Guy Says Wife’s Disabled Son Is “Hampering Their Normal Life,” Wants Him Out Of The House, She Balks

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Nobody gets to choose how they are born, but some people lack the basic empathy to understand this. In fact, such folks even feel that they are superior to people who might be disabled. As sad as it sounds, ableism still prevails in our society.
Just look at this ableist man who kept grumbling about how his wife was “wasting” time looking after her physically disabled son. She was shocked when he suggested sending him to his dad or putting him in a care facility. Well, here’s what happened when she chose divorce instead!
The poster mentioned in the comments that all her husband used to do was complain about everything, so she stuck to her divorce decision
In today’s dramatic story, the original poster (OP) was a mom who had to fight her whole family to protect her 14-year-old son. The guy was physically disabled, so he had to use a wheelchair, but apart from that, he was well-mannered, got good grades, and was as normal as any teen. When she married her husband, he accepted her son, but trouble started brewing after 6 years.
The couple had just had their second child together when the man started complaining that all her time was spent looking after her elder son. Basically, he wanted the teen out of the house and claimed that he should either live with his father or stay in a care facility. Well, our lady was shocked at this absurd demand and chose to serve him a divorce instead.
ADVERTISEMENT
However, what hurt her more was that his family and even her own parents accused her of destroying their family. After she vented online, netizens backed her decision, but many questioned whether she neglected her other kids. However, she quickly clarified that she never ignored them; rather, she invested equal amounts of time in all her children.
Moreover, in a comment, she also mentioned what a normal day for her looked like, and netizens were aghast by her husband’s behavior. Apparently, he kept complaining about her son all day long, and they just couldn’t believe how a person could be so grumpy. Besides, after the divorce, she was willing to be the primary carer for all her kids, so it turned out to be a good decision.
Woman standing behind disabled son in wheelchair at beach during sunset reflecting on their challenging family life.
It’s awful to think that the poor woman had to go through all this just a few months after delivery. Experts state, “Postpartum recovery starts immediately after birth, with the first 6-8 weeks being crucial for initial healing. However, feeling like your ‘old self’ often takes several months to a year or more, with full physical and hormonal shifts potentially lasting up to 18 months.”
After the poster clarified that she never neglected her other kids, folks pointed out that her husband was the bad guy. Also, when she spoke about her day in the comments, it was pretty evident that he burdened her with all the chores and responsibilities, while he just grumbled. It seemed the poster was already a single mom with a husband who barely helped her out.
Research emphasizes that the unequal distribution of labor results in increased stress, imbalance in relationships, resentment, and a negative impact on the whole family. I agree with netizens that divorcing the guy was the best decision, and many applauded OP for putting her foot down. People also called out her parents and in-laws for their ableist behavior.
ADVERTISEMENT
Data shows that roughly 26% (or 1 in 4) of Americans live with some form of disability. Sadly, studies also reveal that disabled people are subject to discrimination in favor of able-bodied individuals. As though the world is not harsh enough, it’s dreadful that the teen had to face ableism in his own house. Do you agree with netizens that the mom made the right decision? Drop your thoughts in the comments!
ADVERTISEMENT
Netizens sided with her, and many stated she made the right decision after she clarified that she never ignored her other kids
Reddit comment discussing a wife and her disabled son affecting their normal life and family decisions.
Reddit comment discussing a wife advocating for her disabled son despite husband's concerns about normal life disruption.
Comment discussing challenges of caring for a disabled son and its impact on family life and other children.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on a forum discussing a wife defending her disabled son’s intelligence and potential against claims he hampers normal life.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text post from an online forum discussing opinions on a wife’s disabled son hampering normal life at home.
Comment from user night_noche discussing prioritizing wife's disabled son and concerns about family dynamics.
ADVERTISEMENT
Text commentary criticizing a husband for saying his wife's disabled son is hampering their normal life and wanting him out.
ADVERTISEMENT
Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing custody challenges and family dynamics with a disabled son and single mother.
Comment discussing challenges of caring for a disabled son and impact on family life and younger children's needs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Commenter discussing husband's frustration with wife's disabled son and family dynamics in a Reddit post.
Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!
Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!
I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.
I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.
Thank you! You've successfully subscribed to newsletters!
By entering your email and clicking Subscribe, you're agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
22
0