“My Family Will Never Talk To Me Again”: Mom’s Neglect Of Her 2YO Leads Her Bro To Get CPS Involved

When any parent gives birth to a child, they have to take full responsibility for the kid, no matter what. After all, they are the ones who make a conscious decision to bring someone into this world, so it’s their job to look after the little one.

This mom, on the other hand, carelessly neglected her son to a point where her brother grew highly concerned for the kid. However, when she left the child alone at home, he decided that enough was enough and called CPS on her! Here’s how all the drama unfolded after that…

More info: Reddit

When parents decide to bring a tiny human into this world, they must take responsibility for it

When the poster was kicked out by his grandparents, he changed homes until he got an apartment with his girlfriend, sister, and her toddler

The poster quickly realized that his sister was an awful mother as she neglected the kid, left him alone, and didn’t even feed him properly

When the poster criticized her parenting, she asked him to move out in anger, but he was still concerned about his nephew

One day, he returned home to find the kid alone and awake at 11 PM, and when he texted his sister, she sent their toxic dad to trouble him

However, that was the last straw for the poster, so he ended up calling CPS on her, but he felt so guilty about that he vented online

However, he explained in an update that it was probably for the best, as his sister was super scared, and he hoped she would be a better mom

Today, we dive into a story where the original poster (OP) grew sick of his sister’s parenting and decided to take a drastic step to help his nephew. For starters, OP was brought up in a dysfunctional family, and when he got kicked out by his grandparents, he kept changing houses. One day, he finally got an apartment with his girlfriend, sister, and her son, but things got chaotic soon.

The poster’s nephew was not even two, but got awful treatment. To say that his sister was a bad mom is an understatement, for she completely neglected the kid to the point of concern. He was left alone in the house with sharp objects lying around, not even fed properly, and he barely even uttered a word. When OP pointed out her bad parenting, she asked him to move out in anger.

The poor poster obliged and started packing up his and his girlfriend’s things. One day, when the couple returned home, they found the kid all alone, awake at 11 PM as he had slept all day! Shocked, they texted her that she should have a proper sleep schedule for him, but she retaliated by asking their extremely toxic father to go, badmouth, and curse OP.

Fortunately, the poster was able to get his dad on camera and recorded all the lies he said. However, he just couldn’t stop worrying about his nephew, so he finally decided that it was high time, and called CPS. Although he felt guilty about it, the silver lining to the story was that his sister was scared after being slapped with a 51A. OP truly hoped she would be a better mom after that.

In case you don’t know, filing a 51A basically means that a mandated reporter can report alleged child violence or neglect. When it has been filed, a screening happens to determine whether an investigation is needed or not. To put it simply, it’s a serious legal matter. No wonder the poster felt that it would at least scare his sister into trying harder to care for her kid.

However, netizens couldn’t help but feel bad for the poor, helpless child, who was at no fault here. According to early childhood development research, “The short- and long-term outcomes associated with neglect are often serious, including physiological changes in the brain, academic difficulties, criminal behaviour and even mental health problems.”

Sadly, neglect is by far the most common form of child maltreatment reported to the U.S. child welfare system. Our heart really goes out to the little ones who suffer because of irresponsible adults, don’t they? It’s actually frightening to even think that OP’s sister was letting the toddler roam around the house when sharp objects were lying about.

Also, let’s not forget the awful condition in which she left dirty diapers in the house. Experts warn that children who grow up in unhygienic environments may contract infections or diseases, as their immune system is not yet strong enough to combat them. They further stress that a littered home also has a huge psychological impact on kids as well.

Well, it’s a good thing OP got CPS involved, don’t you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks online heartily applauded the poster for going against his sister and doing what was best for his nephew

Text post showing a user advising to make a police report to protect against neglect and CPS involvement concerns.

Screenshot of an online comment about family silence and neglect leading to CPS involvement with a 2-year-old child.

Reddit comment supporting report of mom’s neglect of 2-year-old leading to CPS involvement and family conflict.

Comment discussing a neglected child's delayed development and hopes for intervention to ensure a healthy childhood.

Comment about calling CPS due to mom's neglect of 2-year-old, urging involving police and moving forward with chosen family.

Screenshot of a social media comment about family issues and CPS involvement due to mom’s neglect of her 2-year-old.