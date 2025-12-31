Man Lies About “Saving Himself” For Marriage To Please Fiancée, Somehow Forgets Her Sis Is His Ex

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has that one secret they hope never comes up at a family dinner. It’s usually something harmless, a minor detail from the past that’s best left unsaid. You rely on a silent pact to keep the peace.

But these secrets keep the world spicy, and some people can’t handle the heat when it is served. For one couple, a single, strange look from an ex-lover across the table was all it took to detonate a truth bomb that had been ticking for years.

A single, strange look across a dinner table can sometimes say more than words ever could

Young couple embracing outdoors in a park, illustrating a man lying about saving himself for marriage to please fiancée.

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

A woman was shocked when her sister claimed she and her boyfriend, who was also the woman’s high-school ex, were both virgins

Man lies about saving himself for marriage to please fiancée while forgetting her sister is his ex in complex relationship drama.

Man and woman having a serious conversation over dinner, man holding wine glass, woman smiling and listening intently.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When she revealed the truth, her sister accused her of being a jealous saboteur and uninvited her from the wedding

Young woman looking distressed and holding her head in a modern kitchen, reflecting on relationship issues.

Image credits: volodymyr-t / Freepik (not the actual photo)

But the accusation gnawed at the sister, leading her to check her fiancé’s phone to find the truth for herself

Young woman lying down on sofa in dim light, focused on smartphone screen, reflecting on relationship and saving herself for marriage.

Image credits: diana.grytsku / Freepik (not the actual photo)

She discovered he was indeed lying about his past with her sister, but he was also a serial cheater throughout their relationship

Image credits: Ambitious_Loan_3639

This shock discovery made the sister reevaluate her relationship with the cheater and with her sister, leaving her with some tough choices to make

A woman was happily helping her sister’s boyfriend plan his proposal, completely supportive of their relationship despite the fact that he was her high school ex. The past was the past, and everything was fine until a casual dinner conversation turned into a minefield. The sister mentioned she and her boyfriend were both “saving themselves for marriage,” a statement that triggered an immediate reaction.

When pressed, she confessed that she and the boyfriend had slept together in high school. The boyfriend immediately denied it, painting her as a jealous ex “trying to sabotage” their future. In a heartbreaking twist, her own sister believed him, accused her of making things up, and promptly uninvited her from the future wedding. The OP was left stunned, ostracized for telling the truth.

But the story doesn’t end there. The accusation gnawed at the sister, and after he proposed, she did some digging. A quick look through his phone revealed a truth far worse than a high school hookup: he had been cheating on her repeatedly for most of their relationship. He was a liar about his past but also a serial cheater in the present.

Armed with the devastating truth, the sister dumped him and went straight to the narrator to apologize. She admitted she was embarrassed and hadn’t wanted to believe her perfect relationship was a lie. The sisters made amends, their bond stronger than ever, showing us that sometimes, a painful truth is the only thing that can save you from a much bigger lie.

Two women sitting by a window, smiling and holding mugs, illustrating a story about a man lying to please fiancée.

Image credits: lookstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The boyfriend’s behavior was a sad example of a covert-aggressive manipulation tactic. Clinical psychologist Dr. George Simon explains that liars often defend their falsehoods by attacking the character and motives of the person telling the truth. The boyfriend’s immediate pivot to accusing the narrator of being a “jealous” saboteur was a calculated move to discredit her and shift the blame.

The sister’s initial decision to believe him over her own sibling is what Kendra Cherry, MSEd., explains is cognitive dissonance. For the sister, her entire relationship was built on the core belief of shared virginity. It was psychologically easier for her to reject the new, painful information (and label her sister a liar) than to accept the devastating possibility that her relationship’s foundation was a complete sham.

The story’s resolution shows us once again how important it is to trust your gut. As explained by Healthline, that feeling that something isn’t right is often your subconscious mind processing information that your conscious mind isn’t ready to accept. The sister’s decision to finally act on that nagging feeling by checking the phone was her finally listening to her intuition, which led her to the devastating but necessary truth.

Would you have spilled the beans to the sister or kept the cherry-popping info to yourself? Share with us in the comments!

The internet celebrated the sisters’ reunion and declared the ex the undisputed villain of the story

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing lying to please a fiancée in a complicated relationship situation.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a man lying about saving himself for marriage to please his fiancée.

Comment discussing a man lying about saving himself for marriage to please fiancée, forgetting her sister is his ex.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying NTA with a joke about denial not being just a river in Egypt.