress that during the postpartum period, a woman’s body goes through many physical and emotional changes. They further elaborate that it can take almost 18 months for a woman to go back to feeling like her old self. It’s horrible that it took so much of his wife’s suffering for him to realize that he should put a stop to his mother’s disrespectful behavior.

If you were in his shoes, what would you have done differently? Let us know in the comments!

Netizens didn’t shy away from calling the mother-in-law a classic narcissist, and some even said that they should’ve gone no-contact long back

Reddit conversation about an evil lady mistreating daughter-in-law, leading to no-contact after a hospital incident.

Reddit advice on dealing with evil lady mistreating daughter-in-law and going no-contact after hospital incident.

Reddit conversation about a toxic mother-in-law mistreating daughter-in-law and causing family to go no-contact.

Reddit comments discussing going no-contact due to an evil lady mistreating daughter-in-law after a hospital incident.

Reddit advice on dealing with an evil lady who mistreats daughter-in-law and leads to no-contact after a hospital incident.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing an evil lady mistreating daughter-in-law and going no-contact after a hospital incident.

Comment discussing peace lost due to evil lady’s mistreatment and family conflict after hospital incident.

Reddit comment criticizing evil lady’s hospital behavior, supporting no-contact for mental health and family well-being.

Comment discussing evil lady mistreating daughter-in-law and the no-contact decision after hospital conflict.

Group text message about no-contact decision due to evil lady mistreating son and daughter-in-law after hospital incident.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing mistreatment by a mother-in-law leading to no-contact after a hospital incident.

Textual comment about toxic mother-in-law mistreating daughter-in-law and going no-contact after hospital incident.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing no-contact decisions after mistreatment and a hospital incident involving a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law.

Comment discussing family trauma and no-contact routine due to evil lady mistreating daughter-in-law after hospital incident.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing family conflict and no-contact after a hospital incident involving mistreatment.