Golden Child Tells Sister’s Fiance That He Could Do Better And Parents Just Watch, He’s Gobsmacked
Young woman looks upset while her fiancu00e9 tries to comfort her during a tense moment at home.
Entitled People, Relationships

Golden Child Tells Sister’s Fiance That He Could Do Better And Parents Just Watch, He’s Gobsmacked

0

32

0

Families can be super complicated, especially when the parents themselves are so toxic that they shamelessly play favorites, while neglecting the other child. Setting up boundaries, or even cutting them off for good, is very important, or it can truly traumatize a person for life.

Even this ignored daughter finally reached her breaking point after the “golden” daughter flirted with her fiancé and told him he would be better off without her. He was horrified as their parents just watched, so he asked his fiancée to go no-contact with them. Here’s all the drama that followed when she did!

More info: Reddit

    It’s sad how some people never get to bond properly with their siblings, all because of toxic parenting

    Two young girls in a living room, one looks upset holding a teddy bear, the other stands with a stern expression.

    Image credits: pvproductions / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Growing up, the poster faced blatant favoritism as her elder sister was the golden child who made her life hell, but never got berated by their parents

    Text post about golden child telling sister's fiance he could do better while parents watch, expressing feelings of favoritism and shock.

    Text excerpt showing a person describing unfair treatment by a sister with parents silently watching, reflecting family conflict.

    Text describing sibling conflict where golden child dismisses sister's fiance while parents remain silent and shocked.

    Text about golden child accusations and punishment from parents during family conflicts and disagreements.

    Image credits: Miyloy8

    Two sisters on a couch, one angrily telling the other something, capturing a tense moment between siblings.

    Image credits: prostock-studio / Freepik  (not the actual photo)

    Despite all this toxicity, the poster tried everything to form a bond with them to no avail, and the favoritism continued into adulthood as well

    Text excerpt about sibling conflict and strained family relationships, highlighting golden child and parents' reaction.

    Text excerpt from golden child telling sister's fiance he could do better while parents watch, showing financial favoritism in family conflict.

    Text excerpt about a golden child telling sister's fiance he could do better while parents watch, leaving him gobsmacked.

    Image credits: Miyloy8

    Young couple holding hands at an outdoor café while a golden child watches the sister's fiance with surprise nearby.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, the final straw was when her sister flirted with her fiancé and told him that he would be better off without the poster, while their parents just watched

    Alt text: Text describing a golden child telling sister’s fiancé he could do better while parents just watch, leaving him gobsmacked.

    Text excerpt discussing family drama involving a golden child, sister's fiancé, and parents watching in shock.

    Text discussing feelings of not being good enough for parents or sister, relating to golden child and family dynamics conflict.

    Image credits: Miyloy8

    She took her fiancé’s advice and went no-contact with all of them, but they acted dramatically and accused her of cutting them off from her wedding

    Today, we dive into the life of the original poster (OP) as she narrates her trauma because of her toxic family. While growing up, her elder sister was the golden child, but she was completely neglected. Moreover, her sister bullied her a lot, but never got berated over it, as their parents would just let everything slide that their favored daughter did.

    Things were so bad that the couple would believe every lie that she told them about OP. Even when they witnessed that the elder one did something, they would still yell at the poster if she was blamed. After growing up, things didn’t change; rather, her sister got nastier and tried everything to ruin our lady’s life, and again, the parents said nothing.

    When the poster announced her engagement, she didn’t get wishes from either of the three. However, when her fiancé met her family, it was the last straw for OP. Not only did her sister flirt with the guy, but she also told him that he would be better off without the poster. As their parents didn’t say anything, he expressed his anger, and the couple left.

    The good thing was that her fiancé opened the poster’s eyes that no matter how hard she tried to bond with them, they would never change. Upon his advice, she finally decided to go no-contact with them and sent them a last message. However, this annoyed them so much that they accused her of banning them from her wedding and even made fake victim posts on social media. 

    Young woman looking upset on a couch while young man sits close behind her, embodying golden child and sister's fiance tension.

    Image credits: gorynvd / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After OP vented online, netizens instantly sided with her and claimed that she should have cut them off a long time ago. Studies show that parental favoritism occurs in up to 65% of families. While its impact can be devastating, experts stress that it can lead to anxiety, depression, unstable or even traumatic reactions in personal relationships, and performance anxiety. 

    Moreover, research also emphasizes that this favoritism sparks a poor sibling relationship, often leading to an intense rivalry. Also, the favored child may develop a sense of entitlement and may feel exempt from the rules, affecting their ability to sustain mature romantic relationships. It seems like the toxic parents are ruining the lives of both their adult children.

    It’s really sad to think about how alone the poor poster must have felt while growing up, as her sister bullied her, while the adults who are supposed to be responsible turned a blind eye. It has been observed that sibling bullying can have devastating long-term effects on the victim, like mental health struggles, trust issues, low self-esteem, and even unresolved anger.

    OP really is a fighter, as she grew up so well despite coming from a toxic family. Redditors were delighted that at least her fiancé stood up for her in front of the evil people. It seems like going no-contact with such folks is probably the best solution. Don’t you agree? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to put them down in the comments below!

    Netizens were shocked by the blatant favoritism, but many applauded the poster for cutting off her toxic family for good

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a golden child telling sister’s fiance he could do better while parents watch silently.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a golden child telling sister’s fiancé he could do better with parents watching.

    Comment advising to cut off toxic family to protect wedding plans and build a new life, reflecting golden child sibling dynamics.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment with 511 points reacting to a story about a golden child telling sister’s fiancé he could do better.

    Comment text on white background, discussing fiance as a winner despite family drama involving golden child and sister’s fiance.

    Screenshot of an online comment reacting to a golden child telling sister's fiancé he could do better, with parents watching.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a sarcastic response about parents watching as golden child critiques sister's fiancé.

    Comment on Reddit warning about cutting off toxic family members, reflecting Golden Child sibling drama and parents’ reaction.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing family dynamics and parental behavior in a challenging situation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising to stay strong, go no contact, and block others as parents watch, leaving him gobsmacked.

    Screenshot of online comment discussing golden child and family dynamics as parents watch in shock during confrontation.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment suggesting to respond to a mother's post to test how long it stays up, with NTA at the end.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a golden child telling sister’s fiance he could do better while parents watch silently.

    Family
    wedding

    32

    0

    32

    0

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

